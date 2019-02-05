Logitech G935 7.1 wireless gaming headset reviewed

Better wireless than wired

Even as recently as a few years ago, the gaming headset market was still figuring out what people wanted in a headset. These days, though, the feature set is pretty well solidified, which can make it hard for each headset to stand out. The differences often come in the particular company's build quality or look of the hardware, the software they provide, and of course the basic sound quality the headset can muster. Logitech's G935 7.1 wireless Lightsync gaming headset is, in many ways, exactly what you'd expect from Logitech. It offers a clean look clad in lots of plastic, plenty of customization through Logitech's G HUB software, and a lot of ways to use the gear.

If you've worn Logitech's previous high-end gaming headset, the G933, you have a fairly good idea of what you're getting into here. At a glance, the two headsets look all but identical. That's okay, because there are a ton of great features that make the G935 worth a look on its own at the $179 price Logitech is asking.

Build, Style & Fit

Like the G933, the G935 is a mostly plastic affair; the only visible metal is the flexible stuff in the headband. The styling is a little different, but I literally had to compare the two side by side to notice.



Left: Logitech G933; Right: Logitech G935.

But that's okay, because they look fine. The G935's aesthetics are about what I'd expect in a gaming headset, if a bit subdued. The RGB LED lighting is basically identical to the G933, as is the shape of the boom mic.

Even the design inside the ear cups is the same. Inside the left earcup is a nice storage spot for the USB dongle, while the right earcup houses a rechargeable, replaceable Lithium-Ion battery.

The left ear also houses all the inputs and buttons. There are jacks for a 3.5mm audio cable (included), a micro USB cable for charging, four buttons, a power switch, and a volume knob. Three of the four buttons are programmable, while one is a dedicated mute button. That last one seems a little superfluous given that the mic features the "lift to mute" functionality that I've come to expect from powered headsets. Why build it in twice?

Instead of the sport mesh that we've seen on lots of previous Logitech headset earcups, the G935 has a faux leatherette type of material. The earcup material is replaceable, though the set doesn't come with any extra cups. The headband cushion is made from the same material.

I found that wearing the G935 for extended periods is mostly very comfortable. Even as I'm writing this, they're sitting on my head pouring Metallica into my ears, and they have been for hours. But they're not my favorite, even among Logitech headsets. Logitech's G533 and G Pro headsets both have more even head pressure and stand up better to head movement. The G935 will handle regular gaming movement just fine without budging, but if you do the old wet-dog headshake, the G935 starts moving sooner than the G533. The head pressure thing is going to be very subjective. If you have a slightly smaller head, the 533 might end up feeling loose.