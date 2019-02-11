The Corsair One i140 small form factor gaming PC, reviewed

Almost perfect

I've never met a computer I didn't like, but my very favorite PC (disregarding price) of all the ones I've reviewed for TR was the Corsair One Pro back in 2017. It ran fast, cool, and quiet in equal measure—and said measure was quite high indeed.

I said "was" because I have a new favorite now. You see, quad-core CPUs and Pascal graphics cards are no longer the state of the PC hardware art. It's 2019, and apparently, if you're not rocking eight cores in your CPU and tensor units in your GPU, you're old news. To that end, Corsair's created a new line of One gaming PCs. The one we have in the shop is the Corsair One i140, which is actually the bottom end of the new lineup. Above this model sit the Corsair One i160 and Corsair One Pro i180.

Corsair One i140 Corsair One i160 Corsair One Pro i180 Processor Core i7-9700K Core i9-9900K Core i9-9920X Memory 32GB DDR4-2666

(2x16GB) 32GB DDR4-2666

(2x16GB) 32GB DDR4-2666

(4x8GB) Chipset Intel Z370 Express Intel Z370 Express Intel X299 Express Graphics GeForce RTX 2080 GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Storage 480GB Samsung PM961

2TB Seagate 2.5" HDD 480GB Samsung PM961

2TB Seagate 2.5" HDD 960GB Samsung PM961

2TB Seagate 2.5" HDD Audio Realtek ALC1220 Realtek ALC1220 Realtek ALC1220 External connections 2x USB 3.1 (one Type-C)

2x USB 3.0 Type-A

2x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x Ethernet RJ-45

1x PS/2 connector

6x 3.5-mm audio jacks

1x TOSLink S/PDIF

1x HDMI 2.0 (front)

3x DisplayPort (rear) 2x USB 3.1 (one Type-C)

2x USB 3.0 Type-A

2x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x Ethernet RJ-45

1x PS/2 connector

6x 3.5-mm audio jacks

1x TOSLink S/PDIF

1x HDMI 2.0 (front)

3x DisplayPort (rear) 2x USB 3.1 (one Type-C)

6x USB 3.0 Type-A

2x Ethernet RJ-45

6x 3.5-mm audio jacks

1x TOSLink S/PDIF

1x HDMI 2.0 (front)

3x DisplayPort (rear) Communications Intel I219-V Gigabit Ethernet

Intel 8265 802.11ac Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 4.2 Intel I219-V Gigabit Ethernet

Intel 8265 802.11ac Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 4.2 Intel I219-V Gigabit Ethernet

Intel 8265 802.11ac Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 4.2 Dimensions (HxDxW) 15" x 7.9" x 6.8"

38cm x 20cm x 17.3cm 15" x 7.9" x 6.8"

38cm x 20cm x 17.3cm 15" x 7.9" x 6.8"

38cm x 20cm x 17.3cm Weight 16¼ lbs (7.38kg) 16¼ lbs (7.38kg) 16¼ lbs (7.38kg) Included cables Standard C14 power cable Standard C14 power cable Standard C14 power cable Operating system Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Pro

I find it amusing that a machine with eight CPU cores and a TU104-based GPU is the bottom end of the One range. Corsair is making it clear with its branding that the One family is not fooling around, even though it's intended mostly for fooling around. These are gaming PCs, after all. The combination of an Intel Core i7-9900K CPU and GeForce RTX 2080 GPU is not so far from what Jeff used to test the RTX 2080 originally, so we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from this machine.

Besides the high-octane processors, Corsair outfitted the One i140 with 32GB of DDR4 memory running at 2666 MT/s, a 480GB Samsung PM961 SSD, and a 2TB Seagate Barracuda 2.5" drive. The amount of memory is almost gratuitous, but given that the mini-ITX motherboard has only two RAM slots, the alternative would be limiting the machine to 16GB. I don't have any complaints about the 960 EVO-equivalent SSD, but Corsair's choice of hard drive is reprehensible. I'll talk about that more on page three.

Let's have a look around and inside the Corsair One as a prelude to performance testing.