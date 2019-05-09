Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless mouse reviewed

A gigantic pair of PTFE shoes to fill

The G502 is one of Logitech's best loved mice and, according to the company, the most popular gaming mouse on the market since its release in 2014. While mice like the G900 and G403 have gotten the cord snip and received the Logitech Powerplay treatment, one might wonder where's the G502 been. It turns out that taking a well-liked mouse that lots of people have strong opinions about and making it wireless isn't as simple as removing the cord and jamming a receiver into a USB port.

We've been waiting a while, but Logitech has finally answered the call and brought us a wireless take on the G502 that's worth crowing about. Let's dig in and look at what's inside the mouse, talk a little bit about how Logitech put this thing together, and then discuss whether it's worth the $149.99 asking price.

If you cracked open the G502 Lightspeed and looked inside, you'd find a collection of all of Logitech's recent innovations in one place. The mouse features Logitech's Lightspeed tech, Hero 16K sensor, Lightsync LED syncing, and support for Powerplay wireless charging mats. Lightspeed is Logitech's wireless transmission technology, which it says gives the G502 and other Lightspeed mice lower latency than other wireless rodents on the market. It's also why each Lightspeed device requires a dedicated receiver.

The Hero (High Efficiency Rated Optical) 16K sensor is the follow-up to the PWM3366 sensor seen in the first two iterations of the G502. The Hero 16K is reportedly more power efficient than its predecessor and can track at up to 16,000 DPI at 400 inches per second without introducing any motion smoothing.

On the outside of the mouse, you'll find a suite of familiar features. On its top, the mouse has 11 programmable buttons, plus an additional switch for toggling the scroll-wheel's motion type—smooth, or precise with detents. Underneath the chassis sit a power switch and weight tuning options. The primary buttons are built with spring tensioning. Logitech says this makes for longer lasting buttons that require less travel and less recovery after clicking—an update that brings the G502's buttons in line with Logitech's more recent gaming mice.

The weight tuning bit is interesting; the mouse comes with two 4 g weights and four 2 g weights. However, the two 4 g weights are stored inside the place where the Powerplay puck goes, so if you use one, you can't use the other. The weights aren't in the mouse by default. Instead, they're in one of Logitech's standard clamshell cases with the "G" logo emblazoned on the front. The case also houses the USB dongle and the microUSB-to-Type-A adapter that the company's wireless mice typically come with.