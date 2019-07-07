AMD's Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 9 3900X CPUs reviewed

Cold, hard cache

AMD began its Zen-aissance with the first-generation Ryzen CPUs in 2017, proving that it was not to be discounted from the high-performance CPU race just yet. While those CPUs weren't perfect, they offered high-end desktop core counts at formerly unheard-of prices.

Barely a year later, AMD launched the second-generation Ryzen CPUs. Smarter dynamic voltage and frequency scaling, a lower-latency memory controller, and higher peak clock speeds went a long way to make Ryzen more attractive to gamers and other folks who may not necessarily have had much use for a whole pile of processor cores.

Now, AMD is taking a step rarely seen in the history of CPUs: it's migrating to a next-generation semiconductor fabrication process ahead of arch-rival Intel. With TSMC's 7-nm foundries at its disposal, AMD has used this genuine, Moore's Law-compliant advance in transistor density and performance to introduce a family of processors powered by its Zen 2 architecture.

price Ryzen 9 3950X 16C / 32T 8 + 64MB 4.7 / 3.5 GHz 24x 4.0 7nm / 12nm 105W $749 USD Ryzen 9 3900X 12C / 24T 6 + 64MB 4.6 / 3.8 GHz 24x 4.0 7nm / 12nm 105W $499 USD Ryzen 7 3800X 8C / 16T 4 + 32MB 4.5 / 3.9 GHz 24x 4.0 7nm / 12nm 105W $399 USD Ryzen 7 3700X 8C / 16T 4 + 32MB 4.4 / 3.6 GHz 24x 4.0 7nm / 12nm 65W $329 USD Ryzen 5 3600X 6C / 12T 3 + 32MB 4.4 / 3.8 GHz 24x 4.0 7nm / 12nm 95W $249 USD Ryzen 5 3600 6C / 12T 3 + 32MB 4.2 / 3.6 GHz 24x 4.0 7nm / 12nm 65W $199 USD

The specific processors that AMD provided for us are the Ryzen 7 3700X and the Ryzen 9 3900X. You can see the most important specifications for these chips in the chart above. As you're probably aware, these CPUs are not only the first releases with AMD's new Zen 2 processor core, but they're also the first CPUs from AMD assembled using multiple heterogeneous "chiplets" in a single package. Get used to that word—chiplet—because we suspect you're going to be hearing it quite a bit over the next few years.

Chip(let)s' challenge

So what is a "chiplet?" From the name, you can infer that it's a little chip. Specifically, AMD refers to its new bits of silicon as chiplets because they are not traditional monolithic processors that function independently. Instead, one of these third-generation Ryzen CPUs is based on two or three chiplets from two different types. One type of chiplet is the CCD, or "Core Chiplet Die," and the other is the IOD (the "I/O die"). The actual processing happens on one or more CCDs, while the IOD contains the memory controller, high-speed I/O, and other functions.



A diagram of a Socket AM4 third-generation Ryzen CPU. Source: AMD

This change was likely spurred by a number of factors. Notably, it allows AMD to use the same CCD chiplets for every single product across its range. While the company only explicitly names "client products" such as the ones we're looking at today, all signs point to AMD re-using these same chiplets as one brick in the foundation for its next-generation Epyc CPUs, code-named Rome.

Along similar lines, there's nothing stopping the company from sticking these same CCDs in everything from game consoles to ultra-mobile processors. In the end, this move allows AMD to improve yields, density, and scalability at the cost of drastically increased design complexity.

Snarky internet commenters have already pointed out that this is not really all that different from the way things used to work when we had both north- and south-bridge chips on our motherboards. The difference between a distant chip on the motherboard and a separate chiplet on the same package is monumental, though. AMD says that "from the perspective of cache and memory access" these new processors "behave monolithically" aside from 1-2 nanoseconds of wire latency on cache accesses. We'll see if that's true when we get to our performance testing, but let's talk a little bit more about Zen 2 first.