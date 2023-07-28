What is Social Sentiment Analysis & Why is it Important to Finance?

Social media sentiment analysis offers a real-time look at how people feel about a company or crypto project. This type of analysis has become increasingly important in finance as investors look to leverage social media to get an edge within the market.

In this guide, we’ll explain everything investors need to know about social sentiment analysis. We’ll cover examples of how to use social sentiment analysis to make investment decisions and highlight 6 of the best social sentiment analysis platforms. Keep reading to learn how to use social media to make better investment decisions.

What Is Social Sentiment Analysis?

Social sentiment analysis uses social media data to investigate how people feel about a specific topic. It typically relies on machine learning or artificial intelligence, which is able to comb through millions of social media posts and understand what they say.

Social sentiment analysis considers the volume of posts, tweets, and hashtags around a topic, such as a company or crypto project. It also looks at the sentiment of those posts to determine what portion is positive and what portion is negative.

This type of analysis can provide broad information about attitudes and outlooks such as “this company is great.” It can also provide information about specific facts such as “this product’s battery is defective.”

Social sentiment analysis can be used by companies to better understand how they’re doing in the eyes of customers. It can also be used by traders and investors to predict how a company will perform.

Who Uses Social Media Sentiment Analysis?

Social sentiment analysis has applications for several different groups.

Companies

Companies use social media sentiment analysis to better understand their customers and make business decisions.

As an example, say a company announces a new product. If the response on social media to that product is lukewarm, the company might limit its initial manufacturing run rather than produce a huge number of products.

Companies can also use social sentiment analysis to better meet their customers’ needs. If social media sentiment is negative because of poor customer service, for example, a company can invest more in customer service—and publicize that effort on social media to let customers know they’re listening.

Investors

Investors can use social media sentiment analysis to make better investment decisions. Social sentiment analysis is a type of alternative data, which provides a different way of looking at a company compared to traditional financial metrics.

There are many ways that investors can use social sentiment analysis, and we’ll cover in-depth examples below. As a brief example, say that social media sentiment around a company is highly negative. Investors might see this and predict that the company will underperform expectations, so they might invest in a competitor or even short-sell shares of the company.

Social media sentiment analysis was initially used by institutional investors and hedge funds. However, tools for this kind of analysis are now available for all investors, including individual investors.

Day Traders

Day traders often use social sentiment analysis alongside technical analysis to decide when to buy and sell stocks. Social sentiment data is updated in real-time, so it can give traders insight into what’s happening with a stock right now.

The GameStop short squeeze was largely driven by traders on social media, and traders who monitored social sentiment analysis were able to see it coming.

Notably, the GameStop short was powered by retail traders—showing that it’s not just institutional traders who can make trading decisions based on social media sentiment data.

Crypto Traders

Social media sentiment analysis is especially important for crypto trading and investing. Social media sentiment can reveal whether a crypto project is about to pump or whether a new crypto presale is likely to take off after hitting exchanges.

This is especially true for top meme coins, the prices of which are largely driven by hype on social media.

How Are Social Sentiment Indicators Used in Finance?

There are several types of social sentiment indicators commonly used in sentiment analysis:

Positive/negative sentiment: This indicator is typically a meter or score ranging from 0-100. It provides an overall measure of whether sentiment around a topic is positive, negative, or neutral.

This indicator is typically a meter or score ranging from 0-100. It provides an overall measure of whether sentiment around a topic is positive, negative, or neutral. Post volume: Post volume measures the number of mentions of a company, product, project, or hashtag.

Post volume measures the number of mentions of a company, product, project, or hashtag. Word clouds: Word clouds pull out the words and phrases most commonly associated with a company in social media posts. They can provide more context about what users are saying on social media.

In finance, traders and investors can use these social sentiment indicators to gauge what customers think about a company, product, or industry.

Social sentiment analysis can be combined with traditional financial analysis to help investors decide whether a company will outperform or underperform expectations. The underlying assumption is that when customers are happy, a company’s revenue and profits will be higher.

Many investors use social sentiment analysis to compare peer companies within an industry. This allows investors to go beyond financial metrics to understand what companies customers are most loyal to, where industry trends are heading, and more.

We’ll look at specific examples of how social media sentiment analysis can be used in finance in a later section.

Benefits of Social Media Sentiment Analysis

Social media sentiment analysis has several important benefits for traders and investors. Let’s take a closer look at why so many investors now incorporate social sentiment analysis into their workflows.

Predict Companies’ Performance

The number one reason investors and analysts use social media sentiment analysis tools is to better predict companies’ performance. If an investor can identify a company that will outperform expectations, they can buy shares of the stock and potentially benefit from a windfall at the company’s next earnings report.

Research from market data provider Refinitiv has shown that when customers are positive about a company on social media, that company is more likely to perform well and its stock price will increase as a result. So, investors can use social media sentiment as a proxy for important financial metrics like revenue growth and profit growth.

Compare Peers within an Industry

Another benefit of social media sentiment analysis is that it enables investors to compare peer companies within the same industry.

Say, for example, that an investor wants to invest in a home improvement retail company. Several peer companies look similar to traditional financial analysis. But social sentiment around one company is highly positive, while sentiment around the others is neutral to negative.

The investor can use this data to better understand which company is likely to develop a more loyal customer following and capture market share in the future. In other words, they can use social media sentiment analysis to find potential long-term winners in an industry.

Supplement Traditional Financial Data

Traditional financial analysis remains the bedrock of investing. But social media sentiment analysis can give investors additional insight into companies. With sentiment analysis, investors can understand:

Companies’ relationships with their customers

How loyal customers are to a company

Whether customers are enthusiastic about a new product or service

What efforts companies are making to connect with new customers

All of this information can help inform the intangible part of investment analysis. The best investors have to go beyond standard financial metrics to find winners, and social media analysis helps that effort.

Make Decisions in Real-time

Social media sentiment data is updated in real time by most data providers. That’s crucial for day trading stocks and cryptocurrencies—traders need up-to-the-second information to understand what prices are moving and how they should respond.

Real-time social media sentiment data can help traders predict when a new crypto project is about to pump or traders are going to pile into a trending stock. Spikes in social mentions can also precede spikes in trading volume, which can offer profitable opportunities for short-term trading.

Monitor Social Media-driven Hype

Hype on social media is a major factor that contributes to the volatility in penny stocks and cryptos. Meme coins are particularly well-known for being driven by activity on social media.

Hype builds and prices skyrocket. As soon as social media hype starts to fade, the price of these assets often craters.

Any traders or investors who want to trade in these volatile, social-driven assets need to watch social media sentiment in order to predict price movements and get ahead of huge upward or downward swings.

Get Ahead of Financial News Releases

Traditionally, traders had to watch financial newswire services in order to trade major news about companies. Newswire services competed to be the first to drop a new headline or rumor. Traders who know about an important piece of information before everyone else have a significant edge in the market.

Social media can often break stories before any financial news outlet. There might be chatter about a new product release, layoffs, or an acquisition, for example. Social media sentiment analysis can help traders spot breaking news and rumors and act on that information before it’s confirmed.

Monitor Industry Trends

Social media sentiment analysis tools can also help investors stay abreast of industry trends. For example, if there’s a lot of mention on social media about a new category of products (like generative AI products), investors can predict that this product category will be hot in the future and look for companies in that sector to invest in.

Investors can also incorporate industry trends into peer analysis. They may decide to invest in a company based on whether it’s among the first to get ahead on a growing trend, for instance.

Examples of Social Media Sentiment Analysis in Action

To better understand how social media sentiment analysis works, let’s take a look at five in-depth examples of how traders and investors can use it.

1. Predicting a Pump Based on Explosive Social Media Hype

Social media sentiment analysis can be a powerful tool for predicting explosive price movements in cryptocurrencies, penny stocks, and other low-liquidity assets.

As an example, say a relatively new cryptocurrency normally receives around 1 million mentions per day on social media. Then, a few weeks after launching, social media mentions start to spike—first to 2 million mentions per day, then 5 million, then 10 million. Social media sentiment analysis suggests that these mentions are overwhelmingly positive and the word “buy” is included in many posts.

As this is happening, trading volume in the token is also increasing. A savvy trader might see this and predict that the price is about to take off as demand shoots up and outpaces the token supply.

This is exactly the pattern that preceded pumps in meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe.

2. Trading the News Before It Breaks

Traders can also use social media sentiment analysis to trade news before it breaks on mainstream financial news outlets.

Imagine a company is about to declare major cost-cutting measures that are likely to spook investors and drive down the stock price. Among these cost-cutting measures are layoffs, which are happening just before the company makes a public announcement about its situation.

Employees are likely to post about being fired on social media, driving broader speculation on Twitter, Facebook, and other social networks about the financial health of the company. This negative, layoff-centered chatter can show up in social media sentiment analysis and tip off investors that something big is happening.

An investor can then sell their shares of the company or short-sell the company in anticipation of public reports that the company is in poor financial health and a subsequent decline in the stock price.

3. Finding Industry Winners Based on Customer Sentiment

Investors can use social sentiment analysis to determine what companies are likely to go on to dominate an industry. This is particularly important in a new industry where there’s lots of competition right now, but consolidation is likely and only one or a few companies are likely to continue growing in the long run.

Research has found that customer sentiment about a company is a strong predictor of a company’s stock price. So, it follows that investors can find potential winners in an industry by examining which companies have the most positive customer sentiment.

An investor can monitor social media sentiment about each company in a new industry for a period of several weeks to see if any are outliers in terms of positive or negative sentiment. The investor can then use this analysis to invest in the companies that have the most positive customer sentiment on social media.

4. Predicting Earnings Outperformance

Investors can use social sentiment analysis alongside other forms of alternative data to try to predict whether a company will outperform the consensus earnings estimate given by Wall Street analysts.

This type of analysis can be challenging—there’s no formula for determining revenue or profitability based on social media sentiment. However, investors can take a few different approaches.

First, they can look at how social media sentiment has correlated with a company’s earnings in the past. If a company’s social sentiment has been more positive during quarters with an earnings beat than during quarters with an earnings miss, that suggests that highly positive sentiment in future quarters may also be associated with earnings outperformance.

Investors can also look at the content of positive social posts. If customers are praising a new product, for example, an investor might infer that a company could earn more revenue from that product than most analysts realize.

On the other hand, if negative social posts suggest that a company is losing customers, then the company could report falling revenue or lower its guidance for future earnings. That would likely have a strong negative effect on the stock price.

5. Identifying Market-changing Products Before They Launch

New products and services can completely change a company’s fortunes. Just consider the iPhone, which Apple announced in 2007. That product has helped to make Apple the world’s most valuable company.

Social media is a great place for investors to gauge how a product will be received by consumers. Customers might gush over a product announcement on social media, or they might give a collective shrug. The response can provide important insights into how much revenue a product might produce for a company in the future.

An investor can make an investment decision based on the difference between what analysts think about a product release and what customers think.

Wall Street might hardly notice a new product announcement, with little immediate change in a stock’s price. But if customers are expressing excitement about the new product on social media, an investor might predict that the company could generate a lot of revenue and see its stock price climb in the not-too-distant future.

Can You Use Social Sentiment Analysis to Make Better Investment Decisions?

Social sentiment analysis can be a powerful tool in any trader or investor’s toolbox. It enables them to get deeper insights into companies’ price movements, financial outlooks, customer relations, and more. Social sentiment analysis can also help traders gain an edge in fast-moving markets since it offers data in real-time.

This information can be used in combination with technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and other forms of alternative data to help investors make better investment decisions.

Importantly, social sentiment analysis should always be combined with other forms of analysis so that investors have the fullest possible picture of an investment. Social sentiment on its own is helpful, but it’s most effective when used to shed light on questions that other forms of analysis don’t answer or to corroborate conclusions from other forms of analysis.

How is Social Media Sentiment Calculated?

For most investors using social media sentiment analysis, the process of calculating sentiment scores and other metrics takes place behind the scenes. Much of this work relies on machine learning and AI algorithms, which are able to sort through and interpret millions of social media posts.

Still, it’s important for investors to understand how the process of calculating social media sentiment works. We’ll break the process down into 2 steps: data collection and data classification.

Data Collection

Data collection is fairly straightforward. Social media posts are scraped from platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit in real-time.

Depending on the platform an investor uses, the collection process might also capture information about user demographics. Demographic data can help explain what subset of a company’s customers are most positive or most negative.

Data Classification

The data classification step is more complex and relies on machine learning and AI algorithms. These algorithms “read” each social media post to determine what companies are mentioned and whether the sentiment of a post is positive or negative about each mentioned company.

The quality of this classification process is important. AI algorithms can have difficulty processing language like “I hate that I don’t have this product yet.” The poster might mean that they really want the product, but the algorithm could easily interpret this as negative sentiment.

Investors should keep this in mind, because it means that social media sentiment analysis isn’t perfect.

After an initial classification, the algorithm might assign a positivity or negativity score to each post. All posts about a company are then aggregated to determine an overall sentiment score for that company.

The Best Social Sentiment Analysis Providers

The best way to approach social media sentiment analysis is with a dedicated platform that can collect and classify the data. Let’s take a look at the 6 best social sentiment analysis tools for investors and traders to use today.

1. AltIndex — Overall Best Social Sentiment Analysis Platform

AltIndex is an alternative data provider that offers social media sentiment analysis and more. It gives investors a broad look at publicly traded companies to help them spot trends and predict performance.

With AltIndex, it’s easy to monitor followers and mentions of any US company on social media platforms like Facebook, Reddit, Twitter, and 4chan. It also tracks mentions on Stocktwits, a social trading platform that we’ll discuss more about below. All of the data is charted, so it’s easy to identify when a company has earned a spike in mentions or followers.

AltIndex also gives every company an overall sentiment score on a scale of 0-100. Investors can compare sentiment scores across companies within the same sector, enabling them to quickly identify industry leaders.

Other alternative data available on AltIndex include:

Web traffic analysis

App downloads

Job posts

Customer reviews

Employee ratings

Google Ads spending

One of the most helpful features of AltIndex is its Top Stocks list. This is updated daily to help investors find stocks that appear set for bullish short-term price action. The Top Stocks list is based on social media sentiment analysis, recent price performance, and other alternative data points that AltIndex collects.

AltIndex offers limited access to its social media sentiment analysis tools for free, giving investors a chance to try out the platform. Paid plans start at $29 per month and unlock unlimited access to AltIndex’s alternative data.

2. Santiment — Crypto Social Sentiment Analysis Tool Covering 1,900+ Tokens

Santiment is a crypto analytics platform. When it first launched in 2016, it was one of the only platforms tracking social media sentiment around crypto tokens. Today, it remains one of the most innovative companies in the space.

Santiment tracks social media mentions for more than 1,900 cryptocurrencies. Charts enable investors to monitor trends in post volume and sentiment, while word clouds provide more context about what social media users are saying.

The platform also monitors sentiment around NFT collections, making it useful for NFT investors.

Santiment users can create screens and alerts based on social media data, plus combine social media analysis with tokenomics and price performance metrics.

Santiment is moderately expensive, with plans starting at $49 per month. Investors who hold 1,000 SAN tokens (Santiment’s native cryptocurrency) receive a 20% discount.

3. Stockgeist — Stock Rankings Based on Social Sentiment Analysis

Stockgeist tracks social media sentiment for more than 2,200 stocks and cryptocurrencies. It offers a simple rating system that makes it easy for investors to find out which companies social media users are most positive and most negative about.

Stockgeist provides additional context with word clouds and mention volume plots. It also shows sentiment over multiple timelines, which can help investors gauge whether sentiment is improving or declining in real-time.

Another benefit to Stockgeist is that it pulls in financial news to accompany social media data. If chatter about a stock is being driven by a breaking news story, Stockgeist will reveal that.

Stockgeist doesn’t have many built-in tools for analyzing stocks, but it does offer candlestick charts from TradingView as well as basic fundamental data.

A free plan gives investors access to social sentiment data from the past 24 hours. Paid plans start at $20 per month for up to 7 days of sentiment data.

4. SwaggyStocks — Free Social Sentiment Tracker for WallStreetBets

SwaggyStocks is a free social media sentiment analysis tool for stocks and crypto. It gives investors insights into what stocks are being mentioned the most and what percentage of that social chatter is bullish or bearish.

SwaggyStocks uses charts to help investors get even more from its dataset. Investors can see how stock price tracks with social mentions, positive comments, and negative comments. Barcharts show the most-mentioned stocks across social media.

One of the best things about SwaggyStocks is that it has its own tracking tools for Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum. This is the community that drove the GameStop and AMC short squeezes.

SwaggyStocks tracks overall bullish/bearish sentiment in r/WallStreetBets along with trending stocks and the percentage of bullish/bearish sentiment for each of them.

The only drawback to SwaggyStocks is that it doesn’t display word clouds or individual posts, so there isn’t much context about what exactly social media users are saying about a company. Still, the platform is free, so this isn’t a dealbreaker.

Augmento is a social sentiment analysis platform designed for institutional investors and hedge firms. However, retail investors can also take advantage of the platform’s unique AI-powered analysis tools.

What’s great about Augmento is that it breaks down social sentiment analysis by social network. Investors can track mentions across Twitter, Reddit, and asset-specific channels like BitcoinTalk. For each network, investors can also see the top words from word cloud analysis to get more context about what’s driving the chatter.

Augmento also goes beyond simply a bullish/bearish dichotomy when classifying social media posts. It analyzes 93 distinct sentiment categories like “FOMO,” “Trustful,” “Panicking,” and “Angry.” These detailed sentiment classifications can provide a lot more insight into how crypto investors really feel about a token.

Augmento’s pricing is by quote only.

6. Stocktwits — Social Trading Network with Internal Sentiment Analysis

Stocktwits is essentially Twitter for stock traders. It’s a social network devoted entirely to stock and crypto analysis.

It offers a Twitter-like feed where investors can post their thoughts on a stock and share them with the community. Investors can search through posts by ticker symbol, follow other traders whose analysis they like, and more.

Stocktwits has a built-in ranking feed so investors can see which symbols are being mentioned most frequently across its network. The ranking feed is updated every 5 minutes. The platform also calculates a sentiment score on a scale of -4.5 to +4.5 for each stock and crypto token.

Stocktwits is completely free to join with almost no limitations. Investors can eliminate ads by signing up for a $7.99 per month premium plan.

Conclusion

Social sentiment analysis enables traders and investors to understand what customers think about a company in real-time. It can provide deep insights into a company’s future potential as well as a way to track company developments in real-time.

AltIndex is one of the best tools for conducting social sentiment analysis for stocks. It offers details about sentiment, social media mentions, site traffic, and more. Investors can check out AltIndex today to incorporate social sentiment analysis into their investment strategies.

