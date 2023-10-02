Codes to Verify Hacked or Tapped Cell Phone

You may have heard of the advanced encryption on cell phone that prevents the device from being hacked. Such information may raise the belief that intruders could struggle to hack into your device. However, it’s important to know that despite this highly advanced encryption on smartphones, they are subject to hacks.

Hackers use different means, such as fake WiFi networks and SIM swaps, to get into any smartphone. So, while your device may be protected, it’s not 100% immune to the traps of cybercriminals.

Do you think your cell phone is being hacked? This article provides some functional USSD codes to check the hack status of your device.

Let’s delve into it for additional details.

What is a USSD Code?

USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) is a protocol based on the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) that enables the sending of text messages.

It functions almost like a Short Message Service (SMS). USSD is applicable in several areas, such as location-based content services, Wireless Application Protocol (WAP) browsing, menu-based info services, etc.

This protocol functions through certain codes, known as USSD codes, available on a mobile phone. These codes feature a text of up to 182 alphanumeric characters and are used to establish a communication session between a phone and a server or network in real time.

Using this code, users can easily communicate with each other through their cell phones or smartphones after making selections from the available menus. Different from an SMS message, these codes enable real-time connection during USSD message sessions.

This means that as long as the communication line remains open, the protocol can maintain a two-way interaction, making queries and responses almost instantaneous.

Functions of USSD Codes

Notably, every cell phone and smartphone has the USSD code feature, allowing them to perform certain functions to check if they’ve been hacked, including:

IMEI check

Call diversion code

Netmonitor code

Call redirection

The security on phones is powerful but not perfect enough to withstand a professional hack case. In other words, while the design of these codes is originally meant for the owner of the phone, they are not far from the reach of hackers who could use them to forward your calls or track your locations.

Although several phone users are not conversant with USSD codes, applying them is quite straightforward if you know the right one to use. That said, let’s address in detail some of the USSD codes that you may have come across. You will also discover how to check their functionality on your device.

USSD Codes to Check For Hacked Status of Your Cell Phone

To Check Your Phone’s IMEI, Dial the USSD Code *#06#

IMEI is the acronym for International Mobile Equipment Identifier. It is a 15-digit number used to identify a specific device. It is also a hard-coded number built into every phone. However, it doesn’t provide additional information, like whether your device is lost or hacked.

If you want to know about these codes, it’s important to know your phone’s IMEI number. If you suspect a breach in your phone, you will need this number to file a police report or take any other legal action. Besides, it’s also useful in tracking a lost device.

As such, you might want to keep your IMEI number safe and out of the reach of others once you dial the code (*#06#).

Do You Feel Your Phone Is Being Tracked?

It’s possible to track your phone’s location using certain codes. Fortunately, there’s a code (netmonitor code) that helps you identify whether or not you’re being tracked or tapped.

To confirm this, dial any of the codes below for your phone’s operating system:

For Android devices, dial: *#*#197328640#*#* or *#*#4636#*#*

For iPhones, dial: *3001#12345#*

After dialing the code, follow these steps to complete the action:

Step 1:

Choose the menu option, UMTS Cell Environment, and select UMTS RR info. Remember the Cell ID number representing the basic cell stations closest to you. However, your device will always connect to the cell station with the strongest signal.

Step 2:

Go back to the main menu, tap the MM info button, and click on Serving PLMN. You should see some numbers under the Local Area Code (LAC). Write out these numbers.

Step 3:

With both numbers and a simple website, the fourth tab on the left, it is possible to find the location of the basic station your device is connected to on the map.

USSD Code for Call Redirection – *#62* or *#062#

Modifying your call forwarding setting is another way hackers compromise the functionality of your device. They do this through certain redirection commands. One of the signs you’ll notice when this occurs is the inability to receive text messages and calls from your contacts, as they must have been redirected.

Notably, this act is more common than several phone users think and has been ongoing for over a decade, with hackers hijacking people’s text messages and calls to steal vital information. On that note, you need to check your device’s forwarding setting to confirm its status. To do this, dial either *#62* or *#062#.

By default, you are not supposed to get any information if your forwarding setting is safe. On the other hand, once you dial the code, you should see the number your text messages and calls are redirected to. Also, you can confirm the redirection status of your phone in your call logs. This is possible on the website of your service provider.

Removing a Redirection Setting on Your Phone

To rid your device of all redirections to other phone numbers, dial the code ##002#.

Dial USSD Code *#21# to Check for Diversion

There is a slight difference between call redirections and call diversions, even though they both send your calls and text messages to a different phone.

While a call redirection would first get to your phone and appear on your phone bill before moving to the secondary phone line, a call diversion doesn’t.

It primarily cancels the call before it hits your device and sends it to the diversionary number. So, you can’t tell whether your calls are diverted or it’s just a network challenge.

Dial the USSD code, *#21#, to check for call diversion on your device. The response you get is similar to that mentioned about the call redirection.

Do call diversions occur by error?

Call diversions are different from redirections. They require a deliberate action to be activated. In other words, while a call redirection could occur due to an interference, call diversion would require access to your device to set up.

As such, you must be careful of who handles or borrows your phone. Nevertheless, if you feel your device is set on call diversion, use this code (*#21#) to confirm your suspicion.

USSD Code for Utility Netmonitor – *#*#197328640#*#*

Utility Netmonitor code may sound puzzling, especially if you’re hearing it for the first time. First, let’s address the term netmonitor – a netmonitor simply analyzes network packet data.

It tracks every action and data on your phone, such as calls made and received, text messages sent and received, including your device’s location information.

Using this code, you can easily track the location of whoever might be accessing your device. This gives you an edge if you need to place charges on the culprit.

Using the utility Netmonitor code

To access important cell information on your phone, dial *#*#197328640#*#*. This action will open a menu where you can select the UMTS Cell Environment option and then click on UMTS RR information.

Your cell phone will reveal a unique cell ID upon selecting these options. Make sure to write out this number for future reference. Afterward, press the back key on your phone twice to access MM Information. From this point, choose Serving PLMN, but take note of the local area code that may appear on the screen.

Now, it’s time to visit a Netmonitor website. A recommended option is https://opencellid.org. On this website, you’ll be prompted to input the cell ID and local area code you wrote down earlier.

Once you’ve entered this information, the website will provide you with location data for any devices connected to your network.

Conclusion

Your phone’s safety is paramount to prevent the possibility of a hacking incident. While most of these codes are useful for confirming the status of your device, you may still have to go through the hassle of fully recovering it.

Nevertheless, these codes are pivotal in avoiding more trouble and allow users to check if their cell phone has been hacked by bad actors.