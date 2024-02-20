How to Catch a Cheating Husband on WhatsApp

What is WhatsApp Cheating?

WhatsApp cheating is using the app to share explicit content with someone else that you wouldn’t want your partner to know about. WhatsApp’s ubiquity and next-level security make it a widely used tool husbands use to hide what they’re up to.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging tools used today. Nearly everyone has it installed on their phone. It’s one of the reasons it’s a method husbands often use WhatsApp to communicate with someone they’re having an affair with.

Another reason is WhatsApp’s multilayered privacy settings:

You can on one app. One for ‘legitimate’ conversations and another for those he wants to keep private. The Chat Lock feature passcode-protects chats in a separate folder, which you can hide so they appear in the chat list. There’s also no message preview for locked chats. All you see is ‘WhatsApp: 1 new message.’

But, before you do anything, remember that spying on your husband (or anyone for that matter) without his permission raises serious legal and ethical consequences. It might not be the best way to deal with any problems in your relationship.

What are the Warning Signs of WhatsApp Cheating?

How do you know if your husband is WhatsApp cheating? Here are some warning signs to look out for and things you can do to tell for sure.

It’s important to remember that while these may suggest infidelity, they’re not proof. Approach the situation thoughtfully. Make sure you have real evidence before approaching your husband.

Resolving trust issues can only come with open and honest communication, however painful it may be at the time.

He Always Has His Phone

On average, users spend about 37 minutes a day on WhatsApp.

Many of us and our phones are inseparable (even taking them into the bathroom).

But, if your husband now keeps his phone in his pocket or under his pillow instead of leaving it out like he used to, he might be worried that you’ll go through his calls and messages.

He also might be spending a lot more or a lot less time on his phone than before. Is he messaging late into the night or at odd hours?

If he’s always chatting or messaging when you spend time together, you could gently ask him to be more present. He might not even realize how his actions come across.

He Suddenly Changes His Passwords

To protect our information, having a password on your phone is normal. It doesn’t necessarily mean he’s hiding something. However, if he’s recently changed his password without telling you what it is or password-protected his WhatsApp account, he could be having conversations he doesn’t want you to know about.

He Hides His Screen

Does your husband turn his phone away from you so you can’t see what he’s doing? Or keep it face down so you can’t see notifications? It could be nothing. He could be buying you a surprise present or looking at something embarrassing. It could also mean that he’s hiding something.

Another telltale sign is secretive behavior. Does he get defensive or evasive when you ask him who he’s talking with? Does he leave the room or go outside to make or answer WhatsApp calls or listen to voice notes?

If you feel your husband is being cagey about what he’s doing or who he’s talking to on WhatsApp, ask him about it. Approach him gently and let him know you’re just concerned and want to make sure everything is OK. If he’s happy to talk about it, that’s great! If you feel he’s being evasive or lying, it’s possible he’s cheating.

Look at His Photos and Videos

By default, WhatsApp saves videos and photos on your phone, although you can turn this feature off. If he hasn’t, you can find his WhatsApp media in the phone’s gallery.

Check For Deleted or Disappearing Chats

If your husband is using WhatsApp to cheat, you may see some messages missing from conversations. Which means he’s deleting them.

Your husband might also have turned on the ‘Disappearing messages’ feature. These messages are automatically deleted after a set amount of time.

To check if ‘Disappearing messages is enabled’, open the chat and tap the person’s name at the top of the screen. If it says ‘Off’ under ‘Disappearing messages,’ he hasn’t enabled it.

However, if there’s a time, such as 24 hours, it means the messages exchanged in that chat will automatically disappear after that period.

Recover Deleted Messages

If you’re worried that your husband is deleting WhatsApp messages, you may be able to restore them if he has backed up his chats. However, this only works if he’s deleted messages after backing them up.

If you find a backup in his WhatsApp ‘Settings,’ you can get the messages back by deleting WhatsApp and reinstalling it from the Play Store or App Store.

Note, though, that your husband might notice that WhatsApp has been reinstalled, so it’s best to be open and honest.

Are there new WhatsApp contacts you don’t recognize or that have obscure names like ‘T Gym?’ If you see something odd, tap on that conversation and then the name at the top of the chat. Note the phone number and compare it to the numbers in his phone’s contact list to find their real name.

Check His WhatsApp Account

WhatsApp allows you to have two accounts on the same app. To find out if your husband has two accounts, open WhatsApp, go to ‘Settings,’ and click the arrow at the top right of the screen. If he does have two, he can show you the ‘legitimate’ account if you ask to see his phone.

Can Spying Apps Help with WhatsApp Cheating?

If you could sit down with your husband’s phone, it wouldn’t take long to find out who he’s constantly messaging. However, if he’s WhatsApp cheating, he probably never lets it out of his sight.

One way to gather evidence is to buy and install a WhatsApp monitoring app on your husband’s phone. So-called spy apps let you monitor all his WhatsApp activity from your phone discretely.

You can see every conversation, the media files he sends and receives, who he calls and when, and how long the calls last.

A keylogger feature registers every keystroke he enters on WhatsApp, other social media platforms, and Google searches. This lets you know what your husband is doing, not only on WhatsApp but all his online activity.

Some spy apps even let you control his apps by blocking or limiting access. These top-tier apps can also access his phone’s camera and microphone so you can hear and see everything that’s going on around him.

You can also track his location with the app’s GPS capabilities and set zone limits for notifications.

While lots of these apps are available, some are better than others. If you think a spy app can help, here’s a summary of the three best WhatsApp spy apps.

Best Spy App Top Choice For Starting Price (/month) Standout Features mSpy Undetected WhatsApp monitoring $11.67 a. Record and monitor VoIP calls on WhatsApp

b. View browsing history and bookmarked pages

c. Call logs EyeZy Affordable location tracking $7.99 a. Social Spotlight tab to track calls, texts, and social media

b. Pinpoint Location Accuracy

c. Store and monitor two-way media exchanges uMobix Android users (no device rooting required) $11.66 a. Keylogger

b. Remote call and text blocking

If you’d rather steer clear of spy apps, you could use WhatsApp Web. While you can use this feature to access WhatsApp on your desktop, you can also use it to find out if your husband has been cheating. However, you can only use this method if you know his passcodes.

To do so, follow the simple steps below:

Open WhatsApp on your husband’s phone, tap the three dots in the top right corner and select ‘Linked devices’ from the drop-down menu.

Open WhatsApp on your husband’s phone, tap the three dots in the top right corner and select ‘Linked devices’ from the drop-down menu. On your computer’s browser, go to https://web.whatsapp.com/, where you’ll see a QR code.

On your computer’s browser, go to https://web.whatsapp.com/, where you’ll see a QR code. On your husband’s phone, tap ‘Link a device’ and use it to scan the QR on your computer.

How Do You Address WhatsApp Cheating?

Even if you find that your husband isn’t using WhatsApp cheating tricks, it might be worth considering counseling.

In the US, infidelity in a marriage accounts for 37% of divorces. However, with the right approach and help, your relationship can heal.

Getting professional help can help you work through any insecurities and trust issues and ultimately improve your relationship.

In the meantime, we’ve put together some tips and advice based on research we’ve conducted.

Gather Evidence

Before you even consider broaching the topic with your husband, make sure you have proof. Throwing accusations at him will only inflame the situation.

Tell them about what you found when looking through his phone. If you’re using an app like mSpy, show him WhatsApp messages or images that reveal his cheating.

Approach The Issue with Composure

Try not to start the conversation aggressively or with anger. Be open and honest. Share your feelings, why you’re having them, and what you suspect. Using a non-judgmental tone makes it less likely your husband will become defensive and refuse to engage.

React Calmly

Even if you’ve long had suspicions of unfaithfulness, it can be devastating to hear your husband admit it. You may be overwhelmed by feelings of sadness, anger, disbelief, and shock.

Despite emotions running high, try not to lash out verbally or physically, and remember to take care of yourself during this difficult time. Go to another room or for a walk if you need to clear your head. Or call someone you trust.

Work With a Trained Therapist

Discovering that your husband has had an affair can be overwhelming. What do you do? Where do you start?

A professional counselor can help guide you through the process. They provide an environment where you both feel comfortable speaking openly and act as an objective party that can help you solve problems and move towards a stronger partnership.

Be Honest About Why it Happened

Infidelity is an incredibly challenging and complex issue, and there are many reasons why someone might cheat.

People do make bad choices sometimes. It’s essential to understand why your husband strayed. Knowing the answers to questions such as, ‘Where did things start to go wrong?’ and ‘Why did this happen? can help you take the first steps in repairing the relationship.

Take All the Time You Need

Infidelity may be one of the hardest things you will have to deal with, but it doesn’t have to mean the end of your marriage. As you work through the aftermath, you’ll figure out what the next steps are, whether that’s together or apart. Just remember to take it one day at a time.

WhatsApp Cheating -–The Key Takeaway

Having to face the idea that your husband may be cheating on you can be earth-shattering. In this guide, we’ve suggested ways to confirm whether your husband is being unfaithful by looking at his WhatsApp activity.

Dealing with infidelity has many complexities, and it’s essential to approach the issue openly and honestly to prevent making the situation worse. While it’s best to ask for professional advice when working through any problems, we researched and collated some tips that may help.

FAQs