How to Tell If Your Cell Phone Is Tapped by the Police

What Is Cell Phone Tapping?

Cell phone tapping (also known as wiretapping) is the monitoring of one’s communications and activity without their consent.

Tapping typically involves intercepting phone calls, messages, emails, social media interactions, browsing activity, and location.

Government agencies may tap a device to gather intelligence or aid in criminal investigation. Many think they’re of no interest to authorities, and it might be true (unless you live in a country with intrusive privacy laws, like North Korea or Iran).

Cell phone tapping requires sophisticated software and often involves obtaining legal authorization. But tapping can also be carried out by individuals with a personal interest in your activities. For example, one may spy on their spouse if they suspect they’re cheating.

Anyone can become a victim — even the Duke of Sussex. Literally! In 2023, the UK High Court proved that Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) had been intercepting Prince Harry’s voicemail messages from 2006 to 2011.

Although in many countries, unauthorized interception of communications may result in criminal charges, individuals may still spy on others with consumer-grade apps.

Why Do Police Forces Tap Phones

Police forces typically tap phones due to national security concerns or during criminal investigations. However, their motivation and surveillance rights can vary depending on the jurisdiction.

In the US, phone tapping is strictly regulated by laws outlined in the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution. Authorities must obtain a warrant from a judge to prevent unreasonable, biased espionage.

Similarly, police forces in EU countries must adhere to the European Convention on Human Rights, guaranteeing the right to privacy. Additionally, phone tapping is regulated by national laws, which generally require judicial authorization.

In contrast, Chinese legal protections for privacy rights and due process are limited compared to Western democracies. Phone tapping is often conducted by state security agencies with great leeway.

Suspicion in organized crime, terrorism, drug trafficking, cybercrime, or money laundering are only a few examples of reasons to tap one’s phone.

In non-democratic countries, phone tapping can be used for social control, political monitoring, and suppression of dissent. Government agencies may monitor the activities of political activists, religious groups, ethnic minorities, or individuals perceived as threats to the ruling regime.

What makes democratic and totalitarian countries alike is that they don’t have to obtain consent. In some countries, authorities must inform individuals after the investigation has concluded, but that doesn’t mean you can challenge ongoing surveillance.

How Does Phone Tapping Happen?

Understanding how phone tapping happens is the first step toward protecting your privacy. Depending on the technology and methods used, the steps may vary. Here’s a breakdown of the process.

Interception Point Identification

Interception can occur at various points in the telecommunication network. For example, consumer-grade spy apps capture communications directly on the target device.

It’s worth noting that some spy apps, such as Phonsee, allow remote installation. In other words, never letting your phone out of your hands doesn’t guarantee you won’t be spied on.

Furthermore, government agencies may intercept communications at higher levels. They can access data from mobile service providers or by exploiting vulnerabilities in the network protocols.

Authorization

Individuals and government agencies in totalitarian regimes may skip this step. However, in jurisdictions where phone tapping is regulated, authorities must first obtain a court order.

The authorization specifies the target phone number or device, surveillance duration, and which communications will be intercepted. Say, if the police are authorized to monitor only your calls, they won’t be able to scroll your gallery (thank goodness).

Access to Communications

Depending on the interception point and tapping method, someone may access your communications remotely or physically.

Remote access often involves hacking or exploiting network vulnerabilities. However, some apps, such as Phonsee, allow remote installation via iCloud. That’s why you should take care to keep your credentials private.

If remote access is impossible, someone may install tracking software on your device manually. Consumer-grade app installation only takes a few minutes, so it’s easier than you might imagine.

Recording and Monitoring

Lastly, intercepted communications are recorded and monitored in real-time. Authorities may record communications for later analysis or evidence in criminal investigations.

But that doesn’t mean they must monitor the target 24/7 so as not to miss any actions. Some tracking apps, such as mSpy, send alerts when the target device enters a predefined area or communicates with certain contacts.

How Can You Tell if Your Cell Phone Is Tapped?

Most tracking apps are stealthy. For example, apps like mSpy can be installed discreetly to ensure you’re unaware of spying. You won’t see the app icon in your phone menu or settings, and you certainly won’t receive notifications like “Hey! The FBI just intercepted your location.”

Luckily, there are signs. Here’s how to tell if your phone is tapped.

Unusual Noise

Beeping, clicking, high-pitched humming, or static sounds during calls may indicate your communication is being intercepted. Hearing odd noises if you’re not on a call is an even more worrying signal.

Naturally, background noise during calls may be caused by a poor connection. If your phone works as usual with no other signs of tapping, you might need to switch the provider or fix the speaker. Still, a sudden change in connection quality is a cause for concern.

Diminished Battery Life

Smartphones tend to hold the battery for shorter periods of time as they get old. The battery life also depends on the usage. Say, it will drain much faster if you’ve been watching YouTube in Bluetooth headphones with max screen brightness for hours compared to if you only use it for occasional calls.

But if your usage habits haven’t changed yet, the battery life has decreased, the reason might be phone tapping.

You can find out which apps pull the most juice out of your battery in the settings. Think about whether you’ve been using them a lot recently. If not, check your device for other signs of tapping.

Here’s how to check which apps consume the most battery on iOS:

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap on Battery. You’ll see a list of apps and their battery usage. Tap on any app to see more details about its battery usage, including background activity.

And on Android:

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap on Battery & Performance. You’ll see a list of apps and their battery usage. Tap on any app to see more details.

Unusual Phone Activity

“Unusual” stands for anything you can’t explain by your own actions or natural phone aging. It includes weird messages you haven’t sent, notifications from apps that aren’t in use, or an influx of pop-up ads.

Your phone lighting up and displaying signs of activity when you aren’t using it is a telltale indicator someone has remote access to it. It’s as if your phone was possessed by a poltergeist.

Longer Startup and Shutdown Times

Before your phone turns off, it must finish processing the remaining tasks. Spyware runs background processes that require extra time. That’s why your device may take longer than usual to shut down.

When you launch your phone, it activates essential system processes such as initializing hardware components, loading the operating system, and launching background services.

Yet again, spyware may prolong the startup time as it consumes additional resources for data collection and transmission.

Overheating

Heating up during resource-intensive activities is normal for smartphones. For instance, after you’ve been on a video call or spent half an hour gaming.

But your phone shouldn’t become hot without an apparent cause. If you notice overheating despite using the device moderately, the cause may be spyware running in the background. It consumes additional resources, making your phone work harder.

It’s worth noting that sometimes overheating happens due to faulty hardware or software glitches.

For example, Apple confirmed a bug in iOS 17 caused the iPhone 15 to overheat. The issue was widespread, with myriads of users complaining on social media. Thankfully, a new update fixed the problem.

Random Camera or Microphone Launch

Given the rise of voice assistants and messages, the fact that our smartphones listen to us isn’t a shocker.

However, your phone should only listen to you with your consent. Apps can legally access your microphone when they’re in use and have permission.

An orange or green dot at the top of your phone’s screen indicates an app is using your microphone or camera. If the dot appears randomly when you aren’t using any app, it might be that you’re getting spied on.

Increased Data Usage

You might not worry about data usage if you have unlimited data. Still, we advise checking your recent bills if you’ve noticed any signs of tapping.

Spyware transfers large volumes of data to remote servers. Advanced spy apps may be less resource-intensive and thus harder to spot, but lower-quality software is likely to increase your data usage drastically.

However, before panicking, make sure you didn’t forget to turn on Wi-Fi before streaming Netflix or haven’t downloaded a new app that uses much data.

How to Find Spyware on Your Phone

Most of the above-mentioned signs aren’t foolproof, as the reasons for a device performance decrease are numerous. But if you notice oddities, you may wonder: how to know if my phone is tapped for sure? Consider these tried and tested ways to find spyware.

iOS

iPhones are less likely to get spyware because the App Store has a stricter review process than Google Play. Furthermore, by default, you can’t install apps from other sources. For someone to install a spy app on an iPhone, they must first jailbreak it (or ensure you already did it).

Jailbreaking means removing software restrictions imposed by the manufacturer, granting you root access to the operating system.

With jailbreaking, you can install unauthorized apps and customize the interface look.

Unfortunately, advanced spyware may exploit zero-day vulnerabilities and thus doesn’t need jailbreaking — or it can jailbreak your iPhone on its own, to be precise. A zero-day exploit means a cyber attack that happens on the same day a vulnerability is discovered, so developers have no time to fix it.

The good news is that a software update removes the jailbreak and any unauthorized apps. If the strange behavior stops after an update, your phone was likely tapped. Just don’t forget to back up your data beforehand!

Another way to spot and get rid of spyware is by running a security check. Get reliable antivirus software from the App Store and make a full scan. The best antivirus for mobile can spot even advanced spy apps and malware.

Android

Android has a more laissez-faire attitude towards unauthorized apps; you can install software from third-party sources via Android Package Kit (APK).

APK contains all of the app’s components, including the code, resources, assets, and certificates. It’s analogous to the .exe file format used on Windows or .dmg files on macOS.

When you download an app from the Google Play Store or other sources, you’re essentially downloading an APK file, which is then installed on your Android device.

Because all APK files are stored in your device’s memory, you can find spyware on Android by checking the file explorer.

Even if the spy app logo is invisible in the menu, you’ll likely spot an unknown file name. Advanced spy apps may disguise their installation file name, but some may contain obvious words like stealth, tracking, monitor, or spy.

Another way is to run a full scan with an antivirus. Only use trustworthy software from the Google Play store. Free antivirus may do more harm than good, collecting your data or infecting your device with malware instead of removing it.

Use MMI Codes

You can check whether your phone has been tapped by dialing special MMI codes. Here are the codes to find out or clear your call forwarding settings.

GSM Networks: Dial *#002# to list and ##002# to clear settings.

GSM Networks: Dial *#002# to list and ##002# to clear settings. CDMA Networks: Dial *72 to list and *73 to clear settings.

Conditional call forwarding redirects calls and voicemails based on specific conditions, such as when your phone is busy, unanswered, or unreachable. Try these codes to check and reset conditional call forwarding settings.

GSM Networks: Dial *#61# to list and ##61# to clear settings.

GSM Networks: Dial *#61# to list and ##61# to clear settings. CDMA Networks: Dial *92 to list and *93 to clear settings.

Apart from calls, your phone might redirect messages with unconditional data forwarding. In this case, any incoming calls and SMS, regardless of criteria, are being sent to a different number. Use these codes to check and clear your settings.

GSM Networks: Dial *#21# to list and ##21# to clear.

GSM Networks: Dial *#21# to list and ##21# to clear. CDMA Networks: Dial *21 to list and modify settings.

How to Reduce the Risk of Your Phone Being Tapped

There’s no bulletproof way to prevent phone tapping. However, these six tips will significantly limit its likelihood.

Keeping up with system updates is the easiest and one of the most effective ways to protect yourself against being tapped. Companies don’t roll them out only to introduce new features or change the interface design.

Malicious actors may gain access to your device by exploiting vulnerabilities in the system. Updates include security patches that address known vulnerabilities in the OS and built-in apps.

But one update in eternity isn’t enough. Cybercriminals are constantly developing new exploits. That’s why you should install new updates promptly to stay ahead of these threats and minimize the window of opportunity for attackers.

Ideally, turn on automatic updates. If you’re using an iPhone, don’t jailbreak it.

Use Apps With End-to-End Encryption

Secure messaging apps, like Telegram and Signal, minimize risks of surveillance and interception. They employ end-to-end encryption, encoding messages on your device and only decoding it on the recipient’s device.

Although messaging apps with end-to-end encryption prevent Man-in-the-Middle attacks, they don’t protect against apps intercepting traffic directly on your device.

Disable Call Forwarding

Call forwarding redirects incoming calls from one number to another. Theoretically, it’s incredibly helpful, as you’ll never miss a call.

In practice, call forwarding may aid tapping by redirecting incoming calls to a number controlled by malicious actors or government agencies. For this reason, we advise turning it off.

If you have an Android, follow the steps below:

Open the Phone app.

Tap the three-dot icon.

Tap Settings.

Find Call Forwarding and turn it off.

The instructions for iOS devices are slightly different:

Open Settings. Tap Phone. Tap Call Forwarding and turn it off.

Use a VPN

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) protects you from eavesdropping and interception by encrypting all data traveling between your device and the server. If you’re using a VPN, even your mobile service provider will have virtually no data on you.

However, not every VPN is equally good. We advise against free apps, as they come with serious limitations, such as data caps or pop-up ads. Opt for a reliable premium VPN — our team tested dozens of apps to help you choose the best one.

Delete Old and Suspicious Apps

Occasionally deleting old, unused apps not only frees up memory but also reduces the risk of tapping. Apps that haven’t been updated for a while, particularly those installed from third-party sources, could have vulnerabilities ready to be exploited.

Most importantly, get rid of apps that you don’t remember installing. They could potentially be spyware disguised as legitimate apps.

Use a Spy App

While this point may be counterintuitive, using a spy app can protect you from being spied on.

Spy apps like mSpy track all your calls, messages, and app usage. Monitoring these activities helps identify suspicious behavior.

Furthermore, spy apps have a GPS tracking feature. If your phone is lost or stolen, you can figure out who might have gotten physical access to it.

Lastly, some spy apps offer remote control and locking functionality. In case your phone gets in the wrong hands, you can wipe off all data.

What Should You Do if Your Phone Has Been Tapped

If you suspect your phone has been tapped, keep your cool. Here are the steps to undertake.

Reboot Your Phone into Safe Mode

When a device is in safe mode, it loads only essential system software and drivers, disabling any third-party applications or services that may be causing problems.

For iOS Devices:

Press and hold the Power button until the “Slide to power off” slider appears. Slide the slider to turn off your iPhone. After the device turns off, hold down the Power button again until the Apple logo appears. Release the Power button and hold down the Volume Down button until the device boots up. Your iPhone will start in Safe Mode, and third-party apps won’t run.

For Android Devices:

Press and hold the Power button until the power options menu appears. Tap and hold the “Power off” or “Restart” option until you see a prompt asking if you want to boot into Safe Mode. Tap “OK” or “Restart in Safe Mode” to confirm. Your Android device will reboot into Safe Mode, where only essential system apps and services will be active, and third-party apps won’t run.

Contact your local law enforcement agency to report your suspicion. Provide as much information as possible, including any unusual activities on your phone.

Local authorities should provide you with guidance on the next steps to take. You may need to provide additional information throughout the investigation and leave your device as evidence.

Secure Your Device

Change passwords on your device, social media accounts, emails, and apps. Create strong new passwords, including a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters. Never use your birthday or your dog’s name for a password.

A password manager can help you come up with credentials and store them securely. Let’s admit it — keeping your passwords written down on a sticky note on your desk isn’t very reliable.

Then, enable two-factor authentication (2FA). When someone tries to log in to your account, they will be requested a second form of verification, such as a temporary code sent to your phone or email.

Should You Be Worried About Phone Tapping

No one would like being spied on. But should you worry if you notice signs of tapping? Certainly not. Instead of breaking out in cold sweats, reboot your device into safe mode and contact your local police department.

Take measures to prevent tapping in the future. Keeping up with updates, using reliable security software, turning off call forwarding, and enabling 2FA are only a few tips to protect your phone.

Additionally, trustworthy mobile monitoring solutions like mSpy can give you a comprehensive look at your phone’s activities and help spot abnormal behavior. Stay vigilant, stay safe!

FAQs