Is It Illegal to Spy on Someone Without Their Knowledge?

Why Are People Looking to Spy on Someone?

People claim they spy on others for a variety of reasons, ranging from allegedly protecting loved ones to potentially uncovering financial scams.

An individual’s urge to spy on others is driven by a variety of motives that are, in most cases, self-serving:

Protecting loved ones: Spying, in this case, may be motivated by an urge to protect vulnerable family members, like children or elderly parents. Purportedly, it allows them to protect loved ones who are often exposed to dangerous predators and do not realize it.

The above is just a short list. There are innumerable other reasons an individual, company, or service may justify spying on you.

Did you know that when you click ‘I agree’ or ‘I consent’ on websites, your data is often sold to data brokers?

Private data collected from your website activity and social media usage analysis serves as a valuable data source for brokers.

Coupled with other publicly available sources like court records, motor vehicle data, and voter registration information, data brokers construct elaborate customer profiles.

Companies acquire these profiles to potentially target you with personalized ads. Additionally, this data may also be utilized for other purposes such as fraud detection, risk mitigation, and people search services.

Can You Legally Spy on Someone?

Yes, there are ways that allow you to legally spy on someone in this digitally-evolving world. Data brokers certainly can, without any restrictions.

While the specific legalities may differ based on your location (we discuss this in the next section), the following spying scenarios are legal in most cases.

Purchasing from Data Brokers

With a simple name and email address, you can pay online data brokers to find out plenty of information regarding any target.

For instance, banks and credit card companies could use this method to legally access your personal financial data for fraud detection and risk management purposes. However, such practices may expose your sensitive financial information to potential data breaches.

However, the accuracy of this information depends on how active and connected your target is in the online world.

For instance, if someone explores baby-related websites while organizing a baby shower, data brokers might inaccurately categorize them as ‘new parents.’

Parental Monitoring

Given that parents are their children’s guardians, they are legally allowed to monitor their activities and track their location to ensure their safety.

With the rapid advancement of digital technology, parents are increasingly using parental control apps to set limits on the content their children consume on the internet.

These apps, such as mSpy, also help parents stay informed of all the potentially dangerous online interactions their children are taking part in. Parents can stay updated about unsolicited contact from strangers, exposure to explicit content, or instances of cyberbullying.

mSpy runs undetected on your child’s phone, allowing you to track their location and monitor their messages, calls, social media interactions, website history, and downloaded content.

But that’s not all! You can also block certain inappropriate or harmful websites and apps as well as track how much time they spend on each app. If you are uncertain of its effectiveness, you can try it risk-free by benefiting from its 14-day money-back guarantee.

Surveillance Cameras in Your House

Given that your house is not a public space or shared property, you are allowed to place surveillance cameras inside your home for your safety and peace of mind. You can even install a smart doorbell to monitor all the visitors that come to your house, even in your absence.

However, for the domestic CCTV footage captured outside of your premises, the laws are tougher. You must ensure that your neighbors or those passing by are aware that they are being watched.

In such cases, you might also have to show or delete a recording if someone demands you to do so. Although enforcing such stringent laws is difficult, erring on the side of caution is always advisable.

Monitoring Your Car

Similar to your house, your car is also your private property. Hence, you are allowed to place a GPS tracker or dashcam inside it.

There are several reasons you might want to do this, for example, to find your car if it is stolen, lower insurance premiums, or keep track of your children.

What Is Illegal When You Spy on Someone?

Laws against spying are continuously amended to try and keep up with evolving spy technology.

However, there are still a lot of gray areas, which makes it difficult to say for certain what is illegal. Here are some spying scenarios that may land you in deep legal trouble.

Changing Legal Landscape of the Data Broker Industry

The legal landscape of online data collection and processing is changing rapidly, specifically in the data broker industry. In particular, the US and EU have put in place stringent laws governing the data broker market.

In the US, Vermont’s 2018 law mandates data brokers register with the state and disclose their data collection practices. This law is also currently under consideration by New York.

Additionally, the California Consumer Privacy Act empowers the state’s residents to request their data from brokers, delete it, and opt out of data selling.

Moreover, in the EU, the General Data Protection Regulation enforces highly stringent data protection rules safeguarding individuals’ privacy.

However, research by Duke University has pointed out a concerning lack of regulations in the US regarding data brokers selling sensitive information linked to the mental health data of vulnerable individuals in society.

While personalized ads may seem harmless, the opaque use of data feels invasive and unsettling. It raises ethical concerns about transparency in data usage, especially considering the potentially sensitive nature of the information.

Recently, BetterHelp, a leading online mental health platform, was fined $7.8 million by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC fined them for selling patients’ personal health information to platforms like Facebook, Pinterest, and Snapchat without explicit consent from their customers.

Spying on Someone on Their Private Property

For those wondering if it is illegal to spy on someone in their house, the answer is yes (in most cases). Placing hidden cameras, listening devices, or other spying equipment to potentially eavesdrop on private conversations without consent on someone else’s property is illegal in most countries.

Law enforcement agents are the only ones allowed to do so in certain cases while following strict legal procedures. For instance, in the UK, such surveillance is governed by the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (RIPA).

Recording Someone Without Their Consent

It is also generally considered illegal to record someone without their consent (if you are not part of that conversation).

This especially pertains to situations where you are recording highly sensitive or private conversations. For those wondering, this also answers the question, ‘Is it illegal to spy on someone’s phone without them knowing?’

While such confidential information might come in handy in legal battles like lawsuits and divorces, it can possibly be inadmissible in courts as it is considered a breach of privacy.

Harassment and Stalking

Spying that amounts to physical or online harassment, bullying, and stalking is globally considered a major legal offense that is punishable by law.

Not only are these activities illegal, they are also highly harmful. The activities can lead to the victim feeling unsafe in their own home, resulting in extreme emotional distress.

If you are being harassed or stalked, it is important to know that you are not alone. There are resources available to help you. You must immediately report the situation to the police and seek advice from a trusted friend, family member, or mental health professional.

Can You Spy on Your Spouse?

For those suspecting their partner of wrongdoings like infidelity, cheating spouse tracker apps are often seen as a spying solution to seemingly reveal all that is hidden. The legality of spying on your spouse depends on multiple factors:

Ownership: Monitoring is legal if you own the property, like a shared home or devices. But if it’s solely your spouse’s property, spying could be illegal.

Monitoring is legal if you own the property, like a shared home or devices. But if it’s solely your spouse’s property, spying could be illegal. Consent: Legal surveillance requires your spouse’s consent. Without it, monitoring might breach privacy laws.

Legal surveillance requires your spouse’s consent. Without it, monitoring might breach privacy laws. Purpose: Surveillance for safety or legal reasons is generally legal. However, invasive or malicious intent can violate privacy laws. Understanding these distinctions is crucial when you decide to spy on your spouse. However, proving malicious intent is challenging due to its subjective nature.

Even if legally possible, spying is never the answer. It is ethically questionable and can cause more harm to your relationship than the actual issue at hand.

Healthy relationships are those that are built upon open communication and trust. Secretly spying is a breach of your spouse’s trust and privacy. Once lost, this trust is hard to win back.

How to Protect Yourself from Spying

If you are worried about someone secretly spying on you, you must know how to protect yourself to ensure your safety and well-being. Here are some tips to help you stay protected:

Notice signs of your phone being monitored. Keep an eye on your phone’s apps by regularly checking its settings for any unusual apps. If your phone abruptly slows down or starts glitching, have it professionally inspected to rule out any risk of surveillance.

Keep an eye on your phone’s apps by regularly checking its settings for any unusual apps. If your phone abruptly slows down or starts glitching, have it professionally inspected to rule out any risk of surveillance. Watch for signs of a GPS tracker in your vehicle. Routinely inspect all the exterior and interior surfaces of your vehicle. Look for any new or unfamiliar objects that seem out of place or have wires running to them. You must check common hiding spots like the wheel wells, under the car, behind bumpers, or inside the glove compartment.

Routinely inspect all the exterior and interior surfaces of your vehicle. Look for any new or unfamiliar objects that seem out of place or have wires running to them. You must check common hiding spots like the wheel wells, under the car, behind bumpers, or inside the glove compartment. Ensure all your devices and online accounts are password-protected (choose a hard-to-guess password) with two-factor authentication. This is an added layer of security to ensure that you are aware of any unauthorized attempts to access your account.

(choose a hard-to-guess password) with two-factor authentication. This is an added layer of security to ensure that you are aware of any unauthorized attempts to access your account. Keep different passwords for all your different accounts . If one of your account’s passwords is compromised, all your other accounts will remain secure.

. If one of your account’s passwords is compromised, all your other accounts will remain secure. Download a reliable VPN on all your devices to hide your IP address while browsing online for better privacy. Our recommended VPN app for this purpose is ExpressVPN. It not only encrypts your online traffic but also offers a Threat Manager tool to protect you against malware like viruses.

to hide your IP address while browsing online for better privacy. Our recommended VPN app for this purpose is ExpressVPN. It not only encrypts your online traffic but also offers a Threat Manager tool to protect you against malware like viruses. Ensure that all your social network accounts are in private mode to limit the amount of information about you that is publicly available.

Even with these privacy measures, if you still believe that someone is spying on you, you must immediately seek assistance from a cybersecurity expert or law enforcement officer for better guidance against this potential threat.

Gathering Information Without Illegal Spying

There are many legal spying techniques for those looking to gather information about someone.

With consent, they can legally monitor their property, like home, car, phone, or computer. They can also legally record a conversation after obtaining consent.

Parents are legally allowed to track their children’s location and monitor their online activities with the help of parental control apps like the well-trusted mSpy app. User reviews on sites like Trustpilot can help you find a reputable app.

However, secretly recording a conversation you are not part of or spying on someone on their private property is generally illegal. An even worse offense is using spying tactics to harass or stalk someone (both physically and digitally). This is considered a major crime and is dealt with strictly under the law.

To safeguard yourself from such scenarios, it is important to remain vigilant of your surroundings, both physically and digitally.

Protect your physical surroundings by making sure your home is securely locked when you are away. You must also stay vigilant for any unusual activities or individuals in your neighborhood or workplace. Trust your instincts and notify the authorities promptly if you notice anything suspicious.

You must also place stringent online security measures, like hard-to-guess passwords and two-factor authentication, on all your devices and online accounts, as well as use a VPN to keep your online activity hidden.

FAQs