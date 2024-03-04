Can You Spy on a Phone with an IMEI Number?

What Is IMEI Phone Tracking?

IMEI stands for International Mobile Station Equipment Identity. It’s a unique 15-digit ID that manufacturers assign to every device. No two IMEI numbers are alike, making it handy when identifying a specific device.

On an Android phone, you can find your device’s unique IMEI number in your phone’s ‘About phone’ section. Alternatively, you can dial *#06# on your phone or look for the IMEI number on the back of your phone’s battery.

To find your IMEI number on an iPhone, go to ‘Settings’ → ‘General’ → ‘About’.

The IMEI number is useful for tracking stolen or lost phones, but people also use it to monitor their loved ones. Parents may monitor their children’s comings and goings, while spouses may want to alleviate their worries about a cheating partner.

However, it’s important to mention that IMEI tracking works reliably only when used with other tools, databases, and resources. Typically, only law enforcement agencies have access to these resources.

Legal and Ethical Concerns When Tracking a Phone with IMEI

Tracking a phone through the IMEI number carries certain risks and raises ethical considerations.

Is it fair to track your children’s phones without their consent? You might lose their trust if they discover you’ve been spying on them.

The same goes for tracking your spouse. If they discover your surveillance, they might start distrusting you. This could rupture the relationship or lead to legal issues if they take offense to your breach of privacy.

You may feel justified in tracking your spouse’s phone if you suspect that they’re cheating. But remember that legally, you need their consent for the surveillance.

In most countries, it’s illegal to track a phone by IMEI without the device owner’s consent or a warrant. Engaging in illegal surveillance can lead to serious legal repercussions.

IMEI tracking has several common uses, including crime investigations, during wartime or in situations of national security, and to find a lost or stolen phone.

There are also exceptions (grey areas), like tracking your children’s phones to ensure their safety when they’re out of sight or tracking your household devices fearing someone might steal them.

Again, we recommend transparency and honesty when spying on your children’s or spouse’s phones, as it’s illegal to spy on someone without their knowledge.

How People Spy on a Phone With an IMEI Number

While it’s impossible to spy on a phone’s contents with just the IMEI number, you can use it with other tools (such as spy apps) for more advanced monitoring capabilities.

Typically, when people spy on a phone using the IMEI number, they’re just tracking its historical location because that’s the limit of what you can do.

However, authorities like the police have access to other resources that allow them to track a phone using the IMEI number. This is how they do it.

1. Find the Device’s IMEI

The first step is finding the IMEI of the stolen phone. This step is simple because whenever the phone is on, it transmits its IMEI number to the Equipment Identity Register database.

With the IMEI in hand, the police can start tracking its location.

2. Triangulate the Phone’s Location

The next step is using the IMEI number to obtain the device’s call details – phone number, call duration, area code, and caller information.

With this information, the police can start surveilling the device holder’s movements. At this point, the police will also contact the service provider and try to triangulate the stolen device by identifying the following:

Which cell towers receive a signal from the mobile phone

Which cell towers receive a signal from the mobile phone How long it takes for the signal to bounce between the cell tower and the phone

How long it takes for the signal to bounce between the cell tower and the phone

How far the device is from the receiving cell towers

The more cell towers that receive the phone’s signal, the more accurate the triangulation. Eventually, the triangulation narrows the location to a small enough area that the police can find the device holder.

If you want to do more than simply find out where a phone has been, spy apps like mSpy offer more advanced monitoring features besides IMEI tracking.

For example, spy apps let you remotely monitor your children’s social media messages and get their geo-location in real time (unlike basic IMEI tracking). You can also use spy apps to spy on your spouse’s phone without them knowing.

IMEI Tracking Myths vs Reality

Many myths and falsehoods surround the topic of IMEI phone tracking. If you believe everything you read, you’ll start thinking the IMEI is a one-size-fits-all magic wand that gives you absolute control over a phone.

It’s not, though. And to help you discern the lies from the facts,we’ve compiled a list of common myths about IMEI tracking:

You can track a phone’s real-time location with the IMEI number: You only get glimpses of its historic location at certain points in time.

You only get glimpses of its historic location at certain points in time. You can spy on a user’s activities using the IMEI number: You need additional permissions for that (a spy app can help).

You need additional permissions for that (a spy app can help). You can’t change the IMEI number: This is also typically illegal. Thieves often change the IMEI number to thwart the authorities’ efforts to find them.

This is also typically illegal. Thieves often change the IMEI number to thwart the authorities’ efforts to find them. IMEI tracking works without the phone’s SIM card: IMEI tracking requires access to a mobile network, and the SIM card provides that. Without it, IMEI tracking is impossible.

IMEI tracking requires access to a mobile network, and the SIM card provides that. Without it, IMEI tracking is impossible. Blocking the IMEI disables the phone: It only disables access to mobile networks, but the phone retains most other functionalities (like gallery access).

The answer to the question ‘Can you spy on a phone with the IMEI number?’ is both ‘yes’ and ‘no.’ You can learn where it’s been, when the owner bought it, and block its access to the mobile network.

However, you can’t use the IMEI number to read messages, take remote screenshots, see the call history, or blacklist phone numbers. You need a spy app for that.

Free IMEI Trackers – Do They Work?

You might have seen many free IMEI trackers online that promise to spy on a phone with an IMEI number. We’ve tested a couple of them, and they either did not work or we found it too risky (potential phishing attempts).

In one attempt, after we entered the IMEI, the tracker requested that we complete two offers to receive the geo-location.

However, no offers were available, and clicking the ‘Get Your Phone’s Position’ button did nothing. It’s worth noting that even if offers are available, you shouldn’t complete them since this is a known ‘scam’ attempt.

In another attempt, the tracker issued a ‘Server Down’ error, presented us with a hyperlink and requested that we download their app for better results.

We do not recommend clicking these links or downloading apps from free services like this. Typically, free services (like free VPNs and IMEI trackers) are honeypots set up by cybercriminals to distribute malware or steal your data through phishing.

As an example, between 2020 and 2023, the number of worldwide phishing sites increased by an astounding 879.74%, from 165,772 to 1.62 million. And even if free IMEI tracking tools aren’t infected with malware, spyware still poses a significant threat.

As a rule of thumb, watch out for any ‘free’ services you find online that you’d typically have to pay for. There’s usually a catch (in the form of a virus or phishing attempt).

Can Spy Apps Help with IMEI Phone Tracking?

May spy apps are more reliable than free IMEI trackers.

Spy apps let you track a phone with an IMEI number and much more. For example, you can monitor social media sites like WhatsApp, access the phone’s gallery and access caller information.

Here are some features you should expect from any reputable spy app:

Real-time geo-tracking: Unlike free IMEI trackers, spy apps let you remotely track a phone’s current location using GPS.

Unlike free IMEI trackers, spy apps let you remotely track a phone’s current location using GPS. Social media view: Spy apps monitor social media messages in real time. WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Signal, you can track them all.

Spy apps monitor social media messages in real time. WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Signal, you can track them all. Geofencing mode: Spy apps let you define a geographical ‘fence’ around the target device. If the tracked person leaves the boundary, you’ll receive an alert.

Spy apps let you define a geographical ‘fence’ around the target device. If the tracked person leaves the boundary, you’ll receive an alert. Call history: You’ll know who the tracked person has been talking to, for how long, and how often.

To monitor someone’s device using a spy app, you need to manually install the tracking app on the target phone and download the app onto your phone.

The tracking app will remain hidden on the target device, keeping you anonymous. You use your dashboard to access the mobile monitoring features and get real-time data on the target device.

Legit Spy Apps Worth Considering

Our team has tested many best-in-class spy apps, so we know what to look for and what’s worth your time. Take a look at our top picks.

Best Spy App Top Choice For Starting Price (/month) Standout Features mSpy Best for IMEI tracking $11.67 – Invisible mode

– Geofencing alerts

– Keylogger

– Keyword alerts uMobix Top-notch social media monitoring $13.45 – Call history

– View deleted info SpyBubblePro Extensive device compatibility $11.5 – SIM card replacement alert

– Mailbox spy

mSpy is one of the best spy apps around. Our team has tested it, and we found it to be intuitive and useful for most tracking needs.

The app lets you track text messages and contacts, look through photos, and find keylog passwords, among other things.

Moreover, Invisible Mode ensures your surveillance goes unnoticed, and the spy app runs with all permissions enabled. So, unless the other party uninstalls it, you’ll be able to spy on them uninterrupted.

While you must install it manually on the target device, mSpy is a much better tracking tool than just using the IMEI number.

Using IMEI Tracking to Find a Phone

Let us recap the main points about IMEI tracking:

It’s very unreliable (and potentially risky) when done through free tracking tools.

It’s very unreliable (and potentially risky) when done through free tracking tools. Police can use it much more reliably through triangulation.

Police can use it much more reliably through triangulation. It doesn’t grant any degree of control over the target device when used by itself.

It doesn’t grant any degree of control over the target device when used by itself. It can’t show the device’s real-time location (only historical records).

It can’t show the device’s real-time location (only historical records). It requires external tools and databases to track a phone’s location.

It requires external tools and databases to track a phone’s location. Removing the SIM card makes IMEI tracking impossible.

Removing the SIM card makes IMEI tracking impossible. Blocking the IMEI does not disable the phone entirely. It only prevents access to networks.

Blocking the IMEI does not disable the phone entirely. It only prevents access to networks. Spy apps are the best (and safest) alternative to free IMEI trackers.

For your safety, we recommend a trustworthy and reliable spy app to spy on a phone with an IMEI number. mSpy is a solid choice, especially now that it offers a 50% discount on its advanced monitoring plans.

With a spy app, you’ll be equipped with all the tools necessary to track a phone’s geo-location, social media messages, and much more.

