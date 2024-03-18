Complete SpyBubble Pro Review — Is It Legit?

SpyBubble Pros and Cons

Before we dive into our full SpyBubble Pro review, let’s quickly glance through its pros and cons:

Pros

Works with all Android and iOS devices (including iPads)

Data stored on secure servers in the European Economic Area (EEA)

Encrypted data storage

Detect if the target is using any secret apps

14-day refund for all plans

Cons

No full feature parity between Android and iOS

No free trial

What’s SpyBubble Pro & What Does It Do?

SpyBubble Pro is a mobile spy app for Android and iOS phones and tablets that’s designed and marketed to help users monitor their partners and spouses after obtaining consent.

Spy apps are extremely powerful as they let you monitor a target device remotely, even when you’re not in the same room, house, or even time zone. Spy apps can be of different types, such as parental control apps, cheating trackers, and employee monitoring software. Of this, the employee monitoring software market alone is worth over $1 billion.

You can install SpyBubble Pro on the target device after signing up for a subscription. The company recommends that you obtain consent if you’re monitoring a partner or spouse as the app isn’t meant for unethical or illegal use.

Once the app is installed on the target device, it acts as an “agent,” continuously relaying information at an interval of five minutes.

This information – including social media activity, SMS, calls, media, SIM card replacement, and GPS location – will show up on your account dashboard, which you can view from your desktop or mobile phone.

You don’t need to root a person’s phone to monitor it. To those new to rooting, it’s a technical process (also known as jailbreaking) that gives you complete control at an administrative level. There’s no need to go into all of this if you’re using SpyBubble Pro.

The app promises convenient and feature-rich mobile monitoring across a variety of Android and iOS devices. You can check for compatibility using the interactive tool on the company’s website.

Is SpyBubble Legit?

As part of our SpyBubble Pro review, we took a deep dive into this fundamental question – is SpyBubble Pro legit? It is essential that you use only safe and legitimate spy apps, since these tools collect a lot of personal data. Luckily, SpyBubble Pro is among the legitimate apps in this space.

It was launched in 2010 as a simple tracking solution, and it added a real-time tracking feature in 2012. Since 2014, the company has been growing steadily and is now spread across the US and Europe from its original HQs in the UK.

According to its website, it is among the first solutions to offer full access to target accounts on social media.

SpyBubble Pro is currently owned and operated by Ersten Group Ltd., registered in the UK. Its offices are in Hatton Garden, London. We like that the company is fully transparent about its data collection and usage policies. It adheres to EU legislation (like GDPR) and will delete your data on request.

SpyBubble is legit, but there may be scammers trying to impersonate it on makeshift sites.

The app collects your personal data (name, email ID, and billing information as well as the target device’s data collected via the app (location, device, and usage data).

This will be stored on secure servers within the European Economic Area (EEA), protected by an asymmetric public-private key encryption system and a symmetric key algorithm.

While the data will be mainly used to enable SpyBubble’s services, the company may also utilize it for safety, security, and compliance reasons – such as fraud prevention. It may share the data with law enforcement or pursuant to legal proceedings.

Overall, we found SpyBubble Pro to be a legitimate app, although users should be wary of imposters and fraudsters. For example, the genuine SpyBubble Pro blog URL is spybubblepro.com/blog. However, to piggyback on their popularity, fake websites like prospybubble.com/blog have emerged.

SpyBubble Features – What Can It Do?

While the app has over 40 functionalities, our SpyBubble Pro review and tests reveal ten standout features. Here is a detailed look at what you can expect from SpyBubble and the core features it brings to the table:

SpyBubble can track nearly every social media and messaging app since it’s mainly designed to keep an eye on your partner or spouse’s online activities. Its FB messenger tracking features are particularly powerful. You can read both sent and received messages and check out the profiles of conversation participants.

The app also lets you view any media exchanged on Facebook Messenger, including images and videos. If the target device is joining any secret chat (a unique Facebook feature that enables end-to-end encrypted, timebound messages), you’ll be able to see that as well.

2. Instagram Account Tracking

On Instagram, SpyBubble Pro shows everything your target device is up to, from posts and stories to direct messages and engagement activities. This means that you can monitor what the other person likes and shares, and if you’re a parent, you can also restrict access to unwanted content.

We liked that the Instagram account tracking feature works in near-real-time. The app sends you updates every five minutes, so you’re always on top of things.

It’s worth noting that there’s no feature parity here across Android and iOS. On Android, we were able to view all these details via screenshot reporting, while on iOS, SpyBubble Pro gives you full access to the user’s Instagram account. This means you can unfollow or block people, control DMs, and much more.

Like Facebook Messenger, the app lets you spy on the target user’s Facebook profile as well. You can track the person’s posts, likes, and shares and check out who’s on their friend list. Again, like Instagram, the feature gives you greater account control on iOS than on Android.

4. WhatsApp Tracker

One of the most powerful features we found in our SpyBubble Pro review is its WhatsApp tracker. It gives you complete access to incoming and outgoing messages and reveals any chats that your spouse or child might have hidden in the archives.

The software allows you to extract any media files that may have been shared via WhatsApp, which includes images, videos, and audio recordings. We were impressed that SpyBubble Pro makes it possible to access deleted WhatsApp chats as well.

5. SMS Tracker

This is a simple yet handy feature you’re likely to use every day. The SMS tracker on SpyBubble Pro shows all incoming and outgoing messages, including the ones your target user may have deleted. It captures all the media sent via SMS as well, just like on WhatsApp or other social messaging platforms.

Many people resort to SMS texts to have secret conversations, as this data isn’t available online as easily as social media. That’s why SpyBubble Pro’s SMS tracking features are so useful. It presents all texts in a tabular format so you can track message frequency and content with ease.

6. GPS Location Tracker

SpyBubble Pro monitors the target device’s location in near-real-time, sending you updates every five minutes. The feature is extremely fast and responsive – we found that it can hone in on the target’s location in around one second.

Even if you’re not looking to track a potentially cheating spouse, this feature has several other use cases as well. For example, parents can view their child’s location when they are away from home or at social gatherings. You can also retrieve your lost phone using this feature.

SpyBubble Pro offers two views to track GPS location – an interactive map view, where you can zoom in and track the target’s route, and a table view, which lists the target’s last visited location, complete with time stamps.

7. Call Tracker

Call tracking is one of the most important features of any spy app, and SpyBubble Pro gives you all the tools you need to stay informed about calling activity happening on the target device. You can view incoming, outgoing, and missed calls. The app also shows each call’s duration, the caller’s details, and location.

Two call-tracking features really stood out in our SpyBubble spy app review; one is the ability to track live calls in real-time, without having to wait for the data records to appear. And, it also reveals any call logs or data the user may have purposely deleted.

8. Telegram Tracker

Telegram is a popular texting app among those who want to send secret messages, thanks to its end-to-end encryption features, secret chats that can’t be forwarded, and self-destructing messages. Fortunately, SpyBubble Pro can monitor and track all activities on Telegram.

You can read sent and received messages, including deleted ones, and access any conversation in the app’s “Secret Chat”’ section, which is similar to FB Messenger. Besides one-on-one texts, you can check if the target user has joined any Telegram groups.

9. Keylogger for Android

A keylogger is one of the most crucial features you need in a spy app. It lets you monitor the target’s keystrokes so that you know everything they’re typing.

Employers sometimes use keyloggers to measure the productivity of remote workers. Parents can use it to ensure that kids don’t send inappropriate messages.

SpyBubble Pro’s keylogger feature lets you extract passwords from keystrokes. It generates 5-minute scans of the user’s screen and sends you detailed reports. Importantly, this is only a keylogger app for Android, and we found that the feature is unavailable for iOS users.

10. Device Monitoring

Apart from monitoring social media and messaging apps, SpyBubble Pro gives you a deeper look into the target user’s device. You can get a sneak peek into the phone’s photo and video gallery, app gallery, contact list, and browser history.

It even alerts you to SIM card replacements in case your spouse secretly has an alternative phone number for clandestine conversations.

And you don’t just get to view what’s happening on your spouse’s phone – our SpyBubble Pro review found that the app lets you control the device remotely. You can block websites, disable Wi-Fi access, or block the device entirely. You could capture images to capture proof of any inappropriate activity.

SpyBubble Pro Price – How Much Does It Cost?

SpyBubble Pro costs $10.62/month for an annual subscription. It offers local pricing depending on your region and currency, so there might be a slight difference.

In our SpyBubble Pro review, we found that it’s priced according to the industry standard. For example, mSpy starts at $11.66/month, EyeZy at $9.99, and Cocospy at $8.33. Importantly, there is only one plan, and you can sign up for a monthly, quarterly, or yearly subscription.

SpyBubble Plans

1-month full pack: This is the most expensive plan and costs $42.49/month. Depending on when you buy the software, it can go up to $49.99. In this plan, you get the complete feature set we reviewed earlier. The only limit is that your data will be stored for just 30 days.

This is the most expensive plan and costs $42.49/month. Depending on when you buy the software, it can go up to $49.99. In this plan, you get the complete feature set we reviewed earlier. The only limit is that your data will be stored for just 30 days. 3-month full pack: This plan costs $25.49/month. Again, you get all the features, but the data is stored for 90 days.

This plan costs $25.49/month. Again, you get all the features, but the data is stored for 90 days. 12-month full pack: This is the most cost-effective plan, but you’re also locked in for an entire year. It offers the longest data retention period of the three plans, at 180 days.

When you explore SpyBubble Pro’s pricing, also make sure to check if the features you need are available on both Android and iOS. Our review found a few gaps in feature parity that might leave iPhone users disappointed.

For example, all the device control options (e.g., remotely deleting apps and restricting calls) are limited to Android. Dating apps aren’t monitored on iPhones either.

On the other hand, we were impressed by SpyBubble Pro’s refund policy. It’ll refund your purchase as long as you email the company within 14 days.

If you install SpyBubble Pro on someone’s phone without their consent, you won’t be eligible for a refund.

In addition to non-consent installations, customers who lose their private encryption key will be ineligible for refunds as well.

We found another associated cost in our SpyBubble Pro tests – a $25 reinstatement fee in case of chargeback issues. Let’s say you have a recurring payment set up every three months. However, for some reason, your credit card provider can’t process the transaction, and the amount is returned.

In this scenario, SpyBubble may suspend your account. To activate your account, you’ll have to pay for the purchase. You’ll also have to pay an additional $25 reinstatement fee, as we mentioned, to get your account up and running again, complete with all the tracking data.

SpyBubble Interface and Ease of Use

SpyBubble Pro sports a simple, easy-to-use interface that you can use from your desktop browser or mobile phone, navigation is extremely intuitive, with the menu bar conveniently placed on the left. Here, you’ll find all the features for tracking, along with a marker showing how many alerts you’ve received.

The dashboard occupies the center of the SpyBubble Pro interface. Here, you will see the device info of the target phone, including dynamically updated details. For example, it tells you the real-time battery status of the target device. It also shows if the device has moved from one time zone to another.

As you scroll down the left menu, you’ll find the tools to monitor media and take snapshots, this interactive feature is smartly designed. You can take a photo from either the front camera or the rear camera and even preview the image on the SpyBubble Pro interface.

Overall, SpyBubble Pro has a very clean design with little to no clutter. For example, the apps you monitor are shown in the form of a list with no distractions.

More complex data is also neatly displayed. For instance, the app arranges frequently contacted phone numbers in a tabular format. In one view, you can see the duration of the call, a time stamp, the call’s state, and also options to block the number.

Another interesting feature of SpyBubble Pro’s interface is the way it shows you exactly what’s happening on the target phone. Instead of rendering conversations as text, it shows you the entire mobile screen exactly as your target user is viewing it.

SpyBubble Pro vs Other Spy Apps

Mobile spy apps are now a growing market, and there are plenty of options to choose from if you’re looking to track your partner, family member, or child for safety reasons. Here are some of the top spy apps we have tested so far and how they compare against SpyBubble Pro:

Spy App Top Choice For Starting Price per Month (Annual Subscription) Free Trial Standout Features SpyBubble Pro Tracking spouses $10.62 No; 14-day refund – Camera control

– Full social account tracking

– View deleted data mSpy Tracking children and family members $11.66 No – Screen-recorder

– Keyword alerts

– Geo-fencing EyeZy Parental control $9.99 No – Shield to keep you hidden

– Wi-Fi analysis

– Inappropriate content alerts uMobix Parental controls $9.99 7-day trial – Audio/video stream monitoring

– View renamed contacts

– Regulate data storage Cocospy Spouse, child, and employee tracking $9.99 No – Geo-fence alert

– SIM location tracking

– Stealth mode

Overall, SpyBubble Pro is among the best apps to watch over your partner and is specifically designed and marketed for that purpose. It gives you a granular level of control, and the app is very easy to use. For parental controls, however, you may consider EyeZy instead.

SpyBubble Pro Alternatives – What Else Is There?

If you’re yet to decide if SpyBubble Pro is legit and the best app for your needs, there are plenty of alternatives to choose from. Check out our in-depth reviews of SpyBubble Pro alternatives right here:

Why You Can Trust Our Review of SpyBubble

TechReport is one of the world’s premier online technology publications, bringing you detailed and reliable industry insights since 1999. Spy apps are one of our key areas of focus, with years of expertise in breaking down parental control software, cheating spouse trackers, and employee monitoring apps.

For this review, we signed up for the monthly subscription of SpyBubble Pro and first installed it on an Android-based target device (a Pixel 7 Pro) for our tests. Then we proceeded to review SpyBubble Pro’s dashboard from the app’s web interface and mobile tool.

In addition to the interface, we tested the different features with special attention to feature parity. To test for feature parity, we also installed SpyBubble Pro on an iPhone 15 Plus smartphone. This allowed us to obtain a 360-degree, unbiased understanding of how SpyBubble Pro works.

Our SpyBubble Pro testers have also reviewed several other spy apps like xMobi, SpyEra, Spynger, and others. This gives us a broader context to base our inferences from the SpyBubble Pro app review. You can trust our comparative analysis and make an informed decision.

How to Use SpyBubble Pro: Easy Guide

We found that getting started with SpyBubble Pro is quite easy. The installation wizard is also intuitive and guides you through the steps on the target device so you can use SpyBubble Pro without being detected. Here are the steps for getting started:

1. Sign Up for SpyBubble Pro

The first step is to visit the website and create your account. Enter your email ID, agree to the terms & conditions, and proceed to the next step.

2. Select Your Device and Plan

Next, the app will prompt you to select the environment you want to monitor, Android or iOS. Once you complete the step, you’ll be redirected to the pricing page. Bear in mind that SpyBubble Pro essentially has one plan with 1-month, 3-month, or 12-month subscriptions. Choose the one you want or click on “Try now.”

3. Complete Your Purchase

On the checkout page, verify your subscription details, and enter your payment information. We recommend that you turn off auto-renewal so that, if you’re not satisfied with the app, you can check out alternatives without accidentally paying for another month.

4. Install SpyBubble Pro on the Target Device

Once you sign up for SpyBubble Pro, you’ll receive an email containing your license number and instructions on how to connect your target device to the SpyBubble Pro app. Since we tested the app on Android, we received a download link to an APK file via email.

Take the target device you want to monitor and open the APK download link from the device’s browser. You may need to first go to “Settings,” and then “Applications” and turn on the “Unknown Sources” option. This lets you download and install apps from outside the Play Store.

Once the APK is downloaded, open the browser’s menu and find the downloads list. Tap on the SpyBubble Profile to start the installation process. Once the installation is complete, reboot the device. In a few seconds, a pop-up containing the terms & conditions will appear.

Click on “I Accept” to proceed to the next step, where you’ll have to enter the license key you’ve received via email. Wait for a few seconds, until the app shows a successful message, meaning that the connection between your SpyBubble Pro app dashboard and the target device is now set up.

5. Clean Up the Target Device

Don’t forget this crucial step in the spy app installation process. All apps will leave behind a few traces like the download APK file, the browser history, and the app icon in the gallery. Open the browser once again, go to the downloads list, and delete the file. Also, remove the download link from the browser’s history.

Next, open settings and find the SpyBubble Pro app from the app’s list. Turn off notifications so it doesn’t unduly alert the target user. You can turn on other advanced options as well, such as not displaying it over other apps. SpyBubble Pro will now work in the background and relay information to your dashboard.

Is SpyBubble Pro Worth Using?

With a wide range of features and an intuitive user experience, SpyBubble Pro is definitely worth a try in 2024. Its most standout feature is the granular level of device control it offers. Not only can you block Wi-Fi access and use the camera, but you can also restrict calls to specific contacts.

While downloading the software, users should read the terms and conditions carefully, especially the ones defining refund policies and how the app uses your data. Also, it’s more suitable for use on Android than as an iOS spy app.

One impressive feature we found was the secret app checker. A cheating partner or spouse may install a dating app but deny having it on their phone – SpyBubble Pro will get to the bottom of it right away. At a monthly price of $10.62, this makes a compelling package.

