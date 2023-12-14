Spynger Review 2023 — Does It Offer Good Mobile Monitoring?

Spynger Pros and Cons

During our in-depth exploration of this spy app, we discovered all its strengths and weaknesses. Following is a quick breakdown:

Pros Live insights available through hidden screen recorder

Live insights available through hidden screen recorder Remains undetected with stealth mode

Remains undetected with stealth mode Supports remote screenshot capture

Supports remote screenshot capture Cross-platform support

Cross-platform support 14 day refund policy Cons Non-stop monitoring drains your phone’s battery faster

Non-stop monitoring drains your phone’s battery faster No user reviews on trusted sites like TrustPilot or G2

No user reviews on trusted sites like TrustPilot or G2 No free trial or free version available

No free trial or free version available No demo available

Given the lack of trusted user reviews and free trial, we recommend you to opt for mSpy which tops our list of best phone spy apps in 2023. It stands out for its accurate live location tracking, ambient voice recorder, access to browsing history and stored/shared multimedia files, and remote camera.



The icing on the cake is that mSpy has more than a decade of experience in the spy industry with millions of users globally.

What Is Spynger & Does It Work?

Spynger is what’s known as a cheaters app, specifically designed to help you secretly monitor if your spouse is cheating on you or hiding something else from you.

All the features of this monitoring apphelp you figure out what your partner is doing behind your back. From SMS to social media chats to real-time location, you can secretly track exactly what they are up to throughout their day.

You can even keep tabs on the call log or take it up a notch by eavesdropping on the conversations to find out what it’s all about.

Any suspicious activity is easily recorded for you to confront your partner with concrete proof in hand.

All these records with real-time insights are showcased in a comprehensive dashboard for your ease of use.

Is Spynger Legit?

There is a significant lack of information on how Spynger originated and the company behind this app.

User reviews for Spynger are absent from trusted review platforms like TrustPilot and G2 which makes it difficult to judge user satisfaction.

That said, most people will not want to boast that they have used a spy app. Hence, the lack of reviews possibly indicate that most users of Spynger were satisfied with the results of this app. Survivorship Bias is what you can call it – people are using it successfully so don’t see a need to review it.

Spynger does claim to offer end-to-end encryption to ensure that monitored data is not accessible to anyone except you and your spouse.

However, it is important to note that Spynger does need root access to your partner’s devices and apps for it to help you monitor their activities and location.

Beware that spying on anyone, even your partner, is not ethically right in most scenarios due to serious privacy violations that can have legal consequences. In case you get caught, it can also irreversibly damage your relationship even if your spouse is innocent.

Hence, it is best to only track their activities after obtaining their permission to ensure you are not crossing any boundaries.

Main Features of Spynger

Spynger claims to offer a bunch of features critical for catching infidelity red-handed.

So, we had to put these features to test! Following is our honest assessment of the app’s main offerings:

Stealth Mode

Nothing’s worse than being caught spying on your significant other without solid reasoning. It is a battle you are not prepared to handle.

While testing the app, the most interesting feature we found was Spynger’s stealth mode that allowed the app to run in the background. It remains entirely undetected, allowing you to access and monitor your significant other’s activities without them suspecting anything.

Moreover, you can also connect remotely to an iOS device without jailbreaking (unauthorized modifications) by simply utilizing your partner’s iCloud backup.

Location Tracking & Alerts

You can use Spynger to get real-time location insights of your partner’s whereabouts. This information is visible clearly on Spynger’s dashboard with exact location, dates, and time stamps.



As seen above, the map view allows you to keep track of where exactly your partner is at any point in time.

Plus, with geofencing, you can go one step further by getting alerted when your spouse goes outside certain geographical boundaries (set by you).

Monitor Social Network Interactions

Internet users spend an average of 151 minutes daily on social media sites. Your spouse is no different! Knowing who they interact with regularly is critical.

Spynger allows you to monitor all your spouse’s interactions on social media platforms. You can not only read through their chats, but also view any shared or saved multimedia files like photos, videos, voicenotes, documents, or links.



From WhatsApp to Snapchat to Tinder, you can simply go to your desired social network category on the Spynger dashboard to keep tabs on your partner’s interactions.

Remote Screenshot

All your spying efforts are in vain if you’re not able to secure concrete evidence to confront your partner. For that purpose, we tested Spynger’s remote screenshot functionality. We believe it is truly a valuable feature for you to maintain a record of all the activities you might not approve of.

With this handy feature, you can capture all that happens on your partner’s screen from fishy conversations to inappropriate content. This will allow you to stay one step ahead of your unfaithful partner.

Access to Deleted Content

If your spouse is truly hiding something, their call logs and message history will not give you the whole picture! You need access to what’s gone. This is not just deleted content but also what your partner typed but chose not to send.

While testing, Spynger allowed us to access everything typed on the monitored phone, be it deleted messages, saved drafts, or messages that your partner chose not to send after typing them in.

Spynger Pricing 2023 – How Expensive Is It Against Competitors?

Spynger’s subscription plans offer three flexible options, allowing you to choose the duration that best suits your needs.

You can either go for Monthly, Quarterly or Annual subscription, with a lower per month price if you opt for the latter two plans. We will recommend you to opt for the Annual subscription as it offers the best value for money.

With Spynger, you can also benefit from discounted rates for the 1st year of your subscription.

You are also entitled to a 14-day refund policy in case you are not satisfied with the quality of the product or any of it fails to achieve any of its claimed benefits. In such a case, you can contact [email protected] to cancel the subscription within this time frame.

Spynger Compared to Other Spy Apps

There is no shortage of spy apps these days. So, how does Spynger stack up against its alternatives? Here’s a highlight of the key offerings of the best phone spy apps to help you make an informed decision:

Spy App Top Choice For Starting Price Free Trial? Standout Features Spynger Spouse Monitoring $10.83/month No Stealth Mode

No jailbreaking

Intuitive dashboard mSpy Parental Control $11.66 per month No; Demo available Ambient voice recording

Remote commands

Website blocker EyeZy Value for money $9.99 per month No; Demo available Keystroke capture

Social media tracking

Connection blocker uMobix Android monitoring $11.66 per month No; Demo available Keylogger

Dating app alerts

Reddit activities control Cocospy Ease of use $9.99 per month Demo + 1 Day Trial for $1 Call spying

Live location tracker

Multi-device support

Compared to other alternatives, the Spynger specifically stands out for its particular focus on spouse monitoring to reveal the hidden secrets of unfaithful partners. For that purpose, its stealth mode is truly impressive compared to its alternatives.

Apart from this, Spynger doesn’t have many unique features. While it is a good spy app, it is not the best value for money.

Given its low user base and lack of authentic Spynger reviews online, we will recommend you to opt for a more trusted alternative like mSpy.

If you are still unsure, you can play around with mSpy’s demo, which is available online on its website.

Spynger Alternatives – Does It Get Any Better?

There’s no shortage of options when it comes to paid or free cheaters apps. It can get difficult to choose what is best for your particular scenario.

We don’t recommend free spy apps due to the sensitive nature of the data accessible to these apps. Free apps don’t prioritize security which can lead to you and your spouse’s data getting in the hands of the wrong people.

There is also a possibility that these free apps might even sell the target phone’s data to third parties. Hence, it is best to err on the side of caution by opting for a paid app.

Our team at TechReport has compiled comprehensive spy app reviews and curated lists of the best Spy apps available in the market. Rather than trying out each of the apps yourself, quickly decide based on these detailed guides:

Why You Can Trust TechReport’s Review of Spynger?

Our mission at TechReport is to give you reliable tech-related guidance to help you choose the best tools and platforms. We aim to provide you with an unbiased Spynger review using the result of our rigorous testing of this cheating app.

We have similarly tested other spy apps like mSpy and EyeZy, which has allowed us to accurately point out the pros and cons of Spynger.

Not only that, we also tested out the products to determine the user-friendliness of its interface for first-time users.

Overall, our first hand testing has enabled us to provide you with an honest assessment of its capabilities.

How to Install and Use Spynger in 2023 – A Step-By-Step Guide

Spynger’s set-up process is quite simple and easy to follow. Here is how to spy on your spouse using Spyner:

Step 1 – Sign Up for Spynger Subscription

To sign up, you must head to the Spynger website and choose one of its paid subscription plans to start your spying journey.

Step 2 – Create A Spynger Account

Now, simply create a Spynger account using an email of your choice. Smartly choose an email that is not accessible to your spouse.

Step 3 – Prepare Target Device

If it is an Android device, you must access the target device to disable Play Protect. With it disabled, you may install Spynger’s android app for cheaters on their device (as you the app is not available on Play Store).

In the case of an iOS device, you must acquire your target device’s iCloud credentials. For this purpose, your partner’s phone must have iCloud backup enabled. This will then allow you to discreetly acquire your partner’s phone data without jailbreaking.

Step 4 – Connect the Installed App to Your Spynger Profile

Lastly, you need to agree to the mandatory terms and conditions of Spynger. With this done, you can connect your Spynger account to the target device and start monitoring all their activities without getting caught!

Spynger Ease of Use

With an intuitive and user-friendly dashboard offering live insights, we were impressed how easy it was to use Spynger. You, as a first-time user, can quickly get started without any worries.

We particularly liked that the comprehensive dashboard also showcased the target device’s top websites and contacts, with additional details, to keep you informed on your partner’s interactions.

Moreover, with both iOS and Android apps for cheaters, Spynger caters well to your needs. Once your account is connected to the target device, you can remotely monitor the target device without your partner’s knowledge.

During our exploration, we found that it runs entirely undetected on the target device. Hence, you can easily use it without worrying about getting caught red-handed!

Should You Get Spynger?

We find that Spynger is an easy to use phone spy app for secretly monitoring all the activities of your spouse.

The app offers a comprehensive feature set to monitor all the various platforms that your partner uses. However, the lack of user reviews and company information indicates that you must be cautious when opting for this solution.

With all the facts revealed to you in this Spynger review, you can decide if Spynger is truly the spy tool for you.

Still set on trying out the solution? With its 14-day refund policy, you can give the solution a try to see if it truly lives up to your expectations!

