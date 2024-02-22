TheOneSpy Review – Is It Good for Parental Control?

TheOneSpy Pros and Cons

Before we answer the question ‘Is TheOneSpy good?’, let me give you a quick overview of its main features and downsides:

Pros Over 250 surveillance features, from basic location tracking to more advanced options

What Is TheOneSpy?

TheOneSpy is a remote monitoring tool you can use to keep tabs on your child’s online activities. It lets you see messages on social media, track their location, view the phone screen live, and more.

The monitoring software works on Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac devices, although it lacks remote installation capabilities. So, you will have to install it manually, which shouldn’t take more than five to ten minutes.

Our tests showed that the app should be invisible on the target device by hiding or changing its icon with another app. This is useful if you don’t want to advertise your usage of TheOneSpy.

Once installed, TheOneSpy will give you control over the target device, letting you listen in on the microphone, track its location, obtain keylogger-like credentials (like passwords), block certain websites, and more.

The legality of tracking apps is a highly debated topic, though, and one you should be aware of before installing a spy app on a device you don’t own.

Is TheOneSpy Good?

Our tests show that TheOneSpy is a reliable remote monitoring app for parental control and employee monitoring.

In TheOneSpy dashboard, you get a direct view of the target device’s activities, including social media messages, websites visited, geo-location, and more.

TheOneSpy started in 2014, so it has been active in the spy app industry for ten years. Beyond this, the company’s history is unknown, as we couldn’t find any publicly available information on it.

However, this is somewhat understandable since spy apps may be controversial in some jurisdictions.

You should also know that TheOneSpy requires admin access to the network and the approval of all local permissions (access to photos, GPS, files, and so on) to monitor a device successfully.

There’s also a legal and ethical implication of using TheOneSpy to monitor employees and other adults. You need their permission to do it. And spying on someone without their knowledge could be illegal and carries some risks you should know.

While this doesn’t apply to children, telling them about it is still a good idea. You might lose their trust otherwise, which isn’t easy to regain.

Key TheOneSpy Features

This TheOneSpy review wouldn’t be complete without a look at the tool’s key features. So, below, we talk about TheOneSpy’s core options and how they can help restore control over your kid’s online safety.

Phone Call Logs & Voice Recording

TheOneSpy lets you record your children’s phone calls and access their call logs remotely. This way, you’ll be able to investigate concerning interactions with people they don’t usually talk to.

More specifically, this feature has multiple use cases:

Call History Logging – Track the contact numbers, call history, location, and incoming and outgoing calls.

– Track the contact numbers, call history, location, and incoming and outgoing calls. Phone Call Recording – Record and listen to incoming and outgoing calls, spy on live phone calls, and add new numbers to the dashboard.

– Record and listen to incoming and outgoing calls, spy on live phone calls, and add new numbers to the dashboard. VoIP Call History – Monitor WhatsApp, Viber, Line, Skype, Facebook, and other VoIP service call logs.

– Monitor WhatsApp, Viber, Line, Skype, Facebook, and other VoIP service call logs. Restrict Incoming Calls – Block inbound calls remotely, automatically monitor contact numbers, and restrict them.

Having access to your teen’s phone calls might seem like an invasion of privacy, but it’s often a necessity. Teens and children are more vulnerable than adults, and it makes sense that we protect them more as a society.

According to a Pew Research Center study in 2016, 48% of parents have looked through their teen’s phone call records and text messages. And around 16% have used parental controls to restrict their children’s phone usage.

And that’s not a surprise, considering the risks teens are exposed to online. Take a look at these identity theft statistics, for instance. Quite alarming, considering how much we rely on technology and devices these days.

Social Media Monitoring

Besides call logs and voice recordings, our tests show that TheOneSpy tracks social media messages, activities, and calls.

The improper use of social media also poses a significant threat to teens’ lives. For instance, a 2021 French survey shows that 37.7% of girls aged 15-18 have been the victims of harassment and have received unsolicited sexual pictures.

That’s quite worrying, but fortunately TheOneSpy lets you see all your teen’s social media chat logs, including VoIP calls. The app also supports the following platforms:

SnapChat

SnapChat WhatsApp

WhatsApp Line

Line Instagram

Instagram Tinder

Tinder Hike

Hike Tumblr

Tumblr Signal

Signal Discord

Discord Wire

Wire Telegram

Telegram Viber You will need to root the target’s device for some of these platforms (Snapchat, WhatsApp, Line, Instagram, Tinder, Hike, and Tumblr), though. Here’s a detailed guide on rooting Android devices and another for iOS phones.

Live 360 Streaming

With TheOneSpy, you can also listen in through the phone’s microphone and use the frontal and back cameras to live stream the device’s surroundings.

Our testing found that recording and live-streaming through the target device was reliable. Some of the online reviews we found mentioned it doesn’t always work, but that was not our experience.

Switching from the back camera to the frontal camera and vice versa lets you change your point of view and keep a tighter watch on the phone’s activities. This is very useful when the phone gets lost or your teen reports it was stolen.

Most importantly, you don’t need to root the target device to use the Live 360 Streaming feature. And the recording icon is also hidden, so whoever is using the device won’t notice a thing.

GPS Location Tracker & Geo-Fencing

Another one of TheOneSpy’s core features is Geo Location Tracking, further complemented by Geo-Fencing.

You can track the real-time location of the phone and see where it’s been across multiple timeframes (location history). This doesn’t require the GPS system to be active, either, which can be a lifesaver when you’re in a hurry and can’t find your phone.

You can also ‘ping’ your phone with SMS commands to get its real-time location. With this feature, you should be able to grab a coffee on the go and still make it to the airport in time!

And then, there’s the Geo-Fencing feature that lets you set ‘forbidden locations’ for the target device and create a virtual ‘fence’. You’ll receive real-time alerts when the target device oversteps the virtual fence.

We found that this feature is particularly handy when combined with the Live 360 Streaming option because you know the full details of ‘where’, ‘who’, and ‘what’ they’re doing.

Access to Photos

Another useful feature we found during our TheOneSpy app review is access to the phone’s gallery (images and videos included).

This feature lets you sync the target phone’s gallery to your web control panel. And this provides seamless access to any image or video stored on the target device.

After testing it, though, we found that the pictures taken do not have timestamps and names attached. This can be quite useful in some cases, and it’s something that spy apps, like uMobix, already have.

Keystrokes Logging

Keylogging is something that any respectable spy app should have, and TheOneSpy does not disappoint in this department. You can monitor chat messages, email keystrokes, and even password characters.

We especially liked that TheOneSpy lets you keep track of instant messaging apps, too. Signal, Facebook, WhatsApp, Vine, Discord, anything works. Plus, you also get timestamps for all keystrokes.

The best thing about it, though? It’s all live, which means you’ll see the messages as soon as the user types them. Your kid said they’re not texting with that person 10 years older? Well, now you can check if they’re honest or not.

If you’re using Windows PCs in your household, you might want to check out our guide on the best keylogger software for Windows PC in 2024. You may get a better idea of what to expect from TheOneSpy.

Real-Time Screen Recorder

Another essential TheOneSpy feature is screen recording on any app, including Chrome (and other browsers), Gmail, Snapchat, the SMS screen, and more.

With screen recordings, you can see what your teen is doing in real time, whether they’re chatting with someone or watching a video. And you can record the activity and watch it later as well.

The internet has a lot of hazardous content that can lead a teen astray, and this feature should help you remain aware of your child’s online activities. Even though ambling and adult material is better managed, nowadays, we’re still far from being able to protect children from things they’re not supposed to access without proper guidance.

Password Chaser

Password Chasing helps you record a device’s PIN code or pattern lock by recording the screen and offering relevant visual cues.

This feature is highly sought-after in many spy apps, and it was great to see that TheOneSpy app has it.

With it, you can capture the device’s screen-lock PIN code or pattern, helping you access it when your teen is not around.

On their site, TheOneSpy mentions that a fingerprint scanner is coming soon, making this feature even more valuable.

TheOneSpy Pricing – Is It Good Value?

With all the features shown above, is the One Spy app worth the price or your time?

After analyzing the plans, we feel that the XLite Plan lacks too many features, which makes the Premier Plan the only viable value option for Android.

Let’s go over more details below:

Free Trial

TheOneSpy doesn’t have a free trial, which isn’t so nice to see. While a demo version is available, it only shows how the end-user interface looks. It’s not the same as a free trial, since you won’t be able to test it out on your devices

The app has no money-back guarantee either, and that’s not reassuring.

Refund Policy

TheOneSpy does have a 14-day Refund Policy, which is good to see. On the other hand, they don’t offer a 100% refund.

Instead, they only offer partial refunds based on the following conditions:

The client has a device compatibility issue ( 50% refund ).

The client has a device compatibility issue ( ). The target device has antivirus/antispyware solutions installed that render TheOneSpy app useless, and the customer does not want to uninstall these solutions ( 50% refund ).

The target device has antivirus/antispyware solutions installed that render TheOneSpy app useless, and the customer does not want to uninstall these solutions ( ). TheOneSpy app cannot access the target device, and the issue remains unresolved ( 30% refund ).

TheOneSpy app cannot access the target device, and the issue remains unresolved ( ). The customer cannot cancel the subscription ( 30% refund and a 30-day extension of TheOneSpy services ).

The customer cannot cancel the subscription ( ). TheOneSpy app customer care team fails to respond to the customer’s queries within 24-48 hours, and the customer wants to cancel the subscription (50% refund).

Pricing Plans

TheOneSpy has only two plans for Android devices and one plan each for iPhone, Mac, and Windows, respectively.

From our tests, the XLite Plan for Android is the worst choice, missing most of the core features. So, as a best-buy, we’d recommend the Premier yearly plan. This applies to all platforms.

Now, let’s go into more details for every plan:

XLite Plan

The XLite Plan is specific to Android devices, and it comes in three flavors:

Monthly – $35/month ($45 non-discounted) Quarterly – $75/quarter ($120 non-discounted) Yearly – $110/year ($220 non-discounted)

At the time of writing this article, TheOneSpy has a 50% discount on all its plans, so bear that in mind when making your decision.

Sadly, the XLite Plan is the worst of the bunch, with most of the advanced features missing (VoIP call history, Camera Bug, social media call recording, Keylogger, and more).

Speaking of mobile monitoring, here’s when you need it and why. For example, it lets you keep track of productivity for remote teams and optimize their performance and workflow.

Premier Plan

The Premier Plan is the second and best plan of the two, with all of the features unlocked. It offers various functionalities across all platforms, including Android, iPhone, Mac, and Windows.

The only difference is the price between platforms:

➡ Android ↳ Monthly – $55/month ($95 non-discounted) ↳ Quarterly – $105/quarter ($195 non-discounted) ↳ Yearly – $185/year ($300 non-discounted)

➡ iPhone ↳ Monthly – $65/month ($95 non-discounted) ↳ Quarterly – $120/quarter ($230.99 non-discounted) ↳ Yearly – $215/year ($365 non-discounted)

➡ Mac ↳ Monthly – $55/month ($95 non-discounted) ↳ Quarterly – $105/quarter ($230.99 non-discounted) ↳ Yearly – $165/year ($365 non-discounted)

➡ Windows ↳ Monthly – $40/month ($85 non-discounted) ↳ Quarterly – $60/quarter ($130.99 non-discounted) ↳ Yearly – $110/year ($365 non-discounted)



While the yearly plan offers the best value, you must pay upfront for the entire period.

If you aren’t ready to commit to a 12-month plan, we’d recommend the quarterly one, as it perfectly bridges the gap between affordability and reasonable commitment.

As for the monthly plan, it’s the most expensive of the bunch, and we’d only recommend it for testing purposes. Or for short-term usage.

Overall, TheOneSpy is a bit more expensive than something like uMobix across the board.

And if we consider the non-discounted prices for both apps, TheOneSpy falls even further in the monthly ($54/month vs. $95/month) and quarterly ($195/quarter vs. $150/quarter) categories.

The only plan you should consider is the yearly plan. It’s $185 discounted for Android ($15.42/month), and the month-by-month subscription is $660 ($50/month), so you save around eight and a half months with it (around $475).

That’s a pretty good deal with most parental control apps!

Cancellation

Canceling TheOneSpy subscription is easy. You can do it from within the dashboard, but beware – you don’t get any refunds automatically. If you want to be refunded part of your purchase, we suggest you follow their refund process instead.

Is TheOneSpy Easy to Use?

TheOneSpy has a straightforward and intuitive interface, with most of the options listed on the left-hand side of the dashboard.

Down the middle, you get a bit of everything, with easy info-nuggets from all tracking categories. These will quickly get you up to speed on your teen’s latest misadventures.

Selecting any option from the left sidebar will give you real-time updates on the phone’s activities. Whether it’s WhatsApp messages, Instagram pictures, or a live screen recording, it’s all there.

The ‘Settings’ tab lets you enable or disable any feature, from social media logs to the browser history or the GPS location.

One thing we weren’t keen on is that you can’t restrict more than five phone numbers simultaneously. uMobix has a much better deal with unlimited restricted incoming calls.

But overall, TheOneSpy is easy to use, even for less technologically savvy people, which is always good to see.

Compatibility

TheOneSpy is compatible with Android 5.0 and up to 14, which is the latest version.

It was great to see that TheOneSpy is compatible with most major phone manufacturers like Samsung, HTC, Sony, and Apple.

The macOS monitoring software works with all versions between El Capitan and Sonoma Ver. 14.0. You can use it on a MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and even the iMac.

Lastly, TheOneSpy supports all major Windows versions, from 7 to 11. Supported OS manufacturers include Samsung, Dell, HP, Acer, Sony, and more.

TheOneSpy vs. Other Spy Apps

TheOneSpy isn’t your only choice in terms of parental control apps. Other alternatives might interest you, and we’ve compared them below:

Spy App Top Choice For Starting Price Free Trial? Standout Features TheOneSpy Best Yearly Plan $9.16/month Demo – Live 360 streaming

– Keystrokes logging

– Password Chaser

– Live screen recording

– Geo-Fencing alerts uMobix Streamlined Parental Control Experience $13.44/month Demo – Delete unwanted apps

– Disable messages Cocospy Most Robust Stealth Mode $9.99/month Demo – Stealth mode

– Track SIM location Spyic Best for Social Media Monitoring $9.99/month Demo – Call monitoring without rooting

– Track website history

After assessing these four spy apps, we conclude that TheOneSpy has the best starting price, at $9.16/month for the yearly plan.

It also offers over 250 features for an extensive monitoring experience. The Geo-Fencing feature felt especially robust and easy to use.

On the other hand, the monthly and quarterly plans are more expensive than the competition when you consider the regular, non-discounted price.

If you want to learn more about other spy apps and find out which ones are truly the best, you should check out our guide on the best phone spy apps

Other TheOneSpy Reviews – Is It Popular?

Beyond the thorough testing we did for our TheOneSpy review, we also wanted to find external opinions about the tool. And the reviews we found reflect our positive experience with TheOneSpy.

While trying the tool, we asked the support team a few questions and were delighted to receive helpful replies in a couple of minutes.

We had some delays in getting the geo-location in real-time, and the visual cues for the Password Chaser weren’t always visible. But these were limited events that didn’t impact our experience too much.

Many of the features work on unrooted phones, too, which is something many users have long been asking for.

Features that require a rooted phone include remotely rebooting the device, and monitoring specific social media platforms like Snapchat, WhatsApp, and Line.

TheOneSpy has gained popularity recently, and they’ve also improved their customer service. While we had no issues with it, some reviews mentioned this problem.

We asked support if we can install the spy app remotely or if physical access to the device is necessary. They replied in less than four hours, offering a more-than-reasonable response that told us all we needed to know.

Many users also emphasize the user-friendliness of the interface, which we also noticed. And while some features may stop working from time to time, these issues seem to be in the minority.

Good TheOneSpy Alternatives – What Else Is There?

Doing your due diligence is always a good idea, especially when it comes to protecting your children. Every parental control app offers different features and price points with slightly different use-case scenarios. So, which one do you choose?

Our team has tested and analyzed the best parental control apps. Reading through our other guides will help you make an educated decision about your teen’s online safety:

Why You Can Trust Our Review of TheOneSpy?

Over the years, the TechReport team has independently reviewed many parental control tools like uMobix, Phonsee, and mSpy.

We also make a point of checking user reviews and seeing if they align with our experience. In TheOneSpy’s case, we tested every feature and checked every nook and cranny.

During our tests, we looked at the overall ease of use, cancellation and refund policies, the quality of customer support, and the tool’s performance in multiple scenarios.

Given our experience with spy apps, we know which areas are typically problematic and which offer the best value comparison.

How to Use TheOneSpy, Step by Step Guide

Throughout this TheOneSpy review, we mentioned how the app is straightforward to use. But how straightforward, exactly?

Below, I’ve outlined the step-by-step process, which you’ll see is crystal clear:

1. Choose a Pricing Plan & Get a Subscription

You’ll start by selecting ‘Buy Now’ or ‘View Plan & Pricing’ on the homepage to choose a device and subscription plan.

Once you choose the plan, a pop-up window will appear. There, you’ll need to enter your billing information and select ‘Process Checkout’ at the bottom.

2. Create an Account

Once you proceed with the checkout, you should receive an email from TheOneSpy with instructions to create an account and pay for the subscription.

Follow the instructions, and then log into your account on TheOneSpy website.

3. Download and Install the App on the Target Device

The next step is downloading TheOneSpy app and installing it on the target device. You’ll receive instructions for this via email.

You will also need to install the tool dashboard on your device. Remember, you’ll need to root the target device to access all of TheOneSpy’s features.

Rooting a phone, better known as jailbreaking, opens up a phone’s sub-systems, allowing you to ‘overcharge’ the device and access several secret features.

Beware, though, rooting your phone will almost always void your warranty, so do it at your own risk!

The process is relatively simple for Android – enable ‘Developer Options’ on your phone and then look for the ‘USB Debugging’ and ‘OEM Unlocking’. Enable these two options and then download and install the Android SDK Platform Tools.

iOS is where things get more complicated. Rooting these devices is more complex, so we recommend you follow this guide.

4. Log in and Start Using TheOneSpy

Once TheOneSpy is working on the target device, log into your dashboard (on your device) and select an option from the left panel.

You should start receiving real-time updates about the target device immediately!

Definitive Answer – Should You Use TheOneSpy?

TheOneSpy is a reliable parental control app with a vast number of basic and advanced features. It’s certainly worth your time, especially at the current 50% discount.

While we disliked the lack of full refund options and no remote installation capabilities, the tool still offers a worthy monitoring experience for parents.

It’s also worth noting that TheOneSpy has improved over the years, especially in its customer service department.

