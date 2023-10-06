Privately Track and Find Someone’s Location on Google Maps for Free

An Insight into the Process

To track and find anyone on Google Maps involves two basic steps. They include a cell phone tracking app and the location sharing feature on the Google Maps application.

Using a tracking app allows you to monitor the GPS location of the individual’s device without their knowledge or permission.

A few apps to note are mSpy, Geofinder.mobi, and SpyBubble. All three apps possess features like monitoring chat app messages, social media activity, phone call logs, and text messages.

Other options like Location Tracker and Geofinder.mobi perform similar actions using the target’s phone number on Maps.

On the other hand, the Location Sharing feature reveals the target’s position on the Google Maps application. However, the main difference between both methods is that the location-sharing feature doesn’t allow 100% secret tracking.

As such, the individual might be aware of the process.

Find Your Target Using a Cell Phone Tracking App

First, a cell phone tracking app is a unique software that helps you locate your family, friends, and phones accurately. You get a GPS notification using the app whenever a target is closed.

It optimizes battery health through GPS and cell tracking functions, which are also key factors for accurate Location.

These tracking applications are in two categories – phone-tracking apps and phone number-tracking software. Although both categories perform the same function, their approaches are somewhat different.

Why You Should Use Cell Phone Tracking Apps

Cell phone tracking apps have several benefits, so you prefer them to other options. A few notable ones are web browser history tracking, stealth mode operation, Location tracking with Google Maps, social media message tracking, and text message tracking.

Some prominent apps under this category include mSpy, Mobi, and SpyBubble. Importantly, these apps function well on Android and iOS operating systems.

Meanwhile, the phone number-tracking software category primarily deals with the target’s phone number. The main advantage of this option is its ability to track the target’s phone without physically accessing it.

What Makes mSpy the Top Choice?

One of the main reasons mSpy stands as the best choice among phone tracking applications is its several GPS tracking features. Notably, this app possesses more GPS features than similar apps, adding to its low pricing and Live Chat support function.

Using mSpy on an iOS Device

mSpy provides highly secretive iPhone monitoring capabilities. It enables you to track an iPhone without the user’s awareness, eliminates the need for software installation, and completes this process within minutes.

The mSpy tracker does not require physical contact with the target’s phone to install the mSpy app for these devices. All that’s required are the user’s iCloud login credentials.

Compared to its counterparts, the mSpy tracking app offers a broader social media platform tracking range. This range includes Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Tinder.

Using mSpy on an Android Device

mSpy stands out as a highly effective choice for overseeing and tracing Android devices. What makes this application particularly appealing is its compatibility with all Android devices using the Android 4 operating system or newer.

This eliminates the need to bypass device restrictions or delve into complex setups and many configurations. The installation process for mSpy is straightforward – install it on the targeted device, and you’re set.

The application offers a range of functionalities, including access to call records with timestamps and caller identifications.

Furthermore, it enhances the reading of conversations from various renowned instant messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Skype, Telegram, Snapchat, and Tinder.

How to Track Someone Using mSpy Tracking Application?

Step 1. Initiate the setup

Begin the setup process by visiting the website www.mspy.com. You’ll need to provide your email address to purchase the appropriate plan, and your login credentials will be sent to your email.

Next, select the device’s operating system you wish to monitor, either Android or iOS. It’s important to remember that the initial installation process will require physical access. Meanwhile, in this example, we’ll deal with an Android device’s tracking procedure.

Step 2. Device selection

The following step involves choosing the device manager. You’ll find several options there, including Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, Moto, LG, Google Pixel, and Others. However, in this case, we’ll go with Samsung.

Once you’ve made your choice, click Proceed. On the next screen, select the Android version and ensure that PlayProtect is disabled on the target mobile device.

Step 3. Installation instructions

Proceed to the target device and open a web browser. Download the mSpy tool and carefully follow the on-screen installation instructions provided.

Step 4. Access the mSpy dashboard

Once the mSpy tool is installed, please wait 2 to 3 hours to let it record activity and synchronize with the server. The synchronization speed may vary depending on the target device’s internet connection.

Once the synchronization is complete, log into your mSpy dashboard. Here, you can find the target’s information, such as Most Calling Contacts, Most Messaging, and Most Visited Websites.

The mSpy app also provides data on the device’s GPS location, WhatsApp history, blocked websites list, emails, browsing history, and internet search history.

Some Good Aspects of mSpy

No need for jailbreak or root access.

Access to LIVE phone support.

Easy installation and consistent performance.

Instant updates on real-time location tracking.

Valuable for implementing parental control measures.

Google Maps Tracker Apps Pricing

Two factors determine the pricing for a Google Map tracking app: the subscription duration and the service provider. But generally, the most competitive options are the annual plans, while the monthly plans are more expensive.

Pricing Comparison

Considering the pricing data in the table above, we deduced that the mSpy tracking application is roughly 7% less expensive than the others. While some folks may consider it expensive, the lower rate compared to the rest gives mSpy an edge over other tracking apps.

Cheapest Renewal Price Supported Operating Systems Number of devices supported Free Plan/Trial Refund/Guarantee $11.67/month on a yearly plan Android smartphones and tablets running on Android 4 or higher iOS 7 – 13+ without Jailbreak All iOS versions with Jailbreak 1 Demo 14 days

Tracking Someone’s Location Using Phone Number Tracker

To track the location of anyone on Maps using their phone number, you’ll need the assistance of a tracking tool. These software solutions use cell phone tower triangulation techniques to determine the exact GPS position of a smartphone or mobile device.

Benefits of Using Phone Number Tracking Software

Some benefits of using software for locating and tracking individuals include:

There is no required installation software on the device of your target.

Tracking the Location of your target without physically accessing their device.

These tracking tools provide consistent updates on the location information.

Although there are several pieces of software in this category, the few prominent ones are:

Geofinder.mobi

Location Tracker

Tracking Someone’s Location Using Google Maps for Free

While tracking someone on Maps with their phone number freely is impossible, the Location Sharing or Find My Device feature makes this achievable.

Google Maps Location Sharing and Find My Device features are handy tools that enable users to share their precise GPS information with a particular group of contacts.

This functionality primarily serves friends and family who wish to keep tabs on each other’s real-time whereabouts. Users are open to several advantages of these tracking methods as they provide access to real-time GPS coordinate data, enabling tracking from either a smartphone or computer. Interestingly, they come at no cost.

However, there is a drawback to consider. You can’t track someone’s Location without consent when using these services. Google Location Sharing, in particular, takes security seriously and notifies the individual through email and push notifications whenever their Location is shared on Google Maps.

Primarily, Location Sharing and the Find My Device app are valuable tools for parents and spouses seeking to locate or monitor the whereabouts of their loved ones.

Requirements to Activate the Location Sharing Function on a Device

You must meet several requirements to activate Location Sharing on a mobile device, which include:

Gain physical access to the target phone and be familiar with its unlock passcode.

Ensure that the Google Maps app is successfully installed on the target device.

Confirm that the user is logged into their Google account on the target device.

Once these conditions are met, you can proceed with the following steps to initiate the tracking of the user’s Location.

Steps to Use Location Sharing in Finding and Tracking People on Google Maps

You can track seamlessly track people through the Google Maps app for free. Here are the steps for the tracking.

Open the Google Maps app using the target mobile phone or any other device. Click on the Google Maps User profile picture at the top right-hand side of the screen. Click on the ‘Location Sharing’ button. Click the ‘Share Location’ button. On the next displayed page, click ‘Until you turn this off.’ Select yours from the list of devices and click the ‘Share’ button. This will initiate the sharing of the location of your device. Proceed to open Google Maps from your phone. Click on your Profile picture. Click the ‘Location Sharing’ button The target phone’s Location will be visible on the Google map.

Once you complete all the steps listed above, the target phone’s Location will be displayed on the Google Maps app. You could also update the phone location information by clicking the three dots close to the user’s name and the ‘Refresh’ button.

Notably, the Location Sharing feature will notify users if their Location is shared. Such notifications could come through emails or messages on the phone.

Also, the notifications alert users to be aware that their phone’s Location is being shared with others.

How to Track Someone on Google Maps for Free Without Their Knowledge

It’s possible to track a person’s Location using Google Maps without them being aware. The tracking process is free and includes two distinctive steps.

Firstly, you must enable the ‘Location Sharing feature’ on the Google Maps menu. The next step involves disabling Location Sharing Notifications from the Google Maps menu to turn off all emails and push notifications to users.

By disabling the location-sharing notifications, a user could not receive notifications about sharing his location. One of its main advantages is that parents, spouses, or close friends can track the GPS location of a phone without the user’s awareness.

The following requirements will enable secret tracking of a person through Google Maps.

The target phone and its unlock passcode must be accessible.

The target phone must install the Google Maps app.

The user must remain logged in on his Google account on the target phone.

Location Sharing feature must be enabled on the phone.

Steps to Tracking a Person Secretly on Google Maps for Free

Step 1: Open the Google Maps App on the target phone or mobile device.

Step 2: Enable the location-sharing feature on the phone by following the listed steps in the section above.

Step 3: Then, turn off the location-sharing Location notifications through the Google Maps app on the target phone or mobile device.

When you complete all the steps above, the target phone will cease to get location-sharing notifications, either as emails or messages. So, the user will never know the secret tracking of his phone’s Location.

Location Sharing on Google Maps App

When the location-sharing feature is turned on, it will display the location of a phone in the Google Maps app. It’s quite simple to use and will display your real-time location to all the selected contacts you want to see your location.

To use the feature, you will first create a contact list by selecting the contacts you want to share your phone’s location with. Proceed to enable the Location Sharing feature using the steps we outlined above. You can also click on your ‘current location’ by tapping the blue dot on the map.

You should be able to set the contacts and period you want to share your phone’s location (could be between 15 minutes and three days). Alternatively, you can click the ‘Until you turn it off’ button, which keeps your Location shared for as long as you want.

Also, enabling turn-by-turn GPS navigation will turn on your location sharing and only turn off when reaching your destination. This practice is a good way to share your whereabouts with your parents or loved ones whenever you move.

The Location Sharing feature has become a great tool for getting precise route suggestions and relevant ads from Google. It serves as a handy and quickest measure of tracking the whereabouts of your family, friends, and loved ones.

The location-sharing feature requires the use of cellular data for the update of the location data of any phone or device. The data usage is almost negligible since the location of the phone will only be updated upon request from any contact on its selected location list.

Notably, the Google Maps Location Sharing feature will not work efficiently when your phone is in airplane mode. However, Google Maps could search for and use any available WiFi signal to track your location data when the cellular data is off and WiFi is turned on.

How Google Maps App Track Location Data?

The Google Maps app uses three major methods to track the location of a phone or other mobile devices. The tracking approaches offer accurate location data significantly on Maps.

Global Positioning System (GPS)

WiFi Network Access Points

Cell Tower Triangulation

Global Positioning System (GPS)

All Android and iOS mobile devices are designed with a GPS sensor that facilitates easy tracking. The GPS uses the global navigation satellite system (GNSS) network comprising 24 to 32 solar-powered satellites.

Each of the satellites in orbit transmits microwave signals to receivers. Google Maps will harness the signals and calculate the exact location data of the phone from a minimum of four out of all the satellites.

Finally, the system will triangulate your precise position by approximating the nearest meters to give your final Location.

WiFi Network Access Points

With a WiFi network, Google Maps will initiate Location tracking by detecting the signal strength of WiFi network access points. Most importantly, the WiFi networks must be close to the target phone or mobile device. Location data from WiFi networks are less accurate than GPS data when used outdoors.

Cell Tower Triangulation

CTT is a method for tracking your phone location data with the lowest measure of accuracy. The process usually pairs the unique “Cell ID” with the “signal strength” of at least three cell towers close to the target device.

Each cell tower will cover a 120-degree sector, with the target device at the center of focus. Conventionally, the sectors are called alpha, beta, and gamma (α, β, and γ).

Google Maps will calculate the location data of the target device or phone by measuring the signal strength of the tower and getting the round-trip signal time.

The Accuracy of Google Maps Location-Sharing Data

The accuracy of Google Maps GPS location data is within 20 meters (65.61 ft) of the user. Usually, the location data accuracy will drop if the user’s phone is inside an underground tunnel or building.

Google Maps will use available and close WiFi networks to track a user’s location if the phone’s GPS seems unavailable. In this case, the measurement of the location data accuracy is within 100 meters (equivalent to 328.08 ft).

However, with the unavailability of your phone’s GPS or any WiFi network, Google Maps will choose CTT to track your Location. Cell tower triangulation offers the least accurate measurements in tracking smartphone location. Its measure of accuracy is within three-quarters of a square mile (equivalent to 1,207.01 square feet).

Will Location Sharing Work if the Phone is Turned Off?

If you turn off the phone, the Location Sharing feature will not work on Maps. Location data for tracking the location of a phone could only be picked through GPS, Close WiFi networks, or CTT.

Turning off the phone will prevent all signals from reaching any tracking method. In such situations, Google Maps could only pick up the last known location before turning off the phone.

However, if the phone moves, its current location will not be updated since it has been turned off. Further, the Location Sharing feature could drain a Phone’s battery. This is because the feature functions by regularly checking, updating and reporting the phone’s location data to give an accurate location.

However, the battery consumption rate of the location-sharing feature is quite minimal compared to the phone’s screen and other functions.

Pros and Cons of Location-Sharing Feature on Google Maps

While the Location Sharing feature on the Google Maps app offers users great benefits, it also comes with some setbacks.

Pros Simplicity of its feature usage.

Users can turn off the feature any time they want.

It’s a handy feature that could serve several purposes.

It lets many contacts easily track your location even when not using Google Maps.

You will receive notifications from Google about your location sharing, and remember to turn it off. Con The feature exposes your location data to be used for ads.

It gives Google access to the users’ real-time location data.

Hackers could gain access to your real-time location data if the emails of your contacts are compromised and you send links through emails.

How to Track Location an Android Device Using Find My Device

There are two methods available to track the location of an Android device. You can do this through the Find My Device option on the target device or the app.

Here are simple steps to track the location of an Android device using the built-in Find My Device option:

Visit android.com/find in your web browser.

Log in to your Google Account.

If multiple devices are shown, click on the target device at the top of the sidebar.

If the target device has multiple user profiles, sign in with a Google Account associated with the primary or personal profile to prompt a notification on the target device.

Afterward, you’ll receive approximate location information on the map. As such, accuracy may vary.

If the device can’t be located, you may see its last known location if available.

If prompted, click Enable lock & erase.

Choose from the following options:

Play sound – Rings the target device very loud for 5 minutes tops, even when on silent or on vibration.

Secure device – This option locks the device with the owner’s PIN code or unique password. If there is no lock on the device, you can set one.

Erase device – Permanently deletes all data on your device, but it may not affect SD cards. Note that Find My Device won’t work on the device after erasing.

Using the Find My Device app

Launch the Find My Device application on your device.

If the app isn’t installed, download it from Google Play.

Sign into your Google Account.

Tap Continue as (using your name).

From the available device options, choose the target device.

Depending on the Android version, you may need to provide the lock screen PIN or your Google password to proceed.

These steps allow you to locate your target and lock or erase the devices remotely.

Conclusion

Tracking someone’s Location on Google Maps without their awareness can be achieved, but it requires careful planning and caution. As such, using spy applications like mSpy is the most effective method for tracking someone on the app.

Meanwhile, you can employ the Location sharing feature within Google Maps to locate your target if you’re looking for budget-friendly or no-cost alternatives and are comfortable with a less secret approach.

However, it’s crucial to recognize that using Google Maps or WhatsApp for this purpose will provide a different degree of secrecy and effectiveness than the tracking applications mentioned earlier.

FAQs