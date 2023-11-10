xMobi Review: Does It Keep Your Family Safe in 2023?

What is xMobi?

xMobi is a mobile monitoring app that lets you remotely track and control an Android or iOS device, including messaging, browser, location, and social media activity.

Market research and corporate intelligence firm, Tracxn, notes that the company was founded in 2020, and is yet to receive any publicly disclosed funding. Its registered office is in London, Great Britain. xMobi is owned and managed by the Ersten Group Ltd., a leading financial services provider based in Europe.

The xMobi app has two parts – the agent, which will be installed on the monitored device, and the main user interface that you can access from a different mobile phone, tablet, or even a desktop.

The interface comprises a dashboard, near-real-time data about the monitored device, and a few ways to control the device remotely.

Does xMobi Work?

Mobile monitoring is a complex technology, as you are able to see a variety of smartphone activity and information from anywhere in the world. That’s why it can be hard to believe that an app like xMobi actually works.

In our experience, xMobi works quite seamlessly and it is transparent about what information it can and cannot display. Some of the key details you can see include call logs, SMS inbox, browser history, social and messaging apps, and location.

The tool does exactly what it’s supposed to do in an unintrusive manner, relaying mobile information to you at approximately 5-minute intervals.

Also, xMobi works in every country around the world, as long as the target device has internet access.

Keep in mind that xMobi monitoring won’t work for every app. For example, if your child belongs to a Microsoft Teams group for school, you won’t be able to access the messaging records. Similarly, different app categories like photo editing tools and gaming apps aren’t covered as well.

Is xMobi Legit?

xMobi is indeed a legitimate app, and Scam Detector rates it 58.3 on 100, which means that the business is active and medium-risk in nature.

It has received both positive and negative reviews, like most other apps in this category. Traffic analysis website, Easy Counter, also describes xMobi as legitimate.

Importantly, xMobi has not been detected by any blacklist engine and has a valid HTTPS connection. As a result, it protects your user data and any other information you may enter into the company’s web portal without any risk of being hacked.

Keep in mind that xMobi is not a hacking tool and is only meant for mobile monitoring in an increasingly unsafe digital world.

72% of children globally have been victims of cyber threats, finds research conducted by BCG in association with the Global Cybersecurity Forum (GCF). To that end, xMobi’s primary use case is to ensure the safety and well-being of family members, especially children.

It is legal to install the app for children below the age of 18 years. You can also install it on any adult’s smartphone with their consent.

The company explicitly mentions that the app is intended for legal use only, and buyers must either own the smartphone they’re looking to track (e.g., a child’s or employee’s device) or obtain written consent. This positions xMobi firmly in the “legit” bucket.

In addition to this, xMobi is clear and transparent about what data they collect and how they use it. The company explicitly states that it will not sell personal data and will retain data only for up to 90 days.

All user information is stored using 4096-bit RSA and 256-bit AES encryption keys.

xMobi Pros and Cons

For parents eager to ensure safe online activity for their children, xMobi offers plenty of advantages. You can keep an eye on social media activity without creating an intrusive experience for your child on the target device.

It’s quite affordable, especially if you pay for an annual subscription.

On the flipside, monitoring capabilities are limited to specific apps and not the full mobile screen. You’ll also need to physically access the target device with consent or obtain Apple ID login details from the target device owner before you can start monitoring.

There are phone tracker apps without permission, but this isn’t one of them. Let’s look at these pros and cons in more detail:



Pros: Compatible with all Android phones (4.0 and up) and iOS devices

Compatible with all Android phones (4.0 and up) and iOS devices Monitor audio and video streaming activities

Monitor audio and video streaming activities Supports apps like Telegram, WhatsApp, and WeChat

Supports apps like Telegram, WhatsApp, and WeChat Monitor Tinder and other dating apps

Monitor Tinder and other dating apps Keylogger to track what’s being typed on the tracked device

Keylogger to track what’s being typed on the tracked device Detect if spying apps are installed on the device

Detect if spying apps are installed on the device Records of time spent on different apps

Records of time spent on different apps View deleted messages, calls, and contacts

View deleted messages, calls, and contacts Remotely block apps, websites, and Internet access

Remotely block apps, websites, and Internet access Affordable pricing with lower costs for certain regions Cons: Internet connection on the target device mandatory for monitoring

Internet connection on the target device mandatory for monitoring Installation process can be intrusive for the target device owner

Installation process can be intrusive for the target device owner App categories like gaming or e-commerce not supported

App categories like gaming or e-commerce not supported Only one device can be tracked using one subscription

Only one device can be tracked using one subscription Customer support can be patchy as it’s only via email

Customer support can be patchy as it’s only via email Root access to Android devices needed to use advanced features

Root access to Android devices needed to use advanced features No feature parity between iOS and Android; limited tracking in the former

Our xMobi review and testing revealed a few differences in the features when tracking iOS devices vs. Android ones. On iPhones and iPads, you will not be able to view GPS location, keylogger data, storage data, internet activity, streaming, and deleted information.

Further, you can only track WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger activity on Apple devices. Social media, too, is limited to Facebook and Instagram. These restrictions apply across all xMobi plans.

How Much Is xMobi – Pricing Details

xMobi pricing starts at €12.49 (approx $13.40) per month if you sign up for a 12-month subscription. Monthly plans will cost you €49.99 (approx $53.50).

Interestingly, the app’s pricing is not publicly disclosed, and we registered to conduct our test and xMobi review to obtain the full pricing details. This is probably because the pricing varies from one region to another.

For example, if you are a user in India, the starting price is significantly lower at INR 520.41 (approx

$6.25). This model makes xMobi more affordable to users around the world.

For more low-priced and powerful tools like this, check out our list of best mobile monitoring apps.

Across all regions, this mobile monitoring tool offers the following plans:

1-Month FULL PACK

This is the most expensive option since you will be paying month-on-month. In the US, expect to pay somewhere around $50 per month for a single subscription, which allows you to monitor one target device.

To monitor multiple devices, you could:

Purchase separate subscriptions for separate device. This means that you’ll have, let’s say, five subscription plans for five family members. Each subscription will have its own user interface and dashboard, where you can monitor all five devices at all times.

This means that you’ll have, let’s say, five subscription plans for five family members. Each subscription will have its own user interface and dashboard, where you can monitor all five devices at all times. Buy a single subscription and toggle it between multiple devices. This means you’ll have a singular dashboard where you can monitor one device at a time. You can switch to another device when required, but this will switch off monitoring on the first device.

The 1-month FULL PACK lets you enjoy the full list of features, including messaging app tracking, social media, media and internet tracking, streaming, deleted info access, and remote control.

There’s one significant limitation, however – you will be able to view storage data only for the last 30 days.

3-Months FULL PACK

This is their mid-tier plan currently priced at €29.99 per month. For US users, this translates to approximately $32 per month for a three-month period.

The features here are exactly the same as the 1-Month FULL PACK plan except for the fact that you will be able to view storage data for the last 90 days. So, you get an an additional 60 days’ worth of history.

You can monitor almost all your children’s online and social media activity on Apple devices, with a few limitations on iOS (see Cons).

12-Months FULL PACK

This is their best value pricing plan and offers the most bang for your buck. You can enjoy all the features available in the most expensive plan at about a third of the cost. Keep in mind that you’ll have to sign up for a 12-month period.

For our xMobi review we found one there’s just one important upgrade from the 3-Months FULL PACK, namely the ability to view storage data for the last 180 days.

xMobi’s Refund Policy

xMobi offers a 14-day refund policy. If you face technical issues or you’re not happy with the software, you can apply for a complete refund. However, if you purchase multiple subscriptions, you are eligible for a refund only for the first one.

Keep in mind that, if your account lies idle for 45 days, it will be considered dormant and ineligible for refund. Also, any illegal use of the software – such as installation without consent – will immediately disqualify the you from getting a refund.

A refund processing fee of 9% of the original subscription costs may apply.

Testing xMobi’s Purchase and Checkout

The pricing and plan selection process is quite simple. You can enter your email details, navigate to the online catalog and select the plan that’s best for you. Keep in mind that the long-term subscription discount is valid only for the first year.

For example, let’s say you choose the $13.40 per month plan for an annual subscription. This is a discounted price since you have signed up for 12 months instead of only one. When you renew the plan next year, however, xMobi automatically reverts to the full price, which is $53.50 per month.

The first year will cost you $160.80 in total, while the second year onwards, you’d have to pay $640 per year or thereabouts.

We found the checkout process to be extremely streamlined. xMobi has tailored this for different countries as well. For example, users from some regions may be able to see options to pay via crypto. Google Pay might appear as a payment option in regions where digital wallets are popular.

Automatic plan renewal will be switched on by default; toggle it off if you want to renew your xMobi subscription manually at the end of the month, quarter, or year.

xMobi Review of Features – How Does It Work?

xMobi covers almost everything a parent could require to monitor and control their child’s digital activities. This includes:

You’ll be able to view comprehensive updates about incoming and outgoing calls. This includes time stamps, call duration, and caller information.

Along with this, you can access the full contact list stored on the target device. xMobi will show you the analytics of the most frequently contacted people.

Even if the device user deletes or renames a contact, xMobi will surface these details. Similarly, records of deleted calls will also appear on your dashboard. But keep in mind that deleted information access is an Android-only feature.

2. SMS Monitoring

SMS monitoring is a universal feature (both Android and iOS). You can see all the text messages sent and received by the device, complete with time stamps and contact information.

The dashboard shows you the total number of recent texts at a glance. Or, you can navigate to the messages section of the left navigation pane. This displays the entire SMS inbox of the target device.

Like calls, deleted SMS will also show up on xMobi, but only when you’re tracking an Android device.

3. Device Information

Our xMobi review found that the tool can extract a host of device information that you may find useful when keeping your kids safe online.

It shows you a list of all the installed apps, including the ones that could be inappropriate for children.

This feature also makes it easier to detect if your kids have e-commerce or paid gaming apps on their phones, which can make it difficult to instill good financial habits.

For privacy reasons, xMobi cannot show you the precise activity happening in these apps.

Along with application data, you can find out which apps are occupying the lion’s share of your child’s time. If someone has installed a spy app on the target device, xMobi will find that out for you.

Other types of device information available in xMobi include storage data, keylogging, the user’s online status, and device info like model number and software updates.

4. Location Tracking

xMobi continuously tracks wherever the device is going and visualizes this data using a map. When you first open the dashboard, you’ll be able to see the last known location on the right-hand side.

This includes both the location’s full address as well as geographic coordinates.

You could also go to the location section from the left navigation pane. Here, xMobi displays the full route your child has taken to reach their current location and the addresses where they paused or stopped.

5. Social Media Tracking

Tracking kids’ social media activity is one of the key reasons many parents will download this app. And xMobi does offer excellent coverage of the most popular special platforms today.

This includes Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, and Reddit – although we do have slightly different recommendations for the best Snapchat spy apps.

xMobi also goes a step further to give you visibility into the user’s online dating activity. It is compatible with Tinder for now, with more apps slated for the future.

Like text messaging, the software reveals full details of social media conversations taking place across apps. Some of the popular online messaging platforms covered include Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Signal, Discord, WeChat, Telegram, Kik, and Line.

You can use this feature to monitor children’s interactions in online learning spaces, an emerging use case since the pandemic. xMobi can track video conferencing apps commonly used for educational purposes and classroom conversations, such as Zoom, Skype, and Hangouts.

We found the absence of Microsoft Teams to be a noteworthy miss.

Finally, social media monitoring also extends to live streaming activity, including both audio and video streams.

6. Media and Internet

Using xMobi, you can see all the pictures and videos stored on the target device. When there’s a camera snapshot, the tool will log the event as part of the device’s records. Note that the snapshot feature is Android-only, while the photo and video access feature is universal.

For browser monitoring, xMobi only gives you activity records and not real-time updates. You’ll be able to see complete browser usage records, including timestamps, browser history, and any bookmarked websites. The tool also scans the user’s mailbox to surface email conversations.

7. Remote Device Control

Another powerful feature that xMobi offers is the ability to control the device’s settings remotely.

On Android machines, you’ll get a full list of installed apps as well as their usage patterns. In case you find something objectionable or an incidence of over-frequent use, xMobi lets you delete the app remotely. Or, you can restrict the app without uninstalling it.

You can block websites that you deem unfit for your children’s perusal, as well as block Wi-Fi access for when they’re in public, as it might cause malware to infect the device.

In addition, you can disable the device’s messaging functionalities and even restrict calls.

As a last resort, you can block the device remotely. This feature can be very useful if your child’s phone falls into the wrong hands.

All of these features are available only if the target device runs on Android 4 or above.

Is xMobi Easy to Use?

xMobi is very easy to use, and during our standardized testing process, we were able to install and set it up in less than 15 minutes. This is one of the app’s USPs and allows even the most non-tech-savvy parents to get started with mobile monitoring easily.

All you have to do is enter your email address to create an account and purchase a subscription. After you check out, you will receive an email with the login credentials and full instructions. This guides on the next steps, i.e., setting up the target device and connecting it to your dashboard.

The company mentions that Android devices should be rooted to use xMobi’s advanced features. We didn’t face any issues when testing any of its monitoring capabilities. However, if you’re monitoring a non-rooted Android device, you may be ineligible for a refund, according to the company policy.

Cross-Platform Compatibility

Next, xMobi’s compatibility features contribute to its ease of use. According to our xMobi app review, it works with nearly every mobile device manufacturer in the world, including Huawei, Xiaomi, LG, and Motorola, apart from Apple and Samsung.

Even if you haven’t purchased a flagship phone for your kids, you can still monitor it using xMobi, as long as it runs Android 4 (Ice Cream Sandwich, launched in 2011) or above. It is compatible with all Apple phones and iPads.

If you’re still not sure, simply enter the phone model details on the xMobi website to check for compatibility.

The user experience on xMobi Parental Interface is quite smooth.

You’ll be greeted by a dashboard that shows all the target device’s recent details at a glance. On the left-hand side is the navigation pane. Click on any module or section to monitor a particular type of activity, such as Internet, social media, SMS, etc.

Most of the right side is occupied by the main window, which lets you deep-dive into the device user’s activity history. On the top right, you’ll find your own user profile details and the notifications icon. It all shows the model name of the tracked device, so you can switch between devices more easily.

Finally, xMobi ensures that your child’s mobile user experience is not impacted suffer. The fact that the device is being monitored won’t be visible on Apple devices. On Android, you can turn it off manually.

We were also happy to see that phones do not need a SIM card to be traced by xMobi. This is useful since many devices used by children (such as several iPad models) are Wi-Fi only.

xMobi Comparison with Other Mobile Tracking Apps

Mobile tracking apps are increasing in popularity as cybercrime becomes more common.

A 2021 Kaspersky study found that 50% of parents use parental control apps today to keep their children safe. A 2023 analysis by the Wall Street Journal found that many teens actually want their parents to track them as it makes them feel safer.

That’s why tools like xMobi and its alternatives are so important for users today. Here is a breakdown of some of the best mobile tracking apps in the market and how xMobi stacks up.

Best Mobile Tracking App Starting Price Free Plan Available Standout Features xMobi $13.40/month No – Remote device control

– Live streaming tracking

– deleted activity monitoring mSpy $11.66/month No – Remote screen recorder

– Family Kit for multiple devices

– Set your own update interval EyeZy $9.99/month No – Social calendar analysis

– Custom notifications based on kids’ behavior

– File and folder access uMobix $29.99/month No – App usage schedule

– SIM card swapping alerts

– Call blocking for select users Cocospy $9.99/month No – No route access needed

– support for Tencent QQ

– Geofencing alerts Hoverwatch $6/month Free Android keylogging for 1 week, no credit card – 20+ devices tracking

– Business plan for employers

– To-do list tracker

These are some of the best parental monitoring apps to install on your child’s phone. Employers can also consider using them on company-owned devices, with the appropriate disclosures and privacy measures. Among them, xMobi stands out for its comprehensive feature set and ease of use.

How Good is xMobi? What xMobi Reviews Say

xMobi is relatively new to the market and, therefore, does not have too many user reviews as yet. The company’s website, however, does mention a few customer testimonials.

Independent reviews and technology writers also rate the app highly on social media platforms like LinkedIn. Its most notable features, according to customer reviews, are the smooth learning curve and comprehensive Instagram monitoring capabilities.

Our Reviews of xMobi Alternatives

If you want to shop around and explore some of xMobi’s top alternatives before purchasing, we’ve got you covered. Check out our in-depth mobile monitoring app reviews and guides below:

Why You Can Trust Our Review of xMobi

TechReport is among the world’s leading technology journalism services, bringing you the latest news and insights since 1999. We are committed to delivering detailed, unbiased reviews that help our readers make the best decisions for their use case.

Our review team members have several years of experience in testing both consumer and business-facing mobile apps. Our findings are also informed by our reviews of similar and competing mobile monitoring products like mSpy, Spyera, and others.

We started the review process by signing up for a full-featured account and taking xMobi for a test drive across Android and iOS ecosystems. We also checked for compatibility issues, customer support, and any bottlenecks in the checkout and refund process.

Our findings in this xMobi review are reaffirmed by customer testimonials, which speak to a largely favorable opinion of the service in 2023.

How to Use xMobi — A Step-By-Step Guide

As we mentioned, ease of use is one of xMobi’s key selling points. We found the installation process fast and straightforward; here are the steps we followed:

1. Register for an xMobi account

Go to xMobi.com and click on the “try it now” button on the top right. This will take you to the registration page where you can enter your email and start the setup process.

Next, select the target device you want to monitor. This is an important step, since a single subscription can only monitor one device.

From the pricing window that appears choose your preferred plan, and check out. Unlike a few of its competitors, such as Hoverwatch, xMobi doesn’t have a no credit card needed trial option. So, enter your payment details and complete the purchase.

2. Set up xMobi on the Target Device

After the first step, you will receive a full set of instructions on your email, along with credentials and a data encryption key. Keep these details safe, as they’ll be necessary if you choose to go in for a refund.

Next, download and install the app on the target device if you’re looking to monitor an Android smartphone. xMobi may send you the download link via email or share the APK directly. When installing the app, allow xMobi to access all the cell phone’s services; simply tap on Allow when prompted.

Once the app is installed on the target device, it will guide you through all the monitoring services available. Enable as many monitoring options you want.

The setup process is slightly different on iPhones and iPads. Directly enter the device’s Apple ID credentials on your parental control dashboard. The app will prompt you to accept the two-factor authentication (2FA) process. Simply approve the code you receive on the target iPhone or iPad.

3. Log In and Start Using xMobi

Once the first two steps are complete, you may want to clean the target device of any traces of xMobi. Long tap on the icon from the app menu to hide the icon so it doesn’t result in an intrusive experience.

Finally, log into xMobi from your browser either on a desktop, or a mobile phone. Use the credentials you’ve already received, and you’ll be automatically redirected to the xMobi interface.

Check on the top right to make sure the device model matches the device you’re tracking. Remember to save the setup instruction email for future communications with xMobi.

Is xMobi Worth It for You?

xMobi is definitely worth it as a powerful mobile monitoring app that tracks all the Internet, social media, call, and messaging activity happening on the target device. At an initial price $13.40 per month, it can offer parents peace of mind, continuous visibility, and the ability to track their children’s location.

Keep in mind that the device being tracked needs to be connected to the Internet at all times, as well as the fact that, some things, like granular activity within certain apps, cannot be monitored. Customer support is available via email and chat.

However, the company has done an impressive job of understanding the unique use case of parental mobile controls in a hyper-connected world where children and teens face frequent cyber threats. It may be priced a little higher than some of its competitors but provides a comprehensive package.

