100+ Adobe Statistics for 2023: Decrypting Its Staying Power

Get this – over 30 years after launching from a garage, Adobe STILL sits pretty and polished at the tip-top of the design software game. We’re talking about 224 million registered users creating jaw-dropping graphics from Manila to Montreal thanks to iconic programs like Photoshop, Illustrator, and Spark. Not too shabby, right? But can this legacy leader keep the cash rolling in the fast-paced tech kingdom? Well, document dynamos, their $15 billion+ in yearly sales says one thing: uh, heck yes!

I’m breaking out the real revenue numbers, adoption rates, and creator metrics, revealing how Adobe continues to click with users and investors amid cutthroat competition. From illustrating Adobe’s growth to 94 million paid subscribers and benchmarking the brand’s printing press profit engine against rivals, this data reveals Adobe’s secret sauce. Buckle up document queens and kings…this icon’s rise will leave your jaws on the floor. This article discussed Adobe Inc.’s statistics for 2023, focusing on its ownership, software, revenue generation, etc. Now, who’s ready for the juicy details?

Adobe’s Key Point Statistics for 2023

1. Adobe Inc.’s stock value surpasses the $500 price level in 2023.

2. The company recorded up to $4.83 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

3. It recorded that in the second period of 2023, about $1.08 to $1.10 billion were gotten from its digital experience subscription.

4. Adobe’s employees in the operation department receive an average paycheck of $64,000.

5. As of 2022, the company had 29,239 employees.

6. Out of the entire number of employees at Adobe Inc., about 66.20% are male.

General Adobe Inc. Statistics 2023

7. Adobe Inc. is an American creativity and multimedia software-making company founded by John Warnock and Charles Geschke in 1982.

8. The company’s headquarters is in San Jose, California, United States.

9. Adobe Inc. was incorporated in California in 1983 and reincorporated in 1997 in Delaware.

10. Adobe’s current Chief Executive officer is Shantanu Narayen.

11. As of October 27, 2023, the company had a market cap of 231.35 billion with an enterprise valuation of 22.7.93 billion.

12. Adobe is also ranked No. 32 in the stock market with a stock value of $508.12, which resulted in a 1-year positive change of 64.57%.

13. In 2022, Adobe Inc. estimated that 30 million subscribers use its Adobe Creative Cloud service. The cloud service offers a collection of online video editing, graphics design, photography, web development, and many other creative toolkits to businesses.

14. Some of the company’s digital media customers comprise video editors, photographers, graphic designers, content creators, etc. These customers utilize Adobe software for various projects ranging from graphic design to other creative projects.

15. It has data scientists, publishers, merchandisers, agencies, and developers as some of its digital experience clients.

Adobe’s Number of Employees and Demographics Statistics for 2023

16. In 2020, Adobe’s number of employees was 22,516, compared to 22,634 in 2019, a less than 1% decline.

17. In 2021, the company had 25,988 employees globally, resulting in a 15.42% growth above the value in 2020.

18. Adobe had 29,239 employees in 2022, an increase of 12.51% from 2021. Furthermore, experts predicted it could record 36 thousand employees in 2024.

19. Statistics show that 33.8% of Adobe’s employees represent the female workforce, while the remaining 66.20% represent the male workforce.

20. The company has 72.80% males taking leadership positions and 27.20% females occupying the leadership positions.

21. Adobe Inc. recorded an increase of 67% in the number of its female employees between 2017 and 2021.

22. In 2021, the software company discovered that nearly 11% of its employees are in groups of underrepresented minorities.

23. Between 2017 and 2021, Adobe observed that its United States employees in the group of underrepresented minorities rose from 746 to 1,561, respectively. This shows a 95.8% increase in Adobe Inc.’s employees in that category.

24. Notably, the underrepresented minorities working at Adobe occupy up to 9.2% of technical and 7% of management positions.

25. Adobe Inc. offers its customers vast creativity and multimedia software products and services. This segments the company’s products and services, making it have different usage statistics across each segment.

Adobe Acrobat Reader and Photoshop Statistics

26. In 2021, it was recorded that Adobe’s PDF file application, Adobe Acrobat Reader, opened over 300 billion PDF files. This value represents a significant increase of 500% against the 50 billion PDF files it opened in 2016.

27. In 2023, the company published that over 400 billion PDF files were opened using Adobe Acrobat Reader in 2022.

28. Acrobat Reader recorded enormous downloads on more than 1 billion devices.

29. Adobe Photoshop Express recorded over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

30. The software firm observed that Adobe Photoshop was utilized by 55% of graphic experts for design projects.

31. It was noticed that Adobe Creative Cloud, which also contains Adobe Photoshop in the online space, has more than 22 million subscribers.

32. In August 2020, the company discovered that 22% of its customers who use Adobe Photoshop fall under the 25 to 34 age group.

33. Statistics reveal that over 90% of creative professionals worldwide use Photoshop.

34. It was recorded that 68.98% of Adobe’s customers who use Photoshop came from the United States.

35. It was observed that 74% of Professional website developers use Adobe Photoshop for their web projects.

35. Reports reveal that up to 79% of Adobe’s customers are satisfied with the performance of Adobe Photoshop.

36. In 2018, the company noticed that 83% of its customers who used Adobe Photoshop on PC and MAC devices downloaded the Photoshop software more than others.

36. Adobe Photoshop can be obtained in 26 different languages.

37. As of 2022, the software firm launched Photoshop version 3.5 for iPad devices.

Adobe Illustrator and Creative Cloud Statistics

38. Reports show that Adobe Illustrator generates about 180 million graphics monthly.

39. The company started developing Adobe Illustrator for Mac computers in 1985.

40. It was recorded that Adobe Illustrator can zoom in on about 64,000% of an object.

41. The software allows the exportation of graphics in 15 various formats.

42. Statistics show that 5%, 62%, and 8% of Adobe’s customers who use Adobe Illustrator are from Canada, the U.S., and the United Kingdom respectively.

43. The company observed that about 60% of creative professionals use Adobe Illustrator. This makes it the most used software among others.

44. Studies show that more than 75% of graphic designers use Adobe Illustrator software for their projects.

45. Adobe Inc. launched Adobe Creative Cloud (ACC) services in 2012.

46. In 2013, it recorded up to 500 thousand cloud service subscribers and had about 1.4 million users in 2014. This represented an impressive growth of 180% in the number of users.

47. Considering the company’s growth, business analysts forecasted that ACC had 22 million users in 2021 and 24.5 million in 2022.

48. It was noticed that other Adobe software and Adobe Creative Cloud have had more than 450 million downloads altogether.

49. As of 2021, Adobe Inc. recorded $9.54 billion in revenue generated through Adobe Creative Cloud.

50. In the same year, it noticed that mobile conversion rates were 3.65% and that the desktop was 6.9% of all visitors through each device. Furthermore, the desktop conversion rates outperformed mobile on special shopping days like Black Friday and Thanksgiving.

51. Adobe Inc. also observed more items per desktop sales order than mobile orders. It recorded up to 2.98 items in every smartphone order against 3.68 items per order through desktop devices.

52. The software firm offers Adobe Express memberships to users free of charge. This product comprises Adobe Fonts, Adobe Stock photo collection, etc.

53. Adobe Express ranked No. 7 among other Art and Design Software Programs in the United States.

54. Adobe Inc. ungraded its Adobe Connect service to version 12.5 in September 2023 and made it available to users in October 2023.

55. The new Adobe Connect version has a Chat Panel that can be enabled or disabled by users at will.

56. Adobe Connect allows corporations and businesses to meet online to discuss their projects.

57. Adobe Inc. observed that Adobe Connect has about 84 thousand companies as its customers.

58. It was discovered that more than 450 thousand websites log onto Adobe Connect.

59. Records show that Adobe Spark Links were used on over 9 thousand domains.

60. Adobe Inc. discovered that the Education and Science sectors used up to 18% of Adobe Spark Links.

61. It was noticed that more than 11 thousand websites make use of Adobe Spark services.

62. Adobe Inc. pays its employees an average salary of $125,912.

63. Adobe’s employees working in the communications department receive an average salary of $233,000.

64. Again, a worker at Adobe Inc. working in the engineering department receives an average salary of $170,000.

Adobe Salary and Cyber Monday Statistics 2023

65. Design department employees go home with an average salary of $155,000.

66. Furthermore, Adobe Inc. pays its employees working in the operation department an average salary of $64,000.

67. In 2021, Adobe Inc. recorded $10.7 billion spent on its products; however, this value decreased from the $10.8 billion it had in 2020.

68. The same year, the company noticed that its customers spent $33.9 billion on Adobe’s products in a Cyber week.

69. On average, Adobe recorded that its users spent up to $11.3 billion on their products yearly on Cyber Monday shopping.

70. Adobe Inc. noticed that during the peak hours of Cyber Monday, its customers spend up to $12.8 million every minute.

71. Notably, in 2022, the software company witnessed that about 43% of all Cyber Monday sales came through mobile phones. This value increased from the 40% it recorded in 2021 and further validated that shopping through smartphones is growing on Cyber Mondays.

72. Again, the company recorded higher sales through mobile phones in the Cyber Week shopping, which amounted to 51% of all sales.

73. Moreover, the same increase in sales through smartphones was also observed on Thanksgiving Days, which amounted to 55% of all sales.

74. In October 2022, Adobe witnessed that sales made on Cyber Mondays rose by 684% against what is used to record on an ordinary day.

75. In the 2nd quarter of 2023, Adobe Inc. generated $4.83 billion in revenue. This value indicated a 10% growth over what it had in the same period in 2022. Remarkably, the company boasts of having strong demands for its cloud-based services in the 2nd quarter of 2023.

Adobe’s Revenues and Expenses Statistics for 2023

76. In the same period, Adobe Inc. generated between $3.55 and $3.57 billion from the company’s digital media segment.

77. It also recorded that $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion came from its digital experience subscription.

78. Adobe Inc. recorded fluctuations in total revenue generation between 2005 and 2015; however, from 2016 to 2022, it observed steady growth.

79. In 2020, the software firm generated $12.81 million against the $11.18 million in 2019, resulting in a 12.8% growth.

80. For 2021, Adobe recorded a total revenue of $15.785 million, above what it had in 2020. This value demonstrated an increase of 22.67% from the $12.81 million of 2020.

81. In 2022, the company also grew in total generated revenue, realizing $17.606 million against the value in 2021.

82. In 2019, Adobe realized about $2.951 million in net income, higher than the $2.591 it recorded in 2018. With this value, the company had a 14% growth in its net income in 2019.

87. Also, in 2021, Adobe had a net income of $4.822 million, above the $3.669 million it recorded in 2020. This shows a 31% increase in net income for that year.

88. However, in 2022, it recorded a slight 1.4% loss following its net income of $4.756 million against the $4.822 million in 2021.

89. In 2021, Adobe Inc. spent $8.11 billion on operating expenses, representing an increase of 17.4% above what it spent in 2020.

90. It spent $2.54 billion on research and development, $1.08 billion on general and administrative, $4.32 billion on sales and marketing, and $172 million on amortization and intangibles.

Adobe Ownership and Stock Value Statistics

91. The company’s sales and marketing expenses rose by 20% above what the company spent in 2020.

92. In 2021, Adobe’s expenses on research and development increased by 16% higher than the value in 2020.

93. In July 2023, reports show that 3,371 institutions have about 86.40% of the whole shares of Adobe Inc.

94. All insiders at Adobe Inc. have only 0.29% of its total shares.

95. Vanguard Group Inc. owns approximately 39.7 million of Adobe’s shares, making it the largest shareholder.

96. The second largest shareholder is BlackRock Inc., with about 36.6 million shares of Adobe.

97. ADBE represents Adobe’s stock in the stock market, and in 2019, it was worth $235.03 on average.

98. The company’s stock value appreciated from 2019 and hit an average market value of $415.97 in 2020, giving a 77% gain.

99. In 2023, Adobe’s stock value will move above the $500 price level in the stock market.

100. Adobe Inc. had its last creative suite in 2012 with CS6 and announced its discontinuation of Adobe Creative Cloud in 2013.

101. Adobe Creative Cloud provides Adobe Muse service to help its customers create responsive websites without technical know-how in coding.

102. The company’s Adobe Creative Cloud also offers Adobe Fuse. This is a service that enables users to render 3D human characters.

103. Between 2005 and 2021, Adobe Inc. had 11 major acquisitions, some of them including Marketo, Fotolia, Day Software, ContentCal, etc.

Conclusion

Adobe Inc. has recorded impressive achievements in product development and revenue generation. Again, the company’s efforts in improving its software services enabled it to gain more global presence amidst competitors. Its recent business valuation and stock market growth indicate the company’s greater adoption.

