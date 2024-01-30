70+ Airbnb Statistics and Facts [2024 Updated Data]

Housing has been one of man’s most sought-after needs from times past. People don’t need just any kind of accommodation. For most, it has to be cosy, welcoming, and comfortable, and that’s what Airbnb provides. Airbnb has, over the years, redefined what lodging truly means. People who are always on the move for business or pleasure do not have an ounce of worry with Airbnb on board. It is estimated that Airbnb has over 150 million users, with over 45 million of them in the United States.

Its accommodation and housing solutions provide the warmth you need while away from home. Its mode of operation has reshaped the hospitality industry. The ease of use and security of payment options have drawn many patronizers from all over the globe. Airbnb has become a household name offering lodging solutions to people from all walks of life. While exploring the following Airbnb statistics, we will show you how much the company has grown over the years and a sneak peek of the future.

Major Airbnb Statistics and Facts

Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia conceived the idea of an alternative hotel lodging in 2007. They got inspired after hosting three guests in their home in San Francisco. Airbnb went public in 2020 when its IPO rose. Airbnb is the abbreviation for the accommodation service company ‘Air Bed and Breakfast.’ The firm’s valuation reached $86.5 billion in 2020. saw an 8.4% drop in its value since January this year. The company’s market value rose to over $93 billion in 2023. Itvalue since January this year. It sold $146 for each share on the Initial Public Offering (IPO) grand opening day. The company makes at least six guest check-ins every second of the day. During the COVID pandemic, Airbnb’s unique rentals, like cabins and smaller homes, saw more searches than traditional homes. The company’s headquarters is at 888 Brannan Street, San Francisco, California.

What is Airbnb?

Airbnb is the abbreviation of its full name, AirBedandBreakfast.com. Airbnb brings a different experience to its guests by redefining its approach in the lodging and hospitality industry. It’s an online marketplace that links people who put out their homes for rent and those in need of a lodge.

It is a great alternative to short-term and long-term stays or housing rentals for guests in different parts of the world. The overall concept of Airbnb is quite simple. It links people with spare rooms or complete homes to rent to travellers who visit the area. Hosts use the platform to advertise their rentals to the public and place the payment process in the hands of Airbnb. The guests enjoy a homey place to lodge, which often comes at a lower price than hotel accommodations.

Airbnb History

1. In 2007, two roommates, Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia, came up with the idea to provide alternative lodging for a few people with hotel accommodations issues. They decided to lease out their air mattress on the living room floor in San Francisco to three guests as hotels around their area were fully booked.

2, Nathan Blecharczyk joined the duo in 2008, becoming the third co-founder of their idea, which they tagged Airbed and Breakfast. They created a website to provide short-term lodging homes and breakfast for guests. Through their services, people who couldn’t book a hotel accommodation have alternative places to lodge. On August 11, 2008, the founders officially launched AirBedandBreakfast.com.

3. During the Democratic National Convention 2008, the founders generated up to $30,000 through cereal sales to guests. The breakfast cereal was named after Barack Obama and John McCain, US presidential candidates in the 2008 election.

4. In January 2009, the founders got an invitation from Paul Graham, a computer programmer. The latter trained them during his startup incubator called Y Combinator.

5. Graham went further to give $20,000 to Airbnb, which got him a 6% stake in the firm. The investment from Y Combinator served as an aid for founders to expand their business and include West Coast investors onboard.

6. The firm rebranded its name to Airbnb.com in March 2009 to avoid misrepresentation with air mattresses. In 2009, the company had amassed over 10,000 users and 2,500 listings, including complete rooms and properties.

Airbnb Outstanding Acquisitions

With its focus on setting a milestone in the lodging and hospitality industry, Airbnb has acquired several companies since its launch. Here are some of the acquisitions that helped to boost Airbnb’s market value over the years:

7. Airbnb acquired Accoleo, a stiff German competitor, in May 2011. This aided its aggressive move into Europe.

8. In March 2012, Airbnb acquired CrashPadder, a prominent London-based online marketplace for rental and accommodation listing.

9. The acquisition positioned Airbnb as the largest lodging and rental website in the United Kingdom. Also, by taking over CrashPadder, Airbnb added 6,000 international listings to its portfolio.

10. The company took over Localmind in December 2012, a platform focusing on location-related questions and answers.

11. Airbnb purchased Trip4real, an online marketplace for travel activities.

12. In February 2017, the firm took ownership of Tilt.com, a social payment option.

13. The company moved into the AI sector after acquiring GamePlanner.AI, an AI startup.

14. While Airbnb’s booking rate dropped drastically in some cities during the COVID-19 pandemic, many rural regions saw a rise.

15. The firm introduced its official logo in 2014 as it reviewed the design of its mobile app and site. Airbnb’s logo is tagged “Bélo” and has a symbol representing “belonging.”

16. Bélo comprises four concepts or elements: people, places, love, and Airbnb. The symbol resembles a rounded letter ‘A’ with a drop-shaped loop at the center, like a location icon signifying places. Also, the loop stands for a person’s head, representing the accommodation process.

Airbnb Industry Stats

7. Airbnb won the ‘app’ award during the South by Southwest conference in March 2011. It launched a travel guide of 23 different cities called “Neighborhoods” in November 2012. The guide offers suitable stays in the neighborhood that travelers can choose from while moving.

8. Nightstands on Airbnb take an average of up to 4.3.

9. Its major competitors include Booking.com, TripAdvisor Rentals, and Vrbo.

10. Europe records the highest demand for Airbnb, seconded by the Asia Pacific.

11. The company’s average occupancy rate in the United States is 48%.

12. People using the Airbnb app spend an average of 691 seconds (11 minutes, 31 seconds) daily.

13. The firm has more than 728,000 followers on Twitter alone.

14. The website recorded 91 million visits at the end of January 2020.

15. Airbnb got 50% of its website traffic from mobile device users in the first month of 2020.

16. The letter ‘A’ is designed as an inverted shape of the heart. This represents the company’s name, attention, warmth, and love for customers.

17. Today, Brian Chesky is the CEO, and Nathan Blecharczyk is the CSO of Airbnb. Brian Chesky has the highest percentage of ownership, holding at 12%. Joe Gebbia and Nathan Blecharczyk own 8% and 10% of the company.

Airbnb Users and Demographics Statistics

18. The most popular Airbnb cities worldwide include Paris, New York City, London, Tokyo, and Osaka.

19. Millennials represent up to 60% of Airbnb’s customer base.

20. Airbnb has an all-time 1.5 billion guest arrivals as of June 30, 2023.

21. About 70% (two-thirds) of Airbnb guests are 25 – 34.

22. Airbnb’s guests aged 55 years and above make up 13% of its total customer base.

23. About 95% of surveyed Airbnb guests prefer the rental marketplace due to the ease of use and security of payment options.

24. Up to 55% of Airbnb’s long-term guests always work or study during their stay.

25. As many as 77% of Airbnb users said their desire to live like locals made them choose Airbnb.

26. Airbnb’s hosts are mainly older or seniors.

27. The average occupancy rate across all Airbnb listings was 17.4% in 2020.

28. Airbnb’s most popular bookings, also known as nearby stays, were within 300 miles at the close of 2020.

29. Airbnb is operational in more than 100,000 different cities worldwide.

30. Over 220 regions and countries have Airbnb listings for users.

Airbnb Booking Statistics

31. Airbnb had up to 356.9 million night bookings in 2021.

32. Airbnb had an Average Daily Rate (ADR) of $137 per night across all its listings in 2021.

33. Southern Maine and Cape May were the most popular Airbnb stop-over points in the United States in the spring and summer of 2021.

34. One of Airbnb’s major competitors is Booking.com. Over 1.5 million travelers from 220 countries use the Booking.com app to plan and book their journeys. Its website records an average of 100 million online visits every month.

35. Airbnb’s guests reached over 9 million by October 2013 since its launch date. Also, the number of users increased by almost 250,000 during the period.

36. The customer base rose to 150 million in 2018.

37. It has more than 7 million active listings across the world.

38. There is no Airbnb listing in some countries like North Korea, Syria, Iran, and Sudan.

39. Airbnb provides about $1 million of coverage for each listing.

40. Users made reservations in over 94,000 places during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airbnb Host Stats

41. Airbnb has more than 4 million listings from individuals and companies wanting to rent their properties.

42. It has up to 250,000 listed homes, which are very suitable for families.

43. About 399,000 super hosts were available in the US in December 2019.

44. A host makes at least $9,600 yearly.

45. Listings on the platform raised about $1 billion during the pandemic.

46. The 2023 (TTM) financial report shows Airbnb’s earnings grew to $2.84 billion. Moreover, hosts saw a 43.8% increase in their incomes as of 2021. Here’s a view of the company’s income in a few years.

Year Total Earnings Change 2023 $2.84 billion 41.39% 2022 $2.01 billion 1,365.04%

47. Hosts bear a 3% payment processing fee for every rental.

48. Two years ago, the company charged an average commission of 14% on hosts.

Airbnb Statistics on Growth and Revenue

49. The firm opened its doors to the public in 2020, with its IPO becoming the largest.

50. Airbnb’s market value rose to $35 billion at the end of 2019. Four years its valuation skyrocketed to more than $93 billion.

51. Following its impressive growth pattern, the firm’s revenue reached over $9.6 billion in 2023 (TTM). The firm saw about a 14.31% YoY (year-on-year) increase for the year. The table below gives more details on the company’s revenue over a given period:

Year Cumulative Revenue Change 2023 (TTM) $9.60 billion 14.31% 2022 $8.39 billion 40.18% 2021 $5.99 billion 77.37% 2020 $3.37 billion

52. The firm’s largest earnings come from America.

53. Airbnb lost a total of $352 million in 2021. The value showed a huge improvement compared to the total loss of $4.5 billion in 2020.

54. The company’s balance sheet showed total assets worth $21.43 billion as of September 2023. These include the sum of all the firm’s current and non-current assets, like cash and cash equivalents, properties, inventories, and equipment. Below is a representation of Airbnb’s total assets over the past few years:

Year Total Assets Percentage Change 2022-12-31 $16.03 billion 16.99% 2021-12-31 $13.70 billion 30.66% 2020-12-31 $10.49 billion 26.25% 2019-12-31 $8.31 billion 25.66% 2018-12-31 $6.61 billion

55. In the United States, some of Airbnb’s most popular destinations during the Summer of 2020 included Big Bear Lake, California. Others were Panama City and Miramar Beach, both in Florida.

56. Airbnb’s top global searches include the Baltic Sea Coast in Germany, Var in France, Sardinia in Italy, and Jeju in Korea in 2021 summer.

57. One of Airbnb’s fastest-growing sectors is multiple property listings.

58. Long-term stays, according to trip length, are among the most listed classes on Airbnb.

Other Intriguing Facts about Airbnb

59. More than 700,000 businesses worldwide use Airbnb for working purposes.

60. Up to 10% of Airbnb’s guests include an experience while booking a home.

61. Airbnb recorded a 94% increase in unique home searches when 2021 came to a close.

62. Airbnb came into being in 2007 through two roommates renting their air mattresses on their living room floor in San Francisco.

63. Lodging guests have reached over 1 billion guests after its launch.

64. The CEO and co-founder of Airbnb, Brian Chesky, listed the original Airbnb apartment till 2015. He charged the listing price of $50 per night just for the couch.

65. Airbnb was chosen as the Olympics’s official alternative accommodation partner in 2016.

66. Airbnb guests spent over $35 billion on local cafes and restaurants in 2018.

67. Airbnb listings comprise 300 lighthouses, 140 igloos, and over 1,600 private islands.

68. The Airbnb host and guest community gave almost $117 billion in direct economic impact across 30 countries in 2019.

69. Airbnb opened its first international office in London in October 2011.

70. Due to the pandemic, the firm had to sack about 1,900 staff members, representing 25% of its employees in America, Asia, and Europe.

71. Airbnb permanently banned its platform for parties and events on rented homes in June 2022. The ban got the full support of hosts and neighbors amid their complaints of some disturbances at some Airbnb rented homes. Before then, the company had temporarily banned parties in rented homes due to the pandemic in August 2020.

Airbnb For Guests

72. People from different regions worldwide could turn into Airbnb guests. The company’s website lists various property types for short-term and long-term stays.

73. Guests can rent apartments and rooms from homeowners through online interactions. Travelers can search and choose any Airbnb property that matches their choices through the website.

74. The site contains a property description, including amenities, photos, and availability. Also, guests could access house rules, check-in and check-out times, host information, prices and fees, and other details. Additionally, reviews of Airbnb’s past guests are available for incoming ones to form their decisions.

Steps to Using Airbnb for Lodging and Accommodation

Follow the steps given below:

Visit the Airbnb official official website to log in. If you don’t have an account with Airbnb, do so by clicking on the sign-up button. The account creation could take some time, as the company needs to verify your phone number. Moreover, you will have to upload other required forms of identification. Once logged in, provide the location and date (or period) of your desired lodging. The company will display available listings for you to review. While searching, you can use the site’s filters for easy and unique customization. When you see the accommodation that meets your preference, you should book it for reservation. Make your payment for the accommodation, after which you’ll get a notification from Airbnb for your booking. Where the lodging is for long periods, Airbnb offers guests a payment plan that allows initial deposits and subsequent installments to cover the costs.

Airbnb for Hosts

75. Individuals and companies could become Airbnb hosts. The hosts offer spare rooms, apartments, or an entire home for renting from guests under Airbnb.

76. Also, hosts that provide suitable grounds and halls for special experiences such as concerts, tours, classes, and other programs within their locality.

77. Hosts can set and control some conditions attached to Airbnb rental listings, such as special features and amenities. They could offer a ride to the guests to and from airports.

78. Also, hosts could set accommodation prices, refunds, security deposits, check-in and check-out times, and other conditions.

Steps to Renting Property as an Airbnb Host

Follow the steps given below:

Verify if there are restrictions or fees on rentals within the places where your property is located. Notably, some cities have certain rules regarding the number of days a host could rent out their homes or other property, as the case may be. Also, some could specify if the hosts will still live in the house during the guest’s stay. Please familiarize yourself with Airbnb’s set requirements and standards for hosts on its platform. Sign up for an online Airbnb account by visiting the firm’s official website. Go to Airbnb Setup region and develop a suitable and attractive listing for your property. You can gain guests’ attention by adding attractive photos of the property that cover all unique amenities and features. You can get the assistance of a “Superhost Ambassador” from the Airbnb site that covers your region to handle any challenge while creating your listing. Proceed to set your listing price. The site includes suitable tools in its Help Center that help hosts make necessary inputs and adjustments in their pricing. You can publish the property listings once you’re done with the setup. Moreover, you can have the option to update changes or add new items like house rules and other general settings on your published listings.

Conclusion

This article offers relevant statistics and facts about the Airbnb online lodging company. Though the idea for the company began in 2007, Airbnb officially entered the hospitality industry in 2008. The company provides connections to hosts and guests in more than 220 countries and regions across the world. Following its past achievements, Airbnb has more potential for greater impact in the future.

FAQs