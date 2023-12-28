Key Akamai Technologies Statistics in 2023 (and Facts)

Akamai is no ordinary tech company. This digital solutions powerhouse is on a mission to fast-track businesses into the future. And with over 1 million websites relying on them for cloud computing, cybersecurity, and other cutting-edge offerings, it’s safe to say Akamai is leading the charge. But the real measure of this trailblazer lies in the numbers. Akamai’s net worth sits well over $10 billion. 800,000+ US websites alone leverage Akamai’s special sauce to accelerate performance. And revenues? We’re talking billions per quarter – with growth riding high.

Yet revenue is only part of Akamai’s value proposition. Each day, the company fine-tunes and future-proofs its solutions, working tirelessly so customers can work effortlessly. No wonder titans like Microsoft and Apple amplify their tech with Akamai. But as impressive as these stats are, Akamai’s true impact is how it propels enterprise efficiency. With Akamai, businesses save millions in IT costs, defend against cyber threats, and deliver next-gen digital experiences – the kind that delight customers and drive revenue.

So, while the numbers speak volumes about Akamai’s leadership today, it’s the value they provide that spells success for their customers tomorrow. And with innovation in Akamai’s DNA, one thing is certain – the best is yet to come.

Key Akamai Technology Statistics 2023

Akamai Technologies made $936 million in revenue in the second quarter of 2023. Again, the cyber-security company saw an encouraging net income of $523 million in 2022. hold up to 31,837 live websites, according to statistical data. Akamai servers, according to statistical data. Impressively, in October 2023, Akamai’s website received 1.6 million web visitors. Based on reports, Akamai Technologies is worth $16.45 billion as of November 7, 2023. The cloud computing company recorded $8.303 billion as the worth of its total assets in 2022.

General Akamai Technologies Statistics and Facts for 2023

7. Daniel Lewin, Randall Kaplan, Jonathan Seelig, F. Thomson Leighton, and Preetish Nijhawan founded Akamai Technologies Inc. in 1998.

8. Akamai Technologies participated in the MIT $50 thousand competition organized in 1998. During the competition, the founders presented a business proposal on consistent hashing.

9. The company’s headquarters is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States of America.

10. In August 1998, the founders of Akamai Technologies created an effective prototype and incorporated the American company on August 20.

11. From statistics, we found that Akamai Technologies was listed on the stock market in October 1999. We also learned that the founders commenced the company’s commercial service that year.

12. In July 2001, Akamai Technologies Inc. joined the Russell 2000 Index and Russell 3000 Index lists.

13. In July 2005, the American company made $1.37 billion in yearly revenue.

14. In 2007, Akamai Technologies entered the S&P 500 Index list.

Akamai Technologies Market Share Facts and Statistics 2023

15. Reports share that 55% of Akamai customers are among the best companies in the Fortune 500 list.

16. Other reports show that Akamai Technologies Inc. holds a 1.11% share of the market for content delivery networks.

17. Statistics show that the top 10 biggest online merchants use Akamai’s products and services.

18. From statistics, we saw that 10 leading fintech companies also use the Akamai products and services.

19. Interestingly, Akamai Technologies occupies the fourth position of the most famous content delivery network firm in the U.S. Moreover, statistics disclose that the firm is the world’s fourteenth most renowned content delivery network company.

20. According to statistics, 7 out of 10 leading international banks use Akamai services.

21. From shared reports, we saw that Akamai’s historical customers’ website amounted to over 9.78 million.

22. Akamai Services is a friend to all businesses; even the military uses it for digital operations. Statistics say that the 6 branches of the United States military use the company’s services.

23. Research discoveries have revealed that 7 out of 10 top healthcare companies use Akamai Technologies services.

24. From reports, we discovered that 2,383,451 websites are live on Akamai’s server. However, data showed that 7,398,406 websites have used the Akamai server in recent years.

25. Statistics reveal that 10 leading video streaming networks use the services of Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Usage Statistics and Facts 2023

26. Statisticians shared that Akamai has made an average of 3 trillion online transactions daily.

27. From statistics, we learned that Akamai Technologies has been Apple’s principal content delivery network provider since 1999.

28. According to reports, Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform has 360,000 internet servers in over 135 countries.

29. The company’s Edge Platform has 31,837 live websites on its internet server.

30. The Edge Platform internet servers collected real-time information from 1,350 global networks.

31. The cyber-security company revealed that it had over 9,800 employees in 2022.

32. According to statistics, Akamai’s employees comprise 64% men and 36% women.

33. We also discovered that the employees at Akamai Technologies work for an average of 3 years and 3 months before resigning.

34. The common races seen among Akamai’s workers are White (55%), Asian (20%), and Latino (13%).

35. Akamai Technologies Inc. pays its employees an average yearly salary of $110,629.

Akamai Revenue and Stock Value Statistics and Facts 2023

36. Akamai’s report shares that it recorded $936 million in revenue in the second quarter of 2023. The revenue is up by 4% above the $903 million recorded in the second quarter of 2022.

37. Akamai generated $433 million from security revenue in the 2nd quarter of 2023, which is 14% higher than 2022.

38. The company received $380 million from the delivery revenue in Q2 of 2023, a disappointing scenario because it shows a drop of 9% from 2022.

39. Again, Compute revenue gave Akamai Technologies $123 million in the Q2 of 2023. This was encouraging, given that the value rose by 16% from what it was in 2022.

40. Remarkably, Akamai’s report for the Q2 of 2023 says that $480 million in revenue was generated from the United States. This value is only 1% bigger than what it got in the same year period from the same country.

41. The report states that Akamai had $456 million from international revenue, which increased by 7% from last year’s figure.

42. Akamai Technologies obtained $3.6 billion in yearly revenue, and the amazing thing is that the value is 8% higher than what it got in 2021.

43. Based on reports, Akamai made an annual gain of $557 million in 2020.

44. In 2021, Akamai Technologies realized $3.5 million in annual net income.

45. In 1999, Apple Inc. got $12.5 million in Akamai Technologies Inc., statistical data reveals.

46. Meanwhile, data from Google Finance revealed that Akamai’s stock was worth $108.47, holding a trading volume of $1.4 million on November 8.

47. Akamai had a market cap of $16.44 billion and a business valuation of $16.45 billion on November 7, 2023.

Fiscal Year Net Income and Operating Income Statistics on Akamai Technologies 2023

48. Statistics share that Akamai got $523,672 net income in the 2022 fiscal year, a fall of 19.64% from 2021.

49. Stock analysis shows that the American company realized a net income of $651,642 in the 2021 fiscal year. Also, we observed that the recorded value was a 16.98% rise from the value in 2020.

50. Akamai Technologies had $557,054 in its 2020 fiscal year net income, marking a 16.53% increase from the value in 2019.

51. It gradually grew well in 2022 and got $676,274 in operating income for that fiscal year.

52. The Stock Analysis report discovered that Akamai had an operating income of $783,148 in its 2021 fiscal year.

53. The nice company said it spent $391,434 on the Research and Development Unit in the 2022 fiscal year.

54. Stock Analysis shares that Akamai recorded $78,512 as money spent on other operating expenses in the 2022 fiscal year.

55. Akamai Technologies spent $1,086,615 Selling General and Admin Units in the 2022 fiscal year.

56. Statistics show it spent $1,556,561 on operating expenses in the 2022 fiscal year.

57. Statistics say that Akamai recorded $335,372 as expenses spent on the Research and Development Unit in the 2021 fiscal year.

58. Akamai Technologies spent $1,406,943 on operating expenses for the 2020 fiscal year.

59. Stock analysis showed that the company made $2,232,835 gross profit for its 2022 fiscal year.

60. Statistics said Akamai Technologies realized a gross profit of $2,192,267 in the 2021 fiscal year.

61. For the 2019 and 2020 fiscal years, it made a gross profit of $1,905,993 and $2,065,477, respectively.

Akamai Yearly and Quarterly Asset Statistics

62. According to data from Macrotrends, Akamai’s total asset value was $8.18 billion in the first quarter of January this year.

63. In the second quarter of the same year, we found out that Akamai’s total assets were worth $8.34 billion, reflecting a 1.95% increase from the previous value.

64. Furthermore, the firm’s total assets in the fourth quarter of last year were worth $8,303 billion.

65. But, in the second quarter of that same year, Akamai Technologies made total assets worth $8,211 billion.

66. In the remaining part of last year, the American firm’s total assets rose to $8.3 billion, reflecting a 2.02% rise from its figure in the preceding year.

67. For the value in 2021, Macrotrends disclosed that it was worth $8.13 billion, a 4.82% growth from the previous year.

68. It still made a remarkable stride in 2020, with its total assets totaling $7.76 billion, indicating a 10.81% growth from the previous year.

69. As of October this year, the Akamai website ranks #28,092.

70. Akamai’s website got 1.6 million web visitors and 9.43 viewed pages from each visit in the same month. It also had a 40.62% bounce rate.

71. Still, in October, we noticed that 28.28% of Akamai’s web visitors came from the United States and 23.82% from India.

72. Similarweb stated that the company’s website received 29.84% of its traffic from women and 70.16% from men in October this year.

73. In October this year, the company’s website grabbed the attention of web visitors, and traffic rose from people between the ages of 25 and 34.

74. Still, in October, it got 89.46% of its web visits from organic traffic, 10.54% from paid traffic, and nine thousand keywords sent to it.

Akamai’s Yearly Net Income Statistics

75. Similarweb said the keyword Akamai sent over thirty-one thousand web visitors to the company’s site in the same month.

76. In the last quarter of 2023, we noticed that Akamai’s website received some web visitors from eleven social networks. Some of these social networks include YouTube, LinkedIn, and Reddit.

77. Akamai recorded a net income of $523 million in 2022. This value was $128 million less than what it got in 2021.

78. From statistics, we saw that the company made an annual net income of $651 million in 2021. Remarkably, this value represented a 16.88% increase from what it had in 2020.

79. In 2019, Akamai Technologies had a yearly net income of $478 million. This year, it recorded an interesting figure, 60.49%, a rise from what it had in 2018.

80. The company has 345,000 internet servers in 135 countries.

81. And now, it’s in the top 5 content delivery networks alongside Google and Fastly Inc.

82. In 2022, Akamai’s website presented about 340,000 internet servers in over 130 countries. It also disclosed that the company has more than 1,200 networks worldwide.

83. Also, the Technologies revealed that 6 out of 10 leading automotive firms use its services and products, and 45 out of 50 top brokerages patronize them.

84. Statistics say that Akamai’s services are used by 14 out of 15 United States federal civilian agencies.

Conclusion

Akamai Technologies Inc. has proven its claims as one of the top-notch content delivery networks worldwide via its efficient services. With its internet servers seeming to be highly valued, when considering the number of sites associated with it, would anyone doubt this giant? Regarding the company’s pace in digital innovations, Akamai expects a troupe of users in the coming years.

Frequently Asked Questions