Insightful Alibaba Statistics: Impact, Revenue, and Trends for 2024

Think Amazon rules global eCommerce? Not so fast. Alibaba captivates customers across China and beyond at a scale matching Bezos’ behemoth. Raking in 3x the sales volume of Amazon annually, Alibaba powers 80% of Chinese online shopping and has expanded its tentacles into advertising, fintech, cloud, and even brick-and-mortar retail. Still not impressed?

Buckle up – we’ve barely scratched the surface of this Eastern enigma muscling in from the West. This article featuring Alibaba statistics reveals alluring facts behind Alibaba’s popularity and growth. We’ll learn more about the force behind its dramatic growth from the following Alibaba statistics and probably presume how far it can go. Let’s dive in.

General Alibaba Statistics and Facts

Alibaba is gaining traction as a top-ranking podium for all online marketers. Alibaba will stay for 102 years, disseminating items globally. It’s in the public eye as the top online global trading firm. Thus, it got 979 million active users in 2021. Alibaba gets 12.7 billion orders annually from firms seeking growth. Prospective customers can pay for services in currencies like dollars and euros. Alibaba handled 583,000 orders every second during the 11.11 International Users see it as a “one-stop-buy-all” platform for their routine needs. Thus,International Shopping Fiesta 2020. Tirelessly, it allows at least half of Chinese native parcels to come via Alibaba. Alibaba provides fresh groceries and offers assistance in the areas of cloud computing. It has won the coast of China and also serves numerous countries. So, you can log into Alipay in 110 states. Alibaba has stretched out its frontlines of dominance to cover main marketplaces across the globe. Hence, 66% of its overall gain for 2021 was through retail services in China. It’s already beating Walmart’s global sales as 8.5 million sellers utilize its e-commerce platform.

A Comprehensive Overview of Alibaba Statistics

1. Alibaba Group was Founded by Jack Ma in 1999.

The conglomerate started in 1999 in Jack Ma’s house, which was an English teacher at the time. He shared his idea of connecting small and medium enterprises with global buyers with 17 others, and it kicked off right in his home. This idea birthed the B2B website called Alibaba.com, which has risen to become a global marketplace.

2. The Story of ‘Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves Inspired Jack Ma to Establish ‘Alibaba.”

Jack Ma decided to name Alibaba at a café in San Francisco. He had asked the café waitress how best to describe the tale of “Ali Baba and the 40 Thieves.” She responded with the phrase, “Open Sesame.” This opened his eyes to the story’s popularity. Thus, the brand’s name ‘Alibaba’ and the word “Open Sesame” have opened multi-commerce doors globally to assist small and medium-sized firms in China. From Alibaba came a successful (B2B) website, “Alibaba .com,” a top-notch global platform for wholesale trading between local businesses.

3. Alibaba’s Headquarters is at 969 West Wen Yi Road, Hangzhou, China.

Alibaba raised $80,000 to commence the firm in Hangzhou, China. The capital was used to build an internet marketplace for Chinese organizations. In the platform, they list and market their items in bulk. Now, it is accessible in over 110 states and receives payment via nine world currencies. You can log into Alipay, its payment app, from 110 nations.

4. Alipay’s Payment App was Instituted in China in February 2004 by Alibaba Group and Jack Ma.

In 2013, it surpassed PayPal as the largest online payment platform in the world. In June 2020, it served over 1.3 billion people and about 80 million suppliers globally.

5. Alipay Receives Payment in 9 Currencies of the World.

Alipay has what it takes to facilitate easier payments across boundaries. It allows payments from different locations. You can send and receive payments in Australia, the UK, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, or the US. But for now, Alipay only accepts nine currencies, which include CNY, CAD, JPY, GBP, EUR, USD, SGD, AUD, and HKD. Whether it will add support for more currencies is yet to be determined. If the Alipay page doesn’t display currencies, you must contact the platform support team to guide you on how to proceed with your payment.

Alibaba Market Statistics

6. Alibaba Group Rose With Full Force to Become the World’s Third-largest E-commerce Company in 2021.

The conglomerate has been performing exceptionally well. It gradually became the third among the world’s largest e-commerce platforms in 2021, when it amassed an aggregate revenue of $109.48 billion. This value marked a 52.09% increase from the revenue recorded in 2020. In the same year, Amazon was in the first position with a profit of $469.82 billion, while JD.com secured the second position with $129.48 billion.

Alibaba has never stopped its remarkable performance, even amid economic meltdowns. Instead, it keeps waxing stronger. In June 2023, the Alibaba Group became number three amongst other online retail outlets in market capitalization. Notably, Alibaba holds great influence as an undisputable leader in China’s merchandising sector. In its history, Alibaba has claimed a 55.9% share of retail e-commerce in China. That was a great way of ending the 2019 fiscal year.

7. In 2023, Alibaba Got Over 582.73 Billion Yuan in Revenue from China Alone.

We can describe Alibaba as the true definition of resilience and adaptation, aggressively navigating the changing tides in the e-commerce industry with remarkable progress. The e-commerce giant has a lot of loyal customers who prefer to use its services. So, Alibaba uses this impressive customer loyalty to its advantage. As of March 2023, reports tell us that Alibaba commands 582.73 billion yuan in revenue.

Its fiscal accounting evaluation shows that the firm made remarkable progress, and its income increases yearly. So far, in 2023, it has gotten over 49.9 billion yuan in profit. In addition, Alibaba reported that it realized 65.57 billion yuan in revenue. This proves that 2023 was better off than 2022, with a gap of 47 billion yuan.

8. The Success Story of Alibaba Company Injected Massive Revenue into the E-commerce Market in China.

As the records state, China, like other years, witnessed a rise in e-commerce activity in 2022. In just 12 months, the country made 13.8 trillion yuan from e-commerce. This suggests there may not be a slowdown of this growth trend soon.

9. Alibaba Holds its Users in High Esteem. It Prioritizes User Satisfaction, and That Boosts the Company’s User Base.

Due to its commitment to customer satisfaction, Alibaba.com has been actively improving its service delivery. It conducts promotional campaigns that attract more customers. As a result, it attracted more than 1.28 billion people to use its services. In 2021, Alibaba.com recorded 979 million users, which continued to increase, reaching 1.280 billion users within that same year. Of this number of users, 301 million came from Chinese nationals, while 979 were foreign users. As Alibaba’s fame grew, it resulted in a great inflow of users and visitors in the first half of 2022.

Alibaba Demographics

10. 122.94 Million Users Make Their Purchases Straight From Alibaba as the Firm Poses an Ultimate Choice for Internet Transactions.

Online purchases take roughly 12.25 minutes. So, Alibaba lured 122.94 million visitors to its online service. Within two months of operation in September 2023, the firm has bagged a 3.12% increase in site users. Out of all traffic to the firm, United States users make up the largest stream. The United States customers were 17.95 million, Indians were 8.76 million, and Indonesians were 8.1 million.

11. About 50% or more of the Traffic Stream Comes From Mobile Phone Users, and the Highest Traffic Stream is From Mobile Devices at 68.99%.

Desktop users accrue 31.01 % of traffic to the site. One of the entrée policies here is “free entry and free exit”; thus, Alibaba is very open and receptive to users. This “free entry and free exit” policy is strongly linked with the chief aim of the initiator, Mr. Jack. His major aim was to link up both small and medium-size retailers in China for a global audience. Other activities, such as online marketing, mobile commerce, and digital training, are on affiliated Alibaba sites.

12. Alibaba Group’s Employee Statistics are Approximately 70 Million Workers (Direct and Indirect).

Alibaba statistics here might not include all the employees as it creates chances for both direct and indirect workers globally. The firm has reported a rise in the number of fully employed workers in 2021 to 259,316, but there were just 251,462 workers in March. Thus, 7,854 employees joined within nine months.

13. 30% of Women Occupy Top Management Positions, and From the Horse Mouth, Women Play Top Roles Online to Effect Positive Results.

Also, 45% of the staff and management team are females under 3d. Other allied businesses take over aspects like online marketing, consulting, mobile e-commerce, digital professional training, logistics, and operations outsourcing.

Alibaba Order Statistics

14. Alibaba Processed 583,000 Orders in November 2020.

On 11 November 2020, 583,000 orders were processed per second during the sales event. This contributed immensely to the revenue generated in 2020. Then, 12.7 billion orders were taken annually; Holdings normally receives up to 12.7 billion orders from its numerous users across the globe. According to world data, about 35 million orders are processed successfully daily.

15. Alibaba was Listed on the NYSE in 2014.

You can find Alibaba under “BABA” on the NYSE-New York Stock Exchange, according to data from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company’s initial offering price of BABA was $68 for each American depositary share (ADS), from which it made approximately $21,8 billion.

16. In 2023, 65% of Alibaba Group’s Revenue Came From China.

The year 2023 started on a good footing for Alibaba Group and continued throughout the year. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Chinese users bring in a bulk (65%) of Alibaba’s revenue.

17. Alibaba’s Active Chinese Users Reached 903 Billion in 2023.

Alibaba has many reasons to smile in 2023, one of which is that it recorded more than 903 billion active Chinese consumers in 2023. Notably, this figure also includes all of the company’s retail users in the country.

18. Alibaba Saw a 24.3% Boost in Revenue When the COVID-19 Pandemic Was at its Peak.

One can say that COVID-19 was a blessing in disguise for the e-commerce sector. The reason is that several e-commerce firms witnessed a revenue and customer base boom. According to the report, with a 24.3% increase, Alibaba joined the cue of firms whose revenue skyrocketed after the COVID-19 epidemic.

19. Annual Reports for the 2022 Fiscal Year Show Alibaba Group Realized $29.124 Billion in Revenue in September 2022.

Alibaba Group performed remarkably well in the 2022 fiscal year, realizing $29.124 billion in revenue, marking a 3% increase year-over-year.

20. Alibaba Spent 57 Million Yuan on Ads and Publicity Rallies in March 2021.

The management of Alibaba Group bets high on advertising and publicity, believing these campaigns will drive more customer traffic. As a result, the company spent approximately 57 million yuan on advertising campaigns in March 2021 alone.

21. Alibaba’s Network Comprises 13 Key Firms.

Tmall and Taobao are the sites where you can get anything you want. Taobao.com and Tmall will offer groceries and many other things. It was initially launched in 2003 as a C2C internet shopping podium in China. Lazada was picked up in 2016 as an e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia. Freshippo is the grocery chain platform in China in 2016. It joins delivery services and restaurants, too.

AliExpress is a B2C popular brand among Brazilian, French, Russian, Spanish, and American users. 13.04% of its traffic is from Brazil, 8.20% is from the US, and Spain accounts for 7.49%. It was established in 2010. Youku was another acquisition in 2016. Other affiliates include:

1688.com

Cainiao

Alibaba Cloud

Ele. me

DingTallk

Alibaba

Alimama

22. The National Single Day is a Notable Period in the Firm’s History.

In 2021, the Chinese firm experienced a dual jump in its profit and sales volume because of this stated day. It is always a special day in November for the Chinese when prices of goods are brought down to the barest minimum. It’s also symbolized with (11.11), and that of 2021 was the most memorable; there was an exchange of gifts by all at a discounted price and a rise in sales volume till a gain of $84.5 billion was recorded.

23. Every 11 November (11.11), the Chinese Hold Singles’ Day Increases Sales.

Users spend billions up to $84.54, according to 2021 festive year statistics. A record of this event occurred in 2020, which marked double figures in sales, from (38.4 to 74.1) or a 92.97% increase. This festive lasts for 14 days, and buyers enjoy discounts. Interestingly, the (GMV) or gross Merchandise volume rises above Cyber Monday or black Friday in the US.

Alibaba, Technology, and Its Future Expectations

Alibaba isn’t perturbed over what its future holds. Any fish swimming in the world’s oceans should certainly be alerted of the dangers of sharks! Thus, Alibaba tends to grow wider in knowledge as per technological inventions! Let’s have a look at Alibaba’s future!

24. The “Buy now and Pay later” or “BNPL” sales strategy by Alibaba in Asia draws users towards the firm.

25. Alipay, a payment app, is for fast execution, affordable and stable prices, with seamless withdrawals.

26. Since 2015, It’s been offering consumption micro-credits that were invented for customers to make installment payments for their purchases. These payments usually take the customers between 6 and 12 months to complete.

27. This approach of purchasing goods is an option for 38% of people living in Singapore.

28. Alibaba plans to assist 2 billion people worldwide in 2036. What it did in 2022 and 2023 is incomparable to what it envisaged to do in 14 years to come!

29. It is providing e-commerce services to 25% of Earth’s planet already; what could happen in the future when the Earth’s population is more than 8 billion?

30. Experts believe the online retail market will hit $4 trillion in sales by the end of 2027 due to the fast growth in online retailing.

Conclusion

From all indications, Alibaba is taking over as the top household name in China. It is extending its scope of operations to all countries of the world. No wonder it plans to operate for another 102 years! Its easy payment and “buy now pay later” techniques have unlocked the magical door to vast awareness of Alibaba facts in China, Singapore, and worldwide. Analysts expect Alibaba to go on growing in everything. With its e-commerce strategies, enterprising ability, and good customer service delivery, the expectations will be accomplished.

Frequently Asked Questions