The Key Android Market Share Statistics for 2023

Android has gained robust recognition as a top operating system for users in the tech world. The system has even become a solid rival to its competitors, such as iOS and Windows OS, accounting for up to 75% of the entire gadget market.

It is worth noting that Android and iOS primarily engineer the advances in smartphone technology, as they are the most dominant operating systems. However, based on market share, Android leads while iOS adds longevity to its influence. This article highlights statistics on Android’s market share and other related information for 2023.

Statistics Related to General Android Market Shares

These statistics are based on the facts surrounding Android Market Share and are not inclined toward any particular niche.

1. Mobile Market Shares Concerning Android Operating Systems were Approximately 72% in January 2023.

In January, the Android OS achieved a significant milestone by claiming over 72% of the entire OS market, showing how far the market had come. Moving forward, it is unlikely that the consistency will stop. However, iOS leads on other fronts.

(Source: Stat Counter)

2. Over 2.5 Billion Individuals are Operating Android Devices Worldwide.

One of the significant ways by which Android OS stands out is in its affordability. This feature helps it generate a more extensive customer base for its systems. Compared to other systems, like iOS, they are cost-effective and accessible to the general population. Hence, it is no surprise that over 2.5 billion people use the operating system worldwide.

(Source: Business Of Apps)

3. In 2022, The United States of America Recorded Over 134 Million People Using Android-Based Devices.

The efficiency of Android devices is one of the numerous reasons people in most of the world are interested in it. Over time, more and more people have reportedly invested in Android-based devices in the United States. Although their applications may be limited to some extent when compared to other systems, a tremendous amount of over 134 million individuals owned Android-based devices in 2022.

(Source: Statista)

4. The Android TV Operating System has Over 110 Million Active Consumers.

The number of active consumers in the Android market keeps increasing occasionally. Technological growth has risen even further, spreading into TVs. There are now top brands utilizing the services of the Android OS on their products. Some of these brands include Hisense, LG, Samsung, and Sony. On a broad scale, the more these brands influence the growth of Android, the more active consumers expand. As of 2022, there were over 110 million Android TV users, which is set to increase significantly.

(Source: Tech Crunch)

5. From 980 Million in 2021, Android Smartphones Sold Globally Amounted to 1.57 Billion in 2022.

Between 2019 and 2022, the sales of Android smartphones surpassed 2 billion selling units. Although sales totaled 1.3 billion in 2019 alone, the increments from 980 million in 2020 to almost 1.05 billion in 2021 were significant too. Within this time, iOS had a 13.8% market share, while Android shipments generated 86.2% of the market. However, it is anticipated that the percentage will exceed bounds shortly.

(Source: Statista)

6. The Most Popular Android Phone 2022 was the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G.

This Galaxy phone model maintained its spot at the top for six months as the 5G Android phone with high revenues. Its biggest market was in different parts of Western Europe, and the strides continued until 2023.

(Source: CounterPoint Research)

7. The Mobile Market for Samsung Reached 28.56% in January 2023.

Samsung’s mobile market share increased from 25.67% in 2021 to 26.45% in 2022. IOS has a 57.77% market share despite the expansion experience of Samsung in America. Motorola comes in second with a market share of 4.59%, LG at 1.68%, and Google at 2.11%.

(Source: Stat Counter)

8. Android 12.0 Experienced a Market Share of 25.1%.

Android 11.0, with a market share of 23.03%, ranks second in the industry. Its version 13.0 takes third place, and 9.0 versions take fourth place.

(Source: Stat Counter)

9. 95% of Android Users are 18 -49 Years Old.

According to research, about 60% of U.S. smartphone users use Android handset.70% of persons between the ages of 18-24 years use Android phones, 65% are between 25-34 years, and 58% are between the ages of 35-44 years.

(Source: Statista)

10. There are More Males than Females in the Gender Section of Android Market Share Users.

The male category encompasses over 57% of the section, while the females are slightly below 43%. Although these statistics do not speak for individual preference, they probably show how much women are attracted to and use Android devices.

(Source: Earthweb)

11. Unlike iOS Enthusiasts, Android Users are Prone to Searching for Discount Offers Before Purchasing.

Although most Android devices are affordable compared to iOS pairs, some users in the Android world feel discounts are necessary. In this category, stats say that 57% of Android users, compared to 25% of iOS users, notably search for lower prices before purchasing a device.

(Source: Earthweb)

12. Android Acceptance and Usage Rates will Exceed 73% by 2025 in the Latin American Region.

Since 2019, the region has recorded a low adoption rate of 69% in smartphones and gadgets. However, with the new strides of the Andriod invasion, there should be recorded improvements in the area. Ultimately, Android seeks to fuel its competitive side and reach out to every site its programs can be integrated.

(Source: Sensor Tower)

13. The Google Play Store is Built to House Over 3.48 Million Applications and Collections.

Boasting over 64 billion daily downloads, the Google Play Store server is built to house several kinds of phone applications. These apps benefit their consumers, who utilize them for diverse purposes and continue to patronize the server. It is worth noting that the Google Play Store is exclusive to Android users, and other operating systems have separate platforms.

(Source: App Inventiv)

14. Android Devices are Over 75% More Vulnerable than iPhones.

The Android device makes use of an open-source program. Hence, the protection that surrounds it is not enough. The possibility of hackers gaining access to them becomes high, and the risks are almost inevitable. On the other hand, iPhones are built with the ability to ward off hostile attacks. To a large extent, it is even more of a disadvantage to steal an iPhone or iOS-related device.

(Source: Kaspersky)

Fun Facts Every Android User Should Know

There are notable facts that will come as a surprise to most Android users worldwide. They could be considered myths by some, but based on research, they are accurate enough.

1. Google is Not the Original Creator of the Android OS.

Google purchased Android from an organization called Android Inc. The OS was developed by Android Inc., which was established in 2003 by Andy Rubin, Chris White, Rich Miner, and Nick Sears and then bought by Google. This move resulted in the widespread use and success of the OS in the mobile market.

2. Linux is the Primary Foundation of the Android OS.

Interestingly, it was first designed as a platform for digital cameras rather than a smartphone operating system. It’s incredible how far Android has developed, from its modest beginnings to its current position as the industry leader with a sizable market share.

3. All Android OS Bears the Names of Sweets and Desserts Alphabetically.

With the sole exception of the original two versions, the mouthwatering selection consists of cupcakes, donuts, éclairs, froyos, gingerbread, honeycomb, ice cream sandwiches, jellybeans, Kitkats, lollipops, marshmallows, nougat, Oreos, and pies. Android users eagerly anticipate it with every new version release because it is a beautiful and distinctive tradition.

4. You can Find a Hidden Easter Egg by Going to Settings and Repeatedly Pressing the Version Number in the ‘About’ Section.

Uncover a hidden Easter Egg: Head to Settings and repeatedly tap the version number in the ‘About’ section to reveal a surprise.

5. Regardless of Gender, “Android” is Frequently Used to Describe Robots with Human-Like Traits; however, a Robot can Also be Called a “Gynoid” if it Resembles a Female.

“Android” commonly denotes human-like robots, while “gynoid” refers explicitly to bots resembling females, transcending gender associations.

6. China has Undoubtedly Restricted Some Google Search Features and Blocked Access to Several Google Services, Including Gmail and Maps.

Due to the constraints and restrictions placed on Google’s services by the Chinese government, China continues to be the only market where Android cannot maintain its typical supremacy. The Chinese government has also restricted access to other foreign Internet platforms, such as Google Hangouts, Google+, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, and Flickr. To have more control over data collection and privacy for their residents, they have developed Chinese versions of numerous well-known productivity tools, websites, and apps. These tools include the likes of Blogcn, Weibo, Baidu, Youku, WeChat, and others. As a result, China now has a distinctive and isolated digital ecosystem.

7. Andy Rubin, One of the Founding Partners of Android Inc., was Initially Known as “Android.”

His love of robotics earned him the nickname “Android” among his Apple coworkers. He loved bots more than just working with them; he also enjoyed building them. Andy once created a massive automated arm in Building 44, where Android is housed on the Google campus, just for him to make coffee. This imaginative and entertaining project gives Android’s history and its relationship with its co-founder a delightful new twist.

8. A Bathroom Sign Served as the Model for the Android Logo.

Irina Block was the designer of the green robot logo and got her inspiration from the bathroom sign.

9. In 2008, The HTC Dream, The T-Mobile G1 in Some Territories, was the First Smartphone to Run the Android Operating System. It had a Sliding Keyboard, an Original and Ground-Breaking Design at the Time.

The first smartphone to run on the Android OS made its 2008 debut as the HTC Dream and the T-Mobile G1 in some regions. It also featured a unique sliding keyboard and a modern design.

10. Android has an Official Website.

Phandroid is a website specializing in every aspect of Android. The site offers forums, news, and reviews for those interested in the platform to get information. It has the distinction of being the first website solely devoted to Android, and when Google launched a formal introduction to Android, they made their first post too. That action prompted the world to regard them as the first website to handle Android affairs for all system fans. Ultimately, that’s what Phandroid stands for, “Phan for fan, and droid for Android.”

Conclusion

Android operating systems have seen significant improvements recently and earned wide acceptance in different parts of the world. Notably, its supremacy is in the percentage of users patronizing its services. Recent research shows how widespread Android usage is, especially in developing nations with a strong user following.

Android’s popularity as the most popular operating system is on great versatility and expansive, user-friendly functionalities. Although the OS has an undefinable open-source nature, it also has security deficiencies that challenge most individuals. However, Android is still undergoing changes and transformations that will further push it into the world.

