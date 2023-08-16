The Must Know App Revenue Statistics (2023 Data)

Nobody needs to tell us that the iOS and Android world is non-existent without apps. With the daily improvement in technology, more and more apps flood into existence. In 2020 alone, revenue generated from the Apple app store was about $72.3 billion.

It’s no news that the knowledge of the current app statistics would aid a better choice of investment and downloads. Put together below are 25+ app statistics that will keep growing in 2023.

Key App Revenue Facts

In 2020, the total revenue of apps across iOS and Google Play stores was $111 Billion. By 2025, app revenues are expected to reach $270, according to industry insiders. The downloads of business apps in March 2020 increased by 90% globally. According to statistics, in 2021, users spent more than $380 billion on in-app purchases. 61% of website visits in 2020 came from mobile devices, while 35.7% were from desktops. According to research, 21% of millennials open an app more than 50 times per day.

Revenue for Apps

App revenues have been gradually increasing over the years. When the COVID-19 pandemic occurred in early 2020, forcing individuals to spend most of the day indoors, smartphone apps were the only source of interaction and enjoyment.

1. In 2020, the Overall App Profit for Google’s Play Store and iOS Shops was $111 Billion.

Apps made $22 billion higher in 2020 than in 2019. Apple’s App Store accounts for more than 60% of sales.

2. From 2020 to 2021, Mobile App Revenue Increased by More Than 15%.

Consumer spending on mobile devices, games, and apps climbed from $29.2 billion in the third quarter of 2020 to $33.6 billion in the third quarter of 2021. However, Google Play had a more significant rise in sales that year; Apple buyers spent more on the App Store.

3. YouTube, Tinder, and HBO Max are the Top 3 Most Profitable Apps.

Streaming services and dating apps dominate the top ten list. The apps are YouTube, Tinder, Twitch, Google One, Hulu, Bumble App, HBO Max, Disney+, Pandora Music, and BIGO LIVE.

4. In 2019, China Made up 40% of Worldwide App Revenue.

Based on 2019 app revenue figures, Chinese mobile consumers accounted for 40% of all spending. Furthermore, China’s app shops are fast expanding and now hold more applications than Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

5. Between September 2019 and August 2020, Gaming Apps were the Top Apps by Revenue.

September 2019 to August 2020 saw massive revenue from gaming apps. Revenue statistics reported that games were the leading category during that period. From statistics, the gaming apps alone generated over $49 million in the iOS and Google Play stores.

6. In Q1 2021, Google Play had About 3.48 Million Android Apps.

The Google play store and iOS are the major app stores in the mobile industry. In Q1 2021, the Google Play store had about 3.48 million apps. Second was the Apple store, with 2.22 million apps.

7. The Arcade Game “Snake” is Considered the First Mobile App.

A lot of apps have been in existence, and more are still loading. Many consider the arcade game “Snake” the first mobile app. This is because a built-in version was included in the Nokia 6110 created in 1997.

8. The Age Group 18- 24 Spends More Time on Apps Monthly.

The invention of mobile devices influenced all age groups. Everyone seems to be swept off their feet by their mobile device. You are either browsing, downloading, or watching a video. Statistics show that mobile apps are more loved by the 18- 24 age group than others. From statistics, they spend over 112.6 hours monthly. The 25- 34 age group is following closely, who spend 102.4 hours monthly. And also, the 35- 44 age group spends 93.6 hours monthly.

9. In 2020, the Number of Downloaded Apps and Games was About 142.9 Billion.

Downloading either apps or games is now the order of the day. In 2020, statistics show that over 142.9 billion apps were downloaded. 56.1 were games, whereas 86.7 billion were apps. About 108.5 billion was generated from Android devices.

10. In 2020, China was the Leading Country in Downloads.

As mentioned earlier, China is one of the fastest-growing e-commerce countries. In 2020 China accounted for 96.22 billion app downloads, while India had 24.2 billion apps. The US followed closely with 13.3 billion downloads.

11. In 2020, TikTok was the App with the Highest Downloads.

In the mobile world, there are a lot of social media apps. TikTok is one of them. TikTok allows users to create a 15-second video, watch it, and share it on mobile devices. In 2020, TikTok hit the world hard, and by the end of the year, over 850 million users globally had downloaded it. A few other Apps asides from TikTok experienced traffic as well. These are; Facebook, WhatsApp, Zoom, Instagram, Messenger, Telegram, Google Meet, Snapchat, and Netflix.

IOS App Revenue

iOS is short for Apple, and some fascinating statistics are outlined below.

12. IOS App Advertising Revenue in 2021 was Estimated at $3 Billion.

Every young person tends to want to own an iOS device. This is due to the device’s presentation, size, speed, and quality. In 2021, iOS received app advertising revenue of $3 billion. Apple is perceived to be the largest app store, and its revenue is predicted to reach $10 billion by 2024. From statistics, the majority of its earnings come from search ads.

13. 94% of the App Store Apps are Free.

With so many apps evolving daily, a few are free, while others are paid for. In December 2021, 94% of apps on the apple store were free. Although, a large number of them required an in-app purchase.

14. Averagely, The App Store Publishes 747 New Apps Per Day.

As technology advances, new apps are being developed daily. From stats, 743 new apps are released every day. Statistics reveal that in December 2021, the app store received over 27,000 new applications.

There are a lot of apps in existence, but only a few get downloaded often. In 2018, during the tenth anniversary of the Apple app store, data gathered revealed Facebook as the most downloaded app. Following Facebook was reported to be a Facebook messenger, Instagram, YouTube, Google Maps, WhatsApp messenger, Skype, WeChat, QQ, and Snapchat.

16. In October 2021, WhatsApp Messenger was the Most Downloaded App on the App Store.

Furthermore, in 2021, WhatsApp Messenger became the most downloaded app on the app store. By October of the same year, WhatsApp messenger downloads reached about 10.48 million. Following behind was TikTok, Facebook, League of legends, Facebook messenger, Retro bowl, Wild rift, Telegram messenger, Netflix, WeChat, and Candy challenge 3D.

17. The Most Famous Category in the IOS App Store is Games.

In the app store, not all categories are popular. A lot are quiet and appear invisible, while the rest are popular. From statistics, games are the most popular category in the iOS app store. Games account for about 21.86% of all apps available to the iOS store. Business comes second with approximately 10.11%, Education with 8.68 %, and Lifestyle and tools with 8.62% and 6.12%, respectively.

18. IOS Game Revenue in 2020 was $47.6 Billion.

Undoubtedly, 10 out of every 15 mobile users play games on their mobiles compared to browsing. With new games springing up daily, it’s no news that game revenue will keep skyrocketing. In 2020, the iOS game sales produced $47.6 billion. This marked a fabulous increase of $9.6 billion from 2019.

19. In 2020, the Apple App Store Revenue was About $72.3 Billion.

Since its inception, the Apple app store revenue has increased. Statistics reported that 2020 the store’s revenue was about $72.3 billion. Unlike Android users, apple users seem to spend more.

20. The App Store’s Market Share is Lower than 15% Globally.

Statistics show that the app store’s market share is less than 15% globally. Apple is the most popular in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Japan. On the other hand, Brazil, Spain, and India are home to Android.

Android App Revenue

Let’s take a closer look at Android app revenue.

21. Revenue from Google Play in 2020 was $38.6 Billion.

Google Play is another growing global app store that is popular among youngsters. One out of every five possesses an Android mobile. Compared to iOS devices, Android mobile is more available and affordable to purchase. Between 2016 to 2020, android app sales increased by 167%. By the end of 2020, Google Play’s revenue was $38.6 billion.

22. In 2020, Android Game Revenue Increased by 6.7%.

Furthermore, the gaming apps in the Android world also saw a jump in revenue by 6.7% in 2020. It accounted for $ 31.9 billion of the total Google Play revenue—a $25.2 billion increase from the previous year.

23. Candy Crush is the Most Popular Game Among Android Users.

Games can’t be removed from any Android mobile, as this is a means of relaxation and fun for its users. They spend more time on games than browsing and downloading. Statistics reveal that the most popular game among Android users is candy crush. Since its release on April 12, 20212, Candy Crush had over 400 million downloads. Also popular among Android users are Subway Surfers, Hill climb racing, Pou, Temple Run 1, Talking Tom, Angela, 8 Ball Pool, Temple Run 2, and Clash of Clans.

24. In 2017, Google Play had a 70% Market Share.

Google Play, since its inception, has received massive revenue. In 2017, it had a 70% market share globally. Google Play became a leader in the app store business of its numerous users and downloads.

25. Games are The Most Popular Category of Apps on the Google Play Store.

As mentioned earlier, there’s no Google Play without games. Games are the most popular category on the Google play store. In Q1 2021, games accounted for 13.72% of all downloaded apps. Education came second with a 9.31% share.

26. Daily, an App can Generate About $82,500.

It’s no news that apps are revenue boosters. From statistics, an app can generate around $82,500 per day. On average, apps make between $0.60 to $1.20 per download.

Conclusion

Apps revenue key statistics give you a broadened knowledge of the various apps and how they generate revenue. From the statistics gathered above, it’s glaring that the iOS store has more income compared to the Android. Although the Android store is more popular and affordable, the iOS store beats it to a higher revenue generation. Feel free to go through them properly and decide on which side of the store you would belong. Cheers.

FAQs