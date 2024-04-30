105+ Insightful B2C Content Marketing Statistics and Trends 2024

The General Statistics of B2C Content Marketing

The conversion rate hikes six times more when using content marketing than other advertisement methods. Marketing with content has proven to be one good way of increasing conversion rates for many companies. Research shows that it attracts more clients. Content marketing can generate three times more leads than any other advertising strategy. According to reports, using content to market your products can give you more leads, which grow as the year goes by. Experts say the global content marketing sector will see gross growth of $417.85 billion. The current market is high, but industry professionals say it will grow even more in 2025. They predicted it would grow by $417.85, and the recent number shows it is on its way to beating expectations. The worldwide content advertising sector has an annual growth rate of 16%. This industry moves upward every year. Analysis shows that it increases by 16% annually and will most likely increase to a higher rate in the next two years. About 82% of marketers spend and invest in content advertising Due to the results that content marketing produces, it is now the go-to for many marketers. About 82% of them spend on the sector, and they usually don’t regret it. About 40% of companies that outsource delegate content distribution. More outsourcing companies (40%) believe it is better to delegate content distribution. However, 25% of these organizations prefer to outsource all their content strategy. 75% of brands outsource content creation. Many brands outsource their content creation tasks due to time constraints, workload, or other reasons. They give them to other professionals to save time.

Jaw-Dropping Content Marketing Statistics

8. In 2020, 68% of Americans over 12 listened to audio content monthly. No month passed without 68% of 12-year-olds in America listening to any audio, regardless of their age. They spent it on songs, instrumentals, podcasts, and more.

9. 68% of the podcast listeners listen to every episode they download. The drive to listen to more podcast episodes comes when you are not streaming online. This is why over half of the listeners complete all the episodes they download.

10. 65% of podcast listeners listen to the entire episode in the series. The other 45% usually stop halfway.

4. In the US, podcast listeners have grown by 100% in the last decade. More people now listen to and enjoy podcasts. Experts say it might continue increasing.

11. The Joe Rogan Experience was the most listened-to podcast in the US in 2021, but other podcasters have since taken over.

12. The US has over 160 million podcast listeners. This number shows that about 50% of the US population listens to podcasts.

13. 78% of the American population knows the meaning of podcasts. The other 22% think of it as a strange word or have heard of it but don’t know what it means.

14. Experts say the average monthly podcast listeners will increase to 144 million in 2026. The numbers are already piling up, according to the prediction.

15. Online podcasts have grown by more than 400% since 2018. There were over 2 million podcasts in 2021, which is increasing. They will see more growth before 2026.

Statistics of Video Content Marketing

16. The average landing page with videos also has an 80% conversion rate. Landing pages usually create conversions for businesses, but they do so more when they have videos on them. Research shows that such pages have an 80% conversion rate.

17. 55% of people watch videos every day. Clip recordings make great advertising tools because over half of the people in the world spend time on at least one daily. This means more people can see your products.

18. Websites with videos have a conversation rate of 4.8%. Research has shown that the average conversion rate for websites with videos is 4.8%, higher than the 2.9% for websites without clips.

19. About 68% of people will watch a clip less than one minute long. Many people don’t like long clips, and research shows that 68% will only watch them completely if they are less than one minute long.

20. More people prefer to watch short videos than read articles on the same topic. According to research, only 18% of people would rather read an article on a topic than watch a short clip. A higher percentage don’t have one as their most preferred. Also, the highest percentage prefer videos to written articles.

21. Only 18% of content marketers don’t use videos. About 82% of content marketers worldwide use videos for adverts. Some use video only, and others mix it. However, 18% only use other strategies that don’t include clips.

22. About 25% of content marketers extend their strategies to Instagram stories. Many others believe that people don’t view stories frequently.

Enlightening Content Marketing Statistics

23. About 52% of digital marketers believe that the best ROI comes from visual recordings. There are many strategies for bringing good ROI, including visual recordings. Visual recordings are known for attracting people.

24. 91% of marketers find the ROI of video content satisfying. They like the result and how productive it is.

25. 90% of consumers prefer videos to other content from their favorite brands. Brands that use videos for digital marketing get more engagement than the ones that use other content. This is because almost every consumer prefers visual recordings.

26. About 85% of businesses include visual recordings in their marketing strategies. Analytics show that 85% of brands use videos for marketing, and they have great returns. However, the other 15% prefer to use other strategies that don’t include videos.

27. The average internet user watches videos for 19 hours every week. People watch videos offline and online every day. However, the average person spends 19 hours accumulatively on visual recordings.

28. The worldwide video streaming market value was about $161.37 billion in 2020. The number increased the next year and the year after that.

29. Internet users mostly read 20% of all the written information they see on web pages. They are usually in a hurry, too lazy, or their attention span is too short to let them stay on the article.

30. In 2020, 48% of digital marketers made about 91% to 100% of their posts with visual attachments. Meanwhile, 23% say they only attach images to 70% to 90% of their content.

Statistics of Photo Content Marketing

31. About 43% of digital marketers have issues consistently producing visual content. They find it stressful and tasking.

32. The average time marketers spend one-week creating visual content is about two hours. Laziness and lack of time for other tasks creep in most of the time, depriving them of the luxury of time.

33. Adding more than ten images to a blog post increases your chance of getting more results by 39%. This is because many people prefer to interact with images and will stay if they see more.

34. Only 3% of bloggers add over ten images to their blog articles out of the 90% that add pictures. This shows that most of them add images, but only very few make time to gather more images.

35. About 74% of marketers consistently add images in more than 70% of their published articles. They do this because they constantly get good results from the act.

36. 25% of marketers plan to spend about 10% to 20% of their budget on visual content creation. They believe that the better the visual content is, the more it will attract people.

37. About 26% of digital marketers plan to focus over 80% of their marketing strategies on visuals. Research shows that people respond more to images than to articles.

38. People usually only remember 10% of what they get from articles. However, they remember 65% of the information they get from visual content. This makes it a good way to keep your brand in clients’ minds.

Statistics of Audio and Podcast

39. Only 11% of people who listen to podcasts focus on listening to one a week. Research has shown that more podcast listeners like listening to more than one podcast every week. Only 11% stay on just one podcast for the week; the other 89% listen to two or more.

40. 21% of the people who listen to podcasts spend time on about four or five in one week. Due to the millions of different podcasts online, you can listen to as many. Analytics shows that 21% of listeners spend time on four to five every week.

41. In 2020, the average time people spent on audio weekly was over 15 hours. Analytics show that the average time people spent on audio content weekly in 2020 was about 15 hours. In 2021, more music stormed the internet, and the listening time increased.

42. The average podcast listener in the US listens to about eight podcasts every week. They listen for entertainment, to learn, and to keep themselves company on many occasions.

43. 28% of Americans who are 12 years old listen to podcasts every week. Americans like listening to podcasts so much that even their children join. Research has shown that the entire percentage of weekly podcast listeners in the region is 28.

44. The peak podcast listening hours are 8:15 am, 8:30 am, 11:00 am, 11:15 am, and 5:30 pm. At these hours, more people turn their ears to podcasts.

45. 87% of people tune in to listen to radio stations while they are driving. Most don’t enjoy listening to radio programs, and some listen out of boredom.

46. 28% of listeners use podcasts as an audio source in their vehicles. This means they do it for fun or just out of boredom.

Statistics of Webinar Marketing

47. 78% of webinars have fewer than 50 attendees. However, 22% have over 50 people, and some even exceed 100 attendees.

48. 35% of the people who attend webinars sign up for them seven days before the main day. Most people rush to be among the first signups because there is usually limited space.

49. About 29% of marketers run up to 100 webinars yearly, and experts expect this to grow in the coming year.

50. The cost of setting up a webinar ranges between $1,000 to $5,000. Webinars are usually not expensive to set up. Setting up a standard one can cost about $1,000 to $5,000. However, some others cost less than $100.

51. In 2020, only 39% of B2C companies hosted webinars. Research shows that more B2B brands hosted webinars than B2C in 2020. 67% of B2B companies hosted webinars, while only 39% of B2C did.

52. 89% of marketers say webinars are the most effective marketing strategy for generating leads. Over the years, webinars have helped many brands generate leads, which is why 89% of marketers use and recommend them. The other 11% have other strategies that most likely work for them.

53. 58% of marketers promote products and services with webinars. Many webinar attendees will buy products that they see on the platform, which is why many marketers now use this strategy to sell out.

54. Research shows that communications industry webinars have the highest conversion rate, about 67%. Training webinars have a 44% conversion rate, and marketing webinars have a 39% conversion rate.

Content Marketing Financial Statistics

55. More people participate in webinars with their desktops than from mobile devices. Research shows that 93% of the people who attend webinars do it with their computer. Meanwhile, 7% use mobile devices. More people use computers because they are more professional and the screen is wide for a better view.

56. About 2% to 5% of the people who attend webinars buy something at the end of the session. This means that for every 50 attendees, the host will sell to at least two to three people.

57. More people prefer to watch webinars that are 60 minutes long than the ones that are 30 minutes long. They go for the longer ones because they believe it has more information.

58. 45% of marketers say promoting their webinars through email is better. This is because the platform is more professional for people to ignore.

59. Most webinar registrations happen on Tuesdays. Analysis has shown that people register for webinars more on Tuesdays. The day records 24% of the registrations, Thursday has 16%, and Wednesday has 15%.

60. The pharmaceutical industry has the highest live webinar attendance rate, at 63%. This is because the pharmaceutical sector is about health, and many people are interested in it. The consulting industry follows with 50%, and the advertising sector has 33%.

61. 61% of marketer add webinars to their content strategy. It gives them good visibility and sales.

62. In 2020, 14% of Americans over 55 listened to a monthly podcast. Even in the US, older people prefer to listen to the radio than podcasts. This is why 14% of Americans over 55 spend time on a monthly podcast.

Statistics of B2C Content Marketing During Pandemic

63. From 2019 to 2020, the number of B2C markers that use live streaming for advertising grew by 22%. Live streaming is a good avenue for marketing as it attracts more clients and promotes trust. This is why its usage for creating brand awareness increased 22% between 2019 to 2020. It has seen even more increase since then.

64. Between 2019 and 2020, the number of advertisers using webinars, online courses, and other events increased by 12%. They saw that these spaces were likely fruitful, so a few jumped.

65. Between 2019 and 2020, the number of marketers who used in-person gatherings for business promotion dropped by 11%. A few saw that the online method was easier and didn’t need in-person events.

66. Social media was functional for 82% of B2C promoters to distribute content during the pandemic. This is because people started flooding the space as they mostly had nothing else to do.

67. Between 2019 and 2020, about 62% of B2C brands depended on pre-recorded videos for promotion. The pandemic, at the time, gave them limited options.

68. 74% of B2C businesses depended on email newsletters during the pandemic between 2019 and 2020. Many people were always on their devices, so this strategy worked for the brands.

69. The pandemic caused about 54% of B2C companies to adjust the calendar of their content distribution. The routings had to change because the target audience also changed their routines.

70. Due to COVID-19, many B2C brands changed their messaging and targeting strategies. The strategies they used before stopped giving the required result.

Statistics of Mobile Content Marketing

71. Blog posts were what about 83% of B2C companies relied on during the pandemic. They were more appealing to users because many people wanted to read new.

72. The content strategy of about 82% of B2C companies changed during the pandemic. The brands wanted to do what would attract more clients. Some added COVID-19 to their videos.

73. Between 2019 and 2020, nearly half of all B2C organizations’ promotion strategies changed because of the virus’s spread. About 46% of them did this, and their previous strategy started lagging.

74. Seventy percent of YouTube watch time is from mobile devices, while only 30% comes from computers and TVs.

75. The time people spend on smartphones is about 70% of their time on digital media. This shows that people use their mobile devices more often than they use other devices they own.

76. Mobile devices make up 52% of web traffic. Although many people like visiting web pages with their computers, more people go there with their phones because it’s easier.

77. 79% of the time people spend on social media is from their mobile devices. Some social media sites can’t even work on computers except user deliberately connect them using their phones.

78. Mobile makes up 64% of all traffic on Pinterest. The site is easier to use with a phone than with a computer.

79. 49% of B2C organizations contract other brands to handle their content marketing. Almost half of the companies that operate with B2C assign other brands to manage their content marketing. This is because they see the external brands as having more knowledge in the sector.

Statistics of Content Promotion and SEO

80. Facebook is the most prominent content traffic source, producing 65.36% of traffic, followed by X(Twitter) with 10.03% and Reddit with 8.95%.

81. Social media is the primary content distribution channel for 94% of digital promoters. The traffic the platforms generate is impressive, compelling brands to use them.

82. The CTR of the website that ranks first on Google is 76. 31.73%. Many others follow it, with even lower CTRs.

83. More than 90% of websites don’t get any traffic from Google; they get traffic from other platforms. Only about 10% get from Google.

84. 76% of digital promoters say that organic traffic is the key metric for measuring content strategy’s success. They don’t believe that every other means is credible enough.

85. SEO is the most effective digital promoting strategy for about 67% of content marketers. They know that other strategies, but they believe this is the most effective because of the results they have seen.

86. About 64% of digital marketers spend money on SEO. This investment brings good results to the businesses they handle.

87. In 2019, the number of businesses that started using content to advertise increased by 70%. The media started bringing in more clients, and 70% of brands used the strategy, too; it worked for them. In 2020, the percentage increased to 82% and has seen more increments since then.

Statistics of Content Marketing Channels

88. 65% of YouTube users search for solutions to problems with it. As much as many others use the site for entertainment, over half want solutions. Over half of the time, they get the help they need.

89. 56% of people who use YouTube spend time on the site to learn new things. Because of the millions of uploads on the platform, they often learn more new things than expected.

90. People share 57% of the entire web on Facebook, which means the site has more content than other online channels.

91. 74% of Facebook users use it for business. Some also engage in the site’s entertainment but have running businesses. Only 26% go there for reasons other than their brands.

92. In 2020, B2C digital promoters used Instagram more by 7%. In the same year, YouTube use increased by 10%. The usage rate went even higher the following year.

93. In 2020, Facebook was the most used social media platform by B2C marketers for promotion. The usage rate increased by 97% that year and stayed up even after that.

94. The use of paid channels for content marketing dropped by 13% in 2020. Only 72% of B2C marketers used it in that year.

95. In 2020, email marketing was the top content-promoting strategy for B2C promoters. 75% of promoters in the B2C sector used it and named it the top strategy.

Content Marketing Website Statistics

96. In 2020, the least common piece of content used by B2C promoters was a long article over 3000 words. Only 22% of digital marketers used it. It didn’t do much good because people hardly read it to the end.

97. About 79% of people who listen to podcasts use their phones for it. Smartphones are handy, so listening to podcasts with them from anywhere is easier. This is why 79% of people use them, and only 15% use laptops.

98. 92% of webinar attendees also expect a question-and-answer session at the end of the meeting. The host does this often to ensure the attendees don’t forget quickly.

99. There are more male podcast listeners in the US than female. Analytics on podcast listening platforms show that more males listen to content than females. 56% of the listeners are male, leaving the other 44% female.

100. The average B2C organization says content marketing costs 60% less. Compared to other advertising strategies, using content costs less while giving more results. Now, brands can save money while making more.

101. Content that is B2C-oriented gets nearly ten times more shared than the ones that are B2B-oriented. This is because the first one is for consumers, who are more than retailers.

102. Apps take 85% of people’s time on their smartphones. There is almost nothing to do on a smartphone that doesn’t require an app, even making phone calls.

Additional Content Marketing Statistics

103. In 2021, about 21% of B2C content advertising teams increased in size. Records show that 11% of the teams decreased in size, and 21% increased. However, 62% stayed the same for some reason.

104. Lead generation was the main content marketing focus for 79% of the B2C businesses in 2021. In subsequent years, they started increasing their priority to more productivity.

105. 50% of online marketers generate leads with content marketing. They say the strategy is more effective than many others that they have tried.

106. 78% of website owners say that videos made their website traffic increase. In a survey, about 78% of website owners claim that they have seen traffic increase. They attribute the changes to clips, saying the increment started when they added videos.

107. 49% of marketers include Facebook videos in their content strategy. Facebook is one of the world’s most popular social media platforms, with billions of users. This is why almost half of content marketers post videos there as part of their strategy.

108. 55% of marketers use YouTube videos in their content strategy. YouTube is a video-sharing and streaming service with billions of users and millions of posts. This influence on marketing is why advertisers use it.

109. About 80% of people search for video content that explains a product before they buy it online. Clip recordings are better at explaining products than write-ups, so many people watch one before deciding whether to buy a product.

Conclusion

B2C organizations promote more than B2B companies. They do this because they are eager to meet clients’ needs and because of the high competition in the market. They mostly use content marketing strategies to attract clients. The report shows that most promoters in this industry use videos more than other content. Again, videos work better than written content; most marketers combine them, especially in blogs and websites. They use these because people like them, and they attract more clients.

Digital promoters use social media platforms for advertisement even more than other means. Records show that most of these changes happened during the pandemic. The statistics in this article will go a long way to give you fresh insights on improving your B2C content marketing processes to gain more audience and better conversion rates.

FAQs

What is the average percentage of businesses using content marketing? 70% of B2C companies use content-promoting measures to get clients. Also, 73% of B2B companies use the strategy as well. Why companies do content marketing? Using content for promotion offers many benefits, like a high conversion rate and more engagement. Also, it drives more traffic. Is content marketing on the rise? With the current statistics, it is not a myth that content promotion is rising. Most brands use it, and more platforms support it. Who is the target audience of content marketing? Your target audience as digital promoters are the people who need the service you are advertising. For B2C brands, it is consumers; for B2B, it is other brands. What kind of content marketing is trending? Out of the many types of content you can use for promotion, the most trending is video. This is because more people prefer to watch videos than other things.