15+ Key Backup Statistics to Know in 2023

Data collection is fundamental for every business, organization, institution, and individual. These data are collected for various purposes, from preserving memory to making important decisions affecting the populace. Therefore, useful data should be protected from loss or theft, whether personal or professional. It has become so easy to back up data on almost any device. This ensures that important information is kept safe from accidental losses. It involves duplicating and storing your data in another storage location (in the Cloud or physical hardware drives).

Not everyone has embraced this practice despite how easy data backup has become. According to statistics, small businesses with no recovery plan in case of a data breach are as much as 75%. For some, it is because they do not understand how it works, while others think they’re not prone to cyber-attacks. Backing up your data is a vital practice and technological innovation. Exploring some of its impressive statistics will help understand how it is utilized by people both in their personal and professional activities.

Notable Statistics

About 6% of all PCs experience data loss every year.

You will need $5k to $10k to get professional hard drive recovery services.

The average cost of a data breach is $4.45 million globally .

43% of data losses are caused by hardware failure.

93% of unexpected large data loss causes business failure and closure.

Approximately 140,000 hard drives crash in the U.S. weekly.

An In-depth Evaluation of Backup Statistics

People store important and private aspects of their lives on their digital devices. Institutions like business and education also store customer information and research on these devices. As a result, backing up files should be a priority to them. While some people diligently back up their data based on schedules, the statistics reveal that most individuals and businesses don’t back up their files.

Let’s dive into it.

1. Human Error is Among the Top Three Causes of Data Loss.

Only about 67% of data loss is caused by system failure or hard drive crashes. Human error comes next with 14%, which is much smaller. Software failure accounts for about 10% of data loss. These are the top three causes of data loss.

2. Most Businesses Usually Don’t Recover From a Data Breach.

When there is a data breach, it is expensive to recover from it, and 58% of organizations usually can’t afford it. From a recent survey, 67% of people do not know how to handle data breach situations. Cyber-attacks are usually successful not only because of a lack of interest in data security but also because of ignorance of backup technology. However, besides being enlightened about backup technology, organizations need funds to invest in data security.

3. Cloud Storage: Backing Up Your Data to the Cloud.

Backing data to the Cloud is easy and preferable in this modern era. A lot of people are gradually embracing this upgrade. 31% of recent backups from PCs and end-user devices are stored in the Cloud. Storing data in the Cloud makes life easier as it eliminates the need for a physical hard drive. Though with an external drive, you can always have it physical and safe from intrusion. In comparison, cloud storage services usually come with limitations as opposed to External hard drives that can offer much more storage space.

4. About 50% of Tape Backups Do Not Restore.

Most companies find their tape backups to be faulty after testing. In 96% of cases where tape backups have refused to restore, it is usually a result of improper backing up.

5. IT Professionals Who Think Ransomware is the Major Threat to Data Constitute About 42%.

Most IT professionals believe ransomware is the major reason for data corruption and loss. With sensitive information like financial and customer records being a part of the data to be protected, they attribute the major cyber threats to ransomware attacks.

6. The Implication of Not Having a Data Recovery Plan.

As risky as it is, many companies don’t have a data backup and recovery plan and are unprepared to handle data loss. These businesses don’t have a proper data backup across their workstations, making them prey to cyber-attacks and data loss.

For businesses that don’t back up their data and have no recovery plans, here are some implications that they are vulnerable to;

Only about 6% of such businesses survive in the long run.

If there is downtime due to a data breach, it will cost them an average of 5,600% every minute.

Our world is so Tech-driven that you can’t afford to decide not to back up your data, considering how easy it is to achieve nowadays. Risking it would be very unwise, especially as a business owner. It might be time-consuming to back up your data, especially if it’s large, but it might save your business someday.

7. The Most Popular Data Backup Options.

When it comes to making decisions on how to back up your data, it’s quite easy to figure out. You have to compare features and efficiencies relative to your needs. The common solutions available in the market are external hard drives and cloud technology.

Backup Option Description External Hard drive Portable and offers large storage space Removable Media Flash, CDs, and DVDs. Transfer speeds are usually slow and not the best for large data volumes. Cloud backup Easily accessible, remote data storage, and cost-efficient. Hardware Appliances It is costly and difficult to transfer, manage, or scale. Redundancy Involves making multiple duplicates of data Backup Software Great for automation, fast recovery, and managing multiple backup destinations.

These various options all serve to provide backup services; they do so in different ways. Businesses must consider their needs before deciding which option to settle for. Backup technologies aren’t also faultless. Some are problematic and can fail at some point.

Data Backup Technology’s Shifting Tendencies

8. The Failure Rate of Hard Drives.

Hard drives can decide to disappoint at any time; they aren’t flawless after all. This does not happen often, but statistics show a hard drive’s fail rate is 0.93%. To be on the safe side, it’s better to have multiple backups. Managing backups like this can be quite tasking, but it is much better than the damage caused by a cyber-attack or loss of data. Many people are unaware that hard drives usually have a lifespan. They could get old and refuse to work, leading to data loss. Most hard drives are known to last for about five to ten years.

How Many Businesses Employ Cloud Backup Services?

Although numerous reliable backup methods exist, cloud technology is increasingly gaining wide acceptance among individuals and businesses. Its ease of use, scalability, and adaptability have greatly influenced its wide acceptance. An estimated average of 84% is the adoption rate among organizations. The adoption rate of cloud technology by businesses shows that small businesses are 93%. Mid-sized businesses follow suit at 82%, while Large businesses at 81%.

9. The Effect of Data Loss.

Considering how difficult it is to survive after a cyber-attack or heavy data loss, you would understand why cyber-attacks terrify businesses. Data loss can occur through any scheme, such as a data breach, an accident, an insider, etc. According to statistics, 30% of all businesses that had experienced a major fire outbreak experienced data loss and went out of business in less than a year. The other 70% might linger for about five years or less. The damages caused by such a data loss could lead to a quick and massive nosedive for the business. This strongly re-emphasizes the importance of backing up your backups.

10. Statistics of Unplanned Data Loss.

Several people have encountered data loss, which has taught them an unforgettable lesson. The percentage of PC users who have experienced data loss due to unexpected situations out of their control lingers around 31%. Having backups in place saves you from this situation. All you have to do is update your backups regularly to ensure they remain up-to-date and consistent.

11. How Different Demographics is Using Backup Solutions.

The issues arising from a data breach are quite different when you compare what various organizations face. However, statistic shows that demographics affect people’s choice of backup solutions. Nonetheless, it is beneficial for everyone to employ one backup solution or the other.

12. The Cost of Recovering Data From A Broken Hard Drive.

It costs around $100 to $2,000 to retrieve data from a damaged hard drive. That’s why it is important to go for backup solutions that suit your needs. For companies that charge a dollar for each gigabyte, you would need about $3,000 to retrieve your data. To recover a deleted file might not cost more than $50, and other quick fixes also cost around $50. Data loss statistics show that more serious cases, like corruption of crucial parts of the system files, require heavier commitment and time.

13. 1Terabyte HDD of 90mbs can Take About 3.2 Hours to be Fully Recovered.

There are a lot of factors that affect the recovery time of a hard drive. It could be the size or its encryption state. If the data loss or the disk damage happens to be so bad, the only option might be professional recovery companies.

14. Ransomware-Attack Victims Lose 35% of Data on Average.

Paying the ransomware demanded by cybercriminals does not guarantee that your data will be fully restored. Only about 8% of them recover all of their data.

15. More Money is Being Spent on Data Recovery.

It has become common knowledge that data breach is an unpredictable reality. Hence, people are now looking for smarter ways to protect their personal information. Not only are they looking to backup data, but they’re seriously considering options in data recovery.

70% of businesses would spend between $50-$500 to recover their stolen data.

75% of individuals admitted to an increased data recovery budget in 2018 .

This increase was significant, as about 21% admitted to this .

Above 10% of businesses use about five cloud backup solutions.

From the above statistics, you would agree that people are starting to see the importance of investing in data security in these modern times.

16. 96% of Businesses with Backup Are Prone to Survive Cyber Attacks.

These businesses saw the need to back up their data early enough, and this action saved them from impending doom. The effect of this data loss is usually more significant if the amount of data lost is large. Without a proper backup plan, it can take years to bounce back from a cyber-attack without a recovery plan.

Conclusion

It is a deadly experience to have your sensitive or business data breached, damaged, or lost. However, we can’t stop these situations from occurring. So, the best thing we can do is secure our data in every way possible. There are efficient methods available for this purpose. Though you’re not guaranteed 100% efficiency, it’s important to back up your data. You have to select one based on your business or personal needs. Then, proceed to back up your data. Also, seek data recovery options that will be best for you.

FAQs