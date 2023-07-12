30 Impressive Big Data Statistics for 2023

This vast sea of information, big data, has become an indispensable asset for businesses, governments, and organizations. In 2023, big data will continue to shape and revolutionize how we live, work, and make decisions.

To understand the magnitude of this data-driven revolution, we present to you “25+ Impressive Big Data Statistics for 2023.” These statistics shed light on the exponential growth of data, the evolving technologies that enable its storage and analysis, and the remarkable benefits and challenges that come hand in hand.

Keep reading to learn more.

Key Big Data Statistics

Here are some remarkable statistics highlighting the significance of big data. These statistics underline big data’s explosive growth, economic implications, and transformative potential in various sectors.

1. In the year 2020, an astonishing 1.7 megabytes of data was generated by every individual in just one second.

2. Using big data, Netflix successfully saves $1 billion annually through customer retention strategies.

3. Daily, internet users collectively produce approximately 2.5 quintillion bytes of data.

4. A significant 95% of businesses identify managing unstructured data as a challenging issue.

5. The United States economy incurs an annual cost of up to $3.1 trillion due to poor data quality.

6. Predictions suggest the world will generate a mind-boggling 181 zettabytes of data by 2025.

7. 2023, the big data analytics market will reach a staggering $103 billion.

8. An overwhelming 97.2% of organizations invest in big data and artificial intelligence.

WhatsApp User 2023 Statistics

1. WhatsApp Reigns as the Third Most Downloaded App Globally in 2022.

In 2022, WhatsApp secured its position as the third most downloaded app worldwide, amassing a staggering 424 million downloads across both the App Store and Google Play. This remarkable achievement reflects the app’s widespread popularity and continued instant messaging and communication dominance.

(Source: MobileMarket)

2. WhatsApp’s Revenue Soared to $5 Billion in 2020, With an Estimated Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of $4.

In 2020, WhatsApp demonstrated its financial prowess with an estimated potential revenue of $5 billion, although Facebook does not disclose revenue breakdown by company. With an average revenue per user (ARPU) projected to reach $4, WhatsApp’s monetization proved successful, cementing its position as a lucrative messaging platform.

(Source: MobileMarket)

3. WhatsApp Witnesses a 40% Surge in Usage Amidst the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, WhatsApp experienced a significant surge in usage, witnessing a remarkable 40% increase in its user base. As people sought reliable and convenient communication while practicing social distancing, WhatsApp emerged as a go-to platform, connecting individuals, families, and communities worldwide during these challenging times.

(Source: MobileMarket)

Unstructured Data Statistics

4. Approximately 80-90% of the Data Produced in the Present Time is in an Unstructured Format.

A staggering 80-90% of the data generated in the modern era is unstructured. This means that most of the information produced needs a predefined organization, presenting significant challenges in storage, analysis, and extracting valuable insights from this data deluge. Unstructured data repositories hold a treasure trove of helpful information capable of informing business decisions.

Traditionally, analyzing unstructured data has proven challenging. Nevertheless, the emergence of AI and machine learning has paved the way for novel software tools that efficiently navigate extensive volumes of unstructured data, unveiling valuable and actionable business insights.

(Source: MongoDB)

5. 95% of Businesses Sees Unstructured Data as a Problem for their Business.

An overwhelming 95% of businesses acknowledge managing unstructured data as a significant challenge impacting their operations. Organizing meaningful insights from unstructured data pose challenges for companies seeking to leverage its potential. Effectively addressing this issue becomes crucial for staying competitive in today’s data-driven landscape.

(Source: Forbes)

Big Data Statistics

6. 97.2% of Organizations Focus on Big Data and AI.

These executives intend to transform into an agile and data-centric organization behind these investments. They identify the inability to achieve this as the most significant threat their companies face, with 54.4% acknowledging this concern. Furthermore, 79.4% express apprehension about the potential disruption and superior performance by other data-driven companies in the market.

(Source: Zippia)

7. Global Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market Estimated at $23.94 Billion.

The global healthcare market’s value of big data analytics is estimated at $23.94 billion as of 2020. According to the source, it is projected that this industry’s worth is expected to soar to $101.07 billion by 2031, showcasing substantial growth and opportunities in the coming years.

(Source: Zippia)

8. Netflix Uses Big Data Solutions to Influence 80% of Content Choices.

Netflix collects data on viewers’ viewing habits, such as their preferred shows and movies, the devices they use, their re-watching habits, search preferences, and show/movie ratings. This wealth of information is utilized to create new content for viewers and shapes the content creation strategy for the platform.

(Source: Zippia)

Zettabyte Statistics

9. Worldwide Data is Anticipated to Surge By 61% to 175 Zettabytes by 2025.

As reported by Networkworld, the combined volume of global data is projected to increase from 33 zettabytes in the current year to 175 zettabytes by 2025. This significant growth reflects a compound annual growth rate of 61%, highlighting the rapid expansion of data in the coming years.

(Source: Networkworld)

10. Global Data Creation Estimated to Reach 79 Zettabytes in 2021, Projected to Double by 2025.

Predictions for 2021 anticipated that the global data created would reach 79 zettabytes, and this figure is set to double by 2025. Around 90% of the existing data is replicated, while only 10% represents original, new data.

(Source: Firsteguide)

11. Data Processed and Transferred Worldwide Rose From 1.2 Trillion to 59 Trillion Gigabytes Between 2010 and 2020.

This represents an increase of almost 5000%. Data interaction is rising worldwide, with many individuals and organizations using much-needed data.

(Source: Forbes)

12. It will Take a Person Roughly 282 Million Years to Download All the Data Online Today.

A large amount of data is available for internet users to download anytime. Currently, there are more than 2.5 quintillion bytes of data generated daily.

(Source: First Guide)

13. The Demand for Composite Data Analytics will Increase by 31% in 2030.

There is a rising demand for big data, with 90% of organizations utilizing a great deal of big data. This is a massive improvement from the 0.5% from a decade ago. Composable analytics will lead this surge, with over 60% of companies adopting the new trend.

(Source: Brimco)

14. 70% of Organizations will Vary Their Focus From Big to Small and Comprehensive Data by 2025.

Gartner analysts believe that big data will become obsolete quickly, and users will turn to small and comprehensive data that will maximize more effectively. Small data requires less data but offers valuable insights. Conversely, broad data enables the analysis and harmony of small, large, structured, and unstructured data sources.

(Source: Gartner)

15. Internet Users Spend 1.2 Billion Years Online.

Internet usage has continued to rise as more users find several niches to benefit from. According to a Techwire Asia forecast, 1.2 billion years was the estimated time spent on the internet in 2019.

(Source: Tech Wire)

Social Media Stats

16. Social Media has a 33% Share of Online Time.

Social media usage is rising worldwide, with each user operating three social media accounts on average. The activities and interactions on social media platforms take a significant share of online time.

(Source: Mitsis Hotels)

As of April 2022, Facebook’s active user database is 1.96 billion people, ranking it the most popular social media platform worldwide.

(Source: India Times)

18. Tweeter Users Send Above 870 Million Tweets Daily.

Twitter is soaring in popularity in the online community as more users engage the platform. Users send over 870 million tweets daily, showing a massive surge on social media.

(Source: Brimco)

Big Data Investment and Development Statistics

19. 97.2% of Organizations Use Big Data and AI.

According to some executives, the focus is now on a data-driven business. 79.4% of the top executives said they fear a more data-oriented company will outperform them.

(Source: Zippia.com)

20. Using Big Data, Netflix Saves $1 Billion Yearly on Customer Relations.

Netflix is one of the beneficiaries of the big data trend, with over 180 million subscribers in 2020. The streaming giants focus on ratings, searches, and re-watched programs to harness their data.

(Source: Inside Big Data)

21. Big Data and Analytics Market Worth $49 Billion.

Big data continues to expand its reach with a compounded annual growth rate of 11% (CAGR). Wikibon forecasts that this market will gain $7 billion by 2025.

(Source: Wikibon)

22. Big Data to Grow at a 12 $CAGR in 2026.

Big data statistics for 2022 hint at a surge in the CAGR by 2026, a sign of rising adoption among institutions and individuals.

(Source: Market Data Forecast)

23. Most Companies (Approximately 96%) Seek to Hire Job Seekers With Big Data Proficiency.

Most business plan to hire job seekers who are big data specialists. AI Machine learning in India is poised to grow over 33% CAGR in 2023.

(Source: Data Science)

24. Software Sector to Bring the Highest Revenue by 2027.

The software sector is booming and rake up 45% of the total revenue share by 2027. Hardware will produce about 23% of the sum, and the remaining 32% will be for services.

(Source: Forbes)

25. 80% of Data Analytics Adoption will Show a Business Capability.

Most business owners now deliberately focus on big data to effect intelligent decisions, especially for new projects.

(Source: Gartner)

26. Internet Users Spend At Least 40% of Their Time Online.

According to a recent report, the average internet user spends most of their waking time online. They projected a figure of 12.5 trillion hours online in 2022.

(Source: Data Report)

Big Data Vital Trends

27. Internet of Things (IoT) Users to Rise to 41.6 Billion by 2025.

As the IoT expands, several devices, such as fitness and security, connect to the internet daily. The increasing utility of the IoT will keep it relevant for now and in the future.

(Source: Dell)

28. Worldwide Expenditure on Big Data Analytics Solutions will Increase to $274.3 Billion in 2022.

According to forecasts, the Big Data niche will continue to expand over the years. At the end of 2019, worldwide expenditure on Big Data reached $180 billion by the end of 2019.

(Source: BusinessWire)

29. The Ratio Between Original and Duplicated Data will be 1:10 by 2024.

This ratio was pegged at 1:9 in 2020, and the CAGR is bound to increase by 26%. Data is vital across virtually every sector and continues to grow in relevance.

(Source: Business Wire)

30. Data Science Jobs will Increase by 28% by 2026.

According to 2022 forecasts, data science-inclined jobs will increase by almost 30% by 2026. It translates to 11.5 million new jobs.

(Source: Techjury)

Conclusion

These outlined 25+ significant data statistics for 2023 highlight data’s enormous influence and potential. Businesses are beginning to understand the importance of analytics due to the exponential growth of data. As AI and machine learning reveal hidden insights, unstructured data poses obstacles and opportunities. Also, intelligent decisions and operational optimization insights are all made possible by utilizing AI. With billions in market value, sectors including healthcare and content streaming benefit. Hence, to compete against data-savvy competitors, businesses must adapt and become data-driven.

FAQs