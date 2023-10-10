BitTorrent Statistics in 2023: Growth and Revenue

Nowadays, exchanging large files across the internet has become a popular practice. One of the popular innovations driving this practice further is the revolutionary file-sharing tool BitTorrent. BitTorrent is a P2P (peer-to-peer) file transfer protocol known for its decentralization and efficiency. And this has garnered massive attraction from tech enthusiasts, students, and major internet users. BitTorrent accounts for less than 3% of all consumer traffic worldwide, according to 2022 data.

However, as more people use the internet, the need for sharing files, regardless of size, will continue to grow, and BitTorrent will likely stand out as the most preferred option. Nevertheless, let’s look closely into the fascinating statistics on BitTorrent to learn more about its popular usage and influence on internet users.

Top Statistics of BitTorrent

BitTorrent’s user base records over 170 million active users every month. responsible for 2.91% of the overall The protocol isoverall internet traffic used by consumers across the globe. This tool is expected to record annual revenue between $15,000,000 and $20,000,000. BitTorrent records more than 2 billion installs on various platforms. The total number of users from Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region engaging in piracy with BitTorrent is up to 178.7 million. Roughly 99% of information transferred using P2P networks has a copyright. In 2022, the number of visits to piracy websites spiked as high as 215 billion. The country with the highest number of piracy-engaged users via BitTorrent is India.

Must Know BitTorrent Statistics

Let’s dive further to see BitTorrent’s impact on digital content distribution and why it’s the leading P2P file-sharing protocol.

1. There are More Than 170 Million Active Users Every Month BitTorrent.

The prominent peer-to-peer (P2P) file distribution protocol, BitTorrent, records an outstanding user base of over 170,000,000 active users. This huge user base shows the network’s massive adoption and enduring popularity. The users actively exchange files like software, music, movies, and other digital content. This file sharing is easy and achievable, thanks to BitTorrent’s decentralized network. With its numerous users, BitTorrent plays a significant role in distributing digital content.

(Source: BusinessWire)

2. BitTorrent is Accountable for Approximately 3% of Internet Traffic from Users Globally.

A recently published 2022 report showed that BitTorrent could only generate about 2.91% of traffic globally from its users. This percentage indicates a significant drop from its historically 35% high levels during the mid-2000s. The report underscores the innovative changes that have emerged on the internet. The major internet traffic driver is video content streaming, which accounts for over 50% of the overall volume. The leading platforms behind this massive traffic growth on video content are Netflix and YouTube, established dominant players in online video streaming. The next contender with swift traction-gaining capability is TikTok. Despite being relatively new, its popularity has spiked dramatically, surpassing BitTorrent’s usage in terms of traffic from the internet.

(Source: TorrentFreak)

3. BitTorrent’s Annual Revenue is Guessed to be Around $15 to $20 Million.

BitTorrent has changed how people share big files online with its new method—decentralization. It generates significant revenue, estimated between $15 million and $25 million yearly. This shows that many people like using BitTorrent. These revenue figures prove that BitTorrent’s way of doing business is working well. As BitTorrent keeps improving and adapting to users’ wants, it will likely stay popular and generate even more revenue.

(Source: SimilarWeb)

4. BitTorrent has Been Installed by Over 2 Billion Across Various Platforms.

BitTorrent Inc. recently shared some exciting news. It announced that its famous torrenting software has been installed on over 2 billion devices, like Windows computers, Macs, and Android devices. This huge number shows that people worldwide like and trust BitTorrent’s software. BitTorrent Inc.’s focus on making user-friendly software and always getting better has helped them reach this big milestone.

(Source: BusinessWire)

5. The Total Number of Users from Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific Region Engaging in Piracy With BitTorrent is up to 178.7 Million.

Internet piracy is increasing globally, even though the United States has made its piracy laws stricter with the possibility of harsh punishments. In North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, a big percentage (23.8%) of internet use is because of piracy. A recent study found that a lot of people in these regions, 178.7 million of them, choose BitTorrent for pirating purposes. Even though there have been attempts to stop piracy through laws and campaigns, many internet users still do it.

(Source: DataProt)

6. Roughly 99% of Information Transferred Using P2P Networks has a Copyright.

Recent studies show that copyright laws cover an overwhelming amount of data shared on peer-to-peer (P2P) networks. Reports suggest that nearly 98.9% of the things shared on these networks are protected by copyright rules. This highlights how much copyrighted material is being shared without the right permissions or licenses. P2P networks are popular because they let users share files directly without a central server. But the fact that so much copyrighted content is shared this way means we must make more people aware of copyright laws and enforce them better.

(Source: GO-Globe)

7. In 2022, the Number of Visits to Piracy Websites Spiked as High as 215 Billion.

In 2022, MUSO, a top piracy tracking company, reported a huge increase in people visiting piracy websites. They found 215 billion visits that year, 18% more than the previous year in different parts of the media industry. MUSO’s detailed data helps us understand how piracy happens and how it affects entertainment. The big jump in website visits shows that more and more people are getting unofficial access to copyrighted stuff, which worries the media industry.

(Source: MUSO)

8. India has the Highest Number of Piracy-engaged Users Via BitTorrent.

Piracy has always been a problem when it comes to sharing digital stuff. But with BitTorrent technology, sharing copyrighted things without permission has become even more common. India leads the list of countries with the most people using Pirated BitTorrent. A recent study looked into how many Pirate BitTorrent users there are in different countries, and here’s what they found: After India, the next countries on the list of highest piracy-engaged users are Russia, China, Korea, Brazil, the United States, Ukraine, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

(Source: Verimatrix)

9. Around 28 Million People Use P2P Torrenting Every Day.

In 2022, about 28 million people used torrents daily to share files. Peer-to-peer (P2P) file sharing is still very popular for people to share files directly.

(Source: Tecxipio)

10. The Peer-to-Peer File Sharing Market is Expected to Grow by 8.24% Annually From 2023 to 2030.

Recent data tells us that the P2P file-sharing software market is worth billions of dollars and is expected to grow. It might increase by about 8.24% annually from 2023 to 2030, worth around $4.12 billion.

(Source: Global Newswire)

11. In the US, the Number of Times People Visit Piracy Websites Hits 17.38 Billion Times.

Americans visiting piracy websites in 2018 cost the country’s economy a lot of money, between $29 billion and over $70 billion yearly. In a year, there were also 126.7 billion views on pirated TV episodes in the United States.

(Source: DataProt)

12. 59% of Individuals Who Use Torrent Programs Know Downloading or Streaming Pirated Content is Against the Law.

Many people in America know that downloading or streaming pirated stuff is against the law, but some don’t care. About 39% of people don’t care about studios losing money because of piracy, while 59% of folks who use P2P file-sharing programs know it’s illegal.

(Source: Go-Globe)

13. Globally, More Than Half (52.3%) of Torrent Users Prefer to Stream Pirated Videos.

A survey from 2021 found that over half (52.3%) of those who use torrent sites or apps prefer to stream pirated content. Stream-ripping is also popular, where people convert videos from streaming platforms into illegal files. These files end up on torrent sites and streaming sites with pirated movies and shows.

(Source: Privacy Savvy)

14. Most of BitTorrent’s Users are MALES, Making up 74.68% of the User Base.

BitTorrent is mostly used by guys, making up 74.68% of its users. However, 25.32% of users are female, which is less common.

(Source: Similarweb)

15. February 2023 had the Highest Traffic and Activity on BitTorrent.

In 2023, February was the busiest month for BitTorrent, with 6.8 million visits. March and April had fewer visits, with 3.7 million and 3.9 million, respectively. On average, visitors look at two pages during each visit and stay on the site for just over a minute.

(Source: TechReport)

16. BitTorrent Inc. is Based in California, USA, With About 50 to 200 Employees.

BitTorrent’s headquarters are in San Francisco, California, USA. They have somewhere between 50 to 200 employees. BitTorrent and uTorrent are owned by BitTorrent Inc.; together, they have over 150 million users.

(Source: Crunchbase)

Fun Facts About BitTorrent

Here are some interesting facts about BitTorrent you never knew. Check them out:

17. BitTorrent is a Way of Sharing Files, and BitTorrent Inc. is Behind it.

Many people don’t realize that BitTorrent is the technology for sharing files. BitTorrent Inc. is a company and a tool that helps you download these files. Another popular tool for this is µTorrent, also owned by BitTorrent Inc.

(Source: BitTorrent)

18. BitTorrent and P2P File Sharing are Similar but Not the Same.

Some folks mix P2P file sharing and BitTorrent, but BitTorrent is a specific type of P2P file sharing. What sets it apart is how it breaks files into tiny pieces and shares them all at once.

(Source: WorldTVPC)

19. Using BitTorrent to Download Files or Torrents is Not Against the Law.

Some people think that using P2P file sharing is against the law, but it’s not the method itself that’s illegal. It depends on what you’re sharing or downloading.

(Source: Techlila)

20. BitTorrent Doesn’t Keep Your Online Activities Private; it Doesn’t Make You Anonymous.

BitTorrent doesn’t keep its users anonymous like other P2P networks like Tor. You can easily see the IP addresses of the devices connected to the network.

(Source: ArtsTechnica)

Conclusion

BitTorrent, a well-known protocol for sharing files directly between users, is gradually attracting more users. Over 170 million people use it monthly, which shows how much people like and use it for sharing digital content. Its long-lasting popularity, many users, and financial success show that sharing digital content is a big deal. But there are still problems like piracy and breaking copyright rules. Making the digital world fair and right for everyone will take teamwork from companies, government people, and regular users.

