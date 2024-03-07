80+ Astounding Browser Statistics, Facts, and Figures 2024

The world has recorded outstanding revolutions and changes through innovative technology and digitalization. The Internet offers the best approach to global communication and promotes a speedy exchange of information.

Following their relevance in our daily life routine, web browsers have become the key gateway to modern growth through the internet. More than 2 billion websites existed worldwide in 2020. This article presents fascinating browser statistics, facts, and trends. You will also discover more about different web browsers’ usage, device preferences, and popularity.

Key Internet Browser Statistics

Web browsers are now very popular among applications used by people worldwide. The solutions they offer to answer search queries have grabbed the attention of many people in the United States, about 97.6%, to be precise. Google Chrome has risen to become a force to reckon with in the online space, now estimated to have more than 3 billion users all over the globe. Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Internet Explorer led the pack as the most used. Before Chrome existed in 2008, there were other web browsers , among whichas the most used. More browsers have been rolled out; as of 2018, over 112 were available. Opera One has AI feature tagged Aria has garnered over 1 million users. Google Chrome is now the biggest web browser in terms of usage. It even claimed most of the internet browsing market share of 63.37% in 2019; by November 2023, it dropped slightly to 62.85% as of November 2023.

Statistics on the Usage of Web Browsers

1. Chrome has done well since it entered the market and surpassed many older web browsers. It claimed 66.4% of the world’s desktop internet browser market share. Many people would rather use Google Chrome than any other US desktop browser. This table shows how much market shares other top web browsers besides Chrome have.

Web Browser Desktop Browser Market Share Firefox 7.73% Safari 8.5%

2. As of August 2023, Microsoft Edge, which came into the market alongside Microsoft’s Windows 10 in July 2015, could only get 10% of the total market share of all US desktop internet browsers.

3. Although Edge is growing in popularity, it has not beaten Chrome, which still leads in the US, with a market share of about 59%.

4. The top three desktop browsers in Asia as of February 2023 include Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. Among these, Chrome retained the first position with a market share of 74%. Edge and Firefox came second and third, with 8.32% and 4.95% of the market, respectively.

5. Google Chrome is also the most used desktop browser in the UK, claiming 59% of the entire market share, while Safari followed closely, holding 15%.

6. Almost all transactions in the online space occur in just eight internet browsers. Though the internet is filled with several browsing platforms, big and small, most users prefer the prominent and tested ones.

7. Over 95% of online transactions occur on eight browsers, including Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Edge, Opera, Samsung Internet, and UC Browser. The remaining 5% occurs on all the other platforms.

Statistics for Mobile Browsers

8. Regarding internet usage, the number of people who use mobile devices exceeds the number of desktop users as of December 2020.

9. Mobile browser usage increased to 50.81% in 2020 from 31.36% in 2015.

10. Chrome is the most used browser on mobile devices, followed by Safari. This is because it’s designed as the default browser for most iOS devices.

11. Samsung Internet Browser has recorded over 1 billion downloads.

12. Safari was the most popular internet browser for tablet devices as of December 2021, with up to 44.5% preference.

13. Two years ago, mobile users spent an average of 2 hours and 35 minutes browsing the internet. However, an average browsing period of 37 minutes was recorded for desktop users.

14. Except for Apple’s 70% control of the tablet market, Chrome would take over the entire browser market.

15. Chrome and Opera represented 75.47% and 22.09% of browser usage for TVs as of 2019.

OS Browser Stats

16. About 88.4% of Android device users prefer Google Chrome.

17. Other browsers take up below 3% of the market share on Android devices.

18. Chrome is the lead browser for Windows users, with about 68.3% preference.

19. Safari dominates iOS devices with up to 93.23% market share.

20. Just 1.7% of Windows users prefer using Opera for browsing.

21. Chrome is the top choice among Linux users, with 54.54%. Firefox comes closely at the second position.

22. About 4.47% of iOS users prefer Chrome to Apple’s browser.

23. Coming closely behind Chrome is Safari, with over 1 billion people on its user base. At the time of the Internet Explorer’s reign, its estimated number of users fall below 1 billion.

24. About 88% of internet usage is on apps instead of browsers. Several internet engagements are on applications such as games and social media apps, not mobile web browsers.

25. With a focus on Android users, 8% of the time is spent on mobile browser apps, while 92% is spent on other mobile games and apps.

Browser Market Share Statistics

26. About 7 out of 10 people browse with Google Chrome, the most popular web browser worldwide. It has about 63.55% of the global market share, with desktop and mobile shares at 63.32% and 64.81%, respectively.

27. Its close rival is Apple’s Safari, which holds a total market share of 19.95%. Safari’s global mobile share is 24.76%, while its desktop share is 13.13%.

28. Microsoft Edge takes the third position with an overall market share of 5.13%. Here are the market shares of web browsers as of July 2023.

Web Browser Global Market Share Google Chrome 63.55% Safari 19.95% Edge 5.13% Opera 2.99% Firefox 2.79% Samsung Internet 2.38%

29. Chrome constitutes up to 67% of the global mobile browser traffic market share.

30. Opera is among the web browsers with the least popularity.

31. mobile internet users increased by 102 million from October 2019 to 2023. Notably, 92.3% of internet users engage the web using mobile devices. This figure represents people between the ages of 16 and 64. About 65.6% of users browse mostly with desktop or laptop computers, while 12.7% use game consoles.

32. Up to 28 billion videos and photos are uploaded weekly on Google Photos. The feature stores over 4 trillion photos from users worldwide.

33. Over 5 million mobile internet users have installed Chrome since mid-June 2019.

34. The fastest mobile connection speed of 121 Mbps was discovered in South Korea.

35. Chrome has an estimated 3.22 billion active users across the world. Based on its huge market share, the estimated number of people that use it as the default browser is also big.

Google Chrome Stats

36. Google Chrome has seen over 10 billion downloads from the Google Play Store.

37. It holds about 48% of the browser market share in the US and more than 39% of mobile traffic in the country.

38. It features Google’s Safe Browsing, which protects more than 4 billion devices on the internet.

39. Chrome takes 30.24% of the tablet marketplace in internet browsing.

40. It can block about 79% of phishing websites on the internet while browsing.

41. Chrome highlights monthly warnings to its users on over 250 million malicious websites.

42. It has about 176,600 to 188,620 extensions, with just 13 extensions holding 10 million users.

43. Chrome reflects about 63.2% dominance on Mac. It takes the lead ahead of other web browsers on the Mac systems.

44. Though Safari adds automatically, it holds just 17.68% of Mac users, while Firefox is 4.39%. Also, Opera, UC Browser, and Samsung Internet have a considerable take on Mac. However, Internet Explorer has little or no presence.

Safari Stats

45. Safari is the preferred browser for mobile users in almost 49 out of 50 states in the US.

46. It constitutes 55.35% of the mobile browser market in the United States.

47. Safari was the first web browser to introduce a privacy mode in 2005. Though it was initially dubbed a ‘porn mode,‘ Safari became the first to feature the private browsing mode in April 2005 on its launch.

48. The browser didn’t save users’ browsing history, autofill information, or complete other data-related online forms. Also, it will delete cookies and cached files that emerged during a browsing session once the user completes the session.

49. Apple’s developer, Steve Jobs, originally wanted to call Safari “Freedom.” However, some developers opted for “iBrowse” instead.

50. In Alaska, 77.88% of the population uses iOS for the internet. Notably, over 700,000 people in the state use Safari.

51. It ranked at the top of the tablet market with over 55% share in 2019. Safari’s tablet market dominance outweighs its desktop and mobile browsing presence.

52. Safari constitutes about 23.78% of all mobile device browsers worldwide.

53. The US government websites recorded over one billion Safari visits from June to August 2019.

54. The browser’s growth rate moved from 6.2% in 2011 to 18.34% in 2021.

Microsoft Edge Stats

55. Microsoft Edge replaced Internet Explorer, as the support for the latter ended in August 2021.

56. Edge parades more than 285 million users as of May 2023.

57. As of July 2023, Microsoft Edge is third in the global desktop browser market (10.75%) and fifth in the mobile browser market (5.13%).

58. At the beginning of 2023, Edge emerged as the third most-used browser in the Apple App Store.

59. The Android version of the browser is the most preferred choice in the United Kingdom.

60. Edge’s Android version also ranks tenth in Google Play’s communication category. It outperformed Firefox, which is at the 15th position, Opera, and Brave.

61. About 37.77% of businesses prefer Edge for web browsing ahead of Google Chrome. A survey of several business employees showed more preference for Edge among other browsers. Chrome comes second with 33.01%.

62. The browser can recognize about 98% of phishing websites and can block 89% of such sites immediately once identified.

Mozilla Firefox Stats

63. Firefox parades more than 250 million users worldwide.

64. The mobile version of the browser has recorded over 100 million downloads on Android devices.

65. Firefox’s non-English version rakes more users; over 50% prefer engaging with it.

66. The number of people who use Firefox increased, giving it 32.21% of the global market share in November 2009. This happened when Firefox 3.5 exceeded Internet Explorer 7. As of August 2023, Firefox has become the fourth most preferred internet browser, with 3.14% of the global market share.

67. Volunteers wrote up to 40% of Firefox source code. Over 1,000 volunteers contributed to the browser’s source code.

68. Firefox has a tracking-proof feature; about 1.3% of users use it to avoid being tracked.

69. It claims just around 0.48% share of the entire mobile browser market.

70. Firefox users spend at least 5 hours on the browser daily.

71. Despite being in the market for longer, Firefox has only a 3.52% share of the entire US market, but it managed to retain just about 3.82% of the web browser market share in Africa. However, it still has more glory in Germany since it is the third-choice browser for Germans, making up 10.91% of the country’s market share.

72. Within the desktop market, Firefox raked at 7.28% as of September 2022, meaning that more users prefer the desktop version of Firefox to the mobile version.

Browsers Security Statistics

73. Google Chrome prioritizes its users’ security and safe browsing. It has displayed over 250 million warnings of malicious websites.

74. Google offers a Safe Browsing tool that protects over 4 billion users from phishing attacks, viruses, and other suspicious invasions.

75. The costs of data breaches are quite on the high side. The average cost in 2020 was about $3.86 million.

76. Regarding security updates, Chrome takes 15 days to complete, with Firefox following closely with 28 days. Internet Explorer takes 30 days, while Safari comes far behind with 54 days.

77. Google has indicated and exposed more than 1,000 malware sites and over 40,000 phishing websites since 2020.

78. UC Browser is the most popular browser for blocking ads on the Internet. It boasts more than 400 million users globally.

79. As of January 2021, Firefox had witnessed 1,873 vulnerabilities, topping among browsers that underwent attacks. Google Chrome followed in second place with 1,858 attacks.

80. In 2021, bad actors breached up to 3 billion Yahoo accounts, making it the second-biggest data exploit in history.

81. Firefox will still have 175 to 180 million active users worldwide every month in 2023.

82. The browser is more popular in Europe, making up 5.55% of the market. It emerged as the fourth most used browser, trailing behind Edge, Safari, and Chrome, which secured the third, second, and first positions, respectively.

83. However, Firefox has less presence in Asia as it falls behind the top six browsers in this region.

Conclusion

The facts we have presented on web browsers show that Google Chrome is the leader, with over 63% of the global market share. With mobile devices, apps are gradually gaining more internet engagement. Besides Chrome, prominent browsers like Safari, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Samsung Internet, and UC Browers indicate a significant presence. However, Internet Explorer is retard, slowing into oblivion as Edge makes a wonderful replacement.

