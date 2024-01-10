Key Bumble Statistics in 2024 (65+ Facts)

Romance once sprouted from chance bonds in parks and bars; now, screens sprout relationships as singles seek love online. Amid the hustle, apps fill the gap left by vanished meet-cutes. Cue Bumble: Female-founded and personality-focused, its welcoming hive hosts 70 million users and counting.

Through one young professional’s eyes, as she downloads Bumble in 2024, we explore the app behind 30% year-over-year revenue spikes. Weighing growth against Bumble’s core character, analyzing data and demographics pre- and post-recent acquisition, this glimpse inside the busy hive evaluates whether Bumble can scale rapport-building algorithms without losing the magic kindling it pioneered. Let’s explore the key Bumble statistics and how it ranks with other dating apps.

General Bumble Statistics

The online dating service has 42 million users every month on average. second most frequently used online dating platform in America, bested by only Bumble is thein America, bested by only Tinder , according to a report by Wikipedia. Forbes magazine reported the platform was worth over $1 billion as of 2017. In 2019, the dating platform stated it has users across 150 countries globally, amounting to about 55 million subscribers collectively. The headquarters of the dating service is in Austin, Texas. Bumble’s total assets were valued at $3.69 billion as of 2022.

Historical Bumble Statistics

7. Bumble was founded by an American business lady in the person of Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014.

8. Whitney Wolfe Herd was also a co-founder of the Tinder dating platform before she left.

9. Despite being known as the founder and CEO of Bumble, Whitney Wolfe Herd has only 20% ownership of the company, whereas a business tycoon, Andrey Andreev, controls 79% ownership of the company. This was an agreed-upon arrangement from their partnership to create the company.

10. Dating cyberspace was reported to have 650 people on its payroll globally as of 2021.

11. Through a partnership with an audio/media streaming platform, Spotify, the team linked Spotify accounts to subscribers’ profiles. The aim is to help users see the audio preferences of their potential dating partners.

12. To get rid of subscribers who use symbols on their profiles linked to hate speech, the service formed a partnership with the Anti-Defamation League, a non-governmental Jewish platform based in New York that focuses on civil law and strongly fights comments perceived to be hostile or show discrimination towards the Jews, including comments flagged as being extreme. This took place in August 2017.

13. In April 2019, the company launched a lifestyle magazine called “Bumble Mag.”

14. The mother company of Badoo dating service and Bumble, formerly called MagicLab, was renamed Bumble Inc. in 2020.

15. The first brand to be owned by Bumble Inc. was a dating service called Fruitz. This service emerged in February 2022.

Annual Revenue Bumble Statistics

16. The online dating platform recorded making $10 million in 2016.

17. In 2017, the company made earnings of $100 million, 900% more than what was obtained in 2016.

18. The following year, 2018, it enjoyed success with a 90% improvement in income, with a total of $190 million at the end of the year.

19. According to a report by BusinessOfApps, the service made $240 million as of 2019, a progress of 23%, give or take.

20. COVID-19 didn’t stop Bumble’s operations. Instead of falling, it made $91 million and rose to $337 million, meaning it gained by 38%.

21. Generally, the online dating niche revealed growth of $532 million, showing a 58% improvement in value.

22. As many people started using Bumble in 2022, the capital rose to $694 million, showing a 30.5% growth.

23. According to HelpLama, 2018 was a good year for Bumble. This is because 11.1 million users started using it.

24. Many people have also started downloading it on their devices. This interest showed a rise of 34%, 14.9 million plus. As it grew, the income also increased in 2019.

25. The global pandemic didn’t stop the site, as there were 19 million connections in 2020. This connects means it had a 28% boom from its previous years.

26. 22 million persons used their devices to download Bumble in 2021. This number of people shows it grew by 16%.

27. Bumble recorded 28 million links in 2022, all through its app. This was a 27% growth.

Download Statistics According to Region

The US

28. The stats in 2020 showed 8.1 million app downloads.

29. A rise of 0.4 million was seen on record in 202. That was a 5% rise in its growth margin, pushing the downloads to 8.5 million.

30. A $10.7 million in income was realized in 2020 for Bumble. This was about 26% more than what was made in 2021.

North and Latin America

31. According to the report from BackLinko, of the global downloads, 56.6% came from the North and Latin American regions as of 2020.

32. Back in 2018, when there were fewer dating services, North and Latin America were responsible for 69.16% of the online dating market through Bumble, with 7,683,346 downloads globally.

33. A year later, in 2019, the market share in this region dropped to 61.55% as more dating services came online, increasing competition. This area recorded a total of 9,189,872 downloads.

Asia-Pacific

34. About 1,129,401 downloads were made in this region as of 2018, controlling 10.12% of the global market share.

35. In 2019, due to the scarcity of dating services in the region, Bumble continued to flourish, improving its market share by holding 18.43% of the global share. It also got a collective total of 2,751,679 downloads.

36. Unlike in North and Latin America, the dating platform continued to become more popular without lots of serious contenders in 2020. As such, it got about 3,838,507 confirmed downloads and a market share rise of 20.83%.

37. The first quarter of the year under review began with 308,837 downloads, which ended with a slight drop to 302,358 downloads.

38. A continuous download drop was observed when the second quarter commenced. It started with 290,965 downloads and declined to 284,655 at the end of this period.

39. Bumble looked promising in the third quarter when it kicked off with 340,180 downloads. But it spiraled down to 232,317 downloads by September.

40. Starting with 312,764 downloads, the year’s final quarter was the most successful for Bumble in this region. The download figure increased to 428,257 in November, with a slight reduction to 421,283 downloads at the quarter’s end.

Africa, Europe, and the Middle East

41. The three regions collectively accounted for 20.67% of the global market share, with about 2.3 million downloads as of 2018.

42. In 2019, despite an increase in downloads, with 3 million, give or take, Bumble’s market shares in these regions dropped to 20.02%. This could be attributed to more dating platforms entering the market.

43. Even with other dating apps competing in the market, Bumble blossomed with an impressive 4.1 million downloads as of 2020. This number took its global market share up to 22.56% from these geographical locations. If you need proof to show how strong the dating app is in the market, this is it.

44. The number of downloads fluctuated between 974,771 and dropped to 787,261 in the year’s first quarter.

45. From the beginning of the second quarter, the application saw a further drop in downloads to 778,832. However, it picked up at the end of the quarter with 828,381 downloads.

46. A consistency in growth was noticed in the third quarter, starting with 861,765 downloads in July and 913,918 downloads in August. But it dropped in September to 818,455 downloads.

47. In the last quarter of the year, Bumble had the highest number of downloads, starting with 921,190 and ending with 966,302 downloads.

Age

48. According to a report by Statista, folks between the ages of 18 and 29 account for 13% of the traffic on the online dating platform. This is the highest by any age group.

49. The older age group between 30 to 44 years makes up 10% of Bumble users.

50. 4% of the platform subscribers are between 45 and 54.

51. Folks aged 55 and above make up 4% of people who patronize the dating service. As you can see, the older people become, the less likely they are to seek life partners.

Gender

52. According to a survey by WebTribunal, 65% of Bumble subscribers worldwide are males.

53. Taking a further look at the male users, about 63% of them admitted to patronizing the dating platform because the company considers women before men. It has been called a feminist platform, which its owner confirmed.

54. Despite being tailored to favor women, men make up a minority of 34% of users globally.

Global Bumble Statistics – Income from In-app Purchases

55. As of 2017, the dating service made earnings of $39,496,427 by the end of the year.

56. The company improved on funds generated by 171%, totaling $107,108,843 in 2018. Impressive.

57. Bumble continued to rake in more money, with $165,788,278 generated in 2019, translating to an improvement of 55% from the previous year.

58. The success rate of the platform continued to gain momentum with a total of $190,755,976 inflow of funds, better than what was achieved in 2019 by 15%.

North and Latin America

59. The online dating platform saw its funds rise to $35,758,434 in 2017, with a global market share of 90.53%.

60. Despite having more inflow of funds at $93,290,032 in 2018, the market share from this region was 87.1% as more competitors joined the market.

61. Bumble continued to be successful in 2019, generating an income of $139,750,689. But its stake in the global market share continued to drop to 84.29% with more players.

62. Like no one can stop a locomotive train, Bumble was unrelenting in its popularity and success. It raked in a total of $156,457,753 within this region, with a slight drop in market share to 82.02%.

Africa, Europe, and the Middle East

Note that these regions are not really into dating apps or services compared to the aforementioned other regions. Such an outcome is tied to their closeness to tradition and customs, especially in Africa and the Middle East. Let’s check the stats:

63. A total of $2,539,186 came from the app, with a 6.43% stake in the world market share as of 2017.

64. Just because the competition in these regions isn’t much, the increase in revenue of $8,965,075 in 2018 is almost in sync with the rise in market share, which grew to 8.37%.

65. Seemingly unchallenged by other players in the game, Bumble grew its revenue to $15,555,675 and continued to spread tentacles on the market share to 9.38% in 2019.

66. That’s not all. Bumble was unrelenting in its growth in revenue in 2020 to $20,251,773, finally reaching double figures in the global market with 10.62% in shares. The table below will show us at a glance how Bumble compares with other serious competitors:

Dating service Global Market Share Bumble 19% Tinder 40% Plenty of fish 5% Hinge 6% Match 3% Grindr 4% Other platforms 23%

Final Thoughts

Despite having a long way to catch up with Tinder in popularity and market share, Bumble has established itself as a viable option for online dating platforms worldwide. The fact it continued to gain popularity and revenue in regions not known for patronizing dating services is a true measure of how strongly the dating service has planted its roots in this line of business. Bumble is not leaving anytime soon.

Frequently Asked Questions