Alarming Burglary Statistics to Must Know (2023 Data)

It’s scary to think about someone breaking into your home and stealing your most valued possessions. Thankfully, statistics show home burglaries are declining compared to previous decades. Still, a home burglary happens every 25.7 seconds — and we shouldn’t stay silent about the break-ins that occur. Keeping our communities safe is easier when burglaries are reported to law enforcement.

To avoid becoming a victim yourself, be sure to take precautions like installing a quality home security system. A home with the right alarms and cameras will keep goblins away from your treats. This article highlights key burglary statistics to help you learn about burglary patterns and prevalence so you can protect your valuables and home.

Overview of Burglary Statistics

65% of home invasions occur midday, especially between 10 am and 3 pm. Only 12% of burglaries are pre-planned. The home invasion takes between 8-10 minutes. 88% of drug addicts commit a burglary to support their drug habit. Only 7% of burglaries result in violence. 300% more likely to be targeted by burglars. Homes without security systems areto be targeted by burglars. New Mexico has the highest rate of burglaries, with a record of 887.3 burglaries per 100,000 persons. Home burglaries were reduced by 10% after the COVID-19 pandemic. An average of $2416 was lost to burglaries by victims. Full-sized Chevrolet is the most stolen vehicle in the US in 2023.

Top Burglary and Home Invasion Statistics

1. An Average of 2.5 Million Burglaries Happen Every Year.

According to the FBI, an estimated 1.1 million burglaries were recorded in 2019, representing a 9.5% decrease from the previous year. Some data shows an average of 2.5 million burglaries occur yearly in the US, with about 66% being home invasions. Sadly, not all reported cases are traced due to a lack of evidence or witnesses; only about 87% are solved. The above statistics account for roughly 6850 break-ins daily; favorably, these numbers have been decreasing subsequently.

2. Not All Home Invasions are Pre-planned by Burglars; Only 12% of Burglaries are Planned Ahead of Time.

Most burglars admit a home invasion was an impulse-based decision. About 12% of burglars carry tools like firearms, screwdrivers, hammers, pliers, and pry bars. Some popular target items for burglars during home invasions are cash, laptops, cars, jewelry, smartphones, electronics, and other valuable items.

3. The Average Time for a House Break-in Operation is About 10 Minutes.

On average, it takes a thief less than 10 minutes to break into a house, and some as fast as 2 minutes. On successful penetration into the house, it takes about 8-10 minutes to rob and leave the house. Burglars must be quick; therefore, there’s no room to be choosy, grabbing valuable items like cash or jewelry. So as not to be seen by the neighborhood, they mostly gain access through backdoors.

4. Drug Addicts Who Majorly Consider Robbery to Support Their Drug Habit are Estimated to be 88%.

Some statistical data shows about 51% of burglars are hunting for cash for drugs, while 37% rob for money. Moreover, the robbers for cash eventually used the stolen money for other items and medications due to their addiction. Most drug abusers steal from their workplaces or break into homes to support their drug habit. This implies drug abuse serves as a motivator for involvement in burglaries.

5. Only 22% of Burglars Pay Attention to Neighborhood Watch Signs When Looking for Potential Homes to Rob.

Thieves target homes that appear easily accessible to quickly carry out their robbery without being caught. Neighborhood watch signs don’t discourage most burglars when choosing areas to rob. Despite their popularity and clear view, only 22% of thieves observe these signs.

6. The US Has Experienced a 37% Rate Reduction in Burglaries Since 2008.

Burglary statistics from 2008 to date have revealed a decrease in the trend of burglaries, especially in the US. According to FBI statistics, burglaries on residential properties have been the most predominant, with a crime rate accounting for 67.2%.

7. The Violence Rate in Home Burglaries Amounts to 7%.

Aside from the loss of property and the trauma resulting from robbery, violence is one feared thing for victims of burglaries. On average, every year, 7% of burglaries resort to violence, and 12% of burglars use firearms. The most common violence from burglary is simple assault—however, some result in minor or severe injuries and sometimes psychological trauma.

Home Security Statistics

8. A Whopping 72% of Residents in the US Have a Home Security System.

Not all US citizens have security systems in their homes. According to statistics from Ruby Home, about 72% of homes have a home security device in the US. 50% of the residents have a video surveillance system, and the remaining 32% have at least an alarm system. The 50% comprises 51 million video surveillance owners and the 32% for 39 million alarm owners. Additionally, about 37% of residents in the US own a video doorbell in their homes. The cost of getting a home security system varies based on the kind of security system you prefer. On average, a home security system costs around $475, but the range is around $200 to $1200.

9. Only About 17% of Residents Have an Installed Smart Security System.

Less than 1 out of every 4 homes has a security system installed in their homes. Not everyone can afford a smart security system. However, only about 17% have the system installed in their home. The need to have a good security system is vital, but most houses in the US have not purchased one. It is established that having a properly functional home security system can reduce the chances of home break-ins.

10. Homes Without a Security System are Three Times More Attractive for Burglars as Their Target.

The numbers reveal that houses without a security system are three times more at risk of being robbed. Familiarity with an area can also make burglaries more likely. Burglars tend to focus on homes that lack security measures to reduce their chances of getting caught. They target homes that have been robbed before, those near main roads, on the outskirts of neighborhoods, or in high-crime areas.

Home Invasion Statistics by State

Burglaries and thefts, particularly home invasions, are common occurrences in the United States, and there is at least one reported case in every state. Some states have more burglary cases than others, and this crime is more common in the Southern states.

11. New Mexico Becomes the Record-breaker State With the Highest Burglary Rate, up to 887.3 Per 100,000 Persons.

According to burglary statistics by World Atlas, New Mexico ranks 1st on the list of states in the US with the highest rate of burglary crimes. About 887.3 burglaries out of 100,000 persons happen to Mexicans. The citizens are prone to burglaries, with Arkansas following with 835.7 burglaries per 100,000 citizens.

12. New York has the Lowest Burglary Rate, With 257.2 Burglaries Per 100,000 Persons.

The state with the least house break-ins in the US is New York City, according to data from World Atlas. New York is the safest city, with about 257.2 burglaries per 100,000 persons. The second safest country is Virginia, with a burglary rate of 277.7 per 100,000 persons.

Home Burglaries Statistics Before and After the COVID-19 Pandemic

13. Home Burglaries Reduced After the COVID-19 Pandemic in the US.

Notably, before the wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US, the rate of home invasion burglaries reduced. Lockdown efforts greatly influenced the outstanding drop in burglary rate between 2020 and 2021. Between 2018 and 2019, burglary rates decreased by 10% and doubled to a 19% decrease between 2020 and 2021. Burglars had fewer chances to steal due to the compulsory sit-at-home to curb the spread of COVID-19.

FBI Burglary Statistics

14. Losses Incurred by Burglary Victims Amount to $2,416 on Average.

On average, the amount of loss per burglary was estimated to be $2,416. This figure accounts for a $3.4 billion gross failure in the US. This statistic is based on losses incurred on reported property losses and does not account for unreported cases.

Car Burglary Statistics

15. Vehicle Burglaries Take Place More During the Night.

The difference between the occurrence of home invasions and vehicle theft is the time. Home invasions occur mostly during the day, and car thefts occur mostly at night. When the cars are parked outside the house, burglars target the vehicles, being fully informed that the owners might be indoors. Burglars also attack car owners while away from their cars for a long time during shopping or at work.

16. Auto Burglaries are the Only Kind of Property Crime Increases Yearly.

Unlike house break-ins, which slowly decrease every year, vehicle thefts tend to be on the increasing side. Statistics show that the vehicle theft rate per 100,000 car owners is around 237.4. According to Wikipedia, the US recorded over 810,400 reported stolen vehicles in 2020 and 724,872 in 2019. Meanwhile, in 2019, the European Union recorded around 505,100 stolen cars.

17. A Total of 1 Million Cars Were Stolen in 2022 Alone in the United States of America.

NIBC report says over 1 million cars have been carted by burglars in 2022, indicating a 7% increase on the previous year. Between late 2021 and early 2021, the rate of vehicles stolen in Illinois increased to 35%. Two cities in the US, California and Texas, recorded the highest number of stolen vehicles. The thieves adopt the cars for usage, resell them, or dismantle them to enable them to sell the valuable parts.

18. The Honda Civic Car has the Highest Record of Stealing in the United States of America in 2022.

The Honda Civic was the commonest stolen vehicle in the US, with a record of over 35,426 reported stolen car accessories. This vehicle model is mostly targeted because it is easy to resell its parts or the vehicle as a whole. According to Burglary statistics in 2022, the rate at which the Honda Accord is commonly stolen in the US amounts to 36,815.

19. The Most Commonly Stolen Vehicle in the US in 2023 is the Full-sized Chevrolet.

The full-sized Chevrolet pickups became the most stolen car in the US between 2022 and 2023, with over 49,903 thefts. This car theft accounted for about 53% of all the stolen Chevrolets in California and Texas. Other famous cars stolen following the Chevrolets are the Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Sonata, and Kia Optima.

How to Stay Safe From Burglaries

You shouldn’t wait for a burglary before taking precautions or using a home security system. Therefore, below are basic measures to apply to scare intending criminals or burglars around your home or properties.

Install exterior Light , and let the yard be well-illuminated.

Be security-conscious and be proactive .

Get good locks and use a home alarm system.

Do not leave a spare key outside your home.

Lock Windows and doors on time; close blinds and curtains daily.

Do not take everything to social media – practice safety on social media.

Install automatic interior lighting.

Discreetly dispose of the packaging of expensive items bought in your home.

Landscaping your gardens can help get rid of harbors for intending criminals.

Get a security personnel or a security dog to guard your home.

Deploy home security systems, such as installing systems, such as installing security cameras

Get Insurance .

Install home security.

Conclusion

The statistics revealed alarming data on burglary crimes, not to worry; the crime rate has reduced over the years. Protecting your property is good, but self-protection is even more paramount. Keep yourself safe from would-be burglars by practicing safety measures such as getting a home security system and insurance. The burglary statistics will keep you in the know to be guarded. Since the burglary crime rate is reducing, it doesn’t negate that burglars are still on the move. Apply preventive measures like getting a home security system, good locks, insurance, a good alarm system, etc. A burglary could happen to anyone, but you’re not helpless.

