Home Car Sharing Market Statistics: Industry Growth Forecast for 2027
Statistics

Car Sharing Market Statistics: Industry Growth Forecast for 2027

Kate Sukhanova Senior Statistics Contributor Author expertise
Updated:
One of the signs of an advancing sharing economy is the impressive car sharing market statistics. The car sharing market has permeated most regions, as more and more of the world embraces sustainable mobility and people are looking to reduce the ownership costs of their cars.

The car sharing market emerged as a result of these changing preferences, and has been growing for the last few years.

For that reason, car sharing is something both marketers and car owners should be paying close attention to. To help you get the most out of your current and future car, we put together this guide to the latest car sharing statistics and trends and how it’s changed across the years.

Let’s dive in.

Key Car Sharing Market Statistics & Figures

  • 🌎 By 2028, the global car sharing market is expected to reach $15.4 billion, with a CAGR of 14.04%
  • 🇺🇸 By 2027, the American revenue in the car sharing market is projected to reach $3.23 billion, while revenue on the Canadian side is forecast at $0.6 billion.
  • 🇩🇪 The Continental European country with the largest car sharing market by revenue in 2023 is Germany, which saw $0.80 billion in revenue, and has 4.4 million car sharing users.
  • 🇬🇧 The UK’s car sharing market is the biggest one in Europe in terms of revenue, and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.51% from $0.8 billion in 2023 to $0.93 billion in 2027.
  • 📈 By 2028, the number of car sharing users worldwide is expected to rise to almost 65 million.
  • 🇨🇭 70% of German and 80% of Swiss car sharers are men, who use free-floating car sharing services.
  • 🇨🇦 In Canada, the majority of free-floating car sharing users (74%) are aged 25-44, and Canadian station-based car sharing users are mostly aged 25-49 (71%).

Car Sharing Market Size

Car sharing involves individuals renting vehicles for a short period of time (as short as an hour). They can either rent from a company or a private individual – a phenomenon known as “peer-to-peer” car sharing. 

To kick off our exploration of one of the largest shared mobility markets, we take a look at the global car-sharing market size and the key players.

Global Market Figures

According to Business Wire, the global car-sharing market cashed in a total of $7 billion in 2022. By 2028, this figure is expected to grow to $15.4 billion, with a projected a CAGR of 14.04%

As you might have expected, different providers disproportionately contribute to this total total revenue. Below, we examine the top car sharing providers worldwide.

Top Car Sharing Providers – Shares & Statistics

Biggest car sharing companies in 2022 by market share

As of 2022, the largest car sharing provider in the world is Zipcar, with a 13% market share. Other companies with a significant share are Getaround (10%) and SHARE NOW (8%), which owns car2go and DriveNow.

Compared to the above, other brands don’t have a significant market share.

However, as you’ll see in the next section, some brands are more predominant than others in certain regions.

Car Sharing Market – Sales & Revenue Statistics

Let’s take a closer look at the current global state, as well as at predicted figures for sales and revenue of the car sharing market. These statistics don’t include peer-to-peer car sharing – rather, they focus on car sharing companies.

North America Car Sharing

North America car sharing revenue stats and forecast 2022-2027

In the US, which is the one of biggest car share markets by revenue, car sharing is on track to reach $2.89 billion. That’s over six times more than the Canada’s $0.44 billion.

By 2027, the American revenue is projected to reach $3.23 billion, and the Canadian car sharing revenue is forecast at $0.6 billion. The average revenue per user (ARPU) in 2023 is the same in both countries – $520, which is predicted to increase to $540 by 2027.

As for Mexico, given its smaller size and population, the car sharing market is much smaller than that of its Northern neighbors. In 2023, it amounted to $20.65 million, and is projected to reach $26.36 million by 2027.

EMEA Car Sharing

Car sharing revenue EMEA forecast 2027

In Europe, Middle East, and Africa, the car sharing market is also booming. For example, the European revenue of the car-sharing market in 2023 was $4.89 billion. However, the ARPU in Europe is lower than that in Canada or the US – $272, compared to North America’s $520.

The Continental European country with the largest car sharing market by revenue in 2023 is Germany, which cashed $0.80 billion in revenue for the industry. Germany also expects the largest growth of the market by 2027, as it’s forecast to surpass the $1 billion mark.

With over 4.4 million car sharing users in Germany in 2023, such an increase wouldn’t be much of a surprise. Spain, which boasts $0.78 billion in revenue, is in second place.

Despite leaving the EU and limiting travel possibilities, the UK is the de facto leader of the European car sharing market, with $0.81 billion in revenue in 2023. Below, we take a closer look at it.

SHARE NOW is the largest car sharing provider in Europe, with a market share of 16%. It’s closely followed by Zipcar at 11%.

As for Africa and the Middle East, Saudi Arabia takes first place for 2023 car sharing revenue, as the industry generate $111 million throughout the year.

It’s also forecast to earn $149 million in 2027.

Israel is in second place, with a 2023 car sharing revenue of $83 million and predicted 2027 revenue of $123 million (CAGR of 10.35%)

United Kingdom

Most used car sharing brands UK 2023
Source: Statista

The UK’s car sharing market is the biggest one in Europe in terms of revenue, and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.51% from $0.8 billion in 2023 to $0.93 billion in 2027. The UK ARPU is $400, almost double of the European average.

The demand for car sharing services grew by 22% in the UK from 2019 to 2023, indicating that Britons have a significant need for this service.

The most popular car sharing brands in the UK are Enterprise CarClub and Zipcar, which have a 36% and a 28% market share, respectively. According to a report by Zipcar, 87% of UK car sharing users were based in London as of 2020.

APAC

APAC car sharing market revenue forecast 2027

When it comes to the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, Mainland China is the clear winner in terms of the car sharing market revenue. Its 2023 revenue amounted to $2 billion, an increase of over $200 million from 2022.

By 2027, it’s predicted to surpass $3.2 billion. To compare, Hong Kong’s 2023 car sharing revenue was just under $170 million, and India’s was $72 million.

That’s not to say that other APAC countries aren’t looking promising. Japan and South Korea’s forecast 2027 growth of the car sharing market is very close to $0.8 billion.

Australia and New Zealand are admittedly lagging behind, with Australia’s 2027 revenue forecast set at $0.32 billion, and New Zealand’s at just $0.15 million.

LATAM

Finally, the Latin America (LATAM) region. Statistics indicate that it’s the smallest car sharing market in terms of revenue. 

Here’s a breakdown of LATAM countries’ car sharing market revenue in 2023, as well as their respective predicted revenue by 2027.

Country Revenue 2023, USD Projected revenue 2023, USD
Argentina $14.1 million $14.4 million
Brazil $13.3 million $17.9 million
Chile $25.4 million $34.5 million
Colombia $11 million $14.8 million
Uruguay $1.7 million $2.4 million

Car Sharing User & Demographic Statistics

Car sharing users in Europe 2022

In this section, we’ll explore the user statistics for the car sharing market and take a look at the service’s main demographics.

Number of Car Sharing Service Users

Forecast of car sharing users worldwide 2027
Source: Statista

Economists expect the car sharing market bring more revenue around the world. And as you might expect, a significant reason for that is the growth in the number of users.

By 2028, the number of car sharing users worldwide is expected to reach almost 65 million, almost as much as the entire population of the UK!

To put things in context, this is almost double the number of car sharing users in 2017 (36 million). Since then, the number has been growing consistently, with around 3 million new users coming on board each year. Some of the key reasons behind this growth are:

  • Reduction in fuel and parking costs – a significant motivation for many who struggle with inflation and cost-of-living crises.
  • Reduction in car costs for owners who share their vehicle.
  • Reduced carbon emissions and pollution due to lower overall number of purchased cars.
  • Opportunities to try out electric cars at a very affordable cost.

Key Car Sharing Market Demographics

In terms of car sharing user breakdown by gender, a 2022 study by the Polytechnic University of Turin suggests that men account for a larger proportion of car sharers than women, and are more likely to switch to that mode of transport. 

However, the study stipulates that the gender breakdown in different regions largely depends on socioeconomic conditions. For instance, 70% of German and 80% of Swiss car sharers are men.

On the other hand, 63% of free-floating car sharing users in Canada are women. And women in North America are generally more likely to choose car sharing services than women in Europe.

In terms of age differences, the study makes clear links between younger people and increased use of car sharing services. For instance, in Turin, 93% of members of free-floating car sharing services are aged 18-34.

At the same time, the majority of free-floating car sharing users in Canada (74%) are aged 25-44, and Canadian station-based car sharing users are mostly aged 25-49 (71%).

Car sharing is emerging as an increasingly disruptive force, thanks to the changing habits of consumers and the increased urbanization. As a result, the automotive market is experiencing a shift through shared mobility becoming more prominent.

In this section, we take a look at what the future might hold for the car sharing market and the key emerging trends that could shape it.

Urbanization & Sustainability

As the levels of urbanization grow, so does the demand for sustainable travel. Car sharing offers an attractive alternative to traditional car ownership.

With car sharing, those living in an urbanized area can access cars on a short-term basis without the extra costs of maintenance, parking, and insurance.

With limited parking space in urban developments, car sharing services can provide the answer that’s less costly and more sustainable.

Shifting Mobility Patterns

The shift to remote and hybrid work induced by the COVID-19 pandemic has changed many areas of our lives forever, and mobility is no exception. With many people no longer needing to commute to work every day, the need for car ownership decreases, and that’s where car sharing comes in.

For those who live in suburban areas and don’t need to go to the office every day, but do need to run errands that require a vehicle, car sharing is becoming the solution. We expect that trend to continue in the future.

Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicles (EVs) represent another significant shift in the automotive industry, given their sustainability offering, but they’re expensive to own and their purchase requires significant decision-making. Car sharing offers a chance for consumers to test out the EVs before buying while also reducing their carbon emissions.

Subscription Economy

The subscription trend is unfortunately permeating many industries today, and it’s only a matter of time until it reaches the automotive industry.

Certain car manufacturers are, in fact, already using this model to break into the car sharing market.

The flexibility and customization offered by the subscription-based car sharing service allows customers to choose packages tailored to their specific needs. This shift towards subscription-based car sharing is a reflection of a broader consumer trend, where they’re increasingly interested in personalized and on-demand services.

Driving the Point Home

Car sharing is an exciting market that emerged as a result of significant changes in our environment and preferences.

The increased interest in sustainable living and traveling, urbanization, and increased remote work have all contributed to the growth of the car sharing market, forecast to reach $15.4 billion by 2028.

These trends and statistics are a strong indicator of the increasing dominance of shared mobility and focus on sustainability. As governments around the world introduce more incentives for the latter, we predict car sharing to gain even stronger ground in the next few years.

Sources

