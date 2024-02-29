120+ Chatbot Statistics for 2024 (Already Mainstream)

Chatbots have exploded onto the scene, projected for incredible growth as conversational AI transforms customer engagement. Forecasts estimate the global chatbot market will exceed $10 billion by 2025 as adoption rates multiply across sectors. Recent surveys reveal that 67% of consumers already utilize chatbots for quick, seamless interactions. That number is likely to rise, with 86% stating positive chatbot experiences.

Powering this bot boom are game-changing stats – automated assistants now handle 65% of business-to-consumer communications. Retail chatbots, in particular, engage over 600 million global shoppers annually and are expected to save over $11 billion in transaction costs by 2023. With astute deployments, chatbots manage 92% of customer issues while forming meaningful connections that feel decidedly human-like during these rapid-paced times.

We dutifully handpicked 120+ enlightening facts about the chatbot landscape to show how well these chatbots perform. The facts we compiled will show you the consumer adoption rates and conversion impact of digital marketing this technology has recorded. Let’s proceed!

Key Facts You Should Know About Chatbots

used an AI chat robot in the year 2022, signaling the technology’s mainstream integration. Many customers (about 88% of them), signaling the technology’s mainstream integration. From what we see, this technology will be able to perform more complex tasks in marketing, operations, and growth functions as the years progress. It has already eaten deep into many sections, with its adoption spanning e-commerce to healthcare. Research has shown us that clickthrough rates for the discussion robot can reach over 50%, outpacing other digital marketing channels. Through our 117 facts, we quantify chatbots’ expanding presence and reveal key trends on the horizon.

Fundamental Chatbot Trends and Data

1. AI chat robot use by brands has grown 92% in recent years, showing their increasing popularity.

2. In 2020, 25% of shoppers spoke with an AI chat robot while interacting with a business, a 13% increase from the prior year.

3. Globally, 67% of people have used an AI discussion robot in the last 12 months.

4. Approximately 1.4 billion individuals currently use chatbots.

5. One out of every six times a person gets customer service help this year, it comes from AI instead of a human.

6. Facebook’s messaging platform has become the #1 place for chatbots.

7. Over 40% of shoppers leverage conversational commerce tools to aid purchases and sales.

8. 27% of people were unsure if their last customer service interaction was with a human or a chatbot.

9. Facebook hosts over 300,000 active chatbots, triple the previous amounts, showing growing user preference.

10. 69% of chats with chatbots can be completed without needing human takeover.

11. A properly designed chatbot system can handle 80% of simple user queries without issues.

12. Most people use chatbots because they want fast answers.

13. 60% of Millennials who use social media often have tried chatbots.

14. Around 41% of people use conversational tools when shopping online.

15. About 87% of people feel okay or happy using chatbots.

16. Only around 13% feel unsatisfied by their chatbot experience.

17. The top countries using chatbots are the US (36%), India (11%), and Germany (4%).

18. 41% of executives and senior managers initiate online chats on business sites.

19. One-third of people want to book services and amenities through a chatbot.

20. Chats with only bots have an 87.58% satisfaction rate, 2% higher than when humans take over.

Chatbot Engagement and Utilization Statistics

21. One in five live chat inquiries does not get a response.

22. Older demographics expect more benefits from chatbots versus younger generations.

23. Almost half of female online shoppers prefer chatbots over men, at 37%.

24. 27% of consumers are presently interested in AI and bots.

25. About 37% use a customer service chatbot for urgent help needs.

26. About 35% of folks use chatbots to fix problems or get detailed answers.

27. More B2B companies, around 58%, have chatbots on their sites compared to B2C companies, which is about 42%.

28. Around 40% of millennials chat with bots every day.

29. Some bots get responses between 35-40%, while better ones can get 80-90%.

30. It’s quite surprising how increasingly popular these chatbots have become. Based on available data, chatbot usage has seen a 92% increase since 2019, meaning they are now the fastest-growing medium of brand communication.

31. Were you aware that more than half of B2B companies use AI chat assistants? Yes, it’s true. As this chatbot trend keeps rising and more businesses adopt it, less than half of B2C websites have them. We noticed that most B2B businesses like chatbots because they help find potential customers, which is an important feat for them.

32. Since website UX/UI is very important in consumer engagement, many businesses (about 39%) now use digital bots to make their websites more interesting and engaging.

33. About 65% of the businesses that use chat robots are software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies.

34. Many people have come to love chatbot interactions, and one-third of consumers wish more companies would use them.

35. Some big companies (24%), medium-sized ones (15%), and small businesses (16%) are using chatbots right now.

36. Six of ten people have talked to a chatbot in the past year.

Stats on Chatbot’s Conversion

37. We might chat more with bots than our partners in the future.

38. More than half of service organizations plan to use chatbots within a year and a half. That’s a big increase of 136%.

39. Over half of businesses believe that chatbots are changing their industry.

40. The really good chatbot experiences with more involved customers can get as high as a 90% response rate.

41. On average, chatbots get about 35-40% of people to respond.

42. Online shops using Facebook Messenger chatbots and special chatboxes for abandoned carts have made more money—between 7% to 25% extra.

43. Chatbot tech can improve websites’ ability to get people to buy stuff. Depending on the business type, it can raise sales anywhere from 10% to 100%.

44. When chatbots are top-notch and people are involved, they can get high response rates, like 80-90%.

45. Most people trust virtual assistants’ advice more than salespeople when buying things.

46. Business leaders think chatbots, on average, have increased sales by 67%.

47. More than half of businesses believe that chatbots give them much more money back than they put in.

48. Chatbots are quicker to respond than real people.

49. About 68% of people prefer chatbots because they give fast answers.

50. People also like that chatbots can help them even when the business is closed and connect them to a real person if needed.

51. The top benefit people see in chatbots is that they offer support all day and night.

52. Chatbots have saved businesses money by reducing customer service costs by as much as 30%.

53. People worry that chatbots might not understand them well or can’t solve tricky problems.

54. About half of consumers feel like chatbots stop them from talking to a real person.

Stats on Chatbot Business and Marketing

55. Many people, around 60%, believe that chatbots don’t get what they need as well as a human does.

56. Six of ten consumers would rather wait to talk to a real person than chat with a bot.

57. More than half of businesses (55%) use chatbots to find better potential customers.

58. Business leaders think chatbots have increased sales by 67%.

59. Around 40% of US, EU, and Chinese businesses use ready-made AI programs, like virtual agents and chatbots.

60. Chatbots are mostly used for selling stuff (41%), helping customers (37%), and marketing (17%).

61. The main uses of advanced AI chatbots are turning speech into text (46%) and helping teams work together (26%).

62. Most businesses (64%) believe that chatbots will help them give customers a more personal experience.

63. Half of businesses want to spend more on voice assistants than on phone apps.

64. Smaller companies, especially those with up to fifty employees, use chatbots more than bigger ones.

65. Every month, over five billion people use messaging apps.

66. Around 1.4 billion folks use messaging apps and enjoy chatting with chatbots.

67. In 2018, Blue-Bot messaged over two million times to over 500,000 customers.

68. Facebook Messenger has more than 300,000 chatbots.

69. Almost all the time spent on mobile devices is on mobile apps, about 10 out of every 11 minutes.

70. When brands talk with customers on Messenger, it’s 30% more profitable than showing them ads again.

71. Three of every five millennials have chatted with a chatbot at least once.

72. Nearly half, about 47%, of people who talk to chatbots buy stuff.

73. About one-third of internet users like using talkative chatbots to book things or shop online.

74. More than half of customers like using chatbots instead of calling customer service.

Statistics on Consumer Preferences with Chatbot

75. The top AI chatbots for work are Microsoft Cortana (49%), Apple Siri (47%), and Google Assistant (23%).

76. Around 53% are more likely to shop there if people can message a business.

77. Nearly half, 48%, of people prefer a chatbot that can solve their problems rather than one with a personality.

78. The top industries that gain the most from using AI assistants are

Real Estate 28% Travel 16% Education 14% Healthcare 10% Finance 5%

79. AI assistants make the most money in the real estate industry.

80. By 2023, about 35% of organizations will rely heavily on AI discussion agents for recruitment.

81. XOR, a recruiting chatbot vendor, claims its solution improves the recruitment process by 33%, screens 85% more resumes, and spends 50% less per hire.

82. A survey found that 58% of candidates were open to interacting with AI and recruitment virtual assistants during the initial stages of job applications.

83. Around two-thirds of people would find a chatbot useful in managing their business and travel arrangements.

84. Data also shows that many users (about 37%) prefer to use intelligent AI assistants when making travel plans or comparing booking options.

85. As long as it saves them time and money, 87% of users prefer to interact with a travel AI assistant to a human assistant.

86. You should know that A GRT Hotels & Resorts AI chat robot exchanged over 175,000 messages within two and a half months of its launch.

Chatbot Stats in Travel/Hospitality

87. By 2023, it’s estimated that AI assistants will handle 75-90% of banking and healthcare customer queries.

88. AI interactive agents in banking are expected to save around $7.3 billion globally by 2023.

89. Since the pandemic began, about two-thirds of top global financial firms have started using AI conversational agent in their apps.

90. A little over a third of retail customers are okay with speaking to customer service through an AI discussion robot.

91. By 2023, over 70% of chatbot conversations will involve retail.

92. In 2019, over 40% of US consumers used chatbots while engaging with the retail industry.

93. Clothing is the most popular product sold online with the help of chatbots.

94. Successful online stores mainly sell clothes (22%), followed by health products (9%), furniture (9%), electronics (8%), and jewelry (8%).

95. Using abandoned cart chatbots with Messenger could increase your online sales by up to 25%.

96. Using chatbots could save about 30% on helping customers.

97. It was expected that customer service groups would grow by 136% in 2019.

98. For 58% of people, chatbots have changed what they expect from customer service.

99. About 64% of support agents using chatbots find they have more time to handle tougher issues.

100. Around 16% of Americans have tried using chatbots like Alexa or Google Home while shopping.

Statistics on the Implementation of AI Assistants

101. About half of companies utilize AI-powered chatbots in their IT departments, while fewer, only 23%, use the tools for office tasks.

102. ELIZA, which is the first chatbot, was made back in 1966.

103. Countries in the top five categories regarding chatbot usage are the US, India, Germany, the UK, and Brazil.

104. Almost one-fourth of the world’s population was estimated to use chatbots by the end of 2019.

105. Around $5 billion was expected to be invested in chatbots by the end of 2021.

106. Interest in chatbots went up by 160% in 2018.

107. About 40% of spending on cognitive AI goes into software, especially in areas like conversational AI and machine learning.

108. It’s expected that by 2024, people will spend about $142 billion shopping using voice bots, up from $2.8 billion in 2019.

109. Almost half, around 47%, of organizations plan to use chatbots to help customers by the end of 2021.

110. About two-thirds of most financial companies have added chatbots to their apps.

111. The US leads globally with nearly 16,000 websites having a chatbot.

112. Experts estimated that the healthcare chatbot market will grow to about $340 million by 2027.

113. Most businesses (about 80%) might use some talking bot system by 2023.

114. AI integration is expected to be huge on social media.

Stats on Estimates and Forecasts for AI Assistants

115. In 2023, it’s expected that chatbot shopping will hit $112 billion.

116. By 2023, chat robots could save businesses about 2.5 billion hours.

117. Businesses might save around $8 billion with AI assistants by 2023.

118. The global Artificial Intelligence assistant market could be worth over $994 million in 2024.

119. AI Chatbots might lower the cost of each customer interaction by $0.70 by 2023.

120. Almost all businesses, around 96%, believe that AI chatbots will stick around.

121. About 85% of customer interactions might not need a human by the end of 2021.

122. AI discussion robots might become more important than email marketing.

Wrapping Up

AI assistants easily make it easy for consumers to converse with various brands. For that, they could be the top option for future communication mediums between businesses and consumers. The chatbot world has superb growth potential. They make customer service quick, save time doing the same things repeatedly, and help find more potential customers. If you’re a business owner looking for an effective way to reach out and engage your customers, try this AI assistant. You’ll love the outcome!

