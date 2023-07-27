150+ Captivating Cloud Computing Statistics to Know in 2023

Cloud computing has come a long way, as many businesses now use the technology. Companies heavily utilize various cloud computing solutions, from storage and containers to entire computing platforms. The sector now has a vibrant and exciting atmosphere thanks to the industry’s widespread use of the cloud. Hence, being informed about these developments will help you develop business plans for the best possible use of the cloud.

This article provides extensive insights into cloud computing statistics and every other information individuals and businesses need.

Statistics on Cloud Computing Growth and Adoption

Since its inception, cloud computing services have proven versatile and essential for private use. Its benefits are extensible to data backups and disaster recovery, software development, data storage, testing, analytics, virtual desktop deployment, and customer-facing web application development. Here are some statistics surrounding the growth and adoption of cloud computing:

1. Every single organization either uses a public cloud or a private cloud.

2. 85% of firms are anticipated to embrace a “cloud-first” strategy by 2025, which is startling.

3. Over 60% of all corporate data is stored in cloud storage.

4. Spending on the cloud in 2022 made up around 25% of the $919 billion market for commercial IT.

5. 51% of IT spending is expected to switch from traditional IT tools to cloud alternatives by 2025.

6. All new products and services are currently being developed in the cloud, according to a significant 75% of tech leaders.

7. About 50% of firms have a cloud-native strategy or are completely cloud-enabled.

8. There are around 12 million purchasers of cloud infrastructure worldwide.

9. Even during economic uncertainty, 80% of businesses plan to increase their cloud investment.

10. Enterprises are giving the creation of cloud-native applications a substantial 75% priority.

11. In 2023, 33.4% of businesses will switch from older business applications to cloud-based technologies.

12. 59% of IT leaders explore shifting sensitive consumer data to the cloud, while 52% consider it for business financial data.

13. For 41% of IT decision-makers, finding cloud security knowledge requires suppliers’ help.

14. 40% of IT officials also ask for assistance overseeing their cloud assets.

Statistics on Cloud Computing Benefits

There are enormous benefits that cloud computing brings to the table. The most popular are in the aspects of speed, flexibility, and scalability. However, we can tell how much more through the statistics below:

15. With increases in service standards (43%), business facilitation (45%), and corporate resilience (42%), more than 40% of businesses have fully reaped the benefits of cloud adoption.

16. 39% of businesses report using the cloud has helped them reach their cost-saving goals.

17. Up to half of all businesses view the cloud as a more reliable platform for operating their workloads.

18. A 37% boost in the average time to go to market for new features results from cloud implementation.

19. Software development and maintenance efficiency are up 38% with practical cloud usage.

20. Uptime is reduced by about 57% while using the cloud.

21. A better end-user experience is reported by more than 50% of businesses that have migrated to the cloud from on-premises apps.

22. Cloud migration means that 60% of businesses report simpler IT management and operations.

23. 71 percent of businesses with high levels of cloud maturity adopt cutting-edge technologies very quickly and aggressively promote innovation.

24. By 2030, the adoption of the cloud has the potential to provide an astonishing $3 trillion in EBITDA.

25. Among these estimates, Fortune 500 firms alone stand to generate a stunning $1 trillion in EBITDA.

Market Statistics of Cloud Computing

The need for cloud-based platforms is greatly fueled by the growing digitization of remote work and the quick development of new technologies like artificial intelligence software (AI), big data, IoT, and machine learning (ML). These statistics fall in line with the market growth of this new technological trend:

26. 80% of businesses budget over $1.2 million annually for cloud expenses.

27. Furthermore, 37% of businesses spend over $12 million annually on cloud technology.

28. Revenues from the public cloud increased significantly by 21%, reaching a startling $544 billion in 2022.

29. The most substantial revenue growth was seen in Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS), where sales increased by 29% and reached over $195 billion in 2022.

30. Private cloud, Software as a Service (SaaS) enterprises, and other cloud service revenues increased by 19% in 2022, reaching a significant $229 billion.

31. By dominating with a sizeable 55% share of the overall income in 2022, Software as a Service (SaaS) commanded a dominant position in the cloud sector.

32. A sizeable 47% of the revenue 2022 was attributed to private deployment.

33. Large businesses made up over 50% of the total revenue from cloud computing in 2022 among all company sizes.

34. Nearly a quarter of cloud income in 2022 came from the banking, financial, and insurance (BFSI) industry, which has become a significant player.

35. Geographically speaking, North America emerged as the top area, accounting for an incredible 42% of cloud revenue in 2022.

36. Worldwide end-user revenue on open-source cloud services is anticipated to increase significantly in 2023 by nearly 21%, reaching roughly $592 billion.

37. The market for cloud computing is predicted to grow significantly, from $446.51 billion in 2022 to a staggering $1.614 trillion by 2030.

38. By 2026, the worldwide public cloud industry alone is anticipated to more than treble and surpass $1 trillion in revenue.

39. The country spent over $258 billion on publicly listed cloud services in 2023, accounting for 45% of all cloud service earnings in 2022.

40. The European cloud industry has developed rapidly and is now more than five times bigger than in 2017. The expected price is $650 billion by 2032.

41. Without China, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region accounts for 14% of global cloud spending.

42. The APAC market is anticipated to grow more than quadruple, from $51.2 billion in 2021 to $165.2 billion in 2026.

43. By 2024, $200 billion is expected to be spent in the APAC area on cloud services.

44. The publicly traded cloud companies from the United States, Europe, and Israel that comprise the worldwide Euroscape cloud index were valued at a staggering $1.2 trillion in September 2022.

Statistics on Leading Markets in Cloud Computing

The world market is constantly at a competition over new, trendy developments. Cloud computing is one of such sectors being clamored for, with attention on all fronts. Thankfully, their hyper scalers are at their premium performance. Let’s look into the stats surrounding them.

45. The top 8 cloud infrastructure providers control over 80% of the market.

46. Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud control a sizeable two-thirds (66%) share of the cloud infrastructure industry among this group of hyper scalers.

47. The top three cloud service providers, AWS, Microsoft, and Google, collectively hold 66% of the market for public clouds.

48. With a market share of 34%, AWS dominates the cloud infrastructure market, outpacing the combined market shares of its two main rivals, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

49. AWS could generate $100 billion in revenue by the end of 2023 if it keeps up the same sales growth rate as in 2022.

50. Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud market share 21% and 11%, respectively.

Statistics on Open Source Clouds

The public cloud allows numerous companies to use pooled computer resources provided by a vendor, which is a highly favored cloud deployment. The stats below shed light on how the public cloud adoption environment is changing:

51. In 2023, end-user spending on public cloud services is anticipated to be nearly $600 billion.

52. Public cloud service providers invested an astounding $120 billion in their data center infrastructure’s construction, leasing, and equipment in 2022.

53. 96% of businesses use at least one public cloud for their business operations.

54. Businesses set aside 50% of their workloads to run on public clouds.

55. Businesses use 2.2 public cloud platforms on average to run their business.

56. 48 percent of businesses use public clouds to store data.

57. AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platforms are the top three major public cloud service providers.

58. Retail and e-commerce (79%), media and entertainment (73%), and software organizations (72%) all make extensive use of public clouds.

59. 68% of small businesses favor the public cloud because of its lower costs.

60. To manage and supervise cloud-related operations, 71% of businesses keep a specialized public cloud team or cloud center of excellence (CCOE).

Statistics on Private Cloud Computing Services

Private cloud services are a cloud deployment type where a single entity has exclusive access to the cloud infrastructure. Private clouds offer a more controlled and secure environment adapted to the unique requirements of the individual enterprise, in contrast to public clouds, where sharing is among several organizations.

Hence, any organization employing the private cloud benefits from greater privacy, personalization, and data control thanks to this exclusivity. We’ll look into some statistics concerning the private cloud computing sector:

61. By 2029, private cloud revenue is anticipated to expand rapidly, by almost 30%, to $528.36 billion.

62. 84% of businesses use at least one private cloud for their business operations.

63. 32% of workloads are typically performed by businesses in private cloud infrastructures.

64. Microsoft Azure Stack has the highest adoption rate of the significant private cloud services in use or being tested, at 58%, followed by AWS Outposts at 52% and VMware vSphere/vCenter at 54%.

65. With a 64% usage rate, the telecoms industry stands out as the primary user of private cloud infrastructure. It is the only industry where private cloud adoption is higher than that of public cloud.

Hybrid Cloud Statistics and Information

The hybrid cloud computing service is a blend of both public and private forms. Hybrid cloud usage is becoming increasingly common as no business exclusively uses a public or a private cloud solution. Utilizing both public and private clouds in this way enables companies to build a flexible, integrated computing environment that perfectly suits their unique requirements. This session would speak more about the benefits and general adoption.

66. Eight out of ten businesses (80%) use numerous public clouds, demonstrating the rising popularity of multi-cloud adoption.

67. Similarly, 60% of businesses claim to use numerous private clouds, demonstrating a solid uptake of different remote cloud environments.

68. 56% of businesses with over $500 million in annual revenue have adopted a hybrid cloud strategy, showing the strategy’s appeal among larger firms.

69. 70% of IT leaders agree that a robust hybrid cloud strategy is necessary to realize the promise of a digital transformation fully.

70. Compared to a single cloud platform solution, the hybrid cloud method delivers 2.5 times more commercial value, demonstrating its potency in fostering organizational success.

71. Businesses note that a hybrid cloud strategy speeds up corporate agility and innovation (40%) and gives them access to a more flexible and agile development environment (42%).

The Multicloud Form of Cloud Computing: Statistics and General Information

Multicloud refers to using numerous public cloud providers or private cloud suppliers to install multiple cloud-based services of the same type.

A hybrid cloud, on the other hand, combines both public and private cloud environments, integrating and managing various cloud deployment types to produce a unified and adaptable computing infrastructure that meets an enterprise’s unique demands and specifications. These statistics will further separate the two entities and clarify preferences:

72. Multi-cloud methods are widely used, as seen by 98% of businesses that use or intend to employ at least two cloud infrastructure providers.

73. Plans to include four or more cloud infrastructure providers are even more ambitious for about 31% of businesses.

74. Almost 9 out of 10 businesses have adopted a multi-cloud strategy because they appreciate its benefits.

75. Durability (46%), technological change (43%), flexibility (42%), and governance and security (41%) are the main justifications for the development of multi-cloud operations.

76. Sixty percent of IT experts and company executives presently use multi-cloud solutions, and 47 percent plan to do so.

77. 8 out of 10 businesses are anticipated to have used multi-cloud solutions by the middle of 2023.

78. Over one-third of multi-cloud users use Other multi-cloud products, such as multi-cloud tools for managing costs (31%) and multi-cloud security solutions (32%).

79. Most respondents, by a considerable margin, said multi-cloud methods help them accomplish their business objectives.

80. One out of two IT leaders think businesses that don’t use a multi-cloud strategy risk struggling or failing in their objectives.

81. Skill shortages are the main issue affecting 40% of businesses’ multi-cloud operations.

82. Siloed teams’ adverse effects are cited by over a third of businesses (35%), as well as a lack of training by 33% as potential roadblocks to their multi-cloud computing potential.

83. Automation is critical in optimizing and streamlining multi-cloud operations, with 89% of businesses considering it essential for their multi-cloud architecture.

Statistics on Cloud Computing Storage

A key component of cloud computing, cloud storage, enables businesses to safely store large volumes of data on remote computers. Due to its flexibility and ease, cloud storage has gained much traction as a feasible substitute for physical hard drives and traditional on-premise data storage, which demand a lot of space and upkeep.

84. In 2023, 84% of IT decision-makers expect to keep more data in the public cloud.

85. Public cloud storage services receive 14% of the average IT budgets for businesses.

86. In 2022, over half (52%) of the enterprises exceeded their allotted public cloud storage budget.

87. 59% of businesses use file storage services and public cloud storage platforms like AWS.

88. 71% of American consumers who use cloud storage do so for their images.

89. 53% of these customers back up additional significant data on the cloud.

90. 41% of users keep their music and videos in the cloud.

91. 35% of those who use cloud storage save their business documents there.

92. Over a quarter (27%) of users use cloud storage to store passwords and other personal information.

93. Most cloud storage users (54.62%) use three or more cloud storage services, suggesting a propensity for multiple service adoption.

94. With 94.44% of users, Google Drive has become the most widely used personal cloud storage service.

95. With 66.2% of customers using the service, Dropbox comes in second.

96. With a utilization rate of 39.35%, Microsoft OneDrive is in third place, closely trailed by iCloud at 38.89%.

97. With only 9.72% of consumers choosing the storage option, Amazon Drive holds the fifth spot.

98. Amazon Simple Storage Service S3, which will hold a commanding 44.7% market share in 2021, is the market leader in the enterprise data storage sector.

99. Pure Storage had a market share of 11.47%, and NetApp was in second place with a market share of 3.55%.

Cloud Data Center Statistics

Data center infrastructure has been in high demand with the increased adoption of cloud technology. Cloud providers and cp-location companies are now building more physical data centers. Here are relevant statistics about data centers.

100. $49 billion will be spent on the construction of data centers globally 2030.

101. In 2023, $222 billion was the expected IT spending on data centers.

102. The number of hyperscale data centers will increase by 50% in the next four years, and it will improve the cloud vendor’s data center network capacity by more than 60%

103. Hyperscale data centers own 5,000 servers, usually occupying 10,000 square feet.

104. The number of data centers globally is more than 8,000 as of January 2021

105. The United States leads the data market with more data centers than Germany, China, Canada, United Kingdom put together.

106. In the US, places like Los Angeles, Dallas, and the Bay Area has more than 100 data centers.

107. There will be a 10% increase in demand for data centers in the US annually until 2030.

108. Data centers and transmission networks emit 108 Energy-related greenhouse gas of nearly 1%, consuming 1-15% of the world’s electricity.

109. The cooling servers account for 40% of data center energy consumption. (Source:

110. The amount of power consumed by 80,000 households is equivalent to that consumed by a hyperscale data center.

Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and Software-as-a-service (SaaS) Statistics

Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and Software-as-a-service (SaaS) are cloud computing services. Find relevant statistics about them below.

111. Among the three computing devices, Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) by 2023 will increase spending by 30% to $150.25 billion, having the highest growth among the three

112. Using cloud-based IaaS to host IT network workloads is adopted by 82% of IT decision-makers

113. The world’s largest software marketplace G2 has enlisted 162 IaaS providers. (Source:

114. $195.2 billion will be spent on Software-as-a-service (SaaS) by 2023, having the most significant share of public cloud spending

115. 1,558 distinct cloud apps like Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, Amazon, etc., are used every month by a company with 500-2,000 employees.

116. Apps used to upload, create, share, or store data are 138 out of the 1.558 apps used by organizations

117. In the US stock market, Salesforce took first position as the top SaaS company in March 2023, while Adobe took second amongst all publicly listed firms.

118. Database-as-a-service (DBaaS) and container-as-a-service are used by 40% of companies, while 55% of organizations utilize warehouse tools

119. 31% of companies use stream processing, 37% use AI/ML services, 38% use batch processing, and 38% use NoSQL databases, making a third use of PaaS services.

120. Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) solutions is being experimented with by 47% of companies, while 46% of organizations are experimenting or planning to use AI/ML tools

121. 24% of companies are experimenting with IoT tools, and 20% of companies plan to use them.

Cloud Migration Trends

Companies are increasingly migrating to cloud computing due to its several benefits.

122. The highest cloud inventiveness for 57% of companies in 2022 was migrating additional workloads to the cloud.

123. The most challenging thing about cloud migration is the understanding of app dependencies. That was what 53% of IT experts said.

124. With the cloud migration, 40% of companies mentioned assessing technical feasibility, 48% discussed on-premise, and 41% considered cloud cost as the other challenge.

125. 82% of organizations recommended choosing the proper cloud migration provider when executing the plan.

126. When identifying the proper workloads to run on public cloud infrastructure, 41% of organizations partner with outside experts or other service providers.

127. When choosing a cloud provider, 81% of company leaders aim for cloud solutions that are easy to use and manage.

128. 80% of company executives want the best support, compliance, and security when choosing a cloud provider.

129. When choosing a cloud provider, 77% of company leaders will consider vendors’ understanding of their industry and the ability to execute quick migration as the vital selection criteria.

130. When choosing a cloud provider, 54% of company executives think price was an important selection criterion, the least essential vendor attribute.

131. After a cloud migration, 41% of companies find it challenging to optimize apps.

132. Performance issues for workloads migrated to the cloud are one of the challenges 38% of companies face.

133. With cloud migration issues, 34% of companies struggle with training existing staff on cloud services, 34% have regulatory challenges, and 33% have compliance concerns.

Cloud Security Statistics

Cloud security is becoming a top priority as cloud migration is multiplying. Businesses are making sure that their cloud infrastructure and application are being secured and protected against cyber-attacks and unapproved access

134. According to 90% of business executives and IT experts, cloud security is the most vital determinant of success for a cloud strategy.

135. 65% of business executives claim they cannot manage cloud security risks that may emanate from the service.

136. The major internal challenge for cloud security is complexity, according to 31% of company executives.

137. In 2021, security incidences involving the public cloud were experienced by 27% of companies.

138. Misconfigured cloud was the reason for 23% of cloud security incidents.

139. Unsuitable data or file sharing and compromised accounts were the courses of 15% of cloud security incidents.

140. Vulnerability exploitation was the reason for 14% of cloud security incidents.

141. In 2022, the number of people affected by data breaches where 422.1 million.

142. Cloud-based data breaches were 45% between March 2021 and 2022.

143. The infrastructure data breach cost $4.82 million.

144. The volume, complexity, and impact of cyberattacks on more than half of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) were high in 2022.

145. Protecting applications and data-on public cloud infrastructure is expected to be invested in by 1 in 2 companies.

146. 20% of business executives prioritize preventing cloud misconfigurations, 16% prioritize securing major cloud apps, and another 16% prioritize achieving regulatory compliance as their top security priorities.

147. 72% of companies have developed access control as their security proficiency, 20% of companies applied anti-virus software as their security protection, and 16% of organizations have developed advanced threat protection (ATP).

148. 53% of companies applied a web application firewall (WAF) as protection, 53% developed multi-factor authentication as protection, 49% of organizations applied data encryption as protection, and 46% used cloud data backup as protection.

Cloud Spending and Management Statistics

Cloud spending is the money spent on a company’s cloud infrastructure.

149. High cloud usage than scheduled initially was reported by 66% of companies.

150. Public cloud spending of companies usually goes over budget by 13%.

151. 13% of the company’s cloud spending is wasted.

152. The lack of visibility into usage and efficiency is the most significant source of wasted cloud, as 54% of companies reported.

153. 66% of companies claim that idle or underused resources are the primary cause of avoidable cloud spend, while 59% of the organization say overprovisioning resources are the top reason for cloud spend.

154. 47% of companies say lacking needed skills is another reason for avoidable cloud spending.

155. Managing cloud costs is the top priority of 8 out of 10 companies.

Conclusion

Cloud computing is dominant and widespread among businesses in this era due to its great benefits. Companies can use cloud technology for their growth because it is economical. Based on the statistics above, the future of cloud computing is bright as its usage will continue to increase. So, to remain competitive in this era, businesses must adopt cloud technology and maximize its benefits.

