Essential CMS Market Share And Usage Statistics in 2023

The Content Management System (CMS) is necessary for many industries and organizations today. In the past, companies thrived without this tool because there was no internet to work with. There’s a difference as firms without Content Management Systems lag in several aspects. Unknowingly, they create opportunities for their competitors to lead the market. The market share of WordPress CMS has grown from 55.3% to 63.1% between 2011 and 2023, an increase of 7.8%.

There are a few things you need to know about Content Management Systems that you probably have never heard of before. As such, we have listed surprising stats about CMS like WordPress to help you understand its reach and projected adoption rate in the years to come. Keep reading to learn more.

Key Statistics

Content Management System Market Share and Top Statistical Usage in 2023

1. The Number of Websites That Depend on CMS is About 76 Million in 2022.

Content Management System has witnessed fast growth and adoption over the years. In 2015, only a few million websites depended on the system. That changed in 2022, as the number rose to 76 million out of over 1 billion active websites worldwide. Between 2022 and 2023, more websites have started relying on the system. Although not every website needs CMS, about 90% of them do. Research shows that out of every 1 million websites, about 900,000 require CMS, even if not all will use it. Also, you need to know that WordPress is one of the Content Management Systems with the widest usage. About 64% of the recorded 76 million websites in 2023 use WordPress, indicating that about 50 million websites use it as their CMS.

2. Hand-Coded Websites Make Up 33% of Websites.

Before the Content Management System existed, hand-coded websites were the only existing sites. A few years later, software developers made it easy for web developers by rolling out CMS. Hand-coded websites still dominated the space in 2011 by 76%. However, CMS grew fast and took over 67% of the area, leaving hand-coded websites with just 33%. This percentage will reduce even more in the coming years. Hand-coded websites decreased because it gave web developers too much stress. They had to create long code lines for websites to work, which required a high knowledge of computer programming.

3. WordPress is the Biggest Content Management System in the World.

Many website developers prefer to use WordPress over other Content Management Systems. It is reliable and comes with a simplified interface for easy navigation by users. This makes WordPress the biggest CMS. Also, the platform developers use top-notch marketing strategies to create more awareness. Another reason people prefer WordPress to other Content Management Systems is because it’s free. WordPress has helped to make about half of the websites in the world. It has seen a 7.8% growth rate from 2011 to 2023. Experts predict consistency with the growth rate for the next 10 years.

4. Market Experts Have Predicted That the Worldwide CMS Worth Will Reach About $123 Billion in 2026.

There’s a global rise in the worth of CMS market share. The system started in 1980 and saw its global market worth hit $62.4 billion in 2020. It has gotten more attention and activities since 2020, generating money for people and progressively scaling its worth. Experts in this field have said the market worth will reach $116.2 billion in 2025. If it continues at the current growth rate, it will likely reach $123.5 billion in 2026. Further, the value could spike to $170 billion in 2030, with the growth rate maintaining the pattern.

5. The Largest Share of the CMS Market Belongs to North America.

From a study, we have learned that North America has the largest CMS market share. Currently, the region has the biggest economy in the world, with its population growing to hundreds of millions. Also, the area has a good number of IT firms, and most of them are based in the US. These statistics put North America as the region with the largest CMS market share and the US as the country with the largest share. According to professionals, the result could stay this way for 5 years. However, East Asia is growing fast and will likely take over and hold the largest market share within the next five years.

6. Web Content Management is the Dominator of the CMS Market.

The study has shown that web content management is dominating the CMS market. However, the healthcare content sector is closely behind, as it maintains the second position. The third position is life science, and the fourth is government and defense.

7. By Estimation, There Are About 810 Million WordPress Websites Worldwide.

There is hardly a fixed figure for the number of WordPress websites worldwide. However, the estimated figure is about 810 million. The factor behind this uncertainty is the relentless daily launch of new websites and the closing of others. Also, most of the unique websites use WordPress. So, the number keeps reducing and increasing over time. It might interest you that about 20% of the people who use WordPress also use WooCommerce.

8. The Most Popular CMS Blogging Platform is Tumblr.

Bloggers and blogging platforms are currently numerous. However, Tumblr has become bloggers’ most popular and sorted-after CMS choice. This platform is not the biggest in the space, still. A survey on bloggers and their choices for CMS blogging platforms confirms this information. Tumblr has over 472 million users, increasing as the year goes by. Research has shown that the number of visitors Tumblr has monthly is higher than the US population. This shows how popular this platform has grown since its launch in 2006.

9. About 43.6% of Websites Use a Custom Content Management System.

The best and easiest way to get a good Content Management System is to find one from an established company. Also, you can go a step further and use the standardized Content Management System packages suitable for small businesses. They have great features but are not as extensive as they should be. Although more web developers are satisfied with it, about 43.6% need more, so they use custom CMS. It has as many websites as WordPress or even more, but it is less significant. Also, it is strong enough to withstand cyber-attacks, unlike other platforms.

10. WordPress Has 62% of Web Content Management Systems.

WordPress is currently leading the global Content Management System market. It had about 60% market share in 2021 and 61.9% in 2022. The percentage increased to 62% in the first half of 2023 and will likely indicate more growth spike before the year runs out. WordPress has a wide range of themes and plugins for users. It is free and easy to use and has the largest market share. The platform is leading, with Joomla following distantly behind and a few others with little market shares.

11. The Current Fastest-Growing Content Management System Platform is Wix.

Wix is not as big as most of the top players in the CMS market, but it is growing faster. In the past 3 years, the platform has recorded a 149% yearly growth rate, the highest any CMS platform has seen recently. The next fastest-growing CMS platform is Squarespace, with an annual growth rate of 114%. Their growth rates seem to reflect big values because they are small. If these platforms have 10 users and gain 10 more, they have grown by 100%. Such a measure is not the same for big CMS platforms.

12. Most WordPress Sites Are Vulnerable to Hackers.

Research has shown that about 72% of WordPress websites are vulnerable and prone to hacks. This is because they don’t have backups, don’t use a firewall, and have an unsecured login page. Also, such websites are major targets for malware injection, cross-site scripting attacks, and DDoS attacks. Furthermore, the websites have limited access to files on WordPress, and the contact forms are not secure. There are more reasons hackers attack WordPress websites than other CMS platform sites.

13. Big Companies Spend About 28% of Their Marketing Budget on CMS.

Companies benefit greatly from Content Management Systems that they add to their marketing strategy and budget. Some clients get converted through these means, which is why most companies take it seriously. Generally, many firms dedicate about 7% to 10% of their revenues to marketing. This usually amounts to a huge amount of money if the company is big and marketing is worth it. Notably, marketing brings more money to the companies than it takes. These companies spend about 28% of their marketing budget on CMS.

Features to Look For in a CMS

To get the best CMS for your business, there are features you need to look out for. Here is our list of CMS features to aid your choice of a CMS platform.

Variety of Themes

Content Management Systems have a variety of themes you can choose from. Some pieces are free, and some are not. However, the CMS you want must have different themes.

Easy to Use

Developers create CMS to ease the stress of creating a website. So, if the CMS platform is not easy to use, it is not doing as well as it should be. Choose one that is easy to use.

Content Editing and Creation

The website should not be empty; it should have video, written, and even image content. The CMS platform should have a sector where you can easily create and edit such content. This is one of the things that makes it good.

SEO Assistance

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is the right use of keywords and phrases; it helps people get more audience on their pages. Good Content Management System platform will assist you by assessing your SEOs and providing great tips to improve them.

Multiple Language Options

The world does depend on only English as a language, even if it is the most used language. So, your website shouldn’t just use English. You will need many languages to reach many people worldwide, and your CMS platform should have multiple language options.

Template Variety

If every website design uses the same template, visitors will mistake one for the other, hindering growth. So, the CMS platform you want to use must offer a wide range of templates for you to choose from.

Security

Websites record the highest number of data breaches than apps. It means they are more vulnerable and they are easy targets. A good CMS should give your website a level of security from hackers.

Customer Support

A good Content Management System platform should have a space for customer support. This is because you might need help while using the software. If it doesn’t have customer support, you could be stranded.

Analytics

This feature is important for accessing the progress your content makes with time. It is not worth it if your software doesn’t have this feature.

Migration Help

A good Content Management System platform should have standard migration services. They assist in migrating data in and out of your site.

Budget

In everything, budgeting is important. You need a cost-effective Content Management System that can offer you some awesome services for free. Also, you need to set a budget for what you should spend to create a site.

Conclusion

Content Management Systems are necessary for website creation, and websites are vital for business growth. So, CMS is important for companies that have taken their services online. Most of them spend about 28% of their marketing budget on this, and they usually see the results in sales. Although WordPress is one of the most popular CMS platforms, it might not be the best for you. There are features a software needs to provide the best services. These include customer support, security, budgeting, analytics, and a few more features you should look out for in CMS platforms.

