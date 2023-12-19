Cocaine Use Statistics: How Many People Take Cocaine in 2023?

The white powdered substance called cocaine is most often taken for relaxation (or many say so in surveys). Users who are addicted to cocaine claim to be more relaxed after taking a sniff of it. It is an illegal drug that has refused to be pulled out from our society. Each year, more people add to the already large number of addicts. Globally, about 22 million people use cocaine, with the American continent having the highest number.

Sellers continue to push it to the market since it brings in lots of money at short notice. It may be surprising to some people why a drug with many health hazards still has a large number of users. The answer is not farfetched as we will look at relative issues on its widespread usage. This article covers everything you need to know. Keep reading to learn the most important cocaine statistics of 2023.

Key Cocaine User Statistics

Cocaine is a coca plant that is planted mostly in South American areas.

As many as 41 million people consider cocaine as their lifeline .

Cocaine in 2021 came second place for drugs that were misused in the United States.

age bracket of 18 and 25 make up the largest number of cocaine Adults who fall within themake up the largest number of cocaine addicts

Columbia has remained an unbeaten leader in the trafficking of cocaine in Europe.

The deaths of about 24,486 people in 2021 can be tied to cocaine use.

General Cocaine Statistics

1. Cocaine is a Plant Planted Mostly in South American Areas.

Cocaine is highly addictive and causes much harm to the human body. It is sold either in a powder form or what is called crack cocaine. It is a narcotic drug that continues to draw to itself both males and females. The United States is one place that entertains and embraces the presence of both cocaine users and traffickers. Cocaine was not widely known until the beginning of the 1900s when its anesthetic use became known. It gained attention all of a sudden in the 1970s to become a sought-after drug.

The plant coca is planted mainly in Columbia, Bolivia, and Peru. People in South America are known for chewing the Erythroxylon coca to quash appetites, arouse happiness, and help solve digestion problems. The goodness of coca was abused and caused the death of Len Bias (a well-known undergraduate footballer) in 1986. His death made people conscious of the danger cocaine poses to us. Erythroxylon coca has been abused; some could call it a curse rather than a blessing.

2. As Large as 41 Million People Consider Cocaine As Their Lifeline.

Substance Abuse established a fact from its findings in 2020 on the high use of cocaine. As contained in its report, more than 41 million people who are 18 years and above take cocaine as their lifeline. The death rate also moved up to 70,237 from an overdose of drugs in 2017. Cocaine had its share of 32.9% of deaths over that time. Substance Abuse findings summarize that cocaine has caused a hike in the number of deaths.

3. Cocaine in 2021 Came Second Place for Drugs That Were Misused in the United States.

Users of cocaine still keep on taking it in, even with the publicity from health agencies. There were 40.9 million persons in the United States alone who had tasted cocaine in 2021. It will be incomplete, not to mention the increase in deaths from cocaine intake during the period. Within the days in 2021, about 24,488 deaths occurred from an overdose of cocaine. This high death rate from cocaine use brought it forward to second place.

4. Adults Who Fall Within the Age Bracket of 18 and 25 Make Up the Largest Number of Cocaine Addicts.

Addicts of cocaine have been on the rise since 2013 in the United States. It is because the drug is available anywhere. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that about 1.9% of teens who were 12 to 17 years old used cocaine in 2018. Those who are 18 years above have a share of 5.6% of drug abuse cases. In 2016 and 2017, people who were from 18 years to 25 years of age had the highest chunk of cocaine users.

5. Columbia Still Takes the Lead in the Trafficking of Cocaine in Europe.

The planting of coca rose as high as 35% from 2020 to 2021. All fingers point to new markets in central and west Africa as a cause for this rise. It’s known from reports that North America and Europe are the biggest drivers of the cocaine market. Central America, South America, and the Caribbean region trail this.

6. Cocaine Use is the Reason for the Deaths of About 24,486 People in 2021.

The death roll call of cocaine addicts is slowly but surely rising as many are yet to hand off from it. It grew from what it was (6,784) in 2015 to over twice at 15,883 in 2019. The rate of increase didn’t stop there but rose to 24,486 deaths in 2021. Little surprise, one must add, as cocaine barons keep pushing it into the hands of the young ones.

Cocaine User Statistics

7. There Have Been 39.3 Million Cocaine Users Within 11 Years.

The number of people in 2009 taking cocaine kept on increasing yearly till it got to 39.7 million. Quite a large number, you may think. But that’s how large the number of cocaine users we had in the United States. This was shocking as there was an additional 3.4 million increase to the 36.7 million people in 2009.

8. About 2% of Americans Claim That they Took Cocaine in 2020.

Small, you might say, but that is a whole lot from a country’s population. It means that over 5 million people have, at some point in their lives, sniffed in cocaine in 2020.

9. About 24,500 Deaths Pointed Fingers to Cocaine in 2021.

The number of deaths that occurred in the United States alone in 2021 summed at 24,500. Most of the deaths during that period were males, or better stated, the number of men who died over the period was twice that of females.

10. About 41 Million Americans in 2021 Had Tasted Cocaine in 2021.

It seems by statistics that as the years go by, the number of addicts is barely reducing. In 2021, we had a record of around 41 million persons who knew the taste of cocaine in the United States. The figures are against the backdrop that more persons will retire from its use with awareness.

11. Just 1.4% of Students in High School Owned Up to Having Taken a Bit of Cocaine.

Awareness campaigns are slowly making progress in the lives of high school students. As low as 1.4% of students in high school have had a taste of cocaine. Despite this feat of success, one shouldn’t fail to remember that 17% of high school students feel cocaine is as simple as a cake to get.

Cocaine Users Demographics

12. Black Americans Partake More in Crack Trafficking, by 83%.

Cocaine affects the black community more than the white Americans. Even with the higher number of arrests made every day, we still have a large number of African Americans trafficking drugs. Persons who sell crack cocaine place themselves at a higher risk. Many still sell crack cocaine even with the higher sentence that it attracts.

13. Strangely, About 1.9% of Teens Between 12 and 17 Years Old Use Cocaine.

The percentage of youngsters in a Center for Disease Control and Prevention 2016 study overwhelms the heart. In a bid to sell their merchandise, cocaine traffickers push it into the hands of the young ones. About 1.9% of teenagers in the research of 2018 had at some point laid fingers on cocaine.

14. 3.8% of Young Adults Between 26 Years and 34 Took Cocaine in 2016.

Old habits die hard, and this is the case for many who have laid their fingers on cocaine at an early age. The research made by the CDC showed that 3.8% of adults between 26 and 34 years of age used cocaine in 2016.

15. The Effects of Cocaine Use Show Faster in Females than Males.

Females are more sensitive to the composition and bodily harm that cocaine causes than males.

16. Of Every 5 Persons, Only 1 Becomes a Lover of Cocaine.

Only a few number of persons who take cocaine believe they cannot live without it. This is because cocaine prompts serotonin with dopamine in the human brain. Addiction can only happen when the level of dopamine is more than that of the serotonin in the body. We see with this analysis that not everyone can become addicted since our bodies react differently to drugs.

Method of Taking Cocaine

It is not uncommon to hear many say that they do not know how to take cocaine. You will be learning in this section the various ways through which people take cocaine. Before going into details, you need to know that cocaine is the third most illegal drug in the United States.

It stands as the second most illicit drug in use in other countries of the world. Four major attributes of this drug are that it gives users some mirage of confidence, bliss, and the feeling of being unstoppable. It is little wonder many become addicted to its use. These are some methods of how people take cocaine:

Smoking– The method appears more complex than others as it is taken in plain form or called crack. It gives users that tingling feeling of bliss. A feeling of being on cloud 9 comes up, and the person thinks he or herself is on top of the world. After the feeling disappears, one becomes nervous and seeks a repeat experience.

Snorting – This method is a popular choice for many users. This rush of excitement comes up within a person in seconds. The downside of this method is that it wears off soon after, and one wants a repeat.

Injecting – Chronic users are the main users of this technique. It poses the highest health risk and can land a person in a mental home.

Swallowing – The effect of taking cocaine by swallowing is not that effective as its flow to the bloodstream is very slow. Mostly people who traffic drugs to far distances use this method.

Treatment Methods

There is hope for treating cocaine addiction. Some of the known methods of treating cocaine addiction are:

Cognitive behavioral method.

Engaging in social programs.

Going all out in religious programs.

Attending social events.

Conclusion

Cocaine is a stimulant for many young ones who take it just to relax out with their friends. The word is spreading fast on the dangers of using cocaine, yet we still have our young ones using it. The young ones in our present-day partially listen to health talks from experts. A small percentage of young adults and teenagers are still taking cocaine.

Support groups and treatment centers have their doors open to welcome as many who need help out of their addiction. Awareness campaigns are gearing up in countries to see that drug trafficking and intake are conquered.

