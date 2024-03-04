25+ College Graduation Statistics 2024 [Facts and Trends]

A college degree is the most prized in almost all parts of the world. Parents and the government emphasize getting a college degree. It isn’t a surprise why many guardians go all out to ensure their wards bag a degree. More people are entering higher degree programs to get a spot for themselves in the much talked about labor market. Interestingly, the lack of finance has not stopped many people from pursuing this phase of a better life.

63% of graduates completed their degree fully online, a stark contrast to just 16% a decade prior. Every college newcomer expects to complete the program at the stated time. But becoming a graduate takes a lot more than money, as you need to be emotionally ready for the journey.

From socioeconomic barriers where 38% were first-generation students to technological adaptations, these numbers whisper tales of triumph over adversity. From lack of money to being unserious with studies, many reasons have driven many out of school. For this reason, we have put up these intriguing facts about college degrees. Get ready to learn a lot more about the ins and outs of colleges worldwide, with the US as our central focus. Let’s plunge into the updated college graduation statistics for 2024.

Main College Graduation Statistics

Every year, up to 1.04 million people get awarded an associate degree. 1.2 million ladies in the United States got a bachelor’s degree in 2020 and the next year. A total of 820,100 persons have been able to continue their studies to a master’s degree in the United States. Schools over the years have graduated as high as 184,070 students as doctorate holders. As many as 42% of adults in America can confidently say they have a basic degree or something much higher. keep dropping out of school for one reason or another. Every year, many college studentsfor one reason or another. The largest number of students (75%) who leave the school system belong to the first generation. Undergraduates who are good at their studies are more likely to have a seamless school experience. Full-time students spend more time on their studies than those on part-time.

General College Graduation Statistics

1. Around 1.04 Million Students Earned An Associate Degree As Far Back As 2020 and the Next Year.

The number of students who graduated with an associate degree stood at 1.04 million for two years. There was no change in the number of graduates in 2020 and 2021. Associate degree holders will likely rise to 1.14 million at the end of 2032 with the current inflow of students.

2. A Total of 1.2 Million Ladies in the United States Got a Bachelor’s Degree in 2020 and the Next Year.

The number of female graduates was at a standstill from the year 2020 to the end of 2021. Males were not left out, as 860,760 were awarded the same certificate during this period.

3. Whites Had the Largest Chunk of Graduates, with 1.17 Million When 2021 Came to a Close.

White students in 2021 led with 1.17 million, closely trailed by Hispanic students with just 324,848 in the same year.

4. As Low As 62% of Students That Kick Start a Degree Program Get to Complete It in Record Time.

Studies have shown some people find completing a program an uphill task. Just 62% of people get to the finish line of their studies after an average time of 4 years.

Famed Truths on Graduation

5. What We Have Today As An Academic Dress Started Back In the 14th Century.

Do you know that tassel cords are not something new to our world? It was used in the 14th century as fittings on furnishings and as a tool for creating art forms. The whole idea behind this creation is to identify the learning level of each person. What we have today as an academic regalia is quite close to what it was ages ago.

6. Throwing Academic Caps Up All Started With the United States Naval Academy.

Filled with excitement, these newly commissioned naval officers threw their caps up. This act took place in 1912 at the naval base at the time. Many colleges took up the act soon after the midshipmen threw their caps up.

7. Eight Private Universities in Northeast America Were the Only Ones to Have Graduation Ceremonies.

These lucky few schools were named Ivy League and enjoyed the benefit of a graduation party for a long while. Not until the 20th century did other schools start to embrace this act.

8. Celebrating Graduation in Most Countries Means Setting Out a Code of Dress For the Big Day.

You cannot just walk into a graduation ceremony without the dress code. Most times, the students are asked to wear cultural or national attire.

9. Mary Jane Patterson is the First-Ever Black Woman to Earn a Degree From a Recognized College.

History will forever remember the lowly slave girl child named Mary Jane Patterson, who rose above the status quo. Women, worse off blacks, were not allowed to enjoy an education, but this was not the case in Oberlin in 1835, where Mary Lived. Like a few others, Mary was allowed to join the class for an education. She thought differently from others and so took the part of an educationist. Not only did she graduate with high honors, but she also got to address the sitting crowd at the time. Success was the trend path for this young black lady as she became the first black principal in 1871.

10. Duke University is One School That Has, Like Many Others, a Unique Sense of Graduation Ritual.

One of Duke University’s old traditions is kissing the bricks, which all new students must partake in. A kiss of the bricks at the Chapel Drive of Duke University is a norm everyone passes through.

11. Most Schools Today Have Made Giving Out Gifts to Students a Constant Practice.

Gift items ranging from books, stationaries, bible, and much more are handed to students. Some schools go as far as dishing out costlier items like jewelry, home appliances, and travel tours.

Employment and College Graduation

12. Just Above 60% of College Graduates Get Gainfully Employed After Spending Months At Home.

As much as 65% who graduate from college are all smiles in just a few months in the job search world.

13. The Average Graduate in the City of New York Takes Home An Annual Paycheck of $66,438.

Graduates working in New York mostly get to start with an average salary of $48,753. Some others are lucky to be placed on a salary scale of $66,438 for starters in a year timeline. The more experienced hands are the most paid in the loop of workers as they can earn a yearly paycheck of $94,718.

14. A Graduate From College in the United States in 2020 Got An Average Annual Take-Home Payment of $52,000.

There was a fall in the average salary of graduate workers in the United States to $52,000 at the close of 2022. It was disturbing as the average person earned $56,156 monthly in the past year.

15. Getting a Degree Gives You a Better Chance of Landing a Job in Our Society.

More jobs are opening for holders of bachelor’s degrees who are ready to work. A person with a bachelor’s degree has 50% more chance of having a job than someone who attended only high school.

College Graduates Demographics

16. As High As 39% of Young Women Got a Degree At the End of 2021.

There was a crash in the number of male graduates who were 25 years old when 2021 came to a close. During that time, just 37% of young men got a degree from their schools compared to 39% of women. The research made by the current population opened the eyes of many to what is happening.

17. Females Comprise Just a Fraction of 20% of Computer Science Undergraduates.

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering is regarded as a course for males, going by the data in place. Just 20% of computer science students in the United States are females. It isn’t much different in the engineering faculty, as ladies take up 22% of the seats.

18. Just 20.8% of Indians in America in 2019 Had a Bachelor’s Degree in Their Name.

The number of Indians with a bachelor’s degree living in the United States in 2019 rose to 20.8%. Those who are Alaska natives had a somewhat higher percentage, with 36.9% the same year.

19. Over 4.5 Million Blacks in the United States Have a Degree to Their Name.

Africans keep surprising the world by again having over 4.5 million graduates in America in 2009.

20. Research Has Proven That 51% of Hispanic Students Can Get a Bachelor’s Degree Within Six Years of College.

Whites are better highfliers with a college degree, as 59% get theirs compared to 51% of Hispanic students.

21. Over 50% of Students Who Start College At 18 Years of Age Come Out As Graduates.

The chances of graduating at a younger age appear to be true for many people. Over 50% of persons who got into college at 18 can graduate within 5 years.

22. California Peaked With 454,500 Graduates Between 2021 and the End of 2022.

The expectations are high for California, whose graduates rose to 454,500 in 2021 and the next year. Many expect more to be added to the number of degree holders until 2016 when a fall will likely occur.

23. A Bachelor’s Degree is Held By 21.63% of Persons 25 Years Old in California.

Many people in California push for a better life through getting an education. Up to 5,875,636 people in the state can get a bachelor’s degree. Some others, taking just 8.84%, have a master’s degree to their credit.

College Graduation Rates

24. As High As 96% of University of Notre Dame Students Get a Degree Within 4 Years.

It takes not more than 4 years for many students in Notre Dame to lay hold of a college degree.

25. A Degree Related to the Sciences is Upheld By 18.3% of Graduates From Notre Dame.

Courses that are science in nature, like engineering and mathematics, get to graduate 18.3% of passing out students.

26. Students who Major in Business Have the Largest Proportion, with 19.5% At the University.

Business students have the greatest chunk of yearly grandaunts, with 19.5%. This is closely trailed by healthcare with 12.5%, and third place is the social sciences with just 8.1%.

27. Persons In the Medical Line of Work Have the Highest Doctorates, With 43.6%.

A doctorate is usually held by persons who are in the field of medicine.

Conclusion

History has made us all see that many have fought beyond the status quo of their time to get a degree. Like Mary Peterson, these people rose against the tide of their time and made a name for themselves. The list of reasons people drop out of school goes on and on, with little or nothing to stop the trend. We can reduce this ugly menace by looking at the life stories of some great persons who fought against the wind to graduate from college and emulate them. Our society is not making things easier as the job market seeks experienced ones. The startling expose of people’s efforts on education only shows its true stance in the hearts of many.

