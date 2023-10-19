Looking for the coolest jobs in the tech industry but not sure where to start?

The good news is that tech is such a broad industry that it has something for everyone. Whether you want to create stuff, design stuff, make sure that stuff works, or sell stuff, you can be certain that there’s something for you in tech. Even if you come from a non-tech background, you can obtain tech qualifications in a few months to kick-start your tech career.

But what are the coolest tech jobs today? What do they involve? And how much can you get paid for them?

We’ve put together this guide to the 10 coolest jobs in the tech industry right now to answer these questions – and more. Let’s dive in.

10 Coolest Tech Jobs

From data to games and web design to security, these jobs span a wide range of areas in the tech sector – and we’ll now get into exactly what they involve.

Data Scientist

US average annual salary: $127,000

In a world driven by zettabytes of data, the data scientist is king. They use their skills to analyze and interpret huge quantities of data and derive actionable insights from it. Analytical, statistical, and programming skills are cornerstones of a good data scientist’s arsenal.

Some of the responsibilities of a data scientist include:

Generating and analyzing data from various sources to add value to the company across different business areas

Developing and optimizing data models and data sets

Explaining data analytics for other stakeholders and using visuals to demonstrate data insights

In the US, a data scientist can earn around $127,000 on average. So, if you love analytics and problem-solving, being a data scientist can be a great way to make a living.

InfoSec Analyst

US average annual salary: $110,000

With cybersecurity threats evolving and becoming more acute every day, information security analysts are becoming a “must-have,” rather than a “nice-to-have.”

InfoSec analysts plan and implement security measures within organizations to assess their vulnerability to cybersecurity threats and prevent them from falling victim to attacks.

These are some of the typical responsibilities of an InfoSec analyst:

Conduct systems testing and cybersecurity risk assessments

Provide cybersecurity training to employees

Implement a zero-trust model across the organization

If you’re someone who understands the dangers of cybersecurity and wants to monetize that expertise, being an InfoSec analyst could be a great fit for you. In the US, you can make $110,000 per year on average.

Game Developer

Source: Statista

US average annual salary: $81,000

Gaming is a huge industry today, and games are an increasingly popular storytelling medium, so it’s an exciting time to be a game developer. An individual in that role has to be both creative and have the right technical expertise to write code that translates concepts into playable video games.

Here are some things a game developer might be involved in:

Writing and documenting the code for a game

Programming the game’s engines and developing applications on them

Troubleshooting and fixing bugs in existing games

If you’re a gaming enthusiast and have the necessary skills for the job, why not try your hand at being a game developer? In the US, you can make an average annual salary of $81,000.

Cloud Architect

Source: Statista

US average annual salary: $148,000

If an organization is new to cloud computing, chances are that it’ll need a cloud architect. In that case, it’s a great opportunity to shape the process of transitioning to the cloud and to optimize it.

And that’s what being a cloud architect is all about – they implement a project’s technical requirements in the cloud’s architecture to create a cloud-based solution.

Some of the responsibilities of a cloud architect are:

Creating a cloud strategy and managing the cloud adoption process

Moving a company’s existing systems to AWS, Azure, or other cloud-based systems

Assessing the cloud’s performance and collaborating with IT security to spot issues

The cloud is here to stay, so choosing cloud architecture as your profession will most certainly pay off in the long run. Plus, they can make up to $148,000 on average per annum.

Web Developer

US average annual salary: $77,000

If you love the idea of building things from scratch, a career as a web developer might be for you. On average, you can make around $77,000 per year as a freelance web developer.

Web developers create and maintain websites and web applications using programming languages. The most popular languages are JavaScript, HTML/CSS, and Python.

Many developers focus on either the front-end or the back-end of websites and applications. You can also become a full-stack developer and master both, however. Here are some of the responsibilities you might have as a web developer:

Creating websites using HTML/CSS

Writing and maintaining developer documentation

Making improvements to existing websites and web apps

AI Developer

US average annual salary: $105,00

With artificial intelligence (AI) penetrating most industries today, there’s a need for human intelligence provided by AI developers or AI engineers. These professionals have a wide range of responsibilities, depending on their seniority, but a lot of their focus is on developing and implementing AI applications and solutions.

The responsibilities of an AI developer can include:

Managing the deliverables of an organization’s AI strategy

Designing, developing, and monitoring AI systems and applications

Advising on AI technologies and their implications

A career as an AI developer might suit you if you’re looking to be at the forefront of innovation and want to play your part in shaping it. An AI developer can make $105,000 per annum on average.

Mobile App Developer

US average annual salary: $124,000

With mobile technologies being so ubiquitous now and people increasingly relying on applications in their day-to-day lives, being a mobile app developer today means being part of a huge industry. Whether you’re building for iOS or Android, there are a lot of opportunities for advancement and creativity.

Some of your work as a mobile app developer might involve:

Developing and building mobile applications and then updating them

Developing APIs

Troubleshooting apps

Mobile app developers can make up to $124,000 on average as salaried employees, but you can also be an independent mobile developer and take on projects you’re interested in.

DevOps Engineer

US average annual salary: $133,000

This role is for team players. Being a DevOps Engineer requires you to have the right technical expertise but to also act as a bridge between software developers and operations staff. The position is significant and might not be the best fit if you’re new to tech.

Typical responsibilities of a DevOps engineer involve:

Selecting and deploying CI/CD toolkits

Guiding teams in software development and debugging processes

Conveying the needs of stakeholders and developers

It’s a challenging role. However, with experience and commitment, you can secure a position as a DevOps engineer and earn $133,000 per year on average.

Ethical Hacker

Source: Crowdstrike

US average annual salary: $105,000

If you want to use your cybersecurity skills to make a difference, being an ethical hacker, or a white-hat hacker, might be the job for you. You’d utilize your knowledge of hacking for a good reason – namely, testing your organization’s IT system for vulnerabilities.

Among other duties, your responsibilities as an ethical hacker might involve:

Conducting penetration tests of the company’s systems

Putting security protocols in place

Simulating security breaches and developing risk mitigation measures

Needless to say, being an ethical hacker could be very cool, indeed. Plus, you could make over $100,000 per year.

No-Code Developer

Source: Statista

US average annual salary: $90,000

The emergence of no-code tools such as Bubble and Glide has allowed many organizations to launch their own web apps without needing to recruit a software developer. The popularity of these services has meant that new skills are needed, which is how no-code developers have come into the picture.

A no-code developer would be expected to be familiar with current no-code tools and perhaps even be able to combine them with traditional software development. They’d also be expected to have an existing portfolio of projects. Some of their responsibilities could include:

Creating digital solutions and applications using low-code and no-code

Designing user interfaces for web and mobile apps

Designing prototypes for the company’s upcoming software products in no-code

If you want to be at the forefront of the future of web app development but are not sure whether coding is for you, consider becoming a no-code developer. Your average salary can reach $90,000, or you could make even more as a freelancer.



