The Most Alarming Cyberbullying Statistics [2023 Causes and Effects]

Hearts sink every time a news alert pops up about a kid taking their own life after months of enduring vicious bullying online. Tragedy after senseless tragedy while too many adults simply shake their heads disapprovingly without actually confronting this very real crisis threatening our youth behind glowing screens. Over half of teenagers endured harassment last year alone. 500,000+ kids skip school monthly to escape pain and suffering.

So beyond broken hearts, the crusade to protect vulnerable users calls for facts. How vast is this epidemic of virtual venom destroying adolescent mental health and futures? Which demographics of students draw the most attention and how? What patterns emerge around preferred abuse mediums?

Equipped with cyberbullying’s sobering statistical truths, we, as families, educators, policymakers, and allies, can directly inform solutions with real impact. The days of dismissing online harassment as harmless end now. Let the numbers speak loudly as we explore deeper and mobilize to empower and protect every brilliant young mind targeted by cowards in the shadows. Join me in shining light where it’s needed most – and spreading hope. There are brighter days ahead.

Research data shows that 46% of internet users under the ages of 13 to 17 years have faced online harassment. 28% of teens have experienced various forms of cyberbullying. 41% of adults in the United States. Online harassment has been experienced byUnited States. Over time, the victims of cyberbullies have a high propensity to develop suicidal thoughts. 42% of Instagram users have been bullied on the platform.

What is Cyberbullying?

Cyberbullying encompasses bullying acts carried out via digital devices like phones, laptops, or tablets, often involving text messages, messaging apps, emails, and social media. Cyberbullies engage in activities like sharing explicit images without consent, divulging personal information, cyberstalking, impersonation, and deliberate exclusion from online groups, all aimed at causing shame, embarrassment, and humiliation to their victims.

This involves removing someone from participating in a group or occasion. The essence is to make that person feel bad.

Here, people are passionately or bodily injured owing to traits like race, disability, sex, and religion.

This is when these devils reveal an individual’s data without permission. They do it to embarrass, disgrace, or injury. Most cases involve distributing delicate photos or texts online to hurt.

In this case, the bully will befriend the target, gain their trust, and then distribute any data against them.

Cyberstalking is an illegal act that deserves great punishment. It involves the enemy using threats, personal data and pictures, online tracing, and threatening posts to terrorize people.

Dissing is disseminating lies against an individual formation about a person. It is a way of destroying the person’s name and relationships by connections.

Trolling deliberately attacks someone with blasphemous language to annoy public gatherings, chat platforms, or collective internet groups.

General Cyberbullying Stats

1. 46% of Young People Between 13 and 17 have Been Harassed Online.

According to Pew Research, 46% of teens aged 13 to 17 have experienced online harassment, primarily involving name-calling and the spread of rumors. Older teens often receive explicit images from anonymous senders, known as “cyber flashing.” Additionally, a prevalent form of cyberbullying called “revenge porn” disproportionately affects older Black teens in the United States, involving the non-consensual sharing of their pictures.

2. 28% of Teens have Experienced Various Forms of Cyberbullying.

Teens in their sensitive years of growth are most times faced with issues of cyberbullying, and this is most prevalent with older female teens. The cyber bullies send explicit pictures to these teenagers without their consent or could post these teenagers’ pictures online without their approval. Most of the younger teens keep silent out of embarrassment or fear, but this is not the case with the older teens.

3. About 41% of Adults in the United States have Been Embarrassed Online.

Among adults in the United States, 31% have experienced multiple instances of being called provocative names online, while 26% have encountered at least one online embarrassment. In more serious cases, 11% have been subject to online sexual harassment, 11% have endured frequent harassment, 11% have been stalked, and 14% have faced physical threats from cyberbullies.

4. Victims of Cyberbullies are Likely to Have Suicidal Thoughts.

Violence, encompassing cyberbullying, significantly impacts an individual’s mental and emotional well-being. The consistent occurrence of cyberbullying often results in depression among both adults and adolescents. Cyberbullying victims are at a greater risk of attempting suicide compared to those who have not encountered such online abuse.

5. Among Instagram Users, 42% have Experienced Bullying at a Higher Rate Than Other Social Media Platforms.

On Facebook, 37% of users have faced bullying, while Snapchat and Twitter reported 10% and 9%, respectively.

Cyberbullying Stats by Country

6. In 2019, Over 50% of Young Australians Fell Victim to Cyberbullying.

A 2019 survey revealed that 53% of young Australians faced cyberbullying, often due to their silence in reporting. Despite public awareness efforts, some cyberbullying victims, particularly children and teens, refrain from reporting. The issue predominantly affects children and teens in Australia, necessitating parental vigilance and intervention.

7. Study Records have Proven that 40% of People in the United States, Especially Adults, have Experienced the Evil Effect of Cyberbullying.

Online bullies, otherwise called predators, have been found to utilize the net when distributing and publicizing rumors and fabricated information about their prey’s or victims’ photos. This isn’t the same as physical bullying that is done offline. According to an intensive study on this subject matter, approximately two-thirds of the United States of America’s adult population is affected. These victims fall within the age range of 18 -29 years, with at least 50% of this age range endangered to aggressive name-calling. The succeeding niche for the attack was persons between 30 and 49 years old. Teens, together with children, experience a greater proportion of online bullying impact because of their high-class affinity to digital gadgets.

8. Out of 100% of US Adults, 75% of Them Confirmed Witnessing Online Bullying.

A notable proportion of US grown-ups stated that they observed diverse formulas used by these bullies in their environs. According to this sector, it is repeatedly through the nets like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

9. In 30 Countries and Above, the Record of Young Victims of Online Bullies is Greater than One-third.

According to the 2019 UNICEF data, one out of three kids in 30 nations had undergone cyberbullying. In each case, one out of five skips or drops out of school because of that. From all indications, three-quarters of the young population owned up to experiencing online bullying via the net. However, when interviewed about how this evil could be successfully curbed, 32% of the victims opted that the ruling council should play a big role in eradicating this evil. However, 31% believe the youth should also play a great role in reducing this threat. Finally, 29% opt that the net organization should be more responsible for cutting off this evil.

10. One Teenager Out of Every Four in Canada Underwent Cyberbullying.

The record shows that 2019 was notable because, out of four young people ages (12 and 17), one was victimized. 16% got insults or threats online, 13% left online completely, and 9% got upsetting declarations online. Scholars state that consistent utilization of the net boosts the jeopardy of cyberbullying. They were emphasizing the significance of the home in checking their online goings-on.

11. A Few Parents Testified of Knowing Their Kids’ Online Activities or Bullying Experience, Precisely 10% Out of All United States Parents.

Notwithstanding the commonness of cyberbullying, a simple 10% out of all United States parents were aware of their youngsters’ online ill-treatment. Then, for those who knew about it, at most, 5% didn’t see the importance of active parental control.

12. In Russia and Japan, Parents Believe There Were No Cyberbullying Cases.

What these parents thought was wrong since 17% of youths in Japan between the ages of 8 and 17 testified of experiencing cyberbullying. Research shows that youths who devote more than 10 hours weekly online are the most susceptible to this issue.

13. Indian Parents Believe Highly That Their Teenagers Aren’t Bullied Online.

From 2011 to 2018, other Indian parents knew about their kids facing dehumanizing acts. In 2022, Indians case of cyberbullying was 48.4% out of all Asian students who passed through embarrassed online videos.

14. 19% of Youngsters Ages 10 to 15 have Undergone Cyberbullying in England.

19% of kids aged 10 to 15 met at least a kind of cyberbullying in March 2020, signifying 764,000 youngsters in that age set.

15. The US Passes Bylaws Yearly to Fight Cyberbullying.

From the U S perspective, cyberbullying is a criminal matter that necessitates countless punishments. Owing to that, the state passes rules annually to reduce the menace among children, youths, and adults. 5+ states worldwide, especially places like Rhode Island, New York, Missouri, and Maryland, think they have laws to solve this online wickedness.

16. Some Regions Call it Child Abuse and Opt that it Should be Regarded as Illegal.

Japan, Canada, and New Zealand kept laws to fight it. Europeans have up to 81% of their population who know about it. However, 20% believe in having existing laws to handle the number of occurrences. Also, 62% of nations worldwide have laws to curb cyberbullying.

Must Know Cyberbullying Stats

17. Cybercrime Proportion in 2022:

Below is a tabular presentation of internet utilizers who experienced cyber evil in 2022:

Country Percentage India 68% United States 49% Australia 40% Global 39% New Zealand 38% France 33% United Kingdom 33% Germany 30% Japan 21%

18. Data on Internet Bullying:

There are uncountable incidences of internet problems to the extent that it is becoming a major societal problem. People utilize things like avatars or wrong identities to make it hard for agents whose work is to trace their profile names, so, sometimes, it is hard to find all the perpetrators.

19. Online Bullying Stats:

From the internet bullying stat record, LGBT teens show high-classed vulnerability and have the highest report on Facebook abuse than non-LGBT peers. Of 100% of the States, 2% believe that Facebook and other sites are trying their best to reduce online evil.

20. Which Nation has the Top Proportion of Cyberbullying?

Australia is a nation that is on top of online dehumanization. One out of four students falls prey to it all the time.

21. How High is the Incidence of Cyberbullying in the States?

The record shows that more than 20% of US scholars have one way or the other and have undergone one form of it or another. These issues are continuously destroying the peace of about 15% of American youths.

22. Which State Has Succeeded in Fighting Bullying?

Finland and Sweden are greatly trying to lessen the cases of cyberbullying. Their supportive institutional scheme to train people about these cases has reduced this societal evil.

23. Which Nations Record the Highest Number of Cyberbullying?

South Korea is number one because of the widespread utilization of online tools by their youths.

24. Does Cyberbullying Disturb One’s Emotions?

Constant disturbances like this lead to despair, upgraded anxiety, low self-esteem, as well as suicidal thoughts.

Enlightening Cyberbullying Stats

25. In the U S, 38% of Online Fans Have Suffered From Trolling Online.

At least 30% of US online users have stated their experience with this issue online.

26. 43% of the Youngsters Also Confirmed That They Have Had at Least One Cyberbullying Experience.

Thus, according to world cyberbullying stats, it is rampant among teens, with every ten teens mapping out four who said they’d had the experience, that is (43%) out of 100%. The occurrence of cyberbullying is higher among 15 and 16-year-old females.

27. 10% of Students Fell Victim to Cyberbullying by Classmates.

10% of students had their photos posted online by classmates to mock and humiliate them. The table below displays the percentage distribution of cyberbullying across various social media networks:

Social Networks Young People Who Use The Platform Young People Who Have Been Cyberbullied on the Platform YouTube 92% 10% Facebook 60% 37% Twitter 9% 37% Instagram 78% 42% Snapchat 76% 31% WhatsApp 58% 12%

28. What is the Proportion of Cyberbullying Occurring Online?

One can’t accurately rank its frequencies online. However, 37% of the youths confirm its happenings.

29. Out of All Popular Websites, Which has the Utmost Incidence of Cyberbullying?

Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook, and Instagram record top cases of this incident among their customers.

30. Does Cyberbullying Alter the Lifestyle of a Person?

Casualties often suffer from downheartedness, nervousness, low self-esteem, as well as inadequate social skills. If society ignores the facts of cyberbullying, this behavior may permanently alter the sensitive, common, and psychological health of people affected.

31. Who is Prone to Cyberbullying?

The LGBTQ groups always have a story to tell about marginalization within their locality, plus irritation from the populace.

32. What are the Best Approaches to Ending Cyberbullying?

The best technique to remove cyberbullying includes home training, civic rules, and financing AI projects to help discover and wipe out belligerent content. Other ways could be encouraging digital literateness and nurturing an optimistic internet civic culture.

Internet Bullying and Gaming

33. Teens’ Global Gaming: Diverse Genres Across Devices.

Online games played by teenagers about 18 years old play multi-games using computers, tablets, smartphones, and game consoles, linking them to global strangers. Such games include shooter, fighting, action, sandbox, sports, puzzles, construction, and more.

34. 38% of Game Players’ Online Experience Hacked Accounts.

38% of online gamers have tested cybercriminals’ hacking actions at least once in their time, while 34% of online gamers experienced data leakages without excuse. Also, 40% of these groups have suffered from public glaring eyes because of harassment or discredits from their private data.

35. 64% of Online Gamers Have Tested Mental Attacks, With Tempting Serving as the Most Common Form of Internet Bullying.

A recent study reveals that 64% of online gamers have experienced mental attacks, with temptation being the predominant form of internet bullying. This highlights a concerning trend of psychological harm within the gaming community, shedding light on the prevalence of online harassment in the form of tempting behaviors. Addressing and combating such issues is crucial for fostering a healthier online gaming environment.

About 57% of gamers agreed to have issues of hate speeches online from bullies that are usually driven by discrimination, transphobia, and homophobia during virtual gaming. Additionally, 47% of online gamers have received threats, and 40% have experienced unsolicited sexual contact.

37. About 50% of American Gamers Have Been Cyberattack at Least Once.

Precisely 47% of gamers had their account hijacked in the United States, which caused over 76% of them to experience a financial loss of up to $744. About one out of every gamer in the United States has had their gaming account hijacked by a family member or close acquaintance.

38. MMORPG Gamers Have the Highest Tendency to be Cyberbullies.

MMORPGs have the greatest chances of exhibiting cyberbullying. About 26.8% of gamers in this category involve themselves in cyberbullying. Third-person shooter games follow MMORPG by 24.5%, and first-person shooter games are in third place at 14.2%. Below is a chart showing the percentage distribution of cyberbullying across various online games:

Games Percentage of Cyberbullying MMORPG 26.8% TPS 24.5% FPS 14.2% Sports 11.9% Realtime Strategy 11.1% Roleplaying 10.7% Mobile 9.7% MMOs 8.7% Platformer 5.9% Other 3.9% Puzzle/Adventure 3.3% Sandbox 2.4%

39. 21% of Gamers Admitted to Engaging in Cyberbullying.

Gamers display a higher tendency to participate in cyberbullying, with 21% confessing to engaging in online bullying, compared to 11% of non-gamers who admitted to bullying their schoolmates within the last 30 days. This suggests that a significant portion of school bullies are also avid gamers.

40. The Pandemic Led to an Increase in Online Video Gaming.

During the peak of the global pandemic, 82% of consumers engaged in video gaming. In March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) started a campaign tagged the “PlayApartTogether.” It aimed to encourage people to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. This campaign was incredibly successful. Because of it, game downloads in Europe increased by 19%.

41. How Often Do Players Bully Each Other During Gaming?

Cyberbullying is now a major cause for concern among many game players. Data shows that it affects 20% to 70% of people in the gaming community. And the extent of harm depends on demographics. Notably, Female and LGBTQ gamers are more prone to cyberbullying than their male counterparts.

42. Which Gaming Site Witnesses the Highest Cases of Cyberbullying?

There is a high level of competitiveness among gamers in Multiple-player games. So, they tend to more cyberbullying cases often occur in multi-player games.

43. What Categories of Cyberbullying are More Prevalent in Gaming?

Cyberbullying in gaming often manifests as verbal abuse among players. Sometimes, players try to provoke their opponents through voice chat or messages. They spread hate speech, troll at one another, and even grieve their opponents for losing the game.

44. How Does Cyberbullying Affect Gamers?

Cyberbullying has many detrimental effects on gamers. The victims often suffer psychological, mental, and emotional trauma, which takes a toll on their well-being. When the winners begin to troll or mock the losers, they develop low self-esteem and social difficulties and may no longer enjoy the game like they used to.

45. How Can We Resolve Cyberbullying?

The bulk of the responsibility falls on the shoulders of the Game developers. They can implement moderation systems. These systems will help to identify the perpetrators and address cyberbullying. It will also give gamers guidelines for using the service and behaving while playing. Promoting empathy and respect among gamers can also help kick against hate speech, trolling, and mocking. There could be conscious educational efforts to create awareness of the dangers of cyberbullying among people. These strategies can help eradicate cyberbullying for good.

Cyberbullying in Schools

46. One in Every Five Students has Been Bullied.

According to the National Center for Education, 20.2% of students experienced bullying at school in 2019, with one in five children being affected. Bullying often leads to difficulties in sleeping, poor academic performance, and school avoidance.

47. 43% of Students Were Bullied Along School Hallways.

The school hallway accounted for 43% of student bullying incidents, with 42% occurring in the classroom, 27% in the cafeteria, and 22% outside the school. Additionally, 15% of students experienced online and text message bullying, while 12% were bullied in school bathrooms or locker spaces and 8% on school buses.

48. Less Than 50% of Bullied Students Reported Incidents to School Authorities.

Only 46% of bullied students reported the bullying to school authorities, possibly due to fears of appearing weak or immoral to parents and school officials.

49. Parents are Advised to Spend 15 Minutes Daily With Their Children.

The world report has it that the majority of the parents of these victims don’t make time to stay with their children. Thus, guardians of these victims must map out at least a quarter of the day to engage in conversations with the kids. This could assist families, society, and online platform owners in fighting cyberbullying. Parents can also help their kids boost their self-confidence in this way.

50. Many Parents, Approximately 52%, Fear That Their Youngsters May Become Cyberbullying Casualties.

This group of parents shows concern over their kids who play games online.

51. Institutions Now Try to Protect Students Against Cyberbullying Via Classroom Learning.

A study in January 2019 by the Google firm discovered that most tutors in classrooms focus on preventing cyberbullying even in the classrooms.

52. Other Cases of Research Discovered That the Proportion of Girls Who are Prone to Falling Prey to Online Bullying is 40.6%.

Girls are major victims here, while just 28.8% of boys may likely become victims because of the rise in the utilization of the internet by the opposite sex.

53. 95% of Teens Using the Internet Believe That People on the Podium Ignore Some Notable Cruel Behavior on the Net.

Many youngsters using the internet have testified to their observations on the internet; however, such instances were purely unnoticed by others. The proportion in question here is about 55% of recurring occurrences.

54. 84% of Youngsters Have Observed Cyberbullying Predators Shielded by Others.

27% recorded frequent instances of cyberbullying, while about 90% of youths witnessed that others protected cyberbullying victims in one or more instances.

55. About 34% of Teens Between 12 and 17 Years have Experienced Cyberbullying.

Approximately 33.8% of teenagers have experienced cyberbullying at least once, and 30% have encountered multiple instances.

One-quarter of students have faced negative online comments, with 12.7% mentioning comments with sexual content and 12% reporting threats from online bullies. The chart below displays reported cases of student cyberbullying in 2013.

57. Over 1,000 Parents of 5 Years Old Children Participated in Providing a Lasting Solution to Cyberbullying in Children.

There is growing concern among parents on the issue of cyberbullying as it affects the mental and psychological well-being of children. In a survey by Comparitech, more than 1,000 parents of 5-year-old children participated in the forum on providing solutions to cyberbullying in children.

58. 75% of Parents Monitor Their Children’s Online Activities.

75% of parents go through their children’s WhatsApp messages, while 37% use monitoring and filtering service tools to track the activities of their children online. Unfortunately, less than 50% of children who are not monitored report to their parents or an adult around them.

59. About 50% of Asian Parents Regularly Educate Their Children on Proper Online Behavior.

Just 46% of parents in Asia constantly educate their children on the right way to communicate online and the dangers of cyberbullying. Asian parents have been found to display more awareness and are very keen on monitoring the behavior and security of their children online.

60. Just 12% of Asian Parents Do Not Speak to Their Children About Cyberbullying.

A small percentage of parents in Asia (12%) do not open any form of communication on cyberbullying and proper behavior online with their children.

61. How Widespread is Online Bullying in Institutions?

The percentage of occurrence is 20% to 40%.

62. What Approaches Does it Take When Occurring in Schools?

Look out for posting of punishing emails, spreading false news, posting and sending unambiguous content, and marginalizing some students from important groups.

63. Does Cyberbullying Disturb the Student Lifestyle?

Students with such a history face depression, distractions from studies, anxiety, as well as low self-respect. It could cause a student to be socially isolated from school activities.

64. Are There Some Risk Factors Related to Cyberbullying in Institutions?

Vulnerability, lack of great communication skills, and being friends with many people online may attract these bullies toward a student. Notwithstanding that, anyone could mistakenly be their target.

65. What is the Best Approach to Curbing it in Schools?

If schools can adopt anti-bullying policies as part of the curriculum, educate both parents and students on the disadvantages of this act, and then form a help unit for victims, the act could stop.

Cyberbullying in Grown-ups

66. One Adult Out of 5 Have Beheld It.

New Zealand National Research Center, in a study of 20,849 participants, found out that 1 out of 7 grown-ups agreed to experience cyberbullying. However, the proportion of internet bullying has come down among adults.

67. The Incidence is Now Higher Amongst Youngsters Aged 18 and 25.

These categories of individuals are the most vulnerable to cyberbullies: people between 18 and 25 years old.

68. Those Between 26 and 35 Have About 24% Attraction Toward Online Attacks.

It is now a known fact that the older an individual gets, the more likely they get free from these online bullies. Youngsters are mostly their target. Check out these cyberbullying stats: 24% of persons who are 26+ or 35 years old are attacked, but those between 46 and 55 years report only 13%. Also, persons at 65 + years record only 6.5% percent.

69. 41% of Older Adults in the States Were Harassed Online.

Cyberbullying stats from the Pew Research Center recorded that in 2022, 10,093 grown-ups were interviewed, and 41% of these people affirmed that they had been attacked online.

70. 56.8% Out of 100% of Young Ladies Also Confirmed Being Harassed Online.

In 2016, more than 56.8% of young ladies stated that online harassment was a reality. These high cyberbullying stats could be attributed to their level of attachment online to attract cyber bullies. In that same year, 2016, 31% of these age groups with online attack experiences were irritated, 21% were fervently distressed, 20.8% were stranded, and 20.5% of them wallowed in self-pity over the condition.

71. About 25% of Stalked People Have Also Been Cyberstalking Targets.

Based on data from the Bureau of Justice, around 25% of people who reported being stalked were also cyberstalked.

72. Females Tend to Fall Victim to Cyberstalking More Than Males.

20 out of every 1,000 females aged 18 years and above have experienced cyberstalking. This isn’t the case with the opposite gender, who had just 7 cases of cyberstalking out of a thousand males of 18 years and above. Though males and females face online harassment and cyberstalking, the occurrence dwindles with age in both genders.

73. Persons Between 18 and 24 Years of Age Have the Highest Risk of Being Victimized by Cyberstalkers.

About 30 individuals in every 1,000 persons who are between 18 and 19 years old have been victims of cyberstalking. Also, 28 individuals in every 1,000 persons between 20 and 24 years were stalked in 2006.

74. 83% of Cyberstalking was Done Via Email.

Cyberstalking victims reported that 83% of the act was done via email, while 35% was done through direct text messages.

75. Do Adults Experience Cyberbullying?

Cyberbullying is not restricted to only children and teenagers as it also occurs among adults as well.

76. What are the Forms of Cyberbullying in Adults?

Cyberbullying among adults involves sending offensive messages, sharing and posting private messages and pictures to the public without consent, spreading rumors, and holding online campaigns to discredit a person.

77. What Impact Does Cyberbullying Have on an Adult?

Victims of cyberbullying are prone to emotional and psychological breakdown, hypertension, depression, and social isolation. Victims can also have their reputations tarnished and family relationships destroyed through acts of cyberbullies.

78. What Platforms Have the Most Prevalent Cases of Adult Cyberbullying?

Cyberbullying occurs on almost all online platforms like social media sites, online forums, email, and message apps.

79. How Can Cyberbullying be Reduced?

Precise and proactive steps need to be undertaken to resolve issues of cyberbullying. Adults must maintain a private and secure setting on their social media pages. Also, individuals should report and block persons who send offensive messages and seek family and friends’ support when online bullying arises. Most importantly, the implementation of legislative laws and policies will help to reduce the incidence of cyberbullying drastically.

Impact of Cyberbullying Stats

80. Cyberbullying Affects Victims’ Behaviors Toward Other People.

Individuals who have been subjected to various forms of cyberbullying are known to exhibit the following behaviors:

They are most times agitated, anxious , and feel stressed.

Individuals are withdrawn and shy .

They are moody .

They are aggressive towards others.

They skip school and avoid going to school .

Poor academic performance.

They skip meals and are unable to sleep for long hours.

They are indisciplined at school.

Social isolation from others and online chat services.

81. Social Anxiety is Experienced by 37% of Cyberbullying Victims.

Various studies have shown that cyberbullying negatively affects the lives of its victims. These victims are prone to not only psychological breakdown but also emotional imbalance. 37% of cyberbullying are likely to have social anxiety. This means that they avoid new situations and individuals.

82. Cyberbullying Affected the Academic Performance of 64% of its Victims in the United States.

The acts of online bullies affected the learning ability of 64% of its victims in a nationwide survey of 5,400 students in the United States.

83. 66% of Female Victims Feel Powerless Over Their Bullies.

The feeling of powerlessness is experienced by 66% of cyberbullies; 63% are unable to sleep, and 61% start having low self-esteem. All these are some of the psychological impacts that cyberbullying has on females.

84. 24% of Cyberbullying Victims in Asia are More Cautious Afterward.

In Asia, victims of cyberbullying become more careful after an incident of online bullying, while just 7% initiate actions to counter the attacks of cyber bullies.

85. Persons Who are Faced with Cyberbullying are Likely to Attempt Suicide.

Cyberbullying and suicidal thoughts can be said to be related in a way, as 24% of those who have been bullied online were known to attempt suicide.

86. 68% of Children who Were Bullied Online have Developmental Issues.

The mental health of a child can be affected by acts of online bullies. 68% of children who experienced some form of online bullying became mentally unstable after the incident.

87. 64% of Bully Victims Acknowledged Experiencing a Detrimental Impact on Their Lives.

Generally, cyberbullying has negative impacts on both victims and perpetrators, which could be detrimental to their well-being. About 64% of cyberbullied victims state that the act hurt their learning ability, self-esteem, and safety at school.

88. Teenagers Face Higher Risks of Harmful Attempts as Cyberbullying Victims Compared to Non-victims.

The risks of suicidal thoughts are higher in teenagers who are victims of cyberbullying than those who are not. The impact of cyberbullying on victims could result in engaging in self-harm behaviors and being at a higher risk of facing suicidal thoughts. Statistical data point out that teenage victims of traditional bullying and cyberbullying are twice at risk of suicide attempts. Online abuse is associated with suicidal thoughts, and 24% of cyberbullied victims consider suicide after being bullied frequently.

89. Suicidal Thoughts and Attempts Have Doubled Since 2008.

Cyberbullying stats show that suicidal ideation and suicide attempts are prevalent in teenagers and nearly doubled in 2008. The SI and SA encounter in 2008 summed up to 0.66% and grew to 1.82% in 2015. Some data also reveal that the 2nd leading cause of death among the 10-34 age group is suicide. Although there were significant increases in SI and SA across all age groups, the growth in adolescents was higher in teens aged 15-17.

90. Cyberbullying Harms the Mental Health of 64% of Victims.

The impact of cyberbullying could either be short-term or long-term, indicating the need to take cyberbullying seriously. Cyberbullying stats show that 64% of cyberbullied students acknowledged the incidence impaired their learning ability and hampered their safety at school. Some data shows cyberbullying impacts 16% of high school students and 27% of teens aged 12-18 monthly. Without intervention, both the bully and victim of cyberbullying can lead to poor general health and even substance abuse.

91. Cyberbullied Students are at a Higher Risk of Experiencing Mental Disorders and Behavioral Issues.

The growing impact of mental health disorders has implications for cyberbullying victims (children and teenagers) and also for the healthcare delivery system. Stress, depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, and mental disorders are profound impacts of cyberbullying on victims, delving into sensitive aspects of the human psyche. Cyberbullying stats show that 39% of cyberbullying students dropped out, 37% portrayed delinquent behavior, and 32% engaged in frequent abuse of a substance. Additionally, 16% were intensely depressed as a result of being cyberbullied.

92. Bullied Students are Two Times More Likely to Experience Physical Symptoms.

Teenagers, especially those who experience traditional bullying or cyberbullying, have two times the likelihood to attempt suicide than those who haven’t. The cyberbullied victims sometimes show other behaviors and show evidence of self-harm than non-victims. Cyberbullying stats show that 25% of students feel cyberbullying might lead to self-harm, while 26% feel cyberbullying might lead to suicidal thoughts by victims. Cyberbully-victimized students are likely to experience physical symptoms like stomach aches and headaches twice more than non-victims.

93. 19% of Cyberbullying Victims Disclosed Cyberbullying Affected Their Emotional Well-being.

Some statistical data report that 19% of cyberbullied victims faced emotional challenges. 14% of cyberbullying victims acknowledged the incident hurt their relationship with friends and family. 9% also admitted that cyberbullying affected their academic performance negatively. This is to say that cyberbullying leaves a negative impact on its victims, and they vary in personality.

94. Cyberbullying has Affected the Friendships of 30% of Preteen Victims.

The consequences of cyberbullying are not always visible but can lead to mental and emotional issues. The teens spend much time on the internet and are at risk of cyberbullying. Cyberbullying stats reveal that 30% of cyberbullied preteens have acknowledged that occurrence had detriments on their friendships. In addition, around 13% disclosed that cyberbullying hurt their physical health.

95. More Than 50% of Cyberbullied Victimized Teenagers Felt Angry From Being Bullied.

Teenagers are the most common victims of cyberbullying attacks. This doesn’t mean the adults are exempted, but the teenagers are more prone to being victimized by cyberbullying perpetrators. Cyberbullying stats reveal more than half of cyberbullying victims have expressed anger as a result of being cyberbullied. Additionally, over 30% felt hurt, while 15% almost felt scared after the incident.

96. Two-thirds of Victimized Teens Admitted Cyberbullying had a Detriment on Their Self-perception.

Cyberbullying has become remarkably high as more people, especially teens and young adults, spend more time on the internet. The effect of cyberbullying remains detrimental to victims even though the perpetrators may be faceless. About two-thirds of tweens acknowledged that cyberbullying victimization hurt them. Also, 19% of students confirmed that the cyberbullying experience made them feel negatively about themselves. Cyberbullying is quite prevalent in this modern era, even though measures are put in place to reduce the cases. About 20 years ago, the awareness of cyberbullying wasn’t as common as it is now.

97. Does Cyberbullying Have a Lasting Impact on its Victims?

Cyberbullying has a long-term effect on its victims. The individuals affected most often remember the incident throughout their lives. It also negatively impacts the social behavior of most of the victims.

98. What is the Effect of Cyberbullying on Individual Mental Health?

The mental health of an individual can be adversely affected by cyberbullying. The victims of online bullying may experience depression, anxiety, and unworthiness. All this makes a lasting impact on the lives of most cyber victims.

99. Can the Academic Performance of a Child be Affected by Cyberbullying?

Cyberbullying can lead to poor academic performance of a child. Victims lose concentration during classes, have less or no success motivation, and may refuse to attend school regularly.

100. Can Cyberbullying Lead to Suicidal Thoughts and Actions?

Yes, cyberbullying can degenerate to the extent that the individual feels like taking their own life. This most times occurs when an individual image has been tarnished. The cyber victim feels that taking their life is a way of escape.

101. Are Women Bound to Encounter Online Provocation More Than Men?

Yes, women and girls have a higher likelihood of experiencing cyberbullying than men. Research keeps indicating that women, maybe due to their appearances and frequent online presence, are mostly targeted for online harassment. Females are more prone to encounter threats, hate speech, gender-based abuse, and other forms of online harassment and bullies.

102. Does the LGBTQ+ Community Face Higher Paces of Online Provocation?

The LGBTQ+ community is a sexual orientation that is often targeted for online harassment and bullying. Study shows that several LGBTQ+ individuals are prone to online harassment due to their gender identity and social direction.

103. Are There Explicit Types of Online Provocation that Target Ladies or LGBTQ+ People?

Some online harassment faced by the LGBTQ+ community are rape threats, sexual assault, self-harm, spread of explicit content. The LGBTQ+ community usually faces gender-based harassment, including misogyny and hate comments directed at them by online bullies.

104. How Does Online Provocation Influence the Emotional Well-being of Ladies and LGBTQ+ People?

Online harassment can have various negative impacts on the mental health of the LGBTQ+ community and their emotional well-being. Other adverse effects of online harassment include depression, social anxiety, insecurity, and withdrawal from the internet.

105. What Steps Can Be Taken to Address Online Provocation Focusing on Women and LGBTQ+ People?

Diverse approaches are required in addressing online harassment associated with women and the LGBTQ+ community. Implementing a safer online atmosphere and policies to moderate and support victims can prevent online harassment, irrespective of gender or sexual orientation.

Reasons Persons Are Cyberbullied

To better understand the subject matter of cyberbullying, we must take a look at some of the reasons why people are bullied online.

106. The Appearance of an Individual Accounts for 61% of Cyberbullying Cases.

The appearance of a person accounts for 61% of cyberbullying cases,25% is a result of academic prowess, and sexuality accounts for 15% of cases. Financial status at 15%, race at 17%, and religion account for 11% of instances of cyberbullying.

107. 80% of Teenagers Believe That Cyberbullies Find the Act Amusing.

A good percentage of teenagers think that the perpetrators engage in cyberbullying to entertain themselves. This ideology is held by four in every five teens.

Online Harassment Divided by Gender or Sexuality Stats

Online harassment involves the use of communication or information online by harassers with the intent of harming other persons. Social media is the major target for cyberbullying; sadly, younger women have higher chances of being harassed online. The most popular methods of harassment are stalking, threatening with violence, disclosure of sensitive information without consent, etc.

108. For What Reason Truly Do Individuals Become Focused on Cyberbullying?

Research shows the appearance of an individual is a major reason cyberbullies target victims. This makes you a greater percentage of the cyberbullying instances. Some factors that could make cyberbullies target potential victims are race, sexual orientation, gender, ethnicity, and beliefs. Social status, personal achievement, and political interests are other factors that could expose individuals to cyberbullying vulnerabilities.

109. Are There Explicit Age Groups More Inclined to Cyberbullying?

Cyberbullying happens across various age groups. Cyberbullying stats show that the younger generation, particularly teenagers, are more prone to cyberbullying instances than other age groups. The vulnerability of teenagers to cyberbullying can be attributed to growing online activity and social media engagement.

110. Does Individual Data Divulgence Make Somebody More Powerless to Cyberbullying?

Individuals are more vulnerable to cyberbullying when they share sensitive information, such as life experiences and contact details online. Cyberbullies feed on personal information shared by individuals to harass them.

111. Can Expressing Assorted Viewpoints or Convictions Prompt Cyberbullying?

Yes, expressing controversial, diverse views and political beliefs can make one the target of cyberbullies. Engaging in online conversations involving social or cultural opinions can lead to online harassment and using abusive words to attack individuals.

112. Are There Any Variables Within the Control of the Designated People that Add to Cyberbullying?

Certain online displays can attract negative attention and possibly lead to cyberbullying; however, no one should be blamed for being cyberbullied. Engaging in social, cultural, political, and controversial conversations can increase your chance of becoming a cyber bully victim.

Online Harassment by Gender

Let’s dive into online harassment stats by gender.

113. Girls are 1.3 Times More Likely to Experience Online Harassment Than Boys.

Cyberbullying stats reveal that girls are more prone to cyberbullying than boys. 15% of teen girls have experienced at least four types of cyberbullying compared to 6% of the opposite gender. Not every teen who experiences online harassment will report it to a parent or an adult. Only 10% of teen victims will report to a trusted adult after falling victim to cyberbullying. Most of the cyberbullying is done via texts, Instagram, Facebook, and other social media platforms. Both genders can be either a perpetrator or a victim of online harassment.

114. About 46% of Teens Experienced at Least One Type of Cyberbullying Abuse in 2022.

A Pew Research Center survey shows that about 46% of teens have been a victim of at least one kind of cyberbullying. 32% of teens were victims of name-calling, while 22% of teens had rumors spread about them, and 17% received unrequested explicit images. Smaller shares of 15% of teens say they’ve been asked about where they are or who they’re with. 10% have been physically threatened, and 7% of teens have had explicit images of them sent without their permission. In summary, 28% of teens have experienced different types of cyberbullying.

Online Harassment by Sexuality

115. 35.4% of Transgender Teens are Likely to Experience Online Harassment.

Statistical data show that teens between the ages of 13 and 17 are generally bullied, even in school. The report shows that 35.4% of transgender teens have been bullied, and it is inconclusive to measure the gender role in cyberbullying. On the other hand, the perpetrators of this act summed up to 5.6% of boys, 4.5% of girls, and 3.6% of transgender. Cyberbullying has become prevalent among teens because bullies can easily hide their identity online during operations under email spoofing.

116. Cyberbullying Victimization Contained 6.5% Graphic Violence, Misogyny, and Other Violent Content in 2021.

Statistical reports show that content sent out during cyberbullying included 6.5% violent abuse. Some content types released were audio, message, text, and video; video content recorded the greatest percentage.

117. Video Content has the Highest Instances of Abusive Content, with 17%.

Analysis revealed that the content included misogyny, image-based sexual abuse, hatred, and other violent graphic content. The video content recorded a whopping 17% and is the highest abusive content participants have encountered. Videos sent by harassers to victims sometimes contain violating material/content.

118. 42% of LGBT and LGBTQ Students are Victims of Cyberbullying.

The survey shows that approximately half of LGBT and LGBTQ students have encountered online harassment. The rate of online harassment faced by LGBTQ is higher than 20% on average. 42% of LGBT youth have experienced cyberbullying; the LGBT community is a constant victim of online harassment. Although many countries are in support of LGBT and other social rights, not all choose to understand this.

119. 56% of LGBTQ Students Reported Bullying Cases in School.

The LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community) students are sometimes harassed by school staff. Cyberbullying stats show that about 56% of these homophobic remarks by staff were reported by students. This is because some of these students do not feel comfortable and sometimes feel unsafe.

120. Harassment Resulted in 66% of LGBTQ Students Missing at Least a Day in School.

A survey reveals that 66% of students were victims of discrimination against the LGBTQ community. This resulted in 1 in 3 victims missing school for at least a day because they felt unsafe. Some of these students became uncomfortable, to the extent that 39% avoided bathrooms and 38% avoided using locker rooms.

Awareness of Cyberbullying Stats

121. Sweden is the Country With the Highest Rate of Cyberbullying Awareness, at 91%.

Most countries are growing in global cyberbullying awareness at different levels. Cyberbullying stats show Sweden ranks the highest cyberbullying awareness rate at 91%, with Italy following. The same report indicates that Italy recorded the fastest-rising country in cyberbullying awareness as of 2011. A country as famous as France was the second least informed country with 50% cyberbullying awareness, which is not expected.

122. The Global Cyberbullying Awareness Rate is 75%.

In a survey, the vast majority of respondents acknowledged their awareness of cyberbullying. This sums up the overall global awareness rate to be 75%. Although efforts to raise awareness of cyberbullying are increasing, about 25% have never heard of cyberbullying before. The cyberbullying stats on cyberbullying indicate a slow rise in the awareness rate in some countries like Saudi Arabia.

123. 65% of Parents are Aware of Their Teens Being Cyberbullied on Social Media.

Across the globe, parents acknowledge that their child has been a victim of cyberbullying. Parents also reported that social media is the most used platform for cyberbullying among their kids. Cyberbullying stats say that 65% of parents acknowledged that their teens experienced cyberbullying on social media. This figure indicates a 15% increase from 2011; other common threats came from text messages (38%) and 34% from chat rooms.

124. The Number of “Cyberbullying” Searches Tripled Over the Past Decade.

Public interest in the term “cyberbullying” has significantly increased over the years as more individuals paid more attention to it. Curiosity and general awareness have steadily risen over the past decade. With the low search rate before 2008, it is evident that the rates of cyberbullying searches are increasingly high yearly. In the past decade, Google Trends confirms the rate of searches for cyberbullying has tripled.

125. Saudi Arabia’s cyberbullying Awareness Rate is 37%, and France’s is 50% (Most Countries are Aware of Cyberbullying.

While most countries garner awareness of cyberbullying, some countries recorded poor awareness of internet crime. Saudi Arabia ranked the country with the least awareness at 37%. Saudi’s cybercrime awareness rate came as no surprise, but a country like France at 50% is surprising and unexpected.

126. Companies Raise Cyberbullying Awareness for 45% of Employees.

To tackle the issue of cyberbullying, companies have put intentional effort into raising awareness about it. Companies are actively spreading awareness of online harassment. Cyberbullying stats reveal over 45% of employees in larger companies agree that they are acquainted with the company’s policies on online harassment. Companies with smaller staffs are encouraged to proactively deal with cyberbullying globally.

127. Workplace Awareness of Cyberbullying is Most Noteworthy in Australia at 57% and the UK at 51%.

The employees in Australia are well informed about their company’s policies, and 57% know what to do in cases of cyberbullying. About 33% acknowledged that they are aware of their company’s policy on cyberbullying to a certain extent. Other awareness of cyberbullying stats reveal that 1 in 5 French are aware of cyberbullying and know what happens if such issues arise. The UK occupies the second % of informed workplace awareness of online harassment at 51%.

128. Cyberbullying Victims React Differently to the Incident, With 36% Asking Bullies to Stop.

Cyberbullying has become a major issue as cyberbullies victimize teens in diverse ways, and some teens apply different strategies to the problem. Teens disclose that the most practical way to prevent themselves from cyberbullies is by blocking them. Cyberbullying stats show that in some cases, 36% asked the bully to stop, and 34% blocked communication with the cyberbullies. Some 34% chose to confide in their friends, while 30% intended to seek revenge, 29% didn’t act. About 28% signed out of their accounts, and only 11% reported being bullied by their parents.

Cyberbullying Prevention and Action Stats

The most effective way to eliminate cyberbullying is by staying off the internet, which is not feasible in this digital age. Addressing the core issues like excessive dependence on social media and executing usage limitations will help curtail cyberbullying.

129. 59.4% of Parents have Imbibed Online Safety and Safe Practices on Their Kids in Response to Cyberbullying Instances.

When kids are bullied, most parents are proactive in their response to the victimization of their kids to cyberbullying. Most parents talk to their kids about online safety, which is the most common response to cyberbullying incidents. Below are steps taken by parents whose children were victims of cyberbullying. 59.4% of parents spoke to their kids about internet safety and safe practices, while 43.4% adjusted parental controls to block perpetrators. Some parents executed new technology usage rules while 40.6% saved evidence of bullying for investigators, and 34.9% informed their children’s school about it. Additionally, about 10.4% of parents took the nuclear decision to take away their devices in response to cyberbullying.

130. Google Trends Confirms People Have Focused More on Cyberbullying Over the Past Decade.

Google Trends points out that the cyberbullying search rate significantly increased over the past years. As of October 31, 2023, the rate of cyberbullying searches on Google Trends reached 79 searches. The growing interest in cyberbullying resulted in a yearly rise in searches and tripled the search of the term “cyberbullying” since 2004. Abstractly, the UK experienced a remarkable fall in the number of searches related to cyberbullying in 2020. We may attribute this decline to the notable increase in online learning during the pandemic.

Meta’s ‘Community Standards Enforcement Report’ report for 2021 showed that Facebook removed 9.2 million violent content during quarter three of 2021. Furthermore, the provocative and bullying content taken down by the social media platform accounted for approximately 0.14-0.15% per 10,000 views.

132. YouTube Applied a Similar Strategy to Cut Down on Cyberbullying on its Platform. The Platform Went Ahead to Trim Off 6.6% of Cyberbullying-related Video Content.

Reliable data revealed that YouTube also slashed off disrespectful content in machine learning. Also, it took down rude and degrading content from critics. Again, reports indicated that YouTube took down 8.3% of nuisance and terrorizing topics in quarter four of 2022. Due to this massive slashing, Q2 of 2023 saw about 14 million networks removed from YouTube. Notably, the removal resulted from not adhering to YouTube posting policies. In addition, for the same reason, 29,940 annoying channels got expelled from YouTube in Q2 of 2023. This accounted for 0.2% of the total channels on the platform. In the meantime, all YouTube cut-offs and robotic flagging in Q2 2023 amounted to 7.3 million. Meanwhile, 6.6% of this figure was from online aggravation and bullying, representing 483,144.

133. 15% of Young Americans at Risk of Cyberbullying Intend to Conceal Their Experience.

Cyberbullying stats reveal that 75% of cyberbullying victims are aware of responses to cyberbullying instances and protective measures. On the other hand, 15% of cyberbullied victims would rather keep their cyberbullying experience a secret.

134. 27% of Cyberbullying Victims Would Likely Confide in Their Friends.

In cyberbullying instances, it is discovered that not many victims find it easy to share their experiences because of whom to trust. A survey reveals that 27% of victims would confide in their friends in cases of cyberbullying. 38% would talk to their parents about being cyberbullied instead of speaking to a teacher or seeking help from the police. When faced with cyberbullying threats, 72% of victims would prefer talking to their parents.

135. 66% of Teens Offered to Help Cyberbullying Victims Out.

Some research points out that younger children are more likely to help out victims of bullying. Conversely, age is irrelevant to cyberbullying intervention. Recent cyberbullying stats reveal about 66% of tweens would support, defend, and assist bully and cyberbully victims. 30% of participants disclosed that they had intervened more than once.

136. 11% of Teens Engaged Parents and Sought Guidance on Cyberbullying Incidents.

In cases of cyberbullying, teens take their varying options depending on the situation. Research reveals teen cyberbullies may get revenge or ask the bullies to stop, but only 11% talked to their parents about the issue. When cyberbullied young people speak up on the incident, it is commendable as approaching the matter may not seem easy. Parents can strictly monitor what their kids post online and not share too much sensitive information.

137. 28% of Teens Signed Out of Their Accounts After Cyberbullying Incidents.

Teen victims take varying proactive actions in response to cyberbullying due to their level of adaptation to the circumstances. Research shows that 28% of cyberbullied victims simply signed out of their online accounts to address the situation.

138. 36% of Teens Confronted Cyberbullies to Stop.

In response to various cyberbullying situations, 36% of teens prefer to confront the bullies, asking them to refrain from the act. These young teens faced with cyberbullying prefer to deal with it using this approach.

139. 34% of Teens Block Communication With Cyberbullies.

Some categories of teens faced with cyberbullying situations prefer to stop communication with the bullies. Cyberbullying stats show that 34% of teens would rather stop bullies online to avoid facing the impacts of cyberbullying.

140. 29% of Teens Who Faced Cyberbullying Chose Not to Act On It.

While some cyberbullied teens are proactive in such instances, about 29% would rather do nothing about the situation. This can link to fear, emotions, or personal reasons known to the victims.

141. Teens Aged 12-17 in South Australia Disclosed Social Connectedness Curbed Negative Effects of Cyberbullying.

A South Australian survey showed to reduce the effects of cyberbullying on victims, social connectedness needs to be deployed. Withal, an effective way to prevent bullying among young people is by building stronger connections with them. There’s a relationship between social connectedness and cyberbullying.

142. Can Cyberbullying Impact Social Relationships?

Yes, cyberbullying can be detrimental to its victims and their social relationships. Most cyberbullying victims encounter emotional challenges that could affect their social relationships and even academic performance. Study reveals the effects of cyberbullying can damage online relationships and even real relationships. Both cyber victims and cyberbully are not so connected socially compared to non-victims.

143. How Long do the Effects of Cyberbullying Last?

Cyberbullying has both long-term and short-term effects on both the victims and the bullies. Some long-term effects of cyberbullying on the bully include the risk of spouse and child abuse, less education, etc. Long-term effects of cyberbullying on victims include self-harm, substance abuse, risk of suicidal thoughts, social relationships, etc.

Anti-Bullying Campaign Stats

144. 66.3% of Younger Kids are More Inclined to the Intervention and Prevention of Cyberbullying Than Other Individuals.

Noteworthy, the younger generation shows a larger inclination to intervene in cyberbullying instances than older individuals. Bullying and cyberbullying are common among tweens, and a significant number of people offer to help victims when it occurs. Cyberbullying stats show that 66.3% of children aged between 9-12 years who witnessed cyberbullying while at school intervened. Although the majority of tweens offer to assist bully and cyberbully victims, younger children offer to help cyberbully targets more.

145. 50% of Teens Assume Blocking Cyberbullies is an Effective Preventive Measure Against Cyberbullying.

Teens and Cyberbullying Stats from 2022 revealed that 50% of teens believe blocking cyberbullies or criminal charges would reduce cyberbullying on social media. 42% of teens believed social media removing online harassment and cyberbullying content would curb cyberbullying instances among teens. Also, 37% of teens thought that the social media platforms uncovering the identity of the cyberbullies would help reduce the rate of cyberbullying. A few 30% of teens suggested that school districts monitor students’ social media activities against bullying or harassment. Other cyberbullying stats show about 71% of teens believed blocking communication with cyberbullies was an effective way to prevent cyberbullying.

146. 48 States in the US Know the Dangers of Cyberbullying Among Young People.

There are specific laws that address online harassment and cyberbullying in 48 states. Forty-four states have criminal penalties in their laws for cyberbullying and other electronic harassment. Data from 2021 indicated cyberbullying adversely affected the majority of victims, especially how they felt about themselves. Among other health and emotional traumas, more than half felt angry because of cyberbullying, and a few 13% were scared.

The intervention of law enforcement bodies in cyberbullying instances that involve violent threats, death threats, and other forms is vital. The number of US states passing laws to make cyberbullying a crime increases significantly yearly. One must contact Law enforcement bodies in cyberbullying instances involving extreme intimidation or extortion and evident sexual exploitation.

Actions to take on Suspected Cyberbullying Target

148. 81% of Kids Feel Cyberbullying Has a Likelihood of Going Scot-free in 2023.

The prevalent form of abuse encountered among children and their peers is bullying. Both in an online environment and in school, teen bullying has a likelihood of going undetected and unpunished. Cyberbullying stats reveal that as of 2023, 81% of kids feel online bullying may likely go unpunished.

149. 90% of Children Who are Victims of Cyberbullying Ignore It.

A vast majority of children who witness cyberbullying simply ignore the situation. 90% of children who disregard cyberbullying situations do so, maybe because they perceive bullying as not being a punishable crime.

150. 84% of Students Have Intervened in a Cyberbully Confrontation They Witnessed.

In some cases where a victim faces cyberbullying, intervention, confrontation, or reporting such cases may be a lifesaver. Research shows that 84% of students admitted to witnessing victims confront bullies to put a stop to their acts.

151. The Fear of Losing Internet Access is the Core Reason Children Report Cyberbullying Incidents.

A major reason most kids faced with cyberbullying do not report the cases is due to the fear of not having internet access. While establishing awareness of cyberbullying to kids, it is necessary to stress that they will not lose internet access. Kids need to speak up in case of cyberbullying to prevent it and know how to deal with it.

152. YouTube Took off 18.4% Violent or Graphic Content and 3.9% Spam and Scam Violating Content in Q3 2022.

From the YouTube standpoint, some problematic videos displaying idiocies were signposted and detached from its policy. Such items of discussion are classified under inappropriate language and behaviors. Also, subjects like forceful or vivid content, sexually indicative subject matters, nudity, virtual harassment, cyberbullying, etc. Data disclosed that YouTube distanced 18.4% of ferocious or realistic content and 3.9% of spam, deception, and fiddles from its podium in Q3 2022. Then, in Q4 2022, it removed fierce or lifelike content from its platform, making 16.4%, whereas spam, deceptive, and cheats reached 4.6%.

153. Social Media Approaches and Policies to Eradicate Cyberbullying.

Based on facts and some world records, the social media podium has the ultimate power to curb bullying. Since it is the mainstay of cyberbullying cases, implementing principles to destabilize this act could partially help. However, monitoring every online content should be the most vital action to eradicate this evil.

Policy Enactment Unaided Can’t Block Cyberbullying

154. The Internet Encounters Issues in Trying to Enforce Principles Against Cyberbullying.

Facebook and Twitter (X) confessed to facing hindrances while trying to curb this act. Making an allowance for the fact that bullying starts offline and progresses into the internet platform, training sectors, etc., implementing doctrines could be problematic.

155. Meta Publicized That It Noticed a 21.48% Reduction in Animosity and Selfish Discourses Between 2017 and 2022.

Meta records show a notable cut-off in hate language content on its podium from Q4 2017 to Q2 2022. The reduction rate was per quarter from 13.50 million to 10.60 million incidences. The media site describes hateful discourse as an express examination of a person as regards race, identity, gender, religion, condition, sexual orientation, or diverse factors.

156. What’s the Frequency of Awareness of Cyberbullying?

Figures show that 75.0% of the universal populace knows much about cyberbullying. Although there is a remarkable growth in awareness of cyberbullying, there is still a need to increase awareness. Enacting laws against cyberbullying is necessary for raising awareness and punishing crimes, but it can’t prevent it completely.

157. Is Cyberbullying Awareness Taken Seriously by Schools and Educational Institutions?

Yes, many schools and educational institutions recognize how vital it is to address cyberbullying and raise awareness. Many educational institutions and schools have implemented policies to raise awareness of cyberbullying and preventive measures, but the implementation level varies.

158. What Channels Do the Promotion of Cyberbullying Awareness?

Channels like educational campaigns, resourceful materials, social media, and others are promotional channels for cyberbullying awareness. While some schools and educational institutions provide cyberbullying awareness in their curriculum, other organizations are vital in raising cyberbullying awareness.

159. What Role do Awareness Initiatives Play in Addressing Cyberbullying Awareness?

In terms of boosting understanding, social awareness, self-confidence, and proactive intervention, awareness initiatives perform a great role in addressing the issues related to cyberbullying. The awareness initiatives help individuals detect, intervene, and reduce cyberbullying and provide a safer online environment.

Cyberbullying Victims Stats

160. 21% of Cyberbullying Victims are High School Girls With Diverse Skin Tones.

Mixed-race girls are most vulnerable to bullying among other demographics. Research shows that 210 in every 1000 victims are girls in high school with different skin colors. Despite cultural headways, bigotry, and sexual bias keep on enduring in contemporary society. There’s a recognizable pattern of online harassment that targets individuals given their orientation and skin tone, even in nations that have embraced multiculturalism.

161. 36.7% of US Female Students Have Encountered Online Abuse at Least Once.

Cyberbullying Stats show that about 36.7% of female students in the US have experienced online harassment at least once in their lifetime. Cyberbullying could lead to social anxiety, loss of sleep, powerlessness, and low self-esteem. Additionally, girls are more likely to be victims of cyberbullying compared to 26% of boys.

162. 10.2% of Cyberbullying Perpetrators Own Up to Bullying Others.

Most cyberbullies do not use their real identity. While a host of cyberbullies hide behind the media, only 10.2% own up to their bullying crimes towards victims. People who have likely admitted to harming others are those who engage in cyberbullying.

163. One-third of Girls Experience Cyberbullying.

The female gender is the most targeted when it comes to harassment incidents in online environments. An online survey of over 5700 participants suggests that one-third of girls had a cyberbullying experience. However, 1 in every ten female victims admits to partaking in online harassment and cyberbullying toward others.

164. Cyberbullies Mock 75% of People with Autism and People With Other Health Disabilities.

Cyberbullies target people with disabilities and mental health orders. Cyberbullying perpetrators target 75% of people with autism, 70% of people with physical defects, and 52% of people with learning problems. Younger people with various types of natural disabilities are the targets of cyber bullies.

165. 42% of LGBT Youth Experienced the Negative Impact of Cyberbullying.

Research shows that 42% of LGBT youth have encountered cyberbullying. 35% have experienced web-based dangers, while 58% have survived disdainful discourse at least once. Over the past few years, there has been a huge advancement in the public eye’s acknowledgment of many sexual orientations. Numerous countries have established regulations supporting gay connections, marriage, and other social freedoms. Despite these headways, not every person embraces such comprehension. The LGBT people group has a successive objective of online harassment and cyberbullying.

166. What is the Potency of Prevention Programs in Curbing Cyberbullying Instances?

Study shows prevention programs to raise awareness, advance empathy, and demonstrate skills and citizenship skills can help to achieve a reduction in cyberbullying occurrences. Prevention programs engage students with the ability to perceive cyberbullying, know how to deal with it and cultivate a safer online environment.

167. How do Schools Contribute to Preventing Cyberbullying?

Schools play an important role in preventing cyberbullying by teaching students how to identify cyberbullying and ways to deal with it. Schools can also promote comprehensive policies and informative programs on online safety and provide a discouraging cyberbullying environment.

168. Is Parental Involvement in the Prevention of Cyberbullying Important?

Study shows that kids whose parents fully monitor their online activities are less likely to be cyberbullying victims. Parental involvement is vital in the prevention of cyberbullying through guiding, establishing communication lines, and curbing cyberbullying incidents.

169. What Can Individuals Do When They Witness Cyberbullying Instances?

Bystanders need to decide to address and support in taking action against cyberbullying when they witness it. The intervention of individuals who see cyberbullying instances can help reduce the intensity and duration of the cases. Support offered to cyberbully victims by individuals goes a long way in giving them comfort. Reporting cyberbullying instances to schools, parents, social media, school administrators, and relevant authorities helps in curbing cyberbullying.

170. What Role Can Technology Play in the Prevention of Cyberbullying?

Technology plays multiple roles in the prevention of cyberbullying. Implementing cybersecurity tools and specialized software programs can help monitor, detect, and flag potential cyberbullying instances. There are digital technological tools that can enlighten individuals about online safety and detect and address cyberbullying.

Conclusion

Cyberbullying has been the global ‘talk of the town’ and has been causing all-round harm to all. Notwithstanding individuals’ age, sex, race, state, or educational status, this act has its way of destabilizing a person. Most religious and training institutions try integrating rules and regulations to curb this evil and create awareness. Homes and the environments where socialization starts have been playing significant roles in eradicating the predominance of this act by starting early to inform children against dehumanizing acts. However, the rate at which the internet is dominating the world has been the limiting factor in tackling cyberbullying.

These cyberbullying stats show that it’s rampant in kids and teenagers, yet adults are no exception. The cases recorded here are beyond the real figures, but they represent an estimation of the real individuals who have experienced cyberbullying or other forms of bullying. It gives a nutshell clue of the absolute occurrences of cyberbullying according to the following categories: states, social media, institutions, gaming platforms, and demographics. These indicators also enhance knowledge towards identifying, addressing, and creating impact, offering reasons, and answering questions relating to the issue.

