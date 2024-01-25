15+ Cybercrime Statistics You Must Know in 2024

Cybercrime is spreading like wildfire, and the digital economy is fueling these hackers more than ever before. As per the latest estimates, expert projections estimate cyberattack damages will grow 15% over the next three years.

Companies are panicking and spending insane amounts of money to protect themselves. They put over $150 billion towards security just a couple of years ago! Unchecked, attacks and losses continue to increase. Honestly, the full scale of this issue is scary, and the numbers likely underplay it. We need to talk about the cybercriminal explosion threatening everything we do online. Staying silent won’t help.

So consider this an invitation to get informed! We’ve assembled 2024’s latest cybercrime statistics and facts so you can finally understand these threats. Together, we’ll break down the most dangerous hacking techniques, map out high-risk scenarios, and unlock simple tips to protect yourself better.

Stick with me to avoid becoming their next victim. Let’s shed light on this creeping cybercrime wave before damage is done.

What Actions or Activities Fall into the Category of Cybercrime

Like a Cameleon, cybercrime can take different forms. The bad players come camouflaged in different ways and actions to confuse people and steal their funds. But here, we’ll look at the main kinds so you understand what they truly are. In simple terms, cybercrime is illegal digital activities that compromise online security. The most common examples are hacking into private systems, sharing computer viruses, or scamming innocent people online.

Even harassing someone online is also considered a cybercrime. We know it now, but it seems like the list is neverending. However, focusing on typical cases makes it less overwhelming. In all, cybercriminals take advantage of technology to cause harm or make money from innocent folks. Some other examples of cybercrime you need to be aware of:

Hacking sensitive or important accounts to take people’s info. This happens mostly to large companies, where hackers try to steal important information from the enterprise.

The next common type of cyberattack is through malware. This software is developed specifically to disrupt, destroy , or gain access to a victim’s company.

Identity theft or impersonation is another huge one. This works when the scammers pretend to be real companies or someone to trick and steal your cash.

There’s also another kind of cybercrime that involves crypto-jacking, crypto mining, etc.

The primary thing to do to avoid these online scams is to stay alert against shady online activity and guard your accounts, devices, and information.

Important Cybercrime Statistics

Ninety-five percent (90%) of online attacks happen because of natural human mistakes. These mistakes are things like weak passwords/pins or clicking suspicious links you don’t know about. In 2016, nearly all the stolen records came directly from three sectors. These sectors are government, technology industries, and retail. So, if you’re in any of these fields, you must apply extra security measures. Spies carry out ten percent (10%) of breaches, but 86% want money. This means that cybercrime pays crooks more than some other sectors do. Since the Coronavirus pandemic, the FBI says that complaints concerning online crimes have tripled. According to the FBI, the cybercrime report increased from one thousand to four thousand. Remember, this happens daily. By 2025, experts think cyber criminals will go home with over $10 trillion annually. The damages caused by cybercrime will be higher than the ones inflicted by natural disasters. Also, by then, online crime will be more profitable than the sales of illegal drugs globally. Out of all companies’ files, only five percent are protected properly. No wonder data breaches spread faster like wildfire within the organization. Many of these enterprises fail to keep up with top security measures. Nearly two-thirds of Americans don’t care about checking their devices to know if it’s being hacked. That’s a very risky move, as your devices are exposed to attacks. The worst malware, virus, or worms is when a hacker attaches an executable file to emails. A victim can get this virus by clicking the link attached to an email message. Sometimes, when you open the mail, your computer system will get infected with these viruses. This is the perfect Trojan Horse. Almost half of malicious email attachments disguise themselves as Microsoft Office files.

Stats About Online Crimes and Personal Information Leakage

As mentioned earlier, tons of cybercrime exists in today’s digital world. But, among all these crimes, data breaches are the most common. When we hear the word “data breaches,” what comes to mind is big companies sharing how hackers stole users’ information. But that’s not the case. Data breaches can affect any business. Whether hospitals, small entities, or even schools, they all have tasted a pound of flesh from online criminals. To understand the extent of this problem, let’s show you some important numbers on data breaches.

1. Over 500 Million Online Gamers Have Had Their Data Stolen in the Last Five Years.

As the gaming industry keeps expanding, hackers are creating more methods to milk victims. Also, with time, the industry will likely turn to hackers’ perfect playground to attack innocent gamers. Unfortunately, these hackers can steal anything, be it users’ credit cards or passwords. They do anything they can to get their hands on the target.

And the worst part is they even get away with these acts, which makes it too bad for gamers. But this is just a quarter of the gaming breaches that have happened before. So, how massive has this issue affected the industry? Ultimately, the gaming industry has become an easy target for hackers because of the amount of money entering nowadays. And the security method can keep up.

2. In 2019, Companies Spent Over $5 Million for Just One Data Breach Incident.

The amount is far bigger than the amount spent in 2018. Many organizations flush millions of dollars yearly to clean the mess caused by hackers. The average breach expense hit $8.64 million in 2020. This is almost double compared to 2019.

You might think the tech sector is the most affected, but no, it’s the banking and manufacturing that suffer badly. One out of five industries have had their data breached three years ago. Meanwhile, some users might worry about why this huge amount was spent on online crime damages. Well, the amount goes to legal fees, & IT security upgrades. But don’t forget the days that the affected businesses or companies have to go offline for clean-up.

3. Over 56% of Americans Don’t Know What to do When Their Data Gets Breached, to be Exact, 56%.

To those in the IT industry, this might seem surprising to them. But common, many of us in the real world ain’t trained on cyberattack protocols. We just hope not to become victims of these attackers. Meanwhile, some individuals inside America (about 44%) have taken it upon themselves to research what to do after being hacked. But that’s still under half of the country’s population. Spending at least 30 minutes Googling how to respond to data breaches will help protect your laptop. Making our devices or accounts free from hacking should be the #1 job for everyone within or outside an organization.

4. Uber Tried Keeping its Massive 2016 Data Breach Secret.

It’s among the 5 percent of companies that tried to hide their data breach from the public. That isn’t good for a company of such capacity. We’re discussing how cyber thieves swiped 57 million rider and driver records. This is a gold mine for identity theft. Instead of Uber admitting its security failure and giving its customers some assurance, it chose to pay off the crooks to keep quiet. It thought it could sweep the act under the rug, but it was quite unfortunate for them. The breach still surfaced online, and Uber’s stock and reputation dropped.

Uber spent millions out of its pocket to save its face, yet it looked worse. This shows that honesty is the best policy for keeping your customers and staff. Data breaches can hit pretty much any company out there, both the big and upcoming. This is not the company’s end if they could come out boldly to address the issue.

Comprehensive Cybercrime Reports Statistics

This section covers information on different cybercrimes and the affected industries or sectors. Also, we will provide in-depth facts on cybercrime, which everyone is supposed to know:

5. 95% of Cyberattacks Only Succeed Due to Normal Human Errors.

You must understand that hackers are the bad guys and that most company workers aren’t tech experts. So they target this everyday employee who doesn’t know ways to safeguard themselves from being hacked. These hackers are looking for someone who will accidentally click a bad link or file.

That one mistake alone will give them full access to steal your private data. Companies spend huge amounts on IT teams and fancy firewalls to fight attacks. But hackers still find their way through because of careless staff who don’t know better. And it only requires just one click from the employee. Boom! The next thing you know, major data is stolen and held for ransom. Therefore, companies shouldn’t train just the IT squad alone. All staff are expected to have a basic knowledge of cyber safety. That is the best defense against hackers trying to speak into systems.

6. Hacker Launches Cyberattacks Every 39 Seconds.

A recent study from the University of Maryland validates this fact. This means that hackers are so committed to stealing and attacking people that they take no time to rest. Out of three Americans, these attacks affect one each year. One of the key reasons these hackers keep getting access is how simple some people’s passwords are. A simple password makes things very easy for these bad actors. The research from Maryland highlights that stronger authentication practices can curb this rampant hacking. Any internet user must take its safety very seriously.

7. Small Businesses Suffer the Most From Cybercrimes – Specifically, 43% of All Attacks Target Small Companies.

It’s too bad for small businesses that these attacks come from all angles. A recent report unveils that 64 percent have battled attacks over the web, with hackers forcing their way into networks and servers. In addition, 62% of these small businesses fell victim to crafty phishing scams and social engineering ploys. Meanwhile, malware and botnet attacks impacted almost six out of ten organizations.

These stats have made it clear that companies need to strengthen online defenses and educate employees to recognize the warning signs of cyber assaults. These hackers may disguise themselves as legitimate emails, links, and attachments, and employees without knowledge will fall victim. By upgrading barriers and protocols across devices and networks, enterprises can fight against cyber crimes.

8. Nearly Four Million Records Get Swiped Through Data Breaches Every Day.

Do you think your data is safe online? Take some time to think again. A report from Cybercrime Ventures reveals that since 2013, this act has been going on. Breaking this gigantic figure down, you’ll find that over 150,000 records are missing every hour. Also, if it’s in minutes, about 2,600 records are gone. Surprisingly, for every second that passes, we lose 44 records. Now, are your data safe online? Cyber insecurity has impacted people globally while we go about business as usual. This is because you don’t know that your information is being auctioned to the highest bidder on some dude in the dark web marketplace.

9. Cyberattack Damages Will Hit a Head-spinning $10.5 Trillion in the Next Two Years.

Some folks think cybercrime is already out of control. But, unfortunately, this is just the start of the bigger game. Analysts closely examined the major uptick in hacking attacks year after year to land on these scary projections. This means that things are expected to get even messier by this time. Companies and individuals must prepare desperately to fight, as things will not get easy. Organizations can see through the smoke by training employees against phishing tricks, upgrading software, and more.

10. Cybersecurity Jobs are on the Rise – Right Now, Over 11,000 Jobs in Cybersecurity are Open in Georgia.

Based on how the cyberattack is going, companies desperately need skilled talent to protect their data. These organizations need all hands on deck to prevent hacking or data breaches, which could make the headlines. And that isn’t good for their reputation. Impressively, the unemployment rate in the cybersecurity field is zero percent. Individuals interested in this sector can fly in now and make good money. But know that work can be complex most times.

11. 75% of the Healthcare Industry Fell Victim to Malicious Malware Last Year.

A comprehensive study conducted by SecurityScorecard delved into the cybersecurity of 700 healthcare entities. This alarming revelation shows the need for cybersecurity measures within the healthcare sector. Cybersecurity isn’t just an IT concern; it’s a matter of public health. As we enter into an era where our medical records are digitized, the need for cybersecurity becomes paramount.

Types of Cyber Mischief

We’ve already said a lot about how to notice and prevent cyberattacks. But this section will show you the different types of cybercrime you should know. Some of the more prevalent cybercrimes you’ll likely encounter nowadays are ransomware, spear-phishing, crypto mining, viruses, malware, and more:

12. In 2019, the Average Amount Spent by Companies to Clean up the Aftermath of Ransomware Attacks was About $133,000.

Unlike what most people think, little businesses often suffer the most from the aftermath of cyberattacks. According to research, these smaller companies pay an average of $713,000 after ransomware hits. Zooming to the global stage in 2021, the collective price tag for ransomware attacks is $20 billion.

That’s not just a number. It shows how ransomware has affected businesses globally. The average ransomware payment climbed dangerously in 2020, reaching $233,817. Now, that’s enough to put most organizations in serious financial issues. Thankfully, companies lowered the average payout to $154,108 during the last quarter. But don’t smile yet. Sure, it shows that companies are improving the measures used in fighting ransomware.

13. 48 Percent of Malicious Emails Came as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint Files in 2020.

It seems cybercrooks have their eyes on Microsoft Office users. These common formats enable hackers to put dangerous files right into systems. Many phishing attacks targeting companies use weaponized Microsoft Office documents to trick people. This is likely no confidence since we use Microsoft Office almost every day. Notably, the kind of files that these hackers usually use in phishing attacks are compressed .zip and .jar extensions. The bottom line is that before using any unexpected Office files, carefully inspect them.

14. 69% of Companies Doubt Their Antivirus Software Blocks the Threats They Face.

Nearly 7 out of 10 businesses believe their so-called protection gets outmatched regularly. If the majority doubts these security tools work as advertised, business leaders should take notice. We think it’s high time businesses bring in experts to evaluate if their defenses protect against hacking attempts. Businesses should go above and beyond to shield clients proactively.

15. One Out of Every 13 Website Requests Results in Malware.

This is a concerning threat that can quickly escalate with time. New harmful websites can last for about a week. This will allow attackers to harm people who visit during that time. So, while browser settings help you block suspicious sites, many malicious domains still get registered as seemingly legitimate. This means that users should be very vigilant instead of depending on some companies. Individuals can be less vulnerable if they can spend more on training, firewalls, network monitoring, or updated antivirus software. This applies to both companies.

16. 1 Out of Every 36 Smartphones Contain a High-risk App.

These apps are usually disguised as generic utility or gaming apps, evading detection. Even if Apple and Google usually check apps, some sneaky ones with regular names still manage to get the green light. So, users must be careful because harmful stuff might hide behind normal features. For example, around September 2021, Android users had no choice but to delete 16 harmful apps manually. This highlights the need for ongoing vigilance, even in official stores. The main issues come from apps that hide bad things by pretending to be simple. Users are advised to use security tools, read app reviews, and check permission carefully. Also, do yourselves the good to update your devices regularly.

17. Over 90 Percent of Tricky Remote Code Execution Attacks Nowadays Tie Back to Crypto Mining Schemes.

Hackers love using this web-based tactic to hijack servers to mine cryptocurrency. This works when the hacker injects the harmful code. Once these codes are in, they gain free access to raid data, spread to another system, or have bots mine cryptocurrency undetected. With how many employees love to access the company’s servers from home, these attacks pose a serious threat. Just one dumb mistake from a worker clicking a phishing link, the hacker will have the keys to information. The best way to safeguard the company is by applying multi-factor authentication, VPNs, endpoint detection tools, etc.

18. Based on the 2020 Figures, Around 19 DDoS Attacks Occur Every Minute.

DDoS stops people from accessing networks and devices legitimately by overloading systems. China initiates the most DDoS assaults, while the US is the second. In 2019, more than half of companies had trouble with DDoS attacks. These attacks made their services stop working properly. This is because their internet has been crowded. Besides traditional systems, Internet of Things (IoT) devices now draw frequent hacking.

As smart gadgets with network connections are getting more popular, they attract attention. This made them to become potential targets. On average, cyber attackers targeted IoT products two years ago, with over 5,200 monthly attacks. The primary issue is that hackers get more leverage as more devices connect online. But to solve these problems, users or companies can use firewalls, monitor internet traffic, and block threats. Proxies can also help by absorbing attacks. However, it’s crucial for companies that make devices to focus on security from the beginning when creating their products. This will help in fighting against these problems.

Conclusion

Cybercrime threats show no signs of slowing down in 2024 despite the damages they have caused already. Meanwhile, hacking attacks are expected to inflict over $10 trillion yearly global damages by 2025. According to a report, the majority of these attacks come from China. And as more gadgets are created, the hacking rate will likely increase. The situation remains serious, but we can beat it if we address the issues faster. Cybercrime thrives on weak defenses, so closing doors to hackers greatly matters.

