50 Key Daily Data Creation Statistics (Staggering 2023 Numbers)

Data is a collection of separate or uninterrupted values that transfer figures and facts, telling the quality, quantity, reality, statistics, other basic unit meaning, or simply categorizations of symbols that may be further interpreted formerly.

Each move you make on the Internet is likened to data creation. That includes anything you click on. Things you do online, like checking emails, reply sending, and browsing websites, means you are creating data. So much data is made every day.

Keep reading to know the latest data creation statistics and how much data is created daily.

The Internet by Data Creation in 2020

People on the Internet generate data every day. In the year 2020, the coronavirus pandemic year, where schools, Churches, Mosques, restaurants, cinemas, offices, and other establishments were on lockdown, more people looked to the Internet for education, learning, work, and entertainment.

1. In 2016, a Single Internet User was Projected to Create 1.7 MB of Data Per Second Every Day by 2020.

Research conducted in 2016 projected that by 2020, an individual will create 1.7MB per second daily. In one day, a single individual using the Internet can produce 146,880 MB of data.

(Source: Northeastern University)

2. The Amount of Data Creation Daily in 2020 was 2.5 Quintillion Bytes of Data.

The research found that with the rate of internet users, 2.5 quintillion bytes of data were being created every day in 2020.

(Source: SG Analytics)

3. 2.5 Quintillion Bytes of Data is the Same as 10 Million Data-filled Blu-Ray Discs Piled Up Together.

In 2020, researchers discovered that internet users created the equivalent of 2.5 quintillion bytes of data. This amount equates to a long stack of 10 million Blu-ray discs as high as two Eiffel Towers. This is expected to grow as the number of mobile devices increases, resulting in more data use.

(Source: Dihuni)

4. The Rate of Stored Data Growth is 5 Times Faster Than the World Economy.

The quantity of available data storage worldwide is more significant than before. With the arrival of cloud databases, more data can be stored.

(Source: Dihuni)

5. Every Day in 2020, the Data Creation and Consumption Amount was 59 Petabytes.

In 2020, researchers announced that 59 petabytes of data were captured, copied, created, and consumed daily.

(Source: Globus)

6. WhatsApp Users Made the Most Media Usage by sending 41,666,667 messages in one Minute in August 2020.

During the pandemic in 2020, it was discovered that users exchanged 41,666,667 WhatsApp messages in one Minute.

(Source: Domo)

7. In 2020, 1,388,889 Voice or Video Calls Were Sent in One Minute.

Researchers discovered that in 2020, the number of video or voice calls users made amounted to 1,388,889 in just one Minute.

(Source: Domo)

8. In Each Minute in 2020, 404,444 Users Streamed on Netflix.

A study revealed that the number of people streaming on Netflix in one Minute reached 404,444 during the Covid-19 era.

(Source: Domo)

9. E-commerce Growth in 2020 Increased, With Amazon Shipping 6,659 Packages in One Minute.

As stated by researchers in 2020, during the lockdown period, Amazon dispatched 6,659 packages per Minute, bringing about the outburst of the e-commerce progression.

(Source: Domo)

10. 28 Tracks Per Minute Were Added to the Spotify Music Library in 2020.

During the lockdown in 2020, Spotify music library data showed that users added 28 tracks in one Minute, representing minor, the slightest additions among other music apps.

(Source: Domo)

11. 306.4 Billion Emails Were Sent Daily in 2020, Different From the 293.6 Billion Emails Sent the Previous Year, 2019.

During the pandemic in 2020, internet users globally sent 306.4 billion emails daily. It was also discovered that in the previous year, 2019, a lower amount of 293.6 billion emails were sent.

(Sources: Radicati Group, Tech Jury)

During the pandemic in 2020, research found that people using Twitter sent 500 million tweets daily.

(Source: Tech Jury)

Tweet per second count was 5,787 sent on Twitter during Lock Down of 2020.

(Source: e-Learning Infographics)

14. Google had 3.5 Billion Searches Made on its Platform.

During the covid-19 period, it was discovered that internet users made 3.5 billion searches.

(Source: e-Learning Infographics)

15. YouTube Recorded 300 Hours Per Minute of Videos Uploaded on Their Platform.

In 2020, Youtube users uploaded 300 hours of video in one Minute.

(Source: e-Learning Infographics)

16. Data Used in One Day by Cars Connected to the Internet Amounted to 4TB.

During the pandemic in 2020, researchers reported that in one day, 4TB worth of data was used by cars connected to the Internet.

(Source: Raconteur)

17. Data Generated by Wearable Devices was 28PB.

Researchers reported that 28PB of data was generated from wearable devices during the pandemic.

(Source: Raconteur)

Notable Social Media Data Creation Figures

Noteworthy happenings and events in 2020 that helped in creating more data.

18. The Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Commemoration Made Over Six Million Posts in One Day.

During the pandemic, researchers reported that over 6 million posts were made on social media in one day to commemorate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

(Source: Facebook)

19. Black Lives Matter, Emanating From George Floyd’s Death, Received 7.5 Million Mentions Every Day for Three Weeks on Social Media.

George Floyd’s death brought about the Black Lives Matter movement during the pandemic in 2020. Researchers reported that the movement earned 7.5 million mentions on social media platforms every day for three weeks.

(Sources: Facebook, Mashable)

20. In August, United States Vice President Kamala Harris’s Announcement Drew Over 10 Million Posts Per Day.

The announcement of the first black woman Kamala Harris to become Vice President of the United States of America in August 2020 drew over 10 million daily posts on social media.

(Sources: Facebook, Mashable)

During the covid-19 pandemic period in 2020, researchers discovered that Facebook created 4PB of data in just a day.

(Source: Raconteur)

As stated by researchers in 2020, during the lockdown period, Facebook users posted 350 million photos on the Platform in one day.

(Source: Digital Trends)

23. Stories Created on Instagram in the Last Quarter of 2020 Were 47 Million.

Researchers discovered that stories with the ‘Support Small Business’ Sticker created on Instagram in the last quarter of 2020 47 million.

(Source: Facebook)

24. 95 Million Photos Uploads Occur on Instagram Each Day During the Year.

During the covid-19 pandemic period in 2020, 95 million photo uploads occurred on Instagram daily.

(Source: e-Learning Infographics)

In 2020, researchers reported that an average of Instagram users stayed 15 minutes on the Instagram app, during which they scrolled, searched, liked, and commented, increasing data production.

(Source: e-Learning Infographics)

26. LinkedIn, in 2020, had 2 Professionals Signed Up Every Second.

Researchers found that 2 professionals signed up on LinkedIn in one second, thereby increasing the rate of data creation statistics during the covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

(Source: e-Learning Infographics)

Data Creation Growth in 2021

As global internet users increased, data creation increased in 2021.

27. Experts Predicted the Total Data in the World by the End of 2021 to be 74 Zettabytes.

Expert reports suggest the total amount of data worldwide by 2021 was 74 Zettabytes. Global data creation will grow in the coming years.

(Sources: IDC, Statista)

28. The Number of People Using Email Increased by 3%

Internet surveys and studies show that email usage will increase by 3% in 2021.

(Source: Radicati Group)

29. In 2021, 1.145 Trillion MB of Data was Created Everyday.

According to research, internet users will generate 1.145 trillion MB of data daily in 2021.

(Source: TechJury)

30. Google Searches Could Reach 2 Trillion by the End of 2021.

In 2021, Google users conducted 2 trillion searches, according to researchers.

(Source: Internet Live Stats)

31. In 2021, Internet Searches Could Reach 6 Billion in a Single Year.

According to predictions, there will be 6 billion searches online in 2021.

(Source: Internet Live Stats)

32. According to 2021 Research, the Number of Emails Sent Each Second has Risen to 3,026,626.

According to the study, internet users sent 3,026,626 emails in one second.

(Source: Internet Live Stats)

33. Spam Accounted for 67% of the 3,026,626 Emails Received.

According to the preceding analysis, 67% of the 3,026,626 emails were spam.

(Source: Internet Live Stats)

34. In 2021, Tinder Swipes Reached 990,000 Per Minute.

According to a 2021 study, Tinder swipes average 990,000 per minute.

(Source: The Next Tech)

According to Internet Report and research, 31 million people sent messages on Facebook.

(Source: Strategic Tech Investor)

According to researchers, it was found that 2.7 million videos per Minute were viewed on Facebook every day in 2021.

(Source: Strategic Tech Investor)

37. 82% of Internet Traffic in 2021 Came From Video.

According to Cisco’s Annual Internet Report, research and projection showed that video made up 82% of internet traffic in 2021.

(Source: Cisco)

According to research, the number of new comments published on WordPress was 77 million, and the blog posts were 2.5 million.

(Source: GrowthBadger)

39. Cybersecurity Threats Increase as the Number of Internet Users Grows. 230,000 New Malware Samples will be There daily in 2021.

Researchers found that the number of cybersecurity threats went up as users grew.

(Source: PurpleSec)

40. Users Utilize Global IP Data of 278,108 Petabytes Every Month Until 2021.

According to Cisco’s Annual Internet Report research and projection, 278,108 petabytes were the global IP data used each month until the end of 2021.

(Source: Cisco)

Data Creation Statistics for the Future

Data creation will increase following the increased number of global Internet users and Internet of Things devices.

41. The Data Creation Daily in 2025 will Reach 463 ZB.

According to reports, Raconteur predicts that the amount of data people will generate daily in 2025 will be 463 Exabytes.

(Source: Raconteur)

42. By 2025, the Worth of Big Data will be $229.4 Billion.

Going by the research, the big data market size was increasing. Researchers projected that the worth of Big Data will reach $229.4 billion by 2025.

(Source: Martech Zone)

43. 66% of the World’s Total Inhabitants will be Population of Internet Users by 2023.

According to Cisco’s Annual Internet Report research and projection, 66% of the total population of humans in the World will be the Internet population.

(Source: Cisco)

44. One Person will Own an Average of 1.6 Networked Mobile Devices and Connections in the Year 2023.

Cisco’s investigation and projection estimated that an average of 1.6 mobile devices will be connected to the Internet by 2023.

(Source: Cisco)

45. 3.6 Each User Will Own Devices Linked and Connected to the Internet in the Future.

On average, Cisco estimated that each human would own 3.6 devices linked and connected to the Internet.

(Source: Cisco)

46. The Report Estimated That the Fixed Broadband Speed Will Spike From 46 Mbps in 2018 to 110 Mbps in 2023.

Going by research and predictions done by Cisco, the fixed broadband speed will be more than double by 2023. It will reach 110.4 Mbps by 2023, rising from 43.9 Mbps in 2018.

(Source: Cisco)

47. 92 Mbps is the Anticipated Figure to Which the Global Wi-Fi Speed Will Rise.

According to Cisco, the global Wi-Fi speed will rise from 30.3 Mbps in 2018 to 92 Mbps by 2023.

(Source: Cisco)

48. In 2023, the Number of Devices Connected to the Internet will be Three Times of the World Population.

According to Cisco’s fresh Annual Internet Report projection, the machine-to-machine connection will be half the World’s. There will be more than three times more internet-connected devices worldwide than people.

(Source: RCR Wireless News)

49. According to Predictions, 43 Billion Internet of Things will be Connected Devices Worldwide.

Researchers predicted that the global number of Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices will increase. The number of businesses that use IoT technologies increases. As such, there are 43 billion devices linked to the Internet.

(Source: McKinsey & Company)

50. The World’s Data Consumption Rate and Future Volume of Global Data Creation Statistics are as Follows.

94 zettabytes utilized till 2022.

118 zettabytes utilized till 2023.

Users will utilize 149 zettabytes in 2024.

(Sources: IDC, Statista)

What is the Future of Data?

With the advent of the fourth industrial revolution and the high number of Internet users globally, thereby increasing the number of Internet of Things connected devices, the amount of data created will increase.

More people will be online. At least one person will have almost three devices connected to the Internet. In the future, there can be a flood of data; concerns may crop up like data ownership and privacy, an increase in malware, and an increase in trash produced by tech in the future.

Conclusion

Everything we do on the Internet generates data. In the world today, users create a lot of data daily. This figure rises as the world’s population increases and internet users grow daily. According to a July 2023 report, researchers project that by 2025, data will move to hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The report also forecasts that world data will reach 175 zetta-bytes by 2025.

