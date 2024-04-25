60+ Data Entry Statistics 2024 – Every Fact You Need to Know

Key Data Entry Statistics

Automated data entry ensures between 99.95% and 99.99% accuracy. This contrasts with the accuracy rate of human recording, which oscillates between 96% and 99%. In 2021, the US has more than 151,000 data entry employed clerks. The Federal Postal Service pays the highest for data entry specialists, and it has up to 800 workers, earning an average of $26.19 per hour and almost $54,470 annually. Up to 10% of data entry employees earn over $51,510 annually. White folks have the largest population of data entry specialists, taking up 54.4% of workers in the entire field. they comprise 80.1% of the entire population of data entry workers. Women are more dominant in data entry and have higher working capacities;of data entry workers. When computing about 10,000 data, automated systems will record minimal errors (1 to 4.1), but humans will make more, about 100 to 400 errors. Automation has reduced hand-recording processes by 80%. The average age of a data entry clerk is 44 years. 54% of data entry clerks prefer working at private firms to working for public entities.

Data Entry Job/Employment Statistics

Based on current trends, most businesses prefer to record their data and other details electronically, meaning the demand for data entry clerks will keep rising as the years go by. Here are some employment facts in the data entry sector:

11. The number of data entry employees in the United States reached over 165,000 in 2022, an increase of 8.4% from 151,000 the previous year. The increased use of modern computation has made more people and businesses seek data entry workers.

12. The projected growth for keyers is estimated at -2 % in 2032. Though the need for data entry is rising, some companies could resort to automated updates instead of human clerks, reducing the number of keyers in the future.

13. Atlanta, Georgia, is the city with the highest demand for data entry workers in the country. Besides Atlanta, New York is another city with a growing need for data entry keyers.

14. Up to 90% of data entry keyers are operators. Notably, analysts represent 10% of the total population of data entry clerks. They specialize in statistical analysis in computation.

15. Entities with over 10,000 employees hire 42% of data entry specialists. Companies with 1,000 to 10,000 workers have 23% of data entry keyers, and those with 100 to 500 have 15%. However, firms with less than 50 workers make up just 2% of the population of data entry specialists.

16. Data entry keyers in Seattle earn the highest US industry earnings.

17. Spanish is the top common foreign language among data entry clerks, accounting for 63.6%. French, at 7.4%, takes second place, while Russian, at 2.7%, comes third in popular foreign languages spoken by data entry specialists. German and Portuguese stand at 2.5% and 2.4% respectively.

Data Entry Clerk Demographic Statistics

Data Entry Workers’ Statistics Based on Gender

19. Women comprise the greater number of data entry clerks in the United States. The female gender accounts for 80.1% of the total data specialist population, while men represent just 19.9% of workers in the industry.

20. The number of males in the data entry industries has gradually risen. Their participation increased from 14.41% to 19.88% within a decade. However, the women saw a slight decline as the days rolled.

21. For every $1 the male data entry specialists earn, the female counterparts earn 99 cents. This shows that the total earnings of women in the field are 3% less than that of the men.

22. While the average annual salary of female data entry keyers is $32,003, male keyers earn an average of $32,477.

Data Entry Workers’ Stats by Race

23. White is the most common ethnicity of data entry workers, accounting for 54.4% of their population. Between 2011 and 2021, the number of white data entry keyers dropped by 6%. Over the years, the number decreased slightly, slowly impacting the total population status.

24. About 22.8% of data entry specialists are Hispanic or Latino.

25. Black or African Americans constitute up to 10.5% of the total population of data entry workers.

26. The ethnicity of 7.5% of data entry clerks is Asia.

27. While America, India, and Alaska Natives represent 0.6% of data entry workers, unknown ethnicity makes up 4.2%.

28. The Hispanic or Latino ethnicity in the profession has recorded consistent growth, with an increase of over 4% between 2010 and 2021.

Similarly, the other ethnic groups saw changes in their number of workers within the same period. Though there are fluctuations, the overall trend indicates significant progress in the field and a diverse workforce among the specialists.

Statistics of Data Entry Workers by Age

29. The average age of a data entry worker is 44 years.

30. An average male data entry keyer is about 32 years old.

31. The female data entry specialists have an average age of 32.

32. Up to 57% of workers in the field in the United States are older than 40.

33. Employees between 20 and 30 years old represent just 20% of the total population of data entry clerks in the US.

Data Entry Income Stats

34. Black or African American data entry professionals earn the highest average income of $31,991 annually.

35. The average income of White and Asian data entry keyers are $31,771 and $31,584 respectively.

36. Hispanic or Latino workers in the profession earn $31,711 yearly.

37. The annual income of data entry workers ranges between $31,500 and $32,000, irrespective of ethnicity.

Surprisingly, the difference in the average earnings of data entry workers according to ethnicity is minimal. The close range in the wages among the groups reflects a level of equity in the profession. However, other factors such as years of experience, educational level, and others affect the yearly earnings of workers.

38. The average salary of a data entry specialist in the United States is $36,562 each year.

39. Most workers in this profession earn an average of $28,961 annually in the United States. This wage amount shows keyers’ hourly pay is almost $15.80.

40. In the US, beginners in data entry earn about $24,000 annually.

41. About 10% of the best data entry keyers make a yearly income of over $33,000.

Education Statistics

42. About 38% of the total population of data entry clerks in the United States have a bachelor’s degree.

43. Just 21% of the workers in the US completed high school.

44. While 25% of data entry clerks have associate degrees, 7% have diplomas.

45. Specialists with a bachelor’s degree earn more income than those without, getting $33,846 every year.

46. The average salary of workers with a Master’s degree is about $33,993 annually.

Stats on Data Entry Error

Amid the new additions in systematic processes, there will still be certain levels of mistakes. Here are some details on data entry errors:

47. About 60% of entities don’t have complete confidence in their data quality.

48. Manual data entry is estimated to produce up to 1% error.

49. Data entries without any verification layer step have a 4% error level. This means that four errors will be found in every 100 entries.

50. The error rate in a human entry is 100 times compared of an automated system.

51. In the medical sector, mistakes in data entries lie between 0.04% and 0.67%.

52. Researchers record about 0.55% to 3.6% in data computation.

53. Just 16% of companies appreciate the quality of their marketing data.

54. Errors in automated systems range from 1 to 4.1 for 10,000 data entries, while a human will record about 100 to 400 errors.

55. New York City has the largest number of data specialists in the United States, and most professionals live there. Houston, Texas, is another preferred destination for many data entry clerks.

Facts About Industries that Hire Data Entry Specialists

56. More private companies hire data specialists, with over 54% of the workforce.

57. Government-based establishments and offices have 4% of data entry clerks.

58. Companies and institutions in the education sector employ just 2% of data specialists.

59. The main industry that hires data entry keyers is Staffing and Outsourcing, accounting for a 15% employment rate. Technology represents 10%, while banking and finance make up 9% of hiring data specialists.

60. The IT services industry takes on just 5% of data entry keyers.

61. Telecommunication, advertising and marketing, and real estate are among the industries with the lowest employment records of data specialists. Their hire rates are 2%, 1.5%, and 1.5%, respectively.

62. About 40% of data keyers are found in public entities.

Data Entry Skills

All data entry specialists require basic skills to help them maintain an excellent output in the field. Some of the necessary skills are as follows:

Fast Typing: Speed is an essential part of data entry jobs. You must know how to type fast and promptly deliver your work to retain your position and grow in the field.

Attention to Details: It is one thing to type; it’s another to be efficient. Paying attention to details will prove that data entry work is worth it and will also impact your overall commitment.

It is one thing to type; it’s another to be efficient. Paying attention to details will prove that data entry work is worth it and will also Accuracy: Regardless of your typing speed, accuracy is a crucial indication of your competence. Many mistakes negatively reflect your personality and position as a data entry clerk.

Software Awareness: The world is advancing, and you must remain relevant. You must know related software in data entry jobs to prove your efficiency and knowledge.

Time Management and Good Organization: Good time management and organization will aid your deliveries. Organizing your data well will help you prioritize your tasks, effectively manage time, increase efficiency, and maintain a positive attitude at work.

Conclusion

There are no hidden tricks in being a data entry clerk. While the profession has no special qualification, you must have good typing skills and concentration to reduce the number of errors. Modern computing has offered more benefits in the field of record keeping. It helps to minimize the levels of errors and ensures faster entry time. Moreover, data entry is a good way of keeping information and facts for many years.

FAQs