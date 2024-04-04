DevOps Market Statistics – Key Figures and Trends in 2024

Key DevOps Market Statistics

The global DevOps market was valued at $10.9 billion in 2023. By 2032, it is expected to be almost six times larger, reaching $63.4 billion. The biggest DevOps market is North America ; its revenue share of the total market was 38.5% in 2023. Docker is one of the most in-demand skills in the DevOps stack, demanded by almost 43% of organizations. Azure’s DevOps Projects module is third in the market, with a share of 13.72%. Google Cloud’s CI/CD service Google Cloud Build comes fourth in the DevOps services market, with a share of 4.05%. The continuous integration tools market is worth $1.4 billion in 2024 and is forecast to grow to $3.72 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 21.18%. Azure DevOps is the most popular DevOps solution in EMEA, with 32% of users frequently using it as of 2021.

DevOps Market Size & Forecast Statistics

According to a report by IMARC Group, the value of the global DevOps market was $10.9 billion in 2023. By 2032, that value is expected to be almost six times larger, reaching $63.4 billion with a CAGR of 21%.

Increased focus on the automation of business processes and heightened demand for cross-departmental collaboration are key reasons for such accelerated expansion.

DevOps vs Other Methodologies Statistics

DevOps is one of the most popular software development methodologies on the market today. However, other methodologies also stand out. In this section, we’ll look at these methodologies to see how well they stack up against DevOps on the market.

Agile/Scrum

The second-most popular software development methodology on the market is Agile/Scrum. According to Statista, 37% of vendors worldwide preferred it in 2022. For example, 49% of companies in Italy use agile methodologies – either in IT only (19%) or at the enterprise level (30%).

In terms of market reach, Coherent Market Insights valued the Agile software market at $3.94 billion in 2023. It’s forecast to reach $9.28 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13%. North America is the biggest market, with a 35% share.

The DevOps methodology heavily emphasizes technical tools, focusing on the continuous software delivery process via automated pipelines.

On the other hand, Agile/Scrum focuses on the ‘how,’ especially how teams collaborate in a flexible and agile manner that quickly adapts to changes.

Kanban

The Kanban methodology aims to optimize work across different people and departments through visualization. Like Agile/Scrum, it emphasizes flexibility and assigns tasks according to what needs to be done in an optimized workflow rather than following a rigorous structure of roles and responsibilities.

Unlike DevOps, Kanban doesn’t aim to create a continuous development culture and is narrower in scope.

The popularity of Kanban has been on the rise since 2020. According to the research by Businessmap, its adoption reached 56% in 2022 – up from 7% in 2020.

Seventy percent of its users chose Kanban due to the visibility of work it provides, and 50% for continuous improvement – a feature that DevOps is also well-known for.

In terms of market size, the Kanban software market was almost $198 million in 2020 and is predicted to reach $1.27 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 18.4%.

Lean

The Lean methodology is about doing more with less, minimizing waste, and maximizing value. In fact, efficiency is at the root of Lean.

Although DevOps also prioritizes efficiency, especially in shortening development cycles, it’s more about collaboration for continuous delivery rather than minimizing resources used.

Unlike Agile and DevOps, Lean is used more in service industries and manufacturing rather than software development. That’s because these industries emphasize efficiency, whereas software development focuses more on delivery and collaboration.

DevOps Market – Key Players Statistics

As we saw earlier, the DevOps market is growing at a significant CAGR of 21%. This is largely due to increased adoption, as well as the increasingly diverse offerings by players in the market. In this section, we’ll look at some of the biggest DevOps market players.

Docker

First, we have a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) tool, Docker, which allows DevOps players to deliver software in packages known as containers via OS-level virtualization. It’s used in many DevOps workflows, as it allows the players to create automated build and deployment workflows.

Its environment-agnostic functionality allows for the automatic release of new versions, enabling CI/CD.

In the containerization market, which is closely aligned with the DevOps market, Docker has a market share of over 80%. It’s also one of the most in-demand skills in the DevOps stack, demanded by almost 43% of organizations. Kubernetes and AWS skills are second and third most in-demand, respectively.

Amazon AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is today’s most popular cloud development platform – both worldwide and in certain countries. With the provider’s prevalence across many markets, the demand for AWS DevOps engineers is very high, with as many as 4,500 jobs advertised in 2024 in India alone.

The AWS CloudFormation DevOps solution has the second-largest market share in infrastructure management (14.52%).

A big advantage of AWS in DevOps is that it has a module developed specifically for DevOps, with the methodology’s benefits, philosophy, and culture in mind.

The DevOps services module has a suite of over 200 tools, most of which are integrated. That is in line with the needs of many DevOps teams and a big reason for AWS’ popularity among them.

Microsoft Azure

Microsoft’s Azure DevOps solution is available on-prem and as a cloud service. It’s a popular solution, offering 1,587 DevOps tools and over 8,000 IT management tools in its marketplace.

When it comes to the DevOps Version Control market, which is a big part of the scalable deployment in DevOps, Microsoft Azure has the second-largest market share of 8.96%, after Git’s 89.05%.

And in the development tools market, its share is 9.17% – the fourth-biggest after Sentry, WordPress, and New Relic. As for building, Azure’s DevOps Projects module is third in the market, with a share of 13.72%.

Google Cloud

Another popular DevOps solution is Google Cloud. Although it offers fewer developer tools (689) than Azure (1,587), it still has a significant presence in DevOps markets. For instance, Google Cloud’s Content Delivery Network (CDN) is the CDN market leader, with a share of 91.38%.

The hyperscaler’s CI/CD service, Google Cloud Build, is number 4 on the DevOps services market, with a share of 4.05% (preceded by Azure DevOps Projects).

CI/CD Statistics

Continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) practices, or CI/CD pipelines, are at the root of DevOps today. Their goal is to improve collaboration between developers and operations teams and increase software delivery while ensuring its quality.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the continuous integration tools market is worth $1.4 billion in 2024 and is forecast to grow to $3.72 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 21.18%.

As we mentioned earlier, increased demand for automation is a huge driver in this market, along with the increased cloud adoption and prevalence of DevOps and Agile methodologies.

DevOps Market Statistics by Region

In this section, we’ll take a quick look at the regional DevOps market statistics across EMEA, the Americas, and APAC.

The Americas

The biggest DevOps market is North America. Its revenue share of the total market was 38.5% in 2023. That’s largely due to the mature and robust tech infrastructures and IT investments in the region.

In addition, the region, especially the US, was an early adopter of innovative approaches such as DevOps, and many large market players like AWS are headquartered there.

EMEA

Europe and the Middle East (EMEA) are another major DevOps market. Statistics tell us that Azure DevOps is the most popular DevOps solution in the region, with 32% of users frequently using it as of 2021. AWS was preferred by 30% of DevOps users.

According to 6sense, the UK has the biggest DevOps segment in EMEA, with over 22,000 users. Germany is second, with over 10,000 users.

APAC

Although North America and EMEA are large DevOps markets, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is forecast to grow at the highest rate. That’s largely due to increased investment and rapid digital transformation. 6sense names India the largest country in the DevOps APAC market.

Future DevOps Market Statistics and Trends

To wrap up this guide to DevOps market statistics, we’d like to look at the key trends that we believe are likely to impact that market – both in the short and long term.

Increased Adoption

As we saw earlier, the DevOps market is poised to exponentially grow worldwide. This is due to more and more tech organizations transitioning to SaaS and PaaS offerings and many non-tech enterprises adopting digital transformation.

The accelerated cloud adoption, which is integral to DevOps’ proper functionality, is also a big factor.

Cybersecurity Concerns & AST

Security and data breaches are very acute for many software companies. For that reason, Gartner experts predict that DevOps players will focus on application security testing (AST) as they’ll become the primary persons responsible for application security (DevSecOps).

The focus on building security features into the software from the outset rather than add-ons as an afterthought will be dominant in DevOps.

Cloud Native & Containerization

Cloud-native technologies like containers and Kubernetes are quickly becoming dominant in the DevOps space. They allow efficient and scalable software development in cloud or ‘container’ environments and help automate various processes in operations and development.

However, Kubernetes adoption does come with security concerns. A study by RedHat reported that 67% of companies delayed software deployment due to a Kubernetes security issue. Moreover, 37% of companies lost revenue due to a Kubernetes cybersecurity incident in 2023.

For that reason, the advancement of containerization must go hand-in-hand with the previous trend we discussed – security. As you can see from the infographic over 80% of companies have a DevSecOps initiative, and we expect these figures to grow.

Closing Thoughts

In this guide, we’ve gone over a relatively new phenomenon in enterprise operations called DevOps. The methodology is one of the most popular approaches in the software development industry, and it’s also finding its way into other industries.

The popularity of the methodology is primarily due to decreased time to market for software development, enhanced collaboration between departments, and scalability and cost efficiency. We look forward to seeing more organizations adopt DevOps, driving the market forward with innovations.

Sources