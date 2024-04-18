170+ Must-know Digital Nomads Statistics and Figures 2024

General Digital Nomads Statistics

Digital Nomads receive 10-15%+ above their office-based colleagues. About 20%+ of digital nomads own a business. 1 out of 5 digital nomads are United States citizens. More than 3.2 million coworking places are vacant for digital nomads universally. Remote work improved by 44% during the past five years. Over 22% of digital nomads toil in toil in software improvement. More than 34% of individuals said they’re more creative when functioning freely. 90%+ of digital nomads propose to continue with their nomadic routine. 74%+ of digital nomads testified that a nomadic lifestyle boosts their output. By 2035, digital nomads figures will reach 1 billion. Digital nomads stay for three months on a specific site. The fraction of full-time distant workforces augmented to 24%+ in 2021 from 17%+ in 2014. 98%+ of digital nomads vow not to change their routine throughout their careers. 15%+ of remote workers like working in marketing. A digital nomad’s work duration is about 40 hours per week. 26%+ of digital nomads depend on coworking places for their working structure. America is the top target for digital nomads. Many digital nomads, over 37% of them, trust cafes and cafeterias as their working post. Several firms worldwide, more than 75%, have announced flexible principles for work to entice digital nomads. Digital nomads use about $2,000.00 to $3,000.00 monthly as expenses. The average pay for digital nomads is $38,000+ to $123,578 yearly. 76.1%+ see work-life balance as an important factor. 47%+ of digital nomads seem pleased with it (work-life balance). If present, an aggregate of six (6) in ten (10) workforces would shift to a digital lifestyle.

Remote Work Improvement Statistics

25. Remote work improved by 44% during the past five years.

26. In 2020, 10.9 million digital nomads were recorded, compared to 7.3 million in 2019, a whopping 49% increase.

27. In 2021, a 42% increase compared to 2020, with 15.5 million American digital nomads.

28. There was a steady growth in the numbers in 2022, with 16.9 million American digital nomads recorded.

29. The total number of digital nomads increased by 131% from the pre-pandemic years (2019) to 2022.

30. By 2035, the figures for digital nomads will reach 1 billion.

31. Digital numbers comprised 66% of workers in 2022, while the old-style or traditional office workers were 44% in 2019.

32. 74.5% of workers joined the nomadic culture because of Covid.

33. An additional 5% of freelancers and others in that field joined in 2021.

34. 34%+ % of individuals state they’re more creative when functioning freely.

35. 90%+ of digital nomads propose to continue with their nomadic routine.

36. 74%+ % of digital nomads testified that a nomadic lifestyle boosts their output.

37. By 2035, digital nomads figures will reach 1 billion.

38. Digital nomads stay for three months on a specific site.

39. The fraction of full-time distant workforces augmented to 24%+ in 2021 from 17%+ in 2014.

40. 98%+ of digital nomads vow not to change their routine throughout their careers.

Anatomy of Digital Nomad Statistics

41. Around 34 years old makes $123,578 per year on average.

42. Males (white folks) work 40 or fewer hours weekly.

43. Nonreligious (American) nomads love coffee.

44. Progressive female workers eat meat.

45. Environmentally friendly males cherish hiking as their best workout routine.

46. Most digital nomads have a BSc; their best State is Tokyo.

47. They operate through an office at home.

48. Digital nomads can remain in a place for nearly eight (8) months.

49. They’re mostly young men. According to the study records, most of the “Tens of thousands” folks are between 23 and 44.

50. The nomadic culture still lures more men than women. Of these groups, 51% are male, and 49% are female.

51. One out of Five digital nomads are United States citizens.

52. “Nomad List” members are predominantly American.

53. US citizens are 47% of digital nomads on the platform, precisely 26,633,727 people.

54. UK nationals take the second spot with only a 7% share, or 4,123,932.

Digital Nomads’ 3-year Appraisal

2020 Figures

19% Gen Z.

17% baby boomers.

23% Gen X.

42% Millennials.

2021 Figures

Baby Boomers;12.0%.

Gen X: 23.0%.

Millennials: 44.0%.

Gen Z;21.0%.

2022 Figures

13% (Baby Boomers).

23% (Gen X).

47% (Millennials).

17% (Gen Z).

Must-know Statistics about Digital Nomads

55. 51% identify as democrats.

56. 24% are republicans.

57. 23% declare themselves independents.

58. 55% of respondents (Nomad List research) identify as ungodly.

59. 28% of digital nomads believe in spirituality.

60. 8% of digital nomads are Christians, 3% identify as Buddhists, 2% believe in astrology, 2% are adherents of Islam, and 2% identify with Judaism.

61. Of the remaining 2%, 1% are Hindus, and a little below 1% of digital nomads are Sikhs.

62. Most digital nomads are tech-savvy and well-educated individuals who make a good living working from a home office.

63. Only 10% of the Nomad List respondents are high school graduates.

64. 90% of digital nomads have higher education certs, out of which.

65. 54% of nomads have a Bachelor’s degree, 33% have a Master’s degree, and 3% have a PhD.

66. 59% of the respondents reported having a college degree or higher, and 26% reported having an advanced degree.

67. Over half of digital nomads (66%) are in full-time positions, while 43% are employed full-time.

68. 17% of digital nomad folks report being freelancers, 16% said they are startup founders, 8% are full-time contractors, and 7% are agency contractors.

69. Conversely, 5% answered when asked about their employment type, with 2% choosing part-time, while 1% said part-time contractors.

70. The majority of the folks are tech-savvy individuals.

Digital Nomads’ Work Period & Favourite Work Background

71. Most nomads work about 40 hours a week.

72. About 61% of digital nomads work from a home office.

73. 15% of nomads prefer coworking spaces.

74. Around 8% like working from a cafe, 5% work from an office, 4% choose a dining table, 3% prefer a couch, and 2% prefer a bed.

75. 1% of digital nomads like to work from a balcony, 1% from a van, 1% from the kitchen, and the rest reported working from a garden, a boat, a pool, or a library.

76. About 20%+ of digital nomads own a business.

77. According to the research by the Nomad List, 51% of digital nomads own homes, while 49% of respondents aren’t homeowners.

78. Digital nomads’ work duration is about 40 hours per week.

79. Digital nomads work less than the general workforce. However, a survey by FlexJobs reveals that most digital nomads (70%) spend 40 hours per week (or fewer) at work.

80. Only one-third of digital nomads work more than 40 hours weekly.

81. In comparison, 86% of men and 67% of women non-digital nomads work these hours.

Digital Nomads are Tech-savvy

82. Namely, 86% of digital nomads use technology at work to be more competitive, almost double the number of non-digital nomads (47%) who do the same. Moreover, digital nomads are more skills-oriented than non-digital nomads.

83. 22%+ of digital nomads toil in software improvement.

84. 73% of digital nomads participated in work-related skills training over the past versus 53% of non-digital nomads who didn’t.

85. 68% report they require specialized training, education, or expertise, as opposed to 47% of non-digital nomads who don’t require extra training.

86. Digital nomads lead in the percentage of early adopters of technology. 74% versus 42% of non-digital nomads adopt technology early.

87. Digital Nomads receive 10-15% more than their office-based colleagues.

88. Digital nomads make a decent living, on average. Nomad List members earn an average income of $123,578 yearly, with a moderate $90,000 annually.

89. 6% of the Nomad List members report earning less than $25k a year, 15% report earning between $25k and $50k a year, 34% earn between $50k and $100k annually, 36% make between $100k and $250k per year, 8% make between $250k and $1M annually, and 2% earn more than $1M per year.

Digital Nomad Spending Statistics

90. The average pay for digital nomads is $38,000+ to $123,578 yearly! However, some Digital nomads use about $2,000.00 while others use up to $3,000.00 monthly as expenses.

91. 98%+ % of digital nomads vow not to change their routines throughout their careers.

92. MBO Partners find that digital nomads are satisfied with their work, lifestyle, and income.

93. 81% of digital nomads feel highly satisfied with their work and lifestyle.

94. 76.1%+ see work-life balance as an important factor, and 47%+ of digital nomads seem pleased with it (work-life balance). If present, an aggregate of six (6) in ten (10) workforces would shift to a digital lifestyle. 68% of non-digital nomads also love their work.

95. Almost half of the respondents (45%) earn $75,000 + yearly, while 21% said they earn less than $25,000 yearly.

96. 82% of digital nomads report feeling very satisfied with their income, 51% say they’re satisfied, and 31% feel good about their earnings.

Digital Nomads as Tech Profs

Digital nomads work in IT or IT-adjacent industries. Here’s the percentage of professionals in these industries that made up the digital nomad community in 2022:

IT—23%,

Creative services—12%,

Education and training—11%,

Sales, marketing, and PR—9%,

Finance and accounting—9%, and

Consulting, coaching, and research—8%.

Software developers, Startup founders, Web developers, Marketing professionals, Creatives, and UI/UX Designers. Men’s professions differ from women’s.

97. 34% of Software developers are men, 225% more than their female nomads.

98. Web developers are 28%, surpassing the female share by 228%.

99. Startup founders (28%), which is 123% more than women in these professions.

100. SaaS professionals (13%), which outnumbers the share of nomad women by 170%.

101. Crypto professionals are 11%, 233% more than nomad women in crypto.

102. 15%+ of remote workers like working in social media (marketing)

103. Marketing takes up 16% of nomad women, 3% more than nomad men in the same profession.

104. Creative professions comprise 16% of nomad women, 24% more than nomad men.

105. Blogging comprises 8% of female digital nomads, 28% more than male nomad bloggers.

106. Community professionals have 8% female nomads, surpassing the male share by 28%.

107. Education professionals also have 8% of females, which is 19% more than men counterparts.

Digital Nomads vs. Non-digital

108. Digital Nomads work less than the general workforce, with 70% spending 40 hours weekly.

109. Digital Nomads are tech-savvy, with 86% using technology at work to be more competitive.

110. Digital Nomads are more skills-oriented than non-digital nomads.

111. 73% participate in work-related skills training over the past year.

112. 74% are likely to be early adopters.

Male Digital Nomads Vs. Females

Fifteen (15) positions show gender ratio differences in the digital nomad community:

Post Fit for Men % of Men vs Women Game developers +339% Mobile developers +313% Dev Ops +288% Sysadmin +234% Crypto +233% Web developers +228% Software developers +225% SaaS professionals +170% VR developers +157% Geo professionals +152% Sports professionals +128% Startup founders +123% Finance professionals +117% Adult industry workers +100% Data professionals +96%

Females Exceed Males in 15 Industries/positions

Let’s look at the table for the professions dominated by nomad women:

Positions by Nomad Women Female vs. Male Nomads Psychologists +131% Human resources professionals +99% Journalists +54% Medical professionals +38% Support professionals +33% Community professionals +28% Bloggers +28% Hospitality professionals +25% Coaches +24% Creatives +24% Education professionals +19% Law professionals +19% Recruiters +14% Models +12% Marketing professionals +3%

Statistics on Best Countries for Digital Nomads

Digital nomads travel globally (the Nomad List findings). In 2023, the most visited countries are the USA, Spain, and Thailand. Some digital nomads visited Bangkok, London, and New York City. Here’s the list of the top 10 countries mostly visited by digital nomads:

# Country % of Digital Nomads Who Visited the Country 1 US 15% 2 Spain 5% 3 Thailand 5% 4 The UK 4% 5 Germany 4% 6 Mexico 4% 7 France 3% 8 Italy 3% 9 Portugal 3% 10 Indonesia 2%

Let’s look at the top 10 cities for digital nomads:

# City % of Digital Nomads Who Visited the City 1 London (UK) 2.39% 2 Bangkok (Thailand) 1.93% 3 New York City (US) 1.62% 4 Berlin (Germany) 1.58% 5 Paris (France) 1.54% 6 Lisbon (Portugal) 1.51% 7 Barcelona (Spain) 1.46% 8 Amsterdam (Netherlands) 1.34% 9 San Francisco, CA (US) 1.27% 10 Chiang Mai (Thailand) 1.1%

Digital nomads’ most-liked countries:

# Country Rating 1 Japan 4.9 2 Croatia 4.9 3 Taiwan 4.85 4 Czechia 4.75 5 Morocco 4.75 6 Finland 4.7 7 Australia 4.7 8 Netherlands 4.7 9 Russia 4.7 10 Cambodia 4.7

List of least preferred countries by digital nomads:

# Country Rating 1 Moldova 3 2 Barbados 3 3 Chile 3.35 4 Malta 3.35 5 Ireland 3.35 6 Albania 3.45 7 Laos 3.55 8 North Macedonia 3.55 9 Curaçao 3.75 10 Dominican Republic 3.75

The Best Destinations for Digital Nomads Vs the Worst for Expats

The requirements of factors that qualify a destination for long-term stays differ for expats and digital nomads. According to a 2022 report by Expat Insider, the ideal destinations for expats offer a relatively low cost of living and ease of settling in. In that light, Mexico and Indonesia are the top expat destinations. The following countries made the top 10 destination lists according to Expat Insider’s ranking:

Mexico

Taiwan

Indonesia

Portugal

UAE

Spain

Vietnam

Australia

Thailand

Singapore

At the same time, Kuwait, New Zealand, and Hong Kong are rated lowest in categories such as quality of life, personal finance, and ease of settling in. Here’s the list of the worst-rated expat destinations:

Malta, Italy, and Turkey,

Japan, South Africa, Luxembourg, and Cyprus,

New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Kuwait.

Favorite Digital Nomad Destinations by Gender

Digital Nomads (men and women) have different preferences in cities they like the most. The top 10 cities male digital nomads like the most are:

# City Rating 1 Tokyo (Japan) 4.82 2 Medellín (Colombia) 4.80 3 Buenos Aires (Argentina) 4.76 4 Vienna (Austria) 4.74 5 Split (Croatia) 4.74 6 Austin, TX (US) 4.69 7 Chiang Mai (Thailand) 4.69 8 Madrid (Spain) 4.68 9 Taipei (Taiwan) 4.67 10 Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) 4.67

Nomad women, on the other hand, had a completely different set of destinations. Chiang Mai (Thailand) received high ratings from both males and females. Let’s take a look at the top 10 cities nomad women like the most:

# City Rating 1 Lisbon (Portugal) 4.62 2 Chiang Mai (Thailand) 4.44 3 London (UK) 4.44 4 Canggu (Bali, Indonesia) 4.38 5 Oaxaca (Mexico) 4.29 6 Budapest (Hungary) 4.29 7 Sofia (Bulgaria) 4.29 8 Edinburgh (Scotland, UK) 4.17 9 Barcelona (Spain) 4.17 10 Bangkok (Thailand) 4.17

Here are the countries most male nomads go to:

# Country Share of Male vs Female Nomads That Stay There 1 Ukraine +119% 2 Romania +83% 3 Russia +79% 4 Poland +74% 5 Georgia +51% 6 New Zealand +43% 7 United Arab Emirates +34% 8 Hong Kong +29% 9 Czechia +24% 10 Serbia +23%

Countries women nomads visit often:

# Country Share of Female Vs. Male Nomads That Stay There 1 South Africa +61% 2 Costa Rica +48% 3 Mexico +46% 4 United Kingdom +25% 5 Chile +21% 6 France +17% 7 Croatia +17% 8 Greece +16% 9 Peru +15% 10 Italy +15%

Fastest Growing Digital Nomad Spots

Using live data from 268,335 check-ins made by tens of thousands of digital nomads, here’s a list of the ten (10) fastest-growing digital nomad hubs in 2023:

# Digital Nomad Hub 2023 Growth 1 Tokyo (Japan) +354% 2 Penang (Malaysia) +208% 3 Montevideo (Uruguay) +168% 4 Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) +163% 5 Da Nang (Vietnam) +157% 6 Seoul (South Korea) +144% 7 Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) +114% 8 Santiago (Chile) +99% 9 Manila (Philippines) +93% 10 Florianopolis (Brazil) +92%

Remote Work Hubs Over the Last Five Years

These remote work hubs have been on an upward trajectory over the last five years — from 2018 to 2023 (except for 2020, during COVID-19).

# Digital Nomad Hub 5-year Growth 1 Bansko (Bulgaria) +286% 2 Florianopolis (Brazil) +180% 3 Medellín (Colombia) +157% 4 Mexico City (Mexico) +155% 5 Warsaw (Poland) +155% 6 Puerto Vallarta (Mexico) +148% 7 Madrid (Spain) +139% 8 Denver, CO (United States) +115% 9 Tallinn (Estonia) +110% 10 São Paulo (Brazil) +103%

These were the up-and-coming digital nomad hubs five years ago. The most popular digital nomad destinations that witnessed steady growth over the last five (5) years are;

Tbilisi (Georgia),

Tulum (Mexico),

Belgrade (Serbia),

Sofia (Bulgaria),

Playa del Carmen (Mexico),

Lima (Peru),

Lisbon (Portugal),

Valencia (Spain),

Gran Canaria, Canary Islands (Spain), and

Toronto (Canada).

Best Digital Nomad Destinations (Most Liked Countries by Digital Nomads)

Countries and Their Ratings

Croatia (4.9)

Japan (4.9)

Taiwan (4,85)

Morocco (4.75)

Czechia (4.75)

Finland (4.7)

Australia (4.7)

Netherlands (4.7)

Russia (4.7)

Cambodia (4.7)

Least Liked Countries by Digital Nomads

Countries and Their Ratings

Barbados (3)

Moldova (3)

Chile (3.35)

Malta (3.35)

Ireland (3.35)

Albania (3.45)

Laos (3.55)

North Macedonia (3.55)

Curacao (3.75)

Dominican Republic (3.75)

Fastest-growing digital nomad hubs in 2023

Tokyo (Japan) +354%

Penang (Malaysia) +208%

Montevideo (Uruguay) + 168%

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) +163%

Da Nang (Vietnam) +157%

Seoul (South Korea) +144%

Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) +114%

Santiago (Chile) +99%

Manila (Philippines) +93%

Florianopolis (Brazil) +92%

Digital Nomad Destinations That Have the Fastest Internet Speed

Internet speed is one feature that attracts digital nomads to a particular area. Usually, many digital nomads visit countries and cities where they can have uninterrupted work experience, and a fast and reliable internet connection is the surefire way to provide this. Nomad List shows the internet speeds in countries and cities popular among their 4.562,499 members.

Countries with the fastest internet connection:

Country Internet Speed Tests Done Portugal 60 Mbps 4,445x Norway 55 Mbps 1,054x Switzerland 54 Mbps 1,943x Lithuania 52 Mbps 559x Denmark 51 Mbps 1,013x Bulgaria 51 Mbps 1,002x Spain 50 Mbps 7,182x Singapore 49 Mbps 1,074x United States 49 Mbps 50,654x Uruguai 48 Mbps 329x

Cities with the fastest internet connection:

City Internet Speed Tests Done Šumperk (Czechia) 630 Mbps 4x Antwerp (Belgium) 255 Mbps 4x Lagos (Nigeria) 244 Mbps 4x Campos dos Goytacazes (Brazil) 241 Mbps 5x St. Gallen (Switzerland) 167 Mbps 4x Stamford (US) 162 Mbps 5x Nantes (France) 141 Mbps 8x Houston, TX (US) 130 Mbps 4x Nanaimo (Canada) 130 Mbps 5x Tulsa, OK (US) 130 Mbps 5x

Statistics on the Digital Nomad Lifestyle

Digital Nomads Who Enjoy Outside Sports Activities

113. The majority of digital nomads said hiking is their favourite workout activity.

114. Almost half of male digital nomad respondents (49%) hike, while over half of female digital nomads (52%) said they hike.

115. Other popular activities among digital nomads include Fitness, Yoga, Swimming, Running, and Cycling.

In Nomad List research, nomad men and women enjoy pretty much the same types of sports. Here’s a breakdown of the sports activities of digital nomads by gender:

Sport % of Nomad Women % of Nomad Men Hiking 52% 49% Yoga 45% 21% Fitness 40% 47% Swimming 24% 24% Running 21% 29% Cycling 18% 26% Diving 15% 16% Surfing 15% 18% Climbing 13% 16% Skiing 11% 16% Tennis 10% 14% Snowboarding 9% 16% Motorcycling 6% 14% Crossfit 6% 9% Fight sports 5% 11%

Digital Nomads Eat Meat

116. The Nomad List members identified as omnivores were (74%) men, while female digital nomads who eat meat make up 55%.

117. Moreover, out of 26% of men who don’t eat meat, 11% are vegan, 10% identify as vegetarian, and 4% say they are pescetarians.

118. At the same time, 45% of nomad women hate to eat meat, and 19% of them are vegetarians. About 16% of female digital nomads are vegan, while 10% of respondents say they are pescetarians.

Digital Nomads Identify as Optimists and Like Coffee

119. 32% of women are coffee aficionados’ while 40% of men like coffee.

120. 26% of women are outdoors enthusiasts, while men are 28%.

121. 25% of the women nomads are dog fans, while 26% of men love dogs.

122. 24% of the women love wines, while 24% of men are wine lovers.

123. 24% of women are optimists, while 31% of their male counterparts are optimists.

124. Hiking enthusiasts are 24% women and 27% men.

When asked to describe themselves by their likes and lifestyle interests, most respondents in the Nomad List study said they love coffee, dogs, hiking, and the outdoors. As always, female digital nomads’ descriptions of their likes and interests differ from those of the male respondents. Let’s examine these in more detail.

Nomad Women Described Themselves As % vs. Male Share Coffee aficionados 32% -19% Outdoors enthusiasts 26% -6% Dog fans 25% -6% Wine lovers 24% +2% Optimists 24% -21% Hiking enthusiasts 24% -11% English speakers 23% -11% Reading fans 22% -9% Tea aficionados 22% +3% Early birds 21% -18% Yogis 20% +74% Open-minded people 20% -12% Beach life lovers 19% +6% Cocktail enthusiasts 18% -4%

Digital Nomads are Environmentally Friendly

125. Digital nomads leave less carbon footprint while travelling than the average American.

126. The trips (268,988) by 11,429 members gave out 115g per kilometre (CO2).

127. An average American generates 5,000kg of CO2 yearly on travel and commuting.

128. By comparison, on average, digital nomads produce 1,100kg of CO2 yearly, 78% less than what the average American releases.

Digital Nomads Prefer Slow Travel

In recent years, most digital nomads prefer to slow down and immerse themselves in the local culture instead of moving around frequently. Thus, more digital nomads are opting for;

129. A slower type of travel is characterized by spending more time in each location and usually visiting fewer destinations in 2024.

130. MBO Partners reports (48%) prefer slower moves and allow time to ‘take in’ the local culture and communities (i.e. 50% or1/2). 50% or ½ think it enhances productivity.

131. Digital nomads change country every eight (8) months on average.

132. Some stay around two (2) months in one city on average.

133. A 2016 survey shows (44%) spending between 1&4 months.

134. 32% of digital nomads stayed in one destination for 2 to 4 weeks, and 25% spent only 1-2 weeks in one location.

135. 32% of digital nomads visited 5–10 countries per year,

136. 29% had been to 3–5 countries a year, and

137. 9% visited over ten (10) countries per year.

Digital Nomads Enjoy Outside Sports Activities

138. 52% of nomad women enjoy Hiking, versus 49% of their male counterparts enjoy hiking too.

139. 45% of the female nomads enjoy yoga, while 21% of their male counterparts like it.

140. 40% of the women nomads engage in fitness exercises, while 47% of the male nomads enjoy fitness activities.

141. 24% of both the female folks and their male counterparts like swimming.

142. 21% of the women like running while 29% of the male sector like it.

Pros and Cons of Being a Digital Nomad in 2024

Digital Nomad Lifestyle Pros Global trips.

Work-life balance.

Diverse culture. Digital Nomad Lifestyle Cons About 34% of these folks fear what might happen to them on their trips.

Nearly 32% of these people think about their families most of the time.

30% find it hard to work across diverse time zones.

26% complain of loneliness.

25% worry over some travel logistics .

25% find travelling and working complicated somehow.

The Future of Digital Nomads

In 2024, these folks plan to relax and enjoy longer stays in their destinations. They seek to include travelling globally, while many want to give VanLife a trial.

Inclination #1: International trips

143. The majority of these nomads (digital) wish to travel internationally in 2024.

144. According to a 2022 record by the MBO, 58% of American citizens revealed their plan to travel across the world more than they did in past years. This plan shows a forward shift of 48% on nomads’ international trip records in 2021.

Inclination #2: The VanLife Program

145. VanLifers refers to digital nomads that travel, live, and work from a van, RV, or vehicle made to function like a house on wheels. VanLife Movement is the most popular digital nomadic development now.

146. By 2022, there were 3.1 million VanLifers, up from 2.6 million in 2021. This rise is 19% over the 1.9 million VanLifers in 2020.

147. Even though the pandemic was instrumental to its growth, the VanLife trend was in operation before COVID-19. Local travel plans didn’t work because of the loss. VanLifers were undoubtedly the people travelling quite safely.

The Future of Digital Nomadism?

148. The dramatic rate at which digital nomadism ran in 2020 brought diverse appraisals and a few opposing points of view concerning its future tendencies.

149. But, three (3) years ahead, we can predict an indescribable rise in the number of digital nomads in the adventure-plus, wide-spectrum supportive atmosphere. Thus, digital nomadism has a very bright future in 2024 and beyond. Let’s check out these points:

150. The future predicts more global trips since more than 58% of these folks plan to travel internationally in 2024.

151. In 2022, the number of vanLiferes was approximately 3.1 million. This figure is increasing as more digital nomads plan to join the VanLife movement.

152. 69% of these folks plan to uphold the nomadic culture in the succeeding years (69%).

153. Top states plan to give more visas to digital nomads with diverse payment aids. Likewise, top establishments plan to boost their future assistance to digital nomads.

154. More digital nomads plan to continue the same nomadic lifestyle at least in the next few years (69%), MBO Partners find out.

155. That shows an upward trend, as the same source shows 54% of digital nomads in 2021 and 49% of digital nomads in 2020. They will continue their nomadic lifestyle in the next 2–3 years.

Organizations Plan to Give Support to Digital Nomads

156. Many companies were sceptical about the digital nomad lifestyle and how it affects employee productivity, but recently, many have supported and embraced it.

157. Organizations are becoming remote-first and digital nomad-friendly. New programs, models, and policies are adopted to suit the lifestyle and needs of the remote and nomadic workforce.

158. Flexible working hours policies with remote and hybrid work models are the most notable way companies support digital nomadism nowadays.

159. According to a report by WorkTango, nearly half of the companies (about 45% of them) have implemented remote work options and flexible working hours.

160. By ditching the traditional 9-5 in-office models, organizations are making it easier for their employees to explore the nomadic lifestyle while enjoying the safety of their careers.

161. Another major way organizations have started to support their workforce (nomadic or regular) is by implementing a 4-day workweek policy.

162. Companies that have dabbled into the 4-week experiment have seen benefits in their bottom lines and employee satisfaction.

163. 32% of people report feeling less stressed, while 35% to 37% revenue increase compared to last year, 48% of employees feel satisfied with their jobs, Retention increases by 57% with the nomadic work model, while absenteeism decreases by 65%.

163. 70% of employees said they feel less burned out. Overall, employees noted an increased work-life balance.

Distant Work Technology Innovations Back Up a Nomadic Lifestyle

Innovative and better technology for distant activities enabled nomads to do constant tasks globally. These include lightning-fast internet, high-quality communication, and collaboration software for convenience at work. Digital nomads are effortlessly embracing the novel routine without lagging in their activities. According to Buffer’s “State of Remote Work” 2023 report,

164. 78% of these people said their organizations had proper systems in place for distance email and teamwork.

165. In addition, Pumble’s Remote Work 2023 statistics analyze the various useful remote tools by type.

166. Eighty per cent of digital nomads use instant messaging apps, 79 per cent employ collaboration tools, and 74 per cent use saving and document-distribution tools.

167. The remaining 47% of digital nomads use personal development and training tools.

168. Over 75% of firms announced that they implemented flexible principles to entice digital nomads.

169. Portals to assist nomads will rise in 2024, and international health insurance and financial services will support the nomadic work model.

170. More than 26% of digital nomads depend on coworking structures.

171. The global coworking space market size was $19.05 billion in 2023, up from $16.17 billion in 2022.

172. Coworking Insights analysis on the prices of desks from over 19,500 coworking spaces reported a 9% increase in average monthly desk prices globally.

Conclusion

On average, digital nomads make a decent living. They are generally more satisfied with their work, lifestyle, and income, so many are joining the ride. Most digital nomads work in the tech sector, specializing in IT or IT-adjacent industries.

They are mostly software developers, startup founders, web developers, marketing professionals, creatives, and UI/UX designers. The males prefer software and web development; some are startup founders, SaaS professionals, and crypto professionals.

On the other hand, the female nomads work in marketing, creative professions, blogging, community professionals, and education professionals. Again, men are far more likely to occupy positions in IT units, while women find comfort in HR, psychology, medicine, and journalism. While digital nomadism is an emerging trend, it is becoming increasingly popular and doesn’t look like it will end soon. These facts are just a sneak peek into the alluring world of digital nomadism, compiled to help you appreciate how fast it has grown and is still growing.

FAQs