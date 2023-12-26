55+ DocuSign Statistics Showing Its Vital Role in Modern Business

In recent times, advancements in the tech industry have brought about various digital solutions for users of all kinds. The latest innovative solutions include AI suggestions, GPT functionalities, and digital signing/e-signature systems. E-signature platforms and software programs enable users to inscribe their signatures on documents in the cloud. One such impressive iCloud e-signature platform is DocuSign. The company has over 1,400,000 paying customers and over a billion users worldwide.

DocuSign is an ideal way for companies to enhance their authorization processes via e-signature tech. But what are the primary DocuSign statistics you must know before investing in the service? Below are essential DocuSign statistics and facts about market share, users, competitors, and company revenue. Read on for more information.

Key DocuSign Statistics and Facts in 2023

DocuSign was established in 2003 in San Fransisco, California. The company has about 3,700 employees. The company is valued at $3 billion. The co-founders of DocuSign are Court Lorenzini, Eric Ranft, and Tom Gonser. DocuSign supports 43 different languages. The company raised $500 million to help its launch. 66% of clients believe that DocuSign reduces the number of files that become missing. 92% of clients believe that DocuSign enhances the accuracy of scanning. DocuSign operates from 21 unique locations. DocuSign purchased Seal Software in February 2020 for exactly $188 million. Clients can use APIs to DocuSign to database applications with ease. In June 2022, Daniel Springer announced that he would resign as the company’s CEO. Fast Company ranked sixth on the 2022 Most on the 2022 Most Innovative Enterprise Tech Business list. DocuSign’s CEO is paid $82,000 annually, while their CFO is paid $692,000 annually. The firm has developed over 350 pre-made integrations for its technology to link with widespread applications.

DocuSign Market Share Statistics 2023

16. By the End of 2026, the Virtual Signature Industry May Hit a Market Value of $14.1 Billion Globally.

Predictions hint that the worldwide market value could reach around $14.1 billion to $25.2 billion by 2026. Its annual growth rate ranges between 27% to 35% per annum. So, DocuSign stands as a dominant player in the e-signature market. Also, it owns about 75% of the market share when measured globally.

17. Slintel’s Report Shows that DocuSign’s Market Share is 46% High.

Many researches have emerged concerning DocuSign. Deloitte estimates that the company had a 75% market share. Also, Slintel estimates that DocuSign has a 46% share. Statista reports that DocuSign’s market share in 2022 reached 77%.

18. In 2019, the US Had the Largest E-signature Market. Its Worth Reached $440 Million.

Fortune Business Insights (FBI) reported North America had the most significant market worth $440 million in 2019. The United States ranked with the largest market share in the same year. It had $6,117.3 market value, according to records. After the US, Germany comes next. Its market share was around $2,091.8.

19. DocuSign has a Market Share of Precisely 75%.

Deloitte’s report revealed that the market share is dominated mainly by DocuSign, accounting for 75% of the market share.

DocuSign Usage Statistics 2023

20. Over 775,000 Documents, Comprising 3.6 Million Pages, are Signed Virtually Every Single Day.

It is worth noting that since the inception of the digital signature market, it has been constantly growing and has done so rapidly in the past few years. Factors such as supportive laws for the online signature market, widespread online documentation processes, and an increasing demand for security contribute to the market’s rapid growth.

21. 82% of Agreements are finished in 24 hours.

Recent studies show that e-signatures increase the speed of signing agreements. Within a day, 82% of the accords can be signed thanks to this technology. It is easy to access, comes with higher efficiency, and fosters enhanced productivity for those making online signatures.

22. It Took Just the First Hour to Process 51% of Documents Using DocuSign.

As we have in reports, DocuSign dominates the e-signature market with its advantages and share. Deloitte’s report shows its contribution to the market share is 77.64%. Furthermore, the report reveals that in 2022 the e-signature industry reached a $3.92 billion market share globally. By 2030, it should increase to $43.14 billion.

23. On Average, it Takes at Least a Day to Sign 1.5 Million Documents.

The number of signed documents that reports have differ by time and source. So, out of the 1.5 million signed documents on average, reports show that DocuSign accounts for the high numbers when attributed to sources with the most increased activities.

24. Every Signed Document Saves at Least $36 on Average.

Research shows that businesses save an average of $28 to $36 each time they sign their documents using digital signatures. By signing online, they cut shipping, storing, or printing expenses.

User Statistics of DocuSign in 2023

25. 98% of DocuSign Users Claim They Make the Most of Their Experiences.

Reports show that 98% of DocuSign clients claim to have positive experiences with the app. Clients relish the security, speed, efficiency, and convenience of DocuSign and its ability to be integrated with other software programs.

26. 11.12% of DocuSign Users Operate in the IT and Tech Industry.

Earlier, we mentioned that DocuSign is the leading player in the e-signature market, and many trusted studies have shown that, too. Interestingly, out of DocuSign’s massive number of active clients globally, 11.12% emerge from the IT and Tech space.

27. 11.94% of DocuSign Users Work in the Finance Industry.

DocuSign is famously used across a broad array of niches and countries. As mentioned earlier, 11.12% of the company’s global customers are in the IT and tech niches. Another stat reveals that 11.94% of its user base globally emerges from the finance sector.

28. 90% of Workers at the Fortune 500 Companies Have Used the DocuSign at Least Once.

Another essential user stat for DocuSign is that 90% of employees at Fortune 500 firms have used DocuSign at least once. Thanks to its ease of access, lightweight, and beginner-friendly nature, users of all kinds can capitalize on it and quickly sign on their documents.

29. 8.85% of DocuSign Clients Function Within the Healthcare.

DocuSign is also popular in the healthcare sector, as 8.85% of its user base emerges from the industry. While this might appear as a small figure, it’s worth stating that the 8.85% erupting from DocuSign’s market is way more significant than the figure emerging from the platform’s competitors.

30. 1,000 Credit Unions Use DocuSign.

In similar developments, DocuSign is also a popular e-signature choice among many credit unions. Notably, they use the software program to simplify the procedures for curating, signing, and managing agreements. The e-signature software solution can assist credit unions in conserving time and money.

31. Only One Out of the 15 Leading Fortune 500 Tech Companies Doesn’t Use DocuSign.

A recent report by Thrivemyway found that only one of the leading 15 Fortune 500 healthcare companies doesn’t use DocuSign. This statistic indicates how popular DocuSign is among the top 500 Fortune brands. We can see other facts and stats attesting to the high influence of DocuSign across many brands globally.

32. All The Top 15 Fortune 500 Fintech Companies Use DocuSign.

The study found that of all the top 15 Fortune 500 financial brands, every single one uses DocuSign occasionally. Impressively, over 1 million premium/paying clients and more than a billion global users use DocuSign.

33. More Than 3,000 Government Agencies Globally Use DocuSign.

This statistic reveals that more than 3,000 local, state, and federal government agencies in all 50 states in the United States work remotely using DocuSign. The report found that these government agencies work remotely with electronic agreements, correspondence management, applications, and approval processes. Notably, DocuSign is approved at the FedRAMP Moderate Impact Level, and the United States DoD’s Defense Information System Agency has authorized the use of DocuSign at Impact Level 4.

34. 1.05 Million Companies Use DocuSign Frequently.

Research reveals that over 1,05 million companies globally use DocuSign. This should not be surprising as the e-signature brand is used in all countries. Furthermore, the famous e-signature brand is used by over 9,000 law firms, including 50% of the 100 largest law firms in the world.

35. Google, Netflix, LinkedIn, and Reddit are Some of the Most Visited Sites That Use DocuSign.

As mentioned earlier, DocuSign is popularly used by 1.05 million businesses globally. 13 of the top 15 Fortune 500 tech firms, including Google, Netflix, LinkedIn, and Reddit, also use it. Furthermore, it is a popular option for 14 of the top 15 Fortune 500 healthcare firms, and every one of the top 15 Fortune 500 finance companies uses the app.

36. Over 50,000 New Clients Join the DocuSign Company Every Day.

DocuSign continues to grow in its users globally. Interestingly, of all the 180 countries worldwide, more than 50,000 new customers register with DocuSign daily. DocuSign enables users to sign documents digitally.

37. 13 of the Leading 15 Fortune 500 Tech Companies Use DocuSign.

13 of the top 15 Fortune 500 tech firms use DocuSign at least once. These tech firms use DocuSign as it simplifies their activities while processing documents.

38. The UK has the Second-largest Number of Users With 1,634.

The United Kingdom is the country with the second-largest number of DocuSign users. According to a recent report, the United States ranks with the most DocuSign customers, while the UK follows after. The UK accounts for about 1,634 customers.

39. The US has the Highest Number of DocuSign Users, Accounting for 17,774 Companies Using the Software.

The US ranks as the country with the highest number of DocuSign customers, responsible for 17,774 firms that use the iCloud solution. The United States has a massive economy and is the world leader in most tech-related innovations.

40. DocuSign has Clients in 180 Countries.

Earlier, we mentioned that DocuSign is the dominant player in the online signature market. Unlike its competitors, DocuSign is used across an extensive array of jurisdictions.

DocuSign vs. Adobe Sign Statistics

41. Adobe Sign Functions in 68 Countries, Considerably Less Than DocuSign’s 180 Distinct Countries.

Adobe Sign is used in a relatively minor array of countries worldwide compared to DocuSign. Research shows that it is actively used in 68 countries.

42. Adobe Sign Ranks as the Second-largest E-signature App Provider in the Industry.

A recent report reveals that while DocuSign is the largest e-signature application provider in the industry, Adobe Sign ranks second. DocuSign is widely used in all countries on the planet, while Adobe Sign is used in 68 of these countries.

43. Adobe Sign Contributes 11.57% of the Market Share.

The research found that Adobe Sign, the second-largest e-signature app in the industry, accounts for 11.57% of the broader market share. This is considered significantly small compared to DocuSign, which contributes 77% of the market share.

DocuSign vs. HelloSign Statistics

44. HelloSign Contributes 4.82% of the Overall Market Share.

According to a recent report, HelloSign accounts for 4.82% of the online signature market share. The digital signature software provider is mainly used by firms with 10–50 employees, with $1 million to $10 million annual revenue.

45. HelloSign Operates in 50% of the Countries That DocuSign Operates in.

DocuSign is used in all 180 countries, ranking it the global leader in the online signature industry. The e-signature brand is used by over 1 million businesses globally. In contrast, a recent report shows that HelloSign operates in half of the countries in which DocuSign operates. This figure indicates the extent to which HelloSign spans, significantly smaller than the DocuSign brand.

46. HelloSign has a Market Value of $70 Million and a Revenue of $7.2 Million.

HelloSign’s recent market value was $70 million, while its revenue was $7.2 million. This statistic reveals how far HelloSign must go before competing against DocuSign or AdobeSign.

DocuSign vs. PandaDoc Statistics

47. PandaDoc Contributes Only 1.42% of the Overall E-signature Market Share.

PandaDoc is a relatively minor document workflow automation software provider that enables users to create, sign, and send digital documents. It is also a small-scale signature brand, much like HelloSign. A recent report showed PandaDoc is used mainly in companies with 10 to 50 employees, with revenues of $1 million to $10 million.

48. PandaDoc has a Total of 750 Employees.

PandaDoc has 750 employees overall, considerably less than DocuSign’s 7,336 employees. However, despite its small figures, PandaDoc has been recognized as one of the industry’s most rapidly growing e-signature firms since its inception.

49. PandaDoc is Available in Just 35 Countries.

PandaDoc is still regarded as an up-and-coming e-signature software provider compared to DocuSign. A recent report found that while DocuSign is used in over 180 countries, PandaDoc is available in only 35 countries.

DocuSign Revenue Statistics

50. During the Financial Year Ending in 2016, DocuSign had a Total Revenue of $250 Million.

As per a recent report, DocuSign’s revenue for the 2016 financial year was recorded at $250 million. Notably, the company has experienced considerable revenue growth since then. DocuSign has also been recognized as one of the fastest-rising private businesses in the US, indicating a three-year revenue increase of 303%.

51. DocuSign’s Revenue for the 2021 Financial Year Ending Was $1.453 Billion.

DocuSign’s 2021 revenue for the financial year was recorded to be $1.453 billion. This statistic reveals considerable growth from the 2016 financial year ending when the company had only $250 million. Notably, the company has seen impressive growth in the past years.

52. DocuSign’s Losses in the 2019 Financial Year Were Worth $426 Million.

It is worth noting that DocuSign has been on a steady rise since 2016. Moreover, the company experienced a loss of $426 million in 2019. Regardless, the company also experienced massive growth that same year.

53. DocuSign Occasionally Records a Loss. The Company Recorded a $69 Million Loss at the End of the 2022 Financial Year.

It is worth noting that every business worldwide has seen some losses since its inception. DocuSign is one such business that has recorded notable losses in the past year(s). Moreover, it’s worth noting that the company’s losses have been steadily decreasing, as it recorded a total loss of $69 million in 2022.

54. The Company Recorded a $2.107 Billion Financial Year Revenue in 2022, Indicating a 45% Increase From the Year Before.

In a MarketSplash report, DocuSign’s financial year revenue in 2022 reached $2.107 billion. This data indicates a 45% growth from the past financial revenue year for the firm. In addition, this statistic shows the growing demand for e-signature brands in the market.

DocuSign Stock Price Stats

55. DocuSign’s Year-low Stock Price for 2022 was $55.86.

Research shows that DocuSign’s year-low stock price for 2022 was $55.86. The firm’s shares declined to 24% in extended trading on June 9, last year. Regardless of the high volatility, the e-signature brand has continued to expand.

56. The Year-high Stock Price of the Company in 2022 Hit $314.

Based on stocks, DocuSign’s year-high stock price spiked in 2022. Nevertheless, it was highly volatile and recorded several fluctuations in the past years.

Conclusion

DocuSign poses a key player in the e-signature market. It is compatible with 180 countries across the globe and has many users. It is cost-effective, portable, and highly efficient. Thus, it’s the best option for those signing many documents in their workplace. Given the stats and data above, you know DocuSign’s impact, importance, and advantages. Use the tool and save your business a lot of money and time.

