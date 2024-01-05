70+ DoorDash Statistics to Know (2024 Figures and Trends)

Nowadays, the extreme economic situation has spurred people to seek “side hustles” other than regular nine-to-five jobs to “meet up” with their financial needs. As a result, they are always on the move, busy with one thing or another. In such situations, cooking is out of the picture, and ordering food becomes a top choice.

Besides the ever-busy, working-class people, most younger generations hate to cook. They prioritize other things and prefer to order takeout from their homes. Occasionally, we get tired thinking of what to prepare. In those times, online vendors can save the day. In 2022, DoorDash’s revenue increased by 34.8% to $6.58 billion. In the US, 34% of customers use third-party platforms like DoorDash to choose restaurants for delivery or takeout.

You don’t need brick-and-mortar restaurants or outlets for an enjoyable meal. Online platforms work magic. While busy with work, you can order with your phone and have your meal delivered to where you are.

It’s that simple. DoorDash identified this need and found the right way to help people meet it. So, it launched its virtual food business, DoorDash Kitchen. This business has done so well; we will see how and how much in this article. These DoorDash statistics outlined here will give us a comprehensive view of how DoorDash has done since its inception. Join us as we proceed.

General DoorDash Statistics

1. DoorDash wrapped up 2022 on a good note with a massive $2.99 billion gross profit.

2. About 90.48% of DoorDash’s market share comes from America, which now tops the list of countries that use the service.

3. DoorDash’s net worth as of 2022 was $18.13 billion.

4. As far as global reach is concerned, DoorDash has covered a huge milestone. It now boasts over 32 million users globally subscribed to its services.

5. As of April 2023, DoorDash’s market capitalization was approximately $23.79 billion.

6. The United States is top of the list as the country with the most users, about 28 million, in 2022. Canada tailed closely behind the US with 1.7 million DoorDash users.

7. Australia came third with 896,000 users, New Zealand scaled through the fourth position with 76,800, while the UK ranked fifth among the top five countries with only 44,800 subscribers.

8. Collectively, the number of DoorDash users from other countries globally was 304,000 in 2022.

9. Impressively, DoorDash got 1.7 billion orders from the food delivery service in 2022.

10. In 2022, it made sales worth $40 billion.

11. DoorDash works with 400,000 restaurants and food stores that operate online.

12. At the end of 2022, DoorDash had realized a remarkable revenue of $6.58 billion.

Historical DoorDash Statistics

13. Evan Moore, Andy Fang, Stanley Tang, and Tony Xu are the founding fathers of DoorDash.

14. In June 2013, the platform was officially incorporated as “DoorDash”.

15. DoorDash achieved a remarkable feat in December 2018 when it surpassed Uber Eats in food delivery sales in America. It came second, with GrubHub topping the list with America’s highest food delivery sales.

16. Eventually, DoorDash outpaced GrubHub in March 2019 in sales and then topped the list with 27.6% for on-demand delivery businesses.

17. They went on to be established as the biggest food delivery service in America in the first quarter of 2019, which was gotten from rating how consumers spend in the market. DoorDash didn’t lose its grip on the top position in the market throughout that year.

18. In fundraising conducted in June 2020, DoorDash raised over $2.5 billion in funds through venture capitalists Kleiner Perkins, Y Combinator, and GIC. Other venture capitalists like Charles River Ventures, SoftBank Group, Khosla Ventures, and Sequoia Capital were also on the list.

19. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, DoorDash gave out free hand sanitizers and hand gloves through its delivery drivers. This gesture yielded massive patronage for DoorDash, and it became the fastest-growing food delivery platform in April 2020.

20. DoorDash had a deal with Bay Area restaurant Burma Bites to launch its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in November 2020.

21. In September 2023, DoorDash moved its stock listing from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to the Nasdaq.

22. DoorDash had its public shares sale in December 2020, its first time going public since its inception.

23. In February 2021, women comprised about 55% of DoorDash’s delivery drivers. This means that at DoorDash, men and women have equal opportunities.

DoorDash Statistics – Market Share

The section below considers DoorDash’s market share in different geographical locations in the United States.

24. Accounting for 71% of Dashdoor’s market share, San Francisco tops the list for metropolitan regions in America as of November 2023.

25. Houston took the second place with an impressive 64% portion of DoorDash’s market share.

26. 56% of the market share comes from Dallas-Fort Worth, making the city the third-highest on the list.

27. 54% of the DoorDash market share came from Philadelphia, the fourth on the list of metropolitan cities.

28. Phoenix, famously known as the “valley of the sun,” commands about 53% of the shares in the platform’s market, the fifth on the line.

29. Atlanta, the eighth most populous city in the southeastern part of America, makes it to the top six with 46% of the DoorDash market.

30. Los Angeles, popularly known as the “city of angels,” is responsible for 44%, the seventh on the list.

31. Despite being the third biggest city in America, Chicago controls an unimpressive 38% of the market share.

32. The next in line is Boston City, often called the Red Sox, which has a 35% grip on the platform’s market share.

33. New York is The last and certainly the least on the list of the top 8 cities. It ties in with Boston City, with 35% of the market share coming from there.

DoorDash Statistics – Traffic Usage by Age

It becomes very obvious from the age stats that traffic declines as we get to older age groups. The younger generations make up the bulk of active users of the platform.

34. According to a report by SimilarWeb, folks between the ages of 18 and 24 years make up 21.29% of DoorDash traffic.

35. The number of users aged 24 to 25 is the highest, at 33.68%.

36. 18.4% of DoorDash traffic is used by users aged 35 to 44 years.

37. 13.56% of the DoorDash traffic came from people between 45 and 54 years old.

38. 55- to 64-year-old users use 8.27% of the platform’s traffic.

39. 4.8% of DoorDash traffic is used by older people 65 years and above.

40. Males use 53.38% of the platform’s traffic.

41. The females come second with 46.62%.

DoorDash Statistics – Traffic Source From Desktops

42. The highest traffic source for the DoorDash platform came from what is referred to as direct traffic, with 75.49% coming from people who visit the platform directly from their desktops.

43. The second highest source of traffic(13.15%) came from organic search. It means people who accessed the DoorDash platform through results from search engines.

44. 5.56% of the traffic from paid searches is the third on the list. Unlike an organic search that is not paid, certain individuals are paid for the task of searching for platforms in cyberspace.

45. For traffic that came from referral websites to the DoorDash website, this makes it the fourth on the list with 2.81%.

46. 1.36% of the desktop traffic is derived from the social media platform, including the popular Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and others, the fifth on the list. This isn’t very pleasant when most people on the internet are also on social media.

47. Emails are responsible for 1.26% of the traffic(7th), which goes a long way to show awareness needs to be made about using emails as a platform to sell business ideas.

48. Display advertising on desktops is at the bottom of the list of top 8 sources, with 0.3% DoorDash traffic coming from there.

49. In August 2022, DoorDash publicly declared the termination of its partnership with Walmart, which took effect in September of the same year.

50. DoorDash relieved 1,250 of its corporate staff of their duties in quarter two of 2022 to cut costs, reducing its workforce by 6%.

DoorDash Statistics on Referral Traffic (Distribution Genre)

51. Delivery and restaurant control 43.01 of the traffic, with the “start a trial” advert contributing 9.75%.

52. 8.74% of DoorDash traffic stemmed from employment/jobs. Also, the “start by trial” commands 8.73%.

53. Electronics, which include computers from the technology category, command 8.61% of the traffic, with 7.99% of those from “start a trial” referrals.

54. About 6.72% of the DoorDash traffic comes from search engines, with Google having a majority at 5.74%.

55. Education follows with a 3.7 control on the traffic. TryCavier.com specifically controls 4.58%.

56. Other categories of traffic distribution for DoorDash collectively are responsible for 29.23% of the traffic globally.

57. In June 2023, DoorDash stakeholders offered the company drivers more money-making options by paying them minimum wage per hour instead of payment per delivery. But there was a catch. Only delivery drivers who are actively working will receive hourly payment. Drivers who aren’t active won’t receive hourly pay.

DoorDash Revenue Statistics

58. From 2018 to 2022, the DoorDash platform has continued to grow its revenue, a testament to its success. Let’s take a look at these stats from a report by TheRideShareGuy.

59. In 2018, the platform raised a revenue of $291 million.

60. About $885 million was realized by DoorDash company in 2019, which translates to about a 204% increase from the previous year, a quantum leap.

61. The platform had $2.886 billion in revenue as of 2020, a mindboggling improvement from 2019 by 226% during the pandemic.

62. The following year, 2021, the company made $4.888 billion in revenue, amounting to roughly 69.4% improvement.

63. The company experienced a 34% improvement in revenue, with a total of $6.583 billion raised.

Fundraising Statistics of the DoorDash Platform

64. As of September 2013, the company raised $2.4 million in funds, which was achieved from the contributions of 11 investors.

65. In May 2014, the platform got the interest of 5 investors who collectively coughed out $17.3 million, about a 620% improvement from 2013.

66. $40 million was raised by nine investors for the DoorDash platform in March 2015, with an impressive growth of 620%.

67. Six investors raised $127 million for the company in March 2016, better than what they got in 2015 by 218%, give or take.

68. The company hit the $535 million mark in March 2018 with the help of just four investors, which is about 321% better than the last fundraising.

69. In the third quarter of 2018, the delivery service total sum from fundraising was $250 million, a noticeable drop from the previous first quarter by 114%. It should come to your notice that despite coming short compared to what was gotten early in the year, it came from just two investors. A total of $785 million was realized that year.

70. In the first quarter of 2019, nine investors contributed $400 million collectively to the company.

71. $600 million was obtained from eight investors in the second quarter of 2019, which is better than the amount achieved in the first quarter by 50%.

72. By the time it got to the last quarter of 2019. An investor contributed $100 million, representing a remarkable drop from what was obtained in the second quarter by 500%.

73. $400 million was realized from three investors in the second quarter of 2020.

DoorDash Market Share Comparison Statistics With Other Competitors

The table below will provide the information you need at a glance.

Delivery Service Market Percentage DoorDash 59% Uber Eats 24% Grubhub 14% Postmates 3% Other similar services collectively 1%

Final Thoughts

The statistics say it all. DoorDash not only runs a successful food delivery service but also the biggest. It outpaces its rivals with a long rope. The platform has made a name for itself and has become a household brand whenever online vendors come to mind. The statistics outlined in this article point to how good DoorDash is in the food delivery craft. They also present it as a very profitable venture for people who like to invest in the business.

