The 20 Doxxing Statistics You Can’t Afford to Ignore in 2023

In today’s digital world, knowledge is at our fingertips – but at what cost? Internet doors swing both ways, granting access while exposing us. Our personal details dot cyberspace, ripe for taking. Enter doxxing: the disturbing practice of weaponizing private info.

Doxxing has evolved into a preferred tool for harassment, its reach expanding across the web. The numbers paint an unsettling picture. According to a 2022 survey, 1 in 5 people have been doxxed, their names, addresses, and even financial data have been released into the wild. Of those doxxed, 40% received death threats. For women, the vitriol intensifies – 63% were stalked or harassed post-doxx.

The trauma extends beyond the initial violation. Nearly half of doxxing victims lose trust in humanity. Over a third suffer from paranoia. Insomnia, anxiety, depression – all hallmarks of this cruel crime. The ripples touch even bystanders; over 80% of respondents worry they’ll be next.

While laws lag, we needn’t wait idly. We can advocate for protections, strengthen privacy practices, and reject vulnerability normalization. The voxxing statistics are sobering but fuel for changing what we accept online. With vigilance and care, we can stem this tide of evil.

Doxxing Key Statistics

Approximately 43 million individuals in the United States have faced the unsettling issue of doxxing.

90% of doxxing incidents contain the victim’s residential address.

Statistics reveal that doxxing has affected 13% of men and 21% of women on a personal level.

A significant 52% of doxxing cases are a direct result of online interactions with unknown individuals.

The United Kingdom considers doxxing a criminal offense, taking it seriously under the law.

Back in 2019, a study found that over 10% of students in secondary education were involved in doxxing activities.

Doxxing remains an offense in Germany and Australia.

Doxxing Statistics for 2023

1. Approximately 43 Million Individuals in the United States Have Faced the Unsettling Issue of Doxxing.

Recent data revealed that an alarming 43 million Americans have fallen victim to personal doxxing. This figure reflects a significant 21% of the total United States population. Aside from this, 62% of respondents reported knowing a friend, colleague, or family member who had experienced such an incident.

2. The United Kingdom Considers Doxxing a Criminal Offense, Taking It Seriously Under the Law.

The United Kingdom has deemed doxxing a criminal offense, setting up a Computer Misuse and Data Protection team to regulate the practice. This means that anyone found guilty of perpetrating this act, depending on its gravity, will face any of the series of consequences. Among these penalties are imprisonment, paying fines, or a combination.

3. Back in 2019, a Study Found That Over 10% of Students in Secondary Education Were Involved in Doxxing Activities.

Data from a 2019 study revealed startling statistics on the prevalence of doxxing among adolescents. Based on the study, approximately 1 in every 10 students in secondary education between ages 10 and 19 engaged in doxxing activities.

4. 90% of Doxxing Incidents Contain the Residential Address of the Victim.

NYU revealed a surprising trend in its extensive 2017 study that engaged over 5,000 doxxing cases. According to the data, 90% of the cases contain the victims’ residential addresses. The data showed that 61% of the cases contained the victims’ phone numbers, while 53% included their email addresses.

5. A Significant 52% of Doxxing Cases Are a Direct Result of Online Interactions With Unknown Individuals.

Another data analysis from doxxing cases revealed that a significant 52% of these attacks occurred because the victims initiated an online chat with a stranger. This highlights the risks of engaging online, particularly with unknown individuals.

6. Doxxing is a Crime in Australia.

Doxxing is a crime in the UK and a big red flag in Australia. Notably, the nation has placed this act among the laws that address unauthorized access to people’s private info, stalking, and harassment. In line with these laws, defaulters will face a penalty of paying fines or getting imprisoned.

7. About 40% of Doxxing Cases Exposed the Victims’ Usernames.

A recent study at NYU shed light on the alarming extent of doxxing. According to their findings, 40% of doxxing victims had their usernames exposed to the public eye. Even more concerning, another 40% had their IP addresses revealed.

8. The Study Revealed That Over 80% of U.S. and EU Adolescents Have a Social Media Account.

A substantial number of adolescents in the United States and the European Union have social media accounts, totaling over 80%. This widespread presence on social platforms makes them susceptible to the prying eyes of doxxers and other malicious individuals.

9. 51% of Individuals Engaging in Doxxing Face Criminal Charges.

An in-depth study of the doxxing cases has shown that 51% of those involved in it face criminal charges. These charges encompass activities such as identity theft and threats of violence. Consequently, doxxing is far from a victimless act, as it has real consequences beyond damaging reputations and emotional well-being.

10. Nevada, a State in the U.S., Passed a Law Prohibiting Doxxing.

Although the United States lacks specific federal laws against doxxing, it does prosecute the predators when it leads to other unlawful activities. At the state level, Nevada took a notable step in 2022 by passing a law specifically prohibiting doxxing. This law empowers victims to pursue civil actions against their perpetrators.

11. The German Government Considers Doxxing a Punishable Offense.

Joining the ranks of countries with a tough stance on doxxing is Germany. This European nation boasts strict privacy laws prohibiting collecting and exposing unauthorized personal information. Similar to the UK and Australia, doxxers in Germany could face fines or imprisonment due to their actions.

12. Data Reveals 8.8% Exposure of Financial Information in Doxxing Files.

Examining the contents of doxxing files at NYU revealed a more positive finding. According to these findings, only 8.8% of the files contained exposed financial information. Additionally, a mere 2.6% of these files disclosed Social Security numbers. While these percentages are relatively low, the exposure of such sensitive data must ideally be non-existent.

13. 21% of Women and 13% of Men Have Fallen Victim to Doxxing Cases.

Pew Research conducted a study in 2021 that shed light on the prevalence of doxxing. Their findings indicate that 21% of women and 13% of men personally experienced some form of doxxing act. Based on these findings, women clearly face most of the attacks from doxxers compared to men.

14. A Significant 31% of Online Harassment Targets Young Adults Aged 18 to 29.

A 2021 study from the Pew Research Center examined the activities regarding online harassment, including doxxing incidents. Their research unveiled a concerning statistic, showing that 31% of adults falling within the age group of 18 to 29 found themselves targeted by doxxers. This data underscores that younger adults represent the primary demographic in the crosshairs of doxxing.

15. Severe Harassment Takes Place in 25% of Doxxing Victims.

Doxxing incidents vary in severity, but a troubling 25% of those affected reported enduring severe harassment. These distressing acts include persistent threats of violence, harassment, and cyberbullying.

16. 75% of Doxxing Victims Reportedly Experienced Emotional Distress.

Much like the emotional toll of cyberbullying and online harassment, doxxing victims often experience emotional distress in the aftermath. 75% of doxxing victims reported experiencing this distress. The same source also noted that 43% felt physically threatened.

17. A Critical Doxxing Case in Singapore Was Reported in September 2020.

In a newsworthy incident dated September 2020, a social media influencer in Singapore, Ms. Koh Boon Hui, faced accusations of doxxing individuals who allegedly sexually assaulted or harassed her friends or herself. The information revealed that she exposed the complete names and National Registration Identity Card numbers of the alleged offenders on her Instagram account.

18. 12% of Hong Kong’s Secondary School Students Admit to Doxxing.

According to research in Hong Kong, up to 12% of secondary school students openly admitted to participating in doxxing. Furthermore, the study gave a gender difference among the participants, revealing that more girls admitted to social doxxing, while boys focused on being hostile in doxxing activities.

19. 73% of Doxxing Victims Changed Their Online Behavior.

Importantly, 73% of doxxing victims felt the need to change their approach online after being victimized. These victims increase their privacy settings and restrict their social media engagement. Ideally, such changes should be preventive rather than reactive.

20. Authorities Received Reports of Up To 66% of Doxxing Incidents.

Unlike some cases of cyberbullying and harassment that go unreported, victims present a significant 66% of doxxing attacks to authorities. While this may be positive, it leaves a notable 34% of victims who choose not to report their doxxing incident.

How Doxxing Begins?

The initiation of doxxing often stems from a close relationship, frequently involving an intimate partner. Whether within online or offline dating, the main element is establishing trust. Notably, the catalyst for doxxing may arise during a breakup, leading the individual to contemplate releasing personal information that could potentially jeopardize her safety.

On the other hand, strangers on the internet, media entities, and hackers may also uncover your personal details, typically harboring preexisting grievances. The person undertaking the doxxing begins by detecting seemingly inconsequential details, such as your real name or place of residence. This initial information often paves the way for further research.

They may subtly verify this information without alerting you, subsequently expanding their knowledge through various means. This might involve hacking into your accounts or examining shared documents to identify the author or editor.

Additionally, they could track your IP address, even though tracing it to a physical address isn’t always feasible. Intercepting the IP address, however, can provide access to your Wi-Fi network, potentially enabling it to intercept data transmitted to and from online destinations.

Protecting Yourself from Doxxing

In the digital age, everyone must shield themselves from the potential dangers of doxxing, ensuring their online safety. That said, here are some key strategies to consider:

Erase your Identity

Numerous websites claim to offer public information services, such as phone number lookups and public record searches. Unfortunately, these platforms can reveal sensitive data about you, including your address, marital status, criminal history, and more, to anyone who wishes to remain anonymous. Take control by requesting that your data be removed from these databases individually. Alternatively, use a data removal service to streamline the process, as many platforms require re-submission every three months.

Use a VPN

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can be seamlessly integrated into your existing setup for a small monthly fee. Essentially, it can safeguard your online identity across multiple devices and allow you to choose your virtual location, making it exceptionally difficult for anyone to trace your IP address.

Remove Photo Metadata

Before posting any image online, it’s essential to be aware that every photo carries metadata, revealing details like the date it was taken and GPS coordinates. This information can even expose the type of camera and device used. Remove this metadata from your photos to protect your privacy, making it considerably more challenging for anyone to track your location.

Strengthen Your Passwords

Strong passwords are a fundamental defense against potential hacks. Ideally, your passwords should consist of a minimum of 10 characters, incorporating a random mix of uppercase letters, lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. Regularly updating your passwords is also advised to minimize the risk. Consider using a password manager to enhance your security further.

Monitor Your Google Results

Take the initiative by regularly searching your name on search engines like Google. If you discover excessive personal information, contact the involved websites and request the removal of your data.

Exercise Caution With Online Quizzes

Online quizzes can be enjoyable diversions, but they can also be used as tools to gather information about you. While it is better to avoid these programs online, you can engage in them, provided you don’t reveal your personal details. Also, ensure you’re connected through a VPN for added protection.

Examine App Permissions

When you download apps, you often grant permissions without a second thought, which could expose your personal information. As such, you might want to take the time to review the app permissions and adjust the settings to maximize your privacy. Remember that app providers can change settings, so revisiting them periodically is essential.

Minimize Personal Details

One of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of doxxing is to limit the personal information available online. Be cautious when opening accounts and conducting activities on the internet, sharing only the bare minimum required. By following these measures, you can significantly enhance your online security and reduce the likelihood of becoming a victim of doxxing.

Conclusion

The reality is that doxxing is a significant concern, and law enforcement frequently finds itself with limited options to address it. While social media is universally popular and often necessary in people’s lives, it also exposes individuals to doxxing risk.

But there’s no need for this to be your case. Just follow the precautions mentioned above, keep a vigilant eye on your online accounts, and if you fall victim, report it. Importantly, with proactive measures, doxxing incidents might decrease rather than increase.

FAQs