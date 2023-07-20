30+ Astounding eLearning Statistics and Trends to Know (2023-2027)

Nowadays, an educational cycle is incomplete without eLearning throughout the world. eLearning is a formalized method of teaching using computer resources. Over the years, this computer-based learning has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry.

Statistics predict it will have a market value of $350 billion by 2025. Astounding data/ statistics have been gathered below to help you decipher eLearning statistics and how to join this fast-growing multi-billion dollar industry.

eLearning Statistics – Market Based

With the rapid increase in eLearning worldwide, it’s not far-fetched that our minds are asking? 1. How substantial is the eLearning market right now, and what is the future growth potential of eLearning? Data can help. Let’s consider some of the statistics below:

1. The eLearning Market is Anticipated to Reach $350 Billion by 2025 Globally.

In the world of eLearning, almost everyone is a customer. It’s used by Grade 6 children, secondary pupils, and even college students. The corporate world is not left out, as most SMB professionals depend on eLearning to thrive. With such a daily increase in usage, its market value is expected to reach $350 billion by 2025.

(Source: Research And markets)

2. Corporate eLearning Statistics are Predicted to Reach $44.6 Billion by 2027.

As mentioned earlier, the corporate world is not left out in using eLearning. A recent forecast predicts that by 2027, it should double its 2021 market value by 10.5%. As of 2021, it had a market value of $22.5 billion, predicted to reach $44.6 billion by 2027.

(Source: Valuates Reports)

3. The eLearning Market in Europe is Expected to Increase by $ 28 Billion Between 2020 and 2024.

Europe is one of the largest continents in the world. The source gathered that the use of eLearning in this continent is growing faster than the worldwide average. From the statistics obtained, its market is expected to increase by an average of 14% yearly until 2024.

(Source: Technavio)

4. The Indian eLearning Market is Projected to Climb to $8.6 Billion by 2026.

India, another fast-growing economic country, is seen to rise in the eLearning market gradually. Aside from its fast-growing economy, India has cheap and accessible 4G internet networks. Research has it that by 2026, the eLearning market in India will reach $8.6 billion.

(Source: Research and Markets)

Excellent eLearning Statistics – Schools and Students

Before now, learning has been a challenge globally. With the birth of eLearning, teaching/ learning became much more accessible. Students had more access to information and were quickly schooled.

5. 73% Of U.S. Students didn’t Want to Discontinue Online Classes After the Pandemic.

The ease of eLearning during the pandemic drove 75% of American students into an unusual bond. Even after the pandemic, they wanted to continue taking classes online. Initially, adjusting to eLearning was quite challenging, but over time, what seemed ambiguous became an easy way out for all students. The students became fonder of eLearning. A recent survey by the source showed that 1,413 students want to continue their education online.

(Source: Inside Higher ED)

6. 57% Of American Students are Now Optimistic About eLearning.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, online courses/ eLearning was seen as an adult pattern of education. While running their daily activities, they also enrolled in an online course to balance their lives.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought eLearning down to the level of all age ranges. 57% of American students are more optimistic about eLearning than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

(Source: Inside Higher ED)

7. 81% Of U.S. College Students Say eLearning Positively Impacts their Grades.

From a survey carried out in 2016 on 531 American college students, 4 out of 5 pointed out that eLearning helped them improve their grades.

(Source: McGraw-Hill)

8. 55% of Students See Affordability as a Top 3 Factor in Choosing a School for Online Schooling.

As exciting as eLearning could be, there are still some factors that could pose a challenge. Some of these factors include but are not limited to; accreditation, affordability, and more. According to the source, in August 2021, 1,530 enrolling students saw affordability as a significant factor in their choice of school.

(Source: Wiley)

9. The University of Arkansas has a 54% Online Enrollment Rate.

The U.S. has a lot of eLearning schools. The University Of Arkansas at Little Rock is ranked the highest from the source. It has about a 54% online enrollment rate. Franklin University, Brenau University, Franciscan University of Steubenville, and Ozark Christian College are closing in on the University of Arkansas.

(Source: Statista)

10. In 2020, over 90,000 Schools Across 20 Countries Used Zoom to Old Online Classes.

Zoom is a household name in the cyber industry. It’s a video conferencing platform that can be used through a mobile app or computer for webinars, video conferencing, and many more. The daily usage of Zoom increased by 2000% between December 2019 and March 2020. By 2020, over 90,000 schools in 20 countries used this platform to hold eLearning classes.

(Source: Zoom)

11. 36. 7% of Educational Institutions Choose Instructors’ Canvas as their LMS.

LMS is short for learning management systems. This is a software application that programs and handles all aspects of eLearning. From the source, 36.7% of educational institutions choose Canvas as their LMS.

(Source: Edu Technica)

12. 20% of College Students Report Using Smartphones for Online Coursework.

Retention of online college students has always been a challenge. But from the source, 20% of U.S. college students used their smartphones to access their online courses effectively.

(Source: Statista)

Incredible Corporate eLearning Statistics

The corporate world is a fast-growing, innovative industry where education is continuous. This process can’t be complete without eLearning, as seminars, workshops, and training are organized daily. Companies have funded these ongoing training and seminars for decades. As eLearning technology improves, a more significant percentage of companies are now using it for their training.

13. 82% of Enterprise Employees Speak Positively of Interactive Videos.

Interactive video is a form of eLearning in which you can interact with your counterpart on the other end of the computer. As mentioned earlier, keeping students online can be challenging. Employees are not left out, as getting them to focus on training can be quite tasking – 72% of employees reported not giving their training videos their full attention.

From research by the source, adding an interactive element can get employees’ attention back on training. Also, from research, 82% of enterprise employees say interactive videos hold their attention compared to traditional videos.

(Source: Kaltura)

14. The Top Goal of Corporate eLearning Campaigns is Closing the Skills Gap.

From a survey by the source in 2020, 61% of 500 corporate learning and development experts reported that closing the skills gap was their top priority. 46% said driving organizational growth was their top priority, and 44% said improving employee engagement.

(Source: Udemy)

15. 83% of Global Employees Acknowledge the Skills Gap.

With improved technology and the accessibility of eLearning, employees can gradually close the gap. A skills gap is the difference between the skills needed for a job and the skills possessed by an employee. From a survey by the source, 83% of employees feel a skills gap, and 62% agreed to be affected by it.

(Source: Udemy)

16. 90% of Companies Offer Digital Learning.

As mentioned earlier, many companies are gradually buying into the L&D concept. From the survey, about 90% of these companies offer digital learning to their employees.

(Source: LinkedIn)

17. Corporate Talent Developers See Soft Skills as their #1 eLearning Priority.

Some skills are referred to as soft. Examples are; time management, teamwork, leadership, and critical thinking. They are a top priority for corporate L&D programs. There are also top hard skills in demand: statistical analysis, cloud computing, and data mining.

(Source: LinkedIn)

18. The Top Subject for College eLearning is Business.

Research shows that recently, college students enroll in more business courses than any other subject. About 26% of undergraduates and 30% of graduates were reported to have enrolled in more business classes.

(Source: Mordor Intelligence)

19. 68% of Employees Prefer to Learn at Work.

All employees have their preferences when it comes to learning. While about 68% prefer learning a new skill at work, 58% say they know on time.

(Source: LinkedIn)

20. IBM Managers had 5X more Results Using eLearning in their training.

In the corporate industry, IBM was one of the early adopters of the eLearning space with its Basic Blue training program. Before the training, most managers were skeptical, but at the end of the training, they learned 5X more content.

(Source: KPMG)

21. Dow Chemical Saved $34 Million by Using Online Training.

It’s no news that switching from physical to online training can help save cash. Research gathered that Dow Chemical saved $34 million by switching to online training only. This dropped the course rate from $95 to $11 per learner.

(Source: Belitsoft)

eLearning Statistics – Free Online Courses

One of the challenges of eLearning, as mentioned earlier, is affordability. But the great news is there are free online course platforms. These platforms have helped millions of people across the globe learn new skills and also helped them improve their lives as well as their job prospects.

22. The Number of Registered Learners Increased by 438% in 5 Years.

Coursera is one of the free online course platforms. This platform recorded a massive increase of 438% in 5 years. Between 2016 and 2021, enrollment increased from 21 million to 92 million.

The United States has the top market with 17.3 million learners, coming after India with 13.6 million learners, Mexico with 4.8 million learners, Brazil (3.7 million), and China with 3.3 million learners.

(Source: Coursera)

23. 98% of Coursera Enrollments are in a 4-star or Higher Rating.

Research showed that most courses enrolled by Coursera students had a 4-5 star rating. Coursera students have high standards in terms of courses.

(Source: Coursera)

24. Technology Ranks #1 Subject Among the Top 100 Free Online Courses.

With the hike in remote work, one would see that the global workforce is gradually moving in this direction. As such, online technology courses will continue to rise.

Currently, the top accessible online technology courses focus on the following;

Machine Learning,

Algorithms,

Artificial intelligence, and

Python programming.

(Source: Mordor Intelligence)

25. 52% of People Who Sign up for eLearning Courses don’t Participate.

With the ease of application and the availability of massive open online courses, the source discovered that 52% of registered learners don’t participate in the course. Half of the users who registered remain at the sign-up level.

(Source: Science)

26. Above 180 Million People Rely more on MOOCs.

MOOCs are a popular way for users across the globe to access world-class educational content. Statistics gathered that over 180 million learners use this platform globally. Although free, they monetize by charging little tokens for certifications.

(Source: Class Central)

eLearning Statistics – Course Developer

In the past, all courses were created and run by educational institutions. With the advancement of technology, industry experts and influencers now make and sell their courses.

27. Of Course, 53% of Creators Spend over 3 Months Creating their Courses.

Research by Lisa Parmley on 30 individual course creators showed how long it takes to create a course. 7% revealed that completing their course took 2 years or more, while 4% said it took a week.

(Source: Course Method)

28. Teachable Content Creators with Huge Earnings Increased by 38% in 2021.

In 2021 the source’s annual report showed that course instructors/content creators, earning 6 figures in revenue, rose by 38%.

(Source: Teachable)

29. The Average Online Course is $137.

From Podia’s survey of over 130,000-course sales, they discovered that the average price of a course sold is $137. The average range is $0- $304 based on the standard deviation.

(Source: Podia)

30. Users are more Likely to Complete Paid Courses than Free Ones.

As mentioned, 52% of people who sign up for free online courses don’t participate. Research has proven that users are more likely to complete a paid course than a free one. A monetary attachment helps people go the extra mile.

(Source: University of Michigan)

31. 19.3% of Online Courses are Made up of Technology.

Currently, 1/5 of online courses are about technology. This gives the green light to creators on where to consider strongly.

(Source: Class Central)

Conclusion

eLearning is a multi-billion dollar industry that serves multiple demographics. Both students and professionals can learn simultaneously at their own pace. Statistics show that content creators, users/ course creators are increasing daily.

It’s no news that students, teachers, and investors have moved from the traditional teaching pattern to online courses. For investors and course/ content creators, it has yielded more money into their pockets. Also, the students, as well as employees, have gained more knowledge and information through eLearning.

FAQs