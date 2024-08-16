Highest-Paid Champions League Players and Coaches in 2024

10 Highest-Paid Champions League Players

First, we’ll review the highest-paid Champions League players of the 2023/2024 season.

As this infographic shows, many of them play for Real Madrid, a club that has won the La Liga competition 15 times, including this year.

Also, this ranking includes salaries only, though the top players can earn even more from endorsements.

10. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) – $23.6 million

The legendary Croatian midfielder Luka Modrić kicks off our rating of the highest-paid Champions League soccer players with an eye-watering salary of over 23 million.

The 38-year-old was appointed Real Madrid’s vice-captain in the 2023/2024 season, together with Tony Kroos (also on our list).

And 2023–24 also marks his twelfth season with the Spanish team, which he joined in 2012 after four years at Tottenham.

Modric also captains the Croatian national team and was part of the country’s Euro 2024 squad. In the 2023/2024 season, he was the third-highest-paid Real Madrid player, having earned a salary of $23.6 million.

His net worth is believed to be $75 million.

9. David Alaba (Real Madrid) – $24.3 million

David Alaba plays as a center-back and left-back for Real Madrid. The 31-year-old Austrian joined the Spanish club in 2021 on a five-year contract. Before, Alaba played for Bayern Munich for thirteen years.

He also captains Austria’s national team, although a recent injury prevented him from being part of its Euro 2024 squad.

Alaba was the second-highest-paid Real Madrid player in 2023/2024, commandeering a salary of $24.3 million. His estimated net worth is $20 million.

8. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) – $26.3 million

In 2023/2024, Kroos was Madrid’s highest-paid player, with a salary of $26.3 million. He’s also believed to have a net worth of $25 million.

Midfielder Toni Kroos’s last club game was the 2024 Champions League final. He exited Wembley on June 1st after Real Madrid’s spectacular victory against Borussia Dortmund.

Kroos’ farewell game was the culmination of a decade with the club, which he joined in 2014. Prior to his time at Real Madrid, Kroos played for Bayern Munich for four years.

He also plays for the German national team, having come out of retirement to join the Euro 2024 squad.

7. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) – $27 million

As of the 2023/2024 season, Kane is the highest-paid player in the Bundesliga. He and ten of his Bayern Munich teammates make up the eleven highest-paid players in the league.

Kane’s salary in 2023/2024 is $27 million, and his net worth is believed to be $64.6 million.

The 30-year-old Brit spent 13 years with Tottenham Hotspur before joining Bayern Munich in August 2023.

Harry Kane was the Bundesliga’s most expensive transfer of all time, costing his new club around $118 million. He’s also the captain of the English national team and part of the Euro 2024 squad.

6. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) – $29.2 million

Robert Lewandowski is Barcelona FC’s second-highest-paid player of the 2023/2024 season. As a striker on the team, he earned $29.2 million. The Polish player’s net worth is estimated to be $85 million.

The 35-year-old Polish striker has been playing for Barcelona since 2022. He joined the La Liga club in a transfer worth $53.5 million.

Before 2022, Lewandowski spent seven years with Bayern Munich and four years with Borussia Dortmund. Lewandowski is also the captain of the Polish national team and is part of the Euro 2024 squad.

5. Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City) – $31 million

Kevin De Bruyne is the first on our list of the top five Champions League earners.

The 32-year-old Belgian midfielder and Manchester City captain has been playing for the English club since 2015 after a three-year stint in Wolfsburg. He renewed his Man City contract in 2021.

De Bruyne is also the captain of the Belgian national team and is part of the country’s Euro 2024 squad. His 2023/2024 salary at Manchester City is $31 million, and his reported net worth sits at around $70 million.

4. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – $35 million

Mohamed Salah plays as a forward and right winger for Liverpool FC. The 31-year-old Egyptian soccer star joined Liverpool in 2017 for a fee of roughly $45 million.

Before that, Salah spent two years playing for Roma and one year for Fiorentina (as a loan from Chelsea FC). He also captains the Egyptian national team this season.

In 2023/2024, Salah earned a $35 million salary at Liverpool. His approximate net worth is reportedly $90 million.

3. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) – $40.5 million

Frenkie de Jong is FC Barcelona’s central midfielder; he’s also the team’s highest-paid player as of the 2023–24 season.

The Dutch player joined the La Liga club in 2019 via a $82.4 million transfer. Before that, de Jong played for Ajax and Willem II. He’s also in the Dutch national team and is part of the country’s Euro 2024 squad.

As Barcelona’s highest earner, de Jong earned $40.5 million in 2023/2024, which is equal to his estimated net worth of $20 million.

2. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – $46 million

The silver medal of our salary rating goes to the Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, the second-highest-paid Man City player after Kevin de Bruyne.

The 23-year-old Norwegian-British player joined Man City in 2022 after three years of playing for Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland also plays for Norway’s national team, but unlike other players listed, he’ll be missing the Euro 2024 as Norway didn’t make the cut.

In 2023/2024, Haaland earned a salary of approximately $46 million/year. His net worth is estimated at around $40 million.

1. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid, formerly PSG) – $90–100 million

French captain Kylian Mbappe isn’t just the highest-paid Champions League player for the season. He’s also the third best-paid soccer player overall and among the top five richest athletes of all time (as of 2023).

His salary for the 2023–24 season is roughly double that of Erling Haaland.

Mbappe’s estimated earnings for the concluded season were $90-100 million from salary alone. He has a net worth of $180 million.

In the 2023/2024 season, Mbappe was the forward for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He joined the French club in 2017 in a transfer worth $193 million, making him the second-most-expensive player after Neymar.

Mbappe previously played for Monaco and was part of France’s Euro 2024 squad. After the 2023/2024 season, he’ll join Real Madrid.

10 Highest-Paid Champions League Coaches

Next up, we’ll look at the highest-paid Champions League coaches and managers for the 2023/2024 season.

Their salaries are lower than those of the highest-paid Champions League players, but nearly a third of the coaches earn $20 million or more.

The following ranking only includes the salaries of the highest-paid Champions League coaches who were active last season.

10. Xavi Hernández (Barcelona) – $4.5 million

Xavi Hernández, known simply as Xavi, was FC Barcelona’s manager and the 10th highest-paid Champions League coach in 2024.

He’s a former player himself, having played for Barcelona from 1998 to 2015 before joining the Qatari club Al Sadd. In 2019, Xavi played his final club match and immediately took over Al Sadd’s management.

He returned to his home club Barcelona in 2021 as their new manager. In 2023/2024, Xavi’s Barcelona manager salary was $4.5 million.

He renewed his contract with the club for another year last September, but as revealed in May 2024, he won’t be continuing his journey with Barcelona.

9. Simone Inzaghi (Inter Milan) – $11.2 million

The former Piacenza and Lazio player retired from professional soccer in 2010 and began his coaching career the same year. In 2016, he joined Lazio as senior coach.

In 2021, Inzaghi signed his coaching contract with Inter Milan, which he had renewed for another two years in September 2023. In the 2023/2024 season, he earned $11.2 million/year.

It’s widely believed that Inzaghi intends to stay with the club for the foreseeable future.

8. Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) – $11.4 million

This is togetherness. This feels like Arsenal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OldejlzvQf — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 28, 2023

Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta, started his managerial career at Manchester City in 2016 under Pep Guardiola.

In 2019, he was appointed head coach of Arsenal FC, a club where he played from 2011 to 2016 until his retirement from professional soccer.

Before playing for Arsenal, Arteta also played for Barcelona Atletic, Rangers, and Everton FC. His reported salary as a coach in the 2023/2024 season was $11.4 million.

Arteta renewed his contract until the end of the 2024/2025 season, and the Daily Mail reports that his contract renewal could bring him a significant salary bump.

7. Erik ten Hag (Manchester United) – $11.44 million

Erik ten Hag is the current manager of Manchester United. Like many other managers and coaches on this list, he was a soccer player before transitioning into coaching.

Ten Hag played for several Dutch clubs, including Utrecht and Twente, before retiring in 2002. His first managerial position was at Go Ahead Eagles.

He also coached Bayern Munich II, Utrecht, and Ajax before moving to Manchester United in 2022. His 2023/2024 salary at Man United was $11.44 million.

His contract has one year left, but it’s unclear whether it will be extended.

6. Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid) – $12.2 million

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti won the Champions League four times with the Spanish team, including in 2023–24.

As of last season, he had five Champions League titles in total, making him the most successful Champions League manager of all time.

Ancelotti started his coaching career in 1992 after he quit playing soccer at the age of 33. He managed several European teams, including PSG and Napoli, before signing a contract with Real Madrid in 2021.

Ancelotti previously managed the Spanish team from 2013 to 2015 before his recent return to the club. His 2023/2024 salary was $12.2 million.

5. Mauricio Pochettino (Chelsea) – $13.2 million

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino opens our top five of the highest-paid Champions League coaches in 2023–24.

The experienced manager joined The Blues in May of 2023 after several years of managing Tottenham Hotspur and PSG.

Prior to becoming a manager, Pochettino played for Newell’s Old Boys, PSG, and Espanyol; he retired from playing in 2009.

Football Fancast reports that Pochettino’s salary in the 2023/2024 season was $13.2 million. However, he resigned from managing Chelsea in May 2024 after just one season with the club.

4. Thomas Tuchel (Bayern Munich) – $13.5 million

Thomas Tuchel is the former manager of Bayern Munich. Unlike other managers on this list, he had a fairly short soccer career before coaching.

He played for the Stuttgarter Kickers and SSV Ulm until his retirement at 25 in 1998. Despite his early retirement, Tuchel started a very successful career as a manager and is considered an innovator in the industry.

Tuchel began coaching in 2000 at VfB Stuttgart and enjoyed several successful seasons with Borussia Dortmund, PSG, and Chelsea, before joining Bayern Munich in 2022.

However, his record with the German club was far from shining, and he left the club before the end of his contract in May 2024. In the 2023/2024 season, Tuchel’s yearly salary was $13.5 million.

However, he was recently ruled out as a future Manchester United manager, so his career prospects are unknown.

3. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) – $20.3 million

If anyone knows the true meaning of “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” it’s the former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Widely regarded as one of the best managers in history, Klopp began his journey with Liverpool FC in 2015 and took them to their sixth Champions League title in 2019.

Besides the Champions League, Klopp currently has 13 titles under his name as of 2024.

Like other coaches on our list, Klopp started on the field, having played for ten years at Mainz 05. He would later start his managerial career at the same club.

Before taking over at Liverpool, Klopp also managed Borussia Dortmund. As the Liverpool FC manager in the 2023/2024 season, Klopp received a salary of $20.3 million. However, he left the club in May 2024.

2. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) – $25.4 million

Pep Guardiola is one of the most prolific coaches in the League, and he was the first to lead Manchester City to a Champions League title in 2023.

Guardiola first took over Man City’s management in 2016 and renewed his contract in 2022. He’s also among the coaches with the most titles won; he has two more UEFA trophies with Barcelona, where he managed previously.

He was also a manager at Bayern Munich before joining Man City.

In his playing days, Guardiola played for several teams in Barcelona, Brescia, and Roma before culminating his playing career in 2006, after six months in the Mexican club Dorados.

Guardiola’s $25.4 million salary in the 2023/2024 season is a testament to his managerial skills and direct experience on the field. He’s the highest-paid manager in England.

His contract with Manchester City expires in 2025, with a possibility of extension.

1. Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid) – $38.2 million

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is the highest-paid Champions League manager in 2023/2024.

Before joining the management game, Simeone had a lengthy playing career, which began in 1987 at Velez Sarsfield and ended in 2006 at Racing Club.

After spending a few months managing Catania and then Racing Club, he joined the La Liga club in 2011 and has been with them since. Simeone led Atletico Madrid to two Champions League finals in 2013/14 and 2015/16.

In 2023/2024, he earned a salary of $38.2 million for his performance at the club, and he’s set to extend his contract with Atletico Madrid until 2027.

Who are the Highest-Paid Champions League Players and Coaches of All Time?

Kylian Mbappe is the current highest-paid Champions League player, but he’s not the richest Champions League player of all time. That title goes to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Although he’s no longer playing in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for the most UEFA appearances for teams like Manchester United (59 appearances) and Real Madrid (101 appearances).

His illustrious soccer career earned him the highest salary of any player in the world—$215 million as of 2023. This makes him the highest-paid Champions League player of all time.

Diego Simeone is the highest-paid Champions League coach of all time, with a reported net worth of $130 million and an annual salary of $38.2 million.

Although Wayne Rooney is the richest soccer coach overall, with a net worth of over $150 million, he’s not a Champions League team manager.

How Much Did Jurgen Klopp Make at Liverpool?

It’s clear that Jurgen Klopp’s lengthy tenure at Liverpool was financially rewarding.

In addition to his annual salary of $20.3 million, he also earned income from advertisements, totaling approximately $54 million/year.

Compared with other successful managers, Man City’s Pep Guardiola makes $25.4 million per year, and Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti earns $12.2 million.

It seems that the current Champions League-winning coach’s earnings are lower than those of his UK colleagues. We’re yet to see which club he’ll take over next and what his new salary will be after quitting Liverpool.

Concluding Thoughts

Given soccer’s enormous popularity worldwide, it’s no surprise that the players and coaches of one of the most popular tournaments are compensated handsomely.

As we outlined in our guide, some of the Champions League players earn well over $40 million, and some of the best managers have salaries exceeding $20 million a year.

However, with some managers extending their contracts or leaving, the commercial landscape of the Champions League could change in 2024/25.

We look forward to the spectacular goals, but we’re just as keen to see the astronomical salaries next season.