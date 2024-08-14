The 10 Most Popular Netflix Series of All Time – 2024 Update

The Most Popular Netflix Series of All Time Ranked

The following list includes the most popular Netflix series of all time as of Netflix’s latest rankings and hours viewed estimates across English and Non-English categories.

Let’s see which TV series got the most views to date.

10. Fool Me Once (Limited Series)

🕣Hours Watched : 629 million

: 629 million 👁️Views : 98.2 million

: 98.2 million 💯Rating : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 🎬Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Maya Stern is a widowed woman still struggling to overcome her husband’s murder.

One day, she makes a chilling discovery after installing a nanny cam to look after her daughter. A familiar figure appears in the footage—her husband, Joe, who’s seemingly alive and well.

While Joe’s murder investigation is still ongoing, Maya’s niece and nephew are also trying to find out more about their mother’s murder, hinting at a possible connection between the cases.

Fool Me Once is one of the most successful Netflix originals this year.

This miniseries, which premiered in January 2024, is already the eighth most-watched English-language title on Netflix, with nearly 100 million views and over 600 million watch hours.

The series is still quite new, but all episodes are out and still gathering views. It doesn’t have any awards or nominations yet, but judging by its ratings and popularity, it’s worth checking out.

As of August 2024, the title has a 6.8/10 rating on IMDb, with 65% of users rating the series a 7 or higher.

9. All of Us Are Dead (Season 1)

🕣Hours Watched : 679 million

: 679 million 👁️Views : 55.5 million

: 55.5 million 💯Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 🎬Genre: Horror, Action, Thriller

All of Us Are Dead centers on a group of high school students battling to survive a sudden zombie apocalypse. The story starts with Lee Jin-su, who’s hospitalized following an assault by bullies.

Jin-su becomes the initial carrier of the zombie virus, which his father covertly releases into the school as retribution.

The virus first infects Kim Hyeon-ju, one of the bullies, and quickly spirals out of control, eventually spreading throughout the city of Hyosan.

All of Us Are Dead is one of the most popular Netflix series of all time, especially in the non-English category. It’s also the second most-watched Korean Netflix series.

Released in 2022, this Netflix original made the Top 10 US weekly charts within its first week of release and had over 55 million views on Netflix in 2024.

Viewer reception has been overwhelmingly positive, with 65% of IMDb users rating the series an 8/10 or higher. So, if you’re a horror fan, add this one to your watchlist.

Netflix also announced season 2, so the series might get a new viewership boost towards the end of 2024.

8. The Queen’s Gambit (Limited Series)

🕣Hours Watched : 746 million

: 746 million 👁️Views : 112.8 million

: 112.8 million 💯Rating : 8.5/10

: 8.5/10 🎬Genre: Period drama

Set in the 1960s, “The Queen’s Gambit” chronicles the coming-of-age journey of Beth Harmon, an orphaned chess prodigy who ascends the world’s chess ranks.

Her upbringing in the orphanage helped her sharpen her chess skills but also left her with emotional scars. As her chess career flourishes and she gains financial success, her substance abuse problems intensify.

Later, Beth gets ready for the chess tournament of her life. She will face the world’s top players, and the pressure is at an all-time high.

The Queen’s Gambit currently has 750 million watch hours and over 112 million views on Netflix. Soon after its 2020 release, it became the most-watched Netflix series in the US.

To top it off, it was the top title in over 60 other countries. One month later, the show was Netflix’s biggest scripted limited series, with 62 million views.

And… the series still ranks fifth in Netflix’s most popular English-language TV category four years later. To date, the show has obtained over 100 wins and nominations.

Some of the title’s many accolades include:

‘Best Television Limited Series’ (2021, Golden Globes, USA)

‘Best Television Limited Series’ (2021, Golden Globes, USA) ‘Best Limited Series’ (2021, Critics Choice Awards)

‘Best Limited Series’ (2021, Critics Choice Awards) ‘TV Program of the Year’ (2021, AFI Awards, USA).

7. The Night Agent (Season 1)

🕣Hours Watched : 803 million

: 803 million 👁️Views : 98.2 million

: 98.2 million 💯Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 🎬Genre: Action, Thriller, Drama

FBI agent Peter Sutherland is stuck in a low-level surveillance job at the White House. But his daily routine takes a drastic turn when, one seemingly ordinary day, an emergency phone rings.

Suddenly, he’s dragged into a deep and deadly conspiracy that traces back to the Oval Office.

He allies forces with Rose Larkin, a former cybersecurity CEO who narrowly escaped an assassination attempt and is now under his protective custody.

Soon, his new mission is to hunt and uncover a mole within the government.

This Netflix original was only released in March 2023, and Netflix already confirmed season 2 is coming soon.

The Night Agent is currently the seventh most-watched English-language series on Netflix, but a new upcoming season only adds to the hype.

One week after its release, the series had already registered over 168 million watch hours and featured in the top 10 in over 90 countries.

The title is still enjoying a lot of attention, with over 800 million watch hours and nearly 100 million views. It was also recently nominated for The Bingeworthy Show of the Year in the US People’s Choice Awards.

Based on over 110k IMDb user ratings, nearly a third of viewers rated the movie an 8/10, so all the attention seems well deserved.

6. Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

🕣Hours Watched : 1 billion

: 1 billion 👁️Views : 115.6 million

: 115.6 million 💯Rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 🎬Genre: Crime thriller, Biographical drama

Dahmer depicts the real-life story of the cannibalistic serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most notorious criminals in American history.

The show’s action spans from 1978 to 1991 and covers Dahmer’s heinous crimes, namely, the murders of his 17 victims.

The series also highlights the incompetence, hidden biases, and systemic failure of law enforcement at the time, which inadvertently helped Dahmer escape prison for over a decade.

The Jeffrey Dahmer Story hit the small screen in 2022 and is currently the third most popular English series on Netflix, with over 115 million views.

After its release, Dahmer became the third Netflix title to get over 1 billion watch hours in 60 days.

However, the series’ portrayal of true crime events naturally attracted criticism, especially from family members of Dahmer’s victims.

But despite the controversy, the series was a huge success and even received 15 awards and multiple nominations. Most notably, Dahmer won:

‘The Bingeworthy Show of 2022’ (People’s Choice Awards, USA)

‘The Bingeworthy Show of 2022’ (People’s Choice Awards, USA) ‘2023 BAFTA TV Award’

5. Bridgerton (Seasons 1–3)

🕣Hours Watched : 2.5 billion

: 2.5 billion 👁️Views : 310 million (approx. 100m/season)

: 310 million (approx. 100m/season) 💯Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 🎬Genre: Drama, Romance, Alternate history

Set in Regency-era London, the story primarily focuses on Daphne Bridgerton, the young Duchess of Hastings, on her quest for marriage.

Daphne and her siblings must establish themselves in London’s high society, often having to balance love and social ambitions.

Amidst sumptuous balls, social scandals, and political intrigues, the mysterious gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown, documents all the happenings and personalities of London’s high society.

Her influence over public opinion further adds to the drama by fueling rivalry among ‘the ton’.

This original Netflix costume drama has been in the platform’s top 10 three times.

Season 1 currently has over 900 million watch hours and 113 million views, while seasons 2 and 3 boast roughly 800 million watch hours each.

Since its 2020 release, the series has won 15 awards and 79 nominations, including:

‘TV Program of the Year’ (2021 AFI Awards)

‘TV Program of the Year’ (2021 AFI Awards) ‘Best Drama Series’ in 2021 and 2022 (UK TV Choice Awards).

And… Netflix only recently released season 3, yet it’s already a massive success, ranking sixth on Netflix’s top 10 English list. Clearly, a lot of fans are still tuning in today.

Plus, a quarter of IMDb users rank the show 10/10. So if you’re into romance and period dramas, Bridgerton might make the perfect addition to your list.

4. Wednesday (Season 1)

🕣Hours Watched : 1.7 billion

: 1.7 billion 👁️Views : 252.1 million

: 252.1 million 💯Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 🎬Genre: Fantasy, Mystery, Comedy

This series centers on the iconic and eccentric Wednesday Addams.

After being expelled from her previous school for a vengeful prank she played on her brother’s bullies, Wednesday must attend Nevermore Academy, a private school for outcasts.

There, she discovers her emerging psychic abilities and gets involved in solving a string of local murders linked to her family’s past.

Though her ultimate goal is to elucidate the mystery of a secret society, Wednesday also deals with typical teenage romance and drama.

Released in 2022, Wednesday sits at over 250 million views and boasts numerous accolades. Some include:

‘Favorite Family TV Show’ at the 2023 US Kids’ Choice Awards

‘Favorite Family TV Show’ at the 2023 US Kids’ Choice Awards ‘2024’s Best Fantasy Television Series’ at the US Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films.

Compared to other individual seasons on Netflix’s top 10, Wednesday’s season 1 is currently the most-watched English title and the second most-watched series overall.

The title was an instant hit, becoming #2 on Netflix just one month after its release. Roughly seven months after premiering, Wednesday became the most popular Netflix series of all time.

The show’s massive popularity led Netflix to announce a second season, expected to stream in 2025. It seems Wednesday will stay on top of the charts for a while.

3. Money Heist (Seasons 3, 4, and 5)

🕣Hours Watched : 2.1 billion

: 2.1 billion 👁️Views : 285.2 million (approx. 95m/season)

: 285.2 million (approx. 95m/season) 💯Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 🎬Genre: Crime Drama, Action, Thriller

A mysterious man known as the ‘Professor’ assembles a team of eight skilled criminals to execute an ambitious plan: rob the Royal Mint and the Bank of Spain.

In the initial heist, the team takes 67 hostages and plans to remain inside the Mint to print the money. The team is soon surrounded by police forces. The clock is ticking.

The mounting pressure leads to internal conflicts, tense interactions, and plot twists. As the story develops, a series of flashbacks exposes the characters’ backstories and deeper motivations.

Featured three times on Netflix’s non-English top list, Money Heist remains one of the most popular Netflix series of all time.

Season 4 is the second most-watched foreign title on the platform, with over 700 million watch hours and 106 million views. Seasons 3 and 5 are also within the top five.

The Spanish drama is undeniably popular, even after its final season airing in 2021. Right now, the show has over 540k IMDb user ratings, 30% of them being 10/10.

Unsurprisingly, Money Heist still maintains a spot among IMDb’s 150 most popular TV shows. Through 2018–2022, the show also earned 38 awards and 43 nominations, including:

2022 ‘Best Foreign Language Series’ Nominee (Critics Choice Awards)

2022 ‘Best Foreign Language Series’ Nominee (Critics Choice Awards) 2022 ‘Best International Series’ Nominee (HCA Awards).

2. Squid Game (Season 1)

🕣Hours Watched : 2.2 billion

: 2.2 billion 👁️Views : 265.2 million

: 265.2 million 💯Rating : 8.0/10

: 8.0/10 🎬Genre: Action thriller, Horror, Drama

Seong Gi-hun, a man drowning in debt due to his gambling addiction, is offered a life-changing opportunity: participate in a series of children’s games for a massive cash prize.

Unbeknownst to him, the stakes are deadly, as losing any game means death.

Alongside hundreds of other contestants, Gi-hun faces major moral dilemmas and unsettling psychological challenges as the competition progresses.

Each game forces players to make harrowing decisions to survive, adding to the story’s underlying tension.

With over 265 million views to date, Squid Game is the most-watched Korean series of all time.

Compared to other individual seasons on Netflix’s top lists, Squid Game also beats all English titles, including Wednesday (Season 1) and Stranger Things (Season 4).

This captivating thriller has received much positive attention from viewers and critics. Currently, the series has over 560k user ratings on IMDb, the vast majority of them being 8 or above.

The proof is in the pudding. To date, Squid Game won 43 awards and 85 nominations, including an impressive six Primetime Emmys.

Soon after its release, season 1 was also voted ‘The Bingeworthy Show of 2021’ in the US People’s Choice Awards. And Netflix has confirmed the second season is on its way.

1. Stranger Things (Seasons 3 & 4)

🕣Hours Watched : 2.5 billion

: 2.5 billion 👁️Views : 235.5 million (140.7 million for S4)

: 235.5 million (140.7 million for S4) 💯Rating : 8.7/10

: 8.7/10 🎬Genre: Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama

Under the pretense of conducting scientific research for the Department of Energy, the Hawkins National Laboratory was conducting secret paranormal experiments.

One day, the facility accidentally unleashed dark supernatural forces that wreaked havoc on the local town.

When young Will Byers is abducted by an unknown creature, his mother Joyce, police chief Jim Hopper, and a group of volunteers begin a search mission.

They soon cross paths with a mysterious girl with psychokinetic powers, who joins them on their search.

Stranger Things features twice on Netflix’s English top list. Season 3 is #9 with over 715 million watch hours, while season 4 is #2 with over 1.8 billion watch hours.

Still, seasons 3 and 4 have just over 235 million views, falling behind Wednesday and Squid Game.

But given its whooping 1.4 million IMDb ratings so far, this 2016 Netflix series is undeniably the most popular title on the streaming platform.

And beyond its 12 noteworthy Primetime Emmys, just in 2023, Stranger Things also won Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series at the Critics Choice Super Awards.

Currently, Stranger Things is the third most in-demand show in the US, and the series has been rapidly climbing the IMDb rankings to reach #16 in the top 100 Most Popular Series.

With season 5 coming in 2025, the show will likely remain a crowd favorite.

What’s the Most-Watched Netflix Series in the US Right Now?

According to Netflix’s top 10 TV series in the US, Cobra Kai S6 is the most-watched series on Netflix in the US this August.

Vikings: Valhalla S3 has also constantly topped the weekly charts since its release this July. But the overall most popular series this year have been:

3 Body Problem Baby Reindeer

Both titles have been breaking viewership records throughout early 2024.

One month after its March 2024 premiere, the Sci-Fi thriller 3 Body Problem became the #1 most popular English Netflix series of the week, with over 15.6 million views.

Less than five months after hitting the small screen, this Netflix original has 135k IMDb user ratings and still ranks within IMDb’s top 100 most popular shows chart.

As of May, the series could have roughly 40 million views, possibly more.

Similarly, the British dark comedy, Baby Reindeer, also topped the US top charts for almost a month at some point. The title was approaching 60 million views and might have already surpassed these estimates.

Perhaps the miniseries will eventually become the tenth-best show on Netflix. The title has over 130k user ratings on IMDb so far and even ranked #3 on IMDb’s top 100 list this May.

What’s the Most Popular Movie & TV Genre On Netflix?

According to the independent Netflix fan site ‘What’s on Netflix’, the overall most popular genres on Netflix are drama (for TV series) and comedy (for movies).

In the US, the most popular genres include comedy, animation, drama, and documentary.

Roughly 20% of top 10 series in America are dramas, followed by 16% documentaries, and 15% comedies. The top movie genres are comedy (22%), animation (19%) and drama (10%).

On the other end of the spectrum, horror is the least popular movie and TV genre on Netflix. On average, horror makes up just 3-7% of the top-ranking titles in most countries.

However, these figures may not be perfectly representative. Most titles can fall under multiple genres, and some classifications might not be included in the sampled data.

Furthermore, these are the most popular genres on average. However, some countries might disproportionately favor certain genres.

For example, in Japan, nearly 44% of the top TV titles are animations (primarily anime). India also stands out for its preference for romance movies, which make up nearly 17% of the top 10 titles.

What are the Most Anticipated Netflix Series in 2024?

Earlier in February, Netflix published a list of over 400 new releases coming out in 2024. Some of the most anticipated titles this year that are already out include: Griselda

Griselda A Killer Paradox

A Killer Paradox The Gentlemen

The Gentlemen 3 Body Problem

3 Body Problem Avatar: The Last Airbender

But a lot of other awaited series are yet to be released. Here are some of the most anticipated series to look out for this year:

Emily in Paris (Season 4)

📅Release Date: August 15th

August 15th 🎞️Genre : Romantic Comedy, Drama

: Romantic Comedy, Drama 📜Netflix Synopsis: After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends, and romance.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

📅Release Date: TBA

TBA 🎞️Genre : Horror, True Crime Documentary

: Horror, True Crime Documentary 📜Netflix Synopsis: Two brothers fatally shot their parents in their Beverly Hills home in 1989, citing years of abuse as their motivation. Prosecutors argued the two had ulterior motives.

Arcane (Season 2)

📅Release Date: November 2nd

November 2nd 🎞️Genre : Animation, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure

: Animation, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure 📜Netflix Synopsis: Amid the stark discord of twin cities Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions.

Terminator Zero (Season 1)

📅Release Date: August 29th

August 29th 🎞️Genre : Animation, Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure

: Animation, Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure 📜Netflix Synopsis: Artificial intelligence becomes self-aware and turns against its human masters. War ensues between the human resistance fighters and time-traveling cyborgs.

The Night Agent (Season 2)

📅Release Date: TBA

TBA 🎞️Genre : Action, Thriller, Drama

: Action, Thriller, Drama 📜Netflix Synopsis: While monitoring an emergency line, a vigilant FBI agent answers a call that plunges him into a deadly conspiracy involving a mole at the White House.

Squid Game (Season 2)

📅Release Date: December 26th

December 26th 🎞️Genre : Action thriller, Dystopian horror, Drama

: Action thriller, Dystopian horror, Drama 📜Netflix Synopsis: Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.

Concluding Thoughts

Netflix never disappoints with its diverse array of captivating original shows. From romantic dramas to chilling thrillers, the top Netflix series list features a little something for everyone.

And as fans eagerly anticipate the sequels for blockbusters like Squid Game and The Night Agent, it’s clear 2024 still has plenty of binge-worthy releases in stock.

So far, Stranger Things, Baby Reindeer, and 3 Body Problem are all in high demand.

But considering Squid Game’s massive popularity, season 2 could soon become the new most-watched title on the platform.