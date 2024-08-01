Top 15 Oldest Heads of State in All History

15. Joe Biden (81 Years Old)

Born on November 20, 1942, Joe Biden is currently one of the oldest leaders in the world. As of 2024, he’s also the oldest head of state in US history. He took the oath of office in January 2021, when he became the 46th president of the US at the age of 78.

A long-standing member of the Democratic Party, Joe Biden has had an extensive political career, first as a Senator throughout 1973–2009, and later as the 47th Vice President of the US between 2009–2017. As the President of the US, some of his accomplishments include:

Funding a historic vaccination campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic

Expanding benefits for toxic exposed veterans through the PACT Act

Delivering a comprehensive climate action plan to cut emissions in half by 2030

Lowering the cost of healthcare and reaching a historically-low 8% uninsured rate

Passing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to modernize the US infrastructure

With his presidential term ending in 2024, Joe Biden will leave office aged 81 years old. Considering Biden’s recent decision to drop out of the 2024 race, it’s safe to say he won’t beat his own age record with an upcoming term.

This leaves Trump as the potential oldest US president. If Trump wins the race, he will be 82 years old by the end of his presidential term in 2028

14. Emperor Akihito of Japan (85 Years Old)

Akihito was the first Japanese Emperor to abdicate in 200 years.

Former Emperor of Japan, Akihito was born on December 23, 1933. Although Akihito turned 90 years old in 2024, he stepped down from the Chrysanthemum Throne at the age of 85, which puts him lower on our ranking of world leaders by age.

He was the 125th Emperor of Japan, as well as the first Japanese Emperor to abdicate in 200 years. In 2016, Akihito cited his age and health as the main reasons that would make it difficult to sustain his activity. His decision to abdicate set the precedent for the 2017 Japanese Emperor Abdication Law.

His reign lasted roughly 30 years, from 1989 to 2019. This period is also known as the Heisei era (平成) in modern Japanese history, and it was a period marked by significant changes and modernization of the Imperial House of Japan.

Akihito is well known for his diplomatic missions for reconciliation and peace following Japan’s involvement in WW2, as well as his humanitarian actions following natural disasters like the Great Hanshin earthquake (1995) and the Great East Japan earthquake and tsunami (2011).

Fun fact! He’s also an accomplished scientist. He published 32 papers on Ichthyology, and in 1998, he became the first person to receive the The King Charles II Medal for his outstanding contributions to the advancement of science.

13. Franz Joseph I of Austria (86 Years Old)

Franz Joseph I was born on August 18, 1830. He was the Emperor of Austria and King of Hungary from 1848 until his death in 1916.

His reign lasted 68 years and he was 86 years old at the time of his passing. This makes him one of the oldest heads of state ever and one of the longest-reigning monarchs in European history.

As you can imagine, the period between the 19th and early 20th centuries saw many major historical events, including the revolutions of 1848–1849 in the Austrian Empire, Franz Joseph’s failed assassination attempt in 1853, the Austro-Prussian War of 1866, and the beginning of WW1. Definitely not a fun time to rule.

By far the most important event during his reign was the 1914 assassination of Franz Joseph’s nephew, Archduke Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo.

The assassination led to Austria-Hungary declaring war against the Kingdom of Serbia – the catalyst that kickstarted the first World War. Franz Joseph I died two years before the war ended.

12. King Harald V of Norway (87 Years Old)

King Harald V was born on February 21st, 1937 and started his reign as the King of Norway in 1991. He’s currently 87 years old, and has been reigning for 33 years as of 2024.

Though he was born in Akershus, Norway, Harald V had to spend his early childhood abroad after his family fled from the German occupation during WW2. He returned to Norway in 1945 (aged 8), and soon became the first member of the Norwegian royal family to attend a public school.

He later continued his education at the University of Oslo, the Norwegian Military Academy, and the Balliol College in Oxford, studying history, economics, and politics. His military education in particular earned him many of his over 70 honors and medals.

As the King of Norway, Harald V is well known for his support for human rights, humanitarian causes, environmental conservation, and cultural preservation.

One such example is his public speech following the tragic 2011 Norway Attacks, which consolidated his image as a symbol of democracy and unity in Norway.

Later, in 2016, King Harald V once again expressed his support for religious tolerance and gay rights in a speech that went viral online.

11. Bhumibol Adulyadej (88 Years Old)

Bhumibol Adulyadej was born on December 5th, 1927, and reigned as the King of Thailand from 1946 until his death in 2016. This makes him one of the oldest world leaders in history, with him being 88 years old at the time of his passing.

His tenure lasted 70 years, which makes him the longest-reigning monarch in Thai history, and third longest verified reigning monarch in the world. He reigned during a complex time marked by periods of economic prosperity, but also political turmoil.

King Bhumibol initiated and supported various development projects in an effort to improve the country’s infrastructure and people’s standard of living.

Some of his achievements include agricultural initiatives and rural development programs, as well as popularizing the idea of a ‘sufficiency economy.’ His efforts undoubtedly supported Thailand’s economic growth and resilience throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

His involvement and humanitarian efforts also earned him prestigious international awards, including the UN’s first Human Development Lifetime Achievement Award for his support of the economically disadvantaged.

Although his reign also saw periods of military rule and coups, Bhumibol distinguished himself as a moderate and a supporter of democratic principles. This was especially the case during the1992 Black May incident, when his intervention de-escalated the military crackdowns against protesters.

10. King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud (88 Years Old)

Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud was born on December 31st, 1935, and has been reigning as the King of Saudi Arabia since 2015. He was 79 when he inherited the throne.

King Salman’s currently 88 years old and still in power, so that makes him the second oldest world leader right now.

Before ascending to the throne in 2015, he also held other important political positions, including as governor (1963–2011), minister of defense (2011–2015), and prime minister (2015–2022).

Saudi Arabia is an absolute monarchy, so King Salman has extensive control over the country’s political, judicial, and administrative branches compared to other monarchs on this list.

His legacy as a ruler is a tumultuous one, being marked by rapid political changes, military conflicts (particularly the military intervention in Yemen), and human rights controversies.

On the topic of internal affairs, King Salman has taken steps to modernize Saudi Arabia’s economy, increase the country’s international influence, and reduce its reliance on oil. In 2016, he put forward his most ambitious project, Vision 2030.

Vision 2030 mentions the need to diversify the Saudi economy by supporting tourism and cultural initiatives, attracting foreign investment, and investing in green, renewable energy. The project also talks about building a ‘vibrant society’ by strengthening Islamic values.

9. Prince Johann II of Liechtenstein (88 Years Old)

Prince Johann II of Liechtenstein was born on October 5th, 1840 and inherited the throne in 1858 at the age of 18. He reigned until 1929, when he passed at the age of 88.

His 7-decade-long tenure makes him the fourth verified longest-reigning monarch in history, after King Bhumibol.

Liechtenstein is a Principality, so the Prince of Liechtenstein is the head of state. Although Prince Johann II inherited the throne when Liechtenstein was still an absolute monarchy, he took big steps to democratize the country’s political system, particularly after WW1.

He issued Liechtenstein’s first constitution in 1862, four years after coming into power. In 1921, the constitution was ratified to extend the political rights of the population, which would turn the principality into a constitutional monarchy. Despite subsequent revisions, the 1921 constitution still stands today.

Johann II was a pacifist in a time of growing tensions in European history. In the 1860s, he abolished the Liechtenstein Army, choosing to direct the country’s expenses towards infrastructure development, agricultural investments, and industrialization.

Prince Johann II also maintained Liechtenstein’s neutrality during the first World War and helped take the country out of Austria-Hungary’s sphere of influence. He established stronger relationships with Switzerland instead, even adopting the Swiss franc as Liechtenstein’s currency.

8. Giorgio Napolitano (89 Years Old)

Giorgio Napolitano is one of the oldest heads of state in recent history, and remains among the oldest European politicians to date. He was born on June 29, 1925, and passed in 2023 at the age of 98. He was the twice-elected president of Italy throughout 2006–2015, so he started his first presidential term at 81.

A presidential term in Italy lasts 7 years; Giorgio Napolitano could have retired in 2020 at 95 years old. However, he left his presidential position earlier, citing his old age and ‘fatigue’ as the reason. He was nearly 90 years old (89 years and 6 months) when he stepped down.

Giorgio Napolitano was the first former member of a communist party to become president in Italy, as well as the first politician to be re-elected for the post. During WW2, Napolitano was part of the anti-fascist Italian resistance movement.

Later, in 1945, he joined the Italian Communist Party, but switched to the Democratic Party of the Left after PCI’s dissolution in 1991. Despite his political history, Giorgio Napolitano would establish his public image as a center-left politician soon after his election.

His first term was particularly impactful, and his sensible political decisions cemented his role as the Italian politician who saved the country from collapse during the 2011 European debt crisis.

7. Paul Biya (91 Years Old)

Biya is the oldest world leader in power today.

Paul Biya is the second president of Cameroon, and he’s been in office since 1982. Born on February 13th, 1933, he’s currently 91 years old. This makes him the oldest head of state currently alive and in power.

With a tenure of 40+ years, he’s also the longest serving non-royal leader in the world. And he wasn’t elected president for his first term. Before becoming president, he had served as the Prime Minister of Cameroon for seven years.

Later, Biya received the presidential position due to a 1979 law, which designated the prime minister as the president’s successor. When Ahmadou Ahidjo retired in 1982, Paul Biya succeeded him to become the second president of Cameroon.

Since the 1980s, his tenure as president has been marked by repeated allegations of corruption and election fraud. Throughout his career, Biya has been re-elected seven times; not without the opposition contesting the validity of the results.

In 2008, Biya talked about revising the Constitution to remove the presidential term limits legislated in 1996. This decision led to violent protests, but the change was nevertheless approved.

Despite Cameroon ‘legalizing’ opposition parties under Biya in 1990, Paul Biya’s controversial presidential rule understandably has him labeled as a dictator.

6. Beji Caid Essebsi (92 Years Old)

Beji Caid Essebsi was the president of Tunisia from 2014, until his passing in 2019 at the age of 92. Born on November 29th 1926, he was 88 years old when he took office, thus being one of the oldest heads of state at the time of his election.

Despite his advanced age at the time, Essebsi was undoubtedly a major figure in Tunisian politics. When he was 86, he founded Nidaa Tounes, a liberal secularist party that would quickly turn into a major political force, even winning the 2014 parliamentary elections.

That same year, Essebsi became the country’s first democratically elected president since the Tunisian revolution of 2011. His presidential term came at a time of uncertainty, when the new political class had to stabilize Tunisia’s post-revolution transition into democracy.

Essebsi is particularly well known for expanding the rights and liberties of women in Tunisia. Thanks to a series of laws he helped codify, Tunisia criminalized violence against women, allowed women to marry non-Muslims, and established equal inheritance rights among men and women.

Although he initially brushed aside concerns about his age when he came to power, Essebsi fell ill towards the end of his term. A few months before the upcoming elections, he said he won’t be participating, claiming it was time to ‘open the door to the youth.’

5. Nicolò da Ponte (94 Years Old)

Many of the oldest heads of state covered so far are part of recent history. But some of the top 5 of the world’s oldest leaders take us way back in time. That’s definitely the case for Nicolò da Ponte, who lived in the 16th century.

Ponte was the Doge of Venice, a former sovereign state now part of modern Italy. He was born on January 15th, 1491 and served as the leader of the republic for 7 years, throughout 1578–1585. He was 87 at the time he came to power, and served until his passing at the age of 94.

His tenure was rather peaceful thanks to his policy efforts to stabilize the Venetian administration and economy. Da Ponte seeked reforms aimed at increasing efficiency within the government so he established the Collegio dei Ragionati, which helped reform the Council of Ten.

Nicolò da Ponte was also a patron of the arts, and contributed to the building and restoration of several historical monuments still standing today. One of these is the Ducal Palace, which Ponte restored after the fire of 1577.

4. George Tupou I (~95 Years Old)

George Tupou I was the first King of Tonga throughout the later half of the 19th century (1845–1893). It’s estimated he was born in 1797, so he started leading when he was approximately 48 years old. Still, he reached the ripe old age of 95 by the end of his reign.

He played a decisive role in shaping the history of the small Polynesian nation. For starters, he unified the Tongan territories after defeating the other local chiefs in a series of wars lasting until 1845. He also took steps to modernize the nation and emancipate the common people.

Tupou I wrote the 1875 Constitution of Tonga. This major historical decision put an end to serfdom, paving the way to major societal changes in Tonga. The constitution also codified basic human rights and limited the power of local chiefs over their subjects.

According to the new laws, chiefs no longer had the right of life and death over their subjects, and chiefs could now be legally prosecuted for their wrongdoings. Thanks to Tupou’s diplomatic efforts, Tonga also remained the only Polynesian nation to never be colonized.

During his tenure, he signed a Treaty of Amity, Commerce and Navigation with the United States. Shortly after Tupou I’s passing, his successor signed a Treaty of Friendship and Protectorship with Great Britain, maintaining Tonga’s autonomy over internal affairs.

3. Prem Tinsulanonda (96 Years Old)

As a former president of the Privy Council (1998–2019), Prem Tinsulanonda briefly served as Regent of Thailand in 2016 after the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej. He was born on August 26th, 1920, so he was 96 years old at the time – the oldest regent in the history of any nation.

He was a placeholder for King Bhumibol for roughly three months until the Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn was crowned as the new King. He then resumed his activity in the Privy Council and maintained his political career until his passing at the age of 98.

Since he served as a regent for such a short time, his tenure was uneventful. But Prem remains well known for his activity as a commander of the Royal Thai Army (1978–1982), Prime Minister of Thailand (1980–1988), and later as the President of the Privy Council.

He’s widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in modern Thai politics, and well known for his deep loyalty for Thailand’s Monarchy. Prem is also credited with establishing the close-knit bond between the military and monarchy in Thailand.

His long-lasting influence over Thailand’s royal military, in particular, has many people believe he’s been involved with the 2006 and 2014 coups against the pro-Thaksin government.

Although not outwardly anti-monarchy, Thaksin’s populist messaging was thought to be divisive, and a threat to the status quo.

2. Elizabeth II (96 Years Old)

Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning British monarch in history.

Elizabeth II was born on April 21st, 1926, and reigned as the Queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms throughout 1952–2022. That makes her 96 years old at the time of her passing, and also one of the longest-living heads of state to date.

Not only that, but her reign lasted nearly 71 years, a record that sets her apart as the longest-reigning British monarch and the longest-reigning female monarch in history. She’s also the second-longest verified reigning monarch of a sovereign state after Louis XIV.

Unsurprisingly, Queen Elizabeth II lived through multiple major events, many of which took place during her reign. To put things in perspective, here’s a list of the most noteworthy events in recent history that happened since 1926:

The Second World War (1939–1945)

The Cold War (1947–1991)

The end of the British Empire (starting circa 1949)

The foundation of NATO (1949)

The birth of the European Parliament (1958)

The moon landing (1969)

The UK's entry into the European Communities (1973)

The Fall of the Berlin Wall (1989)

The COVID-19 pandemic (started in 2019)

The UK's official exit from the EU (2020)

Nevertheless, Queen Elizabeth II managed to establish herself as a symbol of stability in a quickly-changing world, helping maintain Great Britain’s public relations through her tireless diplomatic missions.

She was also known for her support of public service organizations, having close links to over 500 charities.

As a representative of the United Kingdom, she fulfilled a central role in formally agreeing to pass Acts of Parliament, and maintained close relationships with her Prime Ministers, offering sensible advice whilst remaining politically neutral.

1. King Min Hti of Arakan (circa 101 Years Old)

King Min Hti lived from the late 13th to late 14th century, though the exact years aren’t known. Historians estimate he was born around 1273 and reigned from roughly 1279 until his passing in 1374.

According to these estimates, he must have reigned until the age of 101, though we can’t really confirm this. He was part of the Launggyet Dynasty of Arakan, and reigned as the king of Arakan – a former kingdom in Southeast Asia.

Unfortunately, not much else is known about him, except for the fact he lived in a period of frequent wars and conquest between Arakan and other neighboring regions now part of Myanmar. We also know King Min Hti ruled before the Burmans conquered the Arakan region.

Who Are the Oldest Presidents in US History?

As of 2024, Joe Biden is the oldest president in US history. He was elected at 78 years old and will be leaving office at 81. However, if Donald Trump wins this election, he could soon become the new oldest US president by the end of his term, when he’d be 82 years old.

The second oldest president in US history is Ronald Reagan, who became the 40th president of the US when he was 70 years old. He left office in 1989, aged nearly 78.

Former president Reagan’s case seems especially relevant today, amidst speculations of old age and mental decline making both Joe Biden and Donald Trump seemingly unfit to run for another term.

Similar to what we’re seeing today in the media, Ronald Reagan’s 1984 campaign debate has raised concerns about his age and mental acuity at the time. Five years after leaving office, Reagan also came forward announcing his diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Who’s the Oldest Head of State Currently in Power?

As of 2024, Paul Biya is the oldest head of state who’s still alive and currently in power.

He’s 91 years old, and has been serving as the president of Cameroon since 1982. His long presidential tenure also makes him the longest-serving non-royal leader in the world today.

Who’s the Youngest Ever Head of State?

Excluding monarchs – many of whom inherited the throne at a very young age – the youngest head of state to date is Jean-Claude Duvalier. He became the 41st president of Haiti in 1971, when he was only 19 years old, and remained in office until 1986.

The youngest head of state who’s serving right now is Ibrahim Traore, aged 36. He became the president of Burkina Faso in 2022, when he was 34 years old.

But if we count heads of government, the youngest state representative today is Gabriel Attal, the current prime minister of France. He became prime minister when he was 34 years old, and is currently aged 35.

Venerable Leaders Can Still Make a Difference

As some of the leaders we covered show, old age isn’t always a barrier to effective and meaningful leadership. Some of the oldest heads of state either came to power later in their lives, or ruled until very old age.

Nevertheless, many had important accomplishments that went down in history, as we’ve seen in the cases of George Tupou I and Prince Johann II.

These leaders played a central role in modernizing their countries, extending the rights and liberties of people, and maintaining the sovereignty and neutrality of their countries during major historical events.

Other leaders like Joe Biden or Emperor Akihito had to eventually step down due to their advanced age, though they still managed to support their nations during significant historical events and challenges, like the COVID-19 pandemic.

