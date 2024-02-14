19 Intriguing EPAM Systems Inc. Statistics for 2024

This great software firm that has endured throughout the years deserves much praise. It has broken quite a good number of records for itself, even beyond what many had thought.

The company is known far and wide for dishing out software services to several businesses and brands. It would only be right to state that EPAM has helped businesses save costs and easily carry out their everyday tasks. EPAM has over 280 clients on the Forbes Global 2000 Companies list as per the August 2022 data.

The world of software programs has never remained the same since EPAM came into the picture. Over the years, it has bought many companies and helped grow it to an enviable height. The few things we highlighted in this article are facts you should know about EPAM in this article. These EPAM Systems Inc. statistics will give you a deeper insight into how well it has fared over the years and its future. Let’s dig in.

Key EPAM Systems Inc. Statistics

EPAM’s business valuation stood at $13.2 billion in September, with a market cap of $14.73 in November. It has been doing well globally, standing at 1116, among others. market value hit the $225.41 mark. November 2023 was great for EPAM as its Traffic fared well in October, having 3.1 million in just a month. Ukrainians brought in the highest traffic visits within the same month, with 15.38%. Operating expenses all through September 2023 went up to $4.21 billion. The rate of return was great all through the third quarter of the year 2023, as it reached $1.152 billion.

General EPAM Systems Inc. Statistics

1. The Idea of EPAM was Birthed by Arkadiy Dobkin and Leo Lozner in 1993.

These two young men, in 1993, set on a journey of bringing EPAM to the world. It all began with Mink in Belarus and then was taken to New Jersey in the United States. The idea behind this creation called EPAM is to give customers a better experience when fixing computer programs. These men saw the gap in software programming and set themselves not just to fill the void but also to make a name for themselves.

2. The City of Newtown, Pennsylvania, Hosts the Headquarters of the EPAM Systems At 202.

The well-known Mach Alliance would never have seen the light of the day without the efforts of EPAM. This company has spread its wings to over 22 offices in the United States alone. Arkadiy Dobkin has been tasked to take up the CEO role, leaving the CFO position in the hands of Jason Peterson. Elaina Shekher has not been left out of the loop as she holds the company’s chief marketing officer position.

3. It Made the List of Forbes Global Companies During the Awards of 2021.

EPAM was able to stir up high to be placed at 1804 on the Forbes global list, which took place in May 2021. The company bought a consultant specialist company in the Netherlands in the same period. This firm called Just BI is well grounded in enterprise data and analytics program management.

4. EPAM’s Growth Has Not Slowed Down, As it Made the Forbes List of 25 Fastest Tech Companies From 2013 to 2017.

Forbes’s recognition shows that EPAM is a force to reckon with in the software world. The company was given the accolades it deserves by Forbes from 2013 to 2017, with an excerpt from 2014.

5. S&P 500, Popularly Called Standard and Poor, Got EPAM on Its Spotlight List At the Close of 2021.

The company joined the S&P 500 American market index. The company leverages industry standards in our focus on innovation and scale of software solutions, together with an ever-increasing mix of advanced capabilities. The fact that the S&P 500 American market index listed EPAM in the last month of 2021 is a testament to the milestones it has covered over the years. Most of the credit goes to the new mind-blowing software programs EPAM has conceived and birthed.

6. Deloitte & Touche Took It Upon Themselves in 2002 to Announce EPAM As One of the Fastest-Growing Companies Around.

The company had a field day in 2002 when it took the place of 292 on the list of tech firms in North America. Its recognition did not end there; it became the foremost Belarus company on the London stock market.

EPAM Systems Inc. Market Share Statistics

7. Taking the Place of 1072 on the List of Most Valued Companies in the World Has Taken EPAM to a Whole New Level.

History will bear witness to EPAM as a group having its best year in 2021. 2023 was a big hit for the EPAM group, as its market cap reached $16.13 billion on December 13, 2023. This feat earned it the 1072nd place on the list of most prized companies worldwide.

8. More Than 280 Customers of EPAM Made It to the List of Forbes Global 200 Companies.

Many companies want to get EPAM to partner with them. It would be wrong not to state that 50% of companies that make it to the Fortune 500 have EPAM to thank for it. Quite a good number of offices have been opened and are operating worldwide. More than 280 businesses on the Forbes 2000 customers list use services from EPAM. This shows that 23% of its clients are on the global stage.

9. The Company Has Been Able to Grow Its Number of Customers Over the Years.

Brands like BT, Burberry, Bacardi, Aer Lingus, Epic Games, and many more that have made a name for themselves are part of EPAM clients. These companies have used EPAM’s services and created a niche over the years.

EPAM Systems Inc. Usage Statistics

10. It Had More Than 61,600 Customers On its Service Spread Over 45 Countries of the World.

The number of businesses that find utility in EPAM software services has seen a meteorological rise over the years and will reach 61,600 by the end of 2022.

11. The Impact of EPAMs Has Been Felt By up to 127 Technology-Based Businesses Across the Globe.

Up to 80 businesses are now in partnership with EPAM. It has also gathered over one hundred (>100) channel partners. This shows how much it has grown over these years. These companies with EPAM include Adobe, SAP, Salesforce, Google, and more.

EPAM Systems Inc. Employee Statistics

12. About 61,600 People Were on EPAM’s Payroll As of 2022.

The success story of EPAM in software technology has slowly and steadily rubbed on the size of its workforce. The popular adage that fruit is an offshoot of a root best describes the staff strength of EPAM. These workers put in all the effort to ensure the company meets its mantra and gets what it rightly deserves. Its workforce rose to as high as 61,600 at the end of 2022. This was way higher than the 41,168 workers it had in 2018. Year after year, the number of people working at EPAM keeps rising as it improves its services.

13. Quite a Large Number of Persons Working At EPAM Are White in Skin Color.

Whites have the largest share of hires, with 62% at EPAM Systems. The Latinos closely follow this with 15%, and next right up are the blacks with just a mere 12%. Many would, therefore, say that the whites have a larger claim to the success of EPAM.

14. Workers At EPAM Systems Get to Work An Average of Around 4.7 Years.

The average staff will likely work for about five years at EPAM systems. Most of these workers earn an average salary of $100,200 in a twelve calendar month. This stems from the fact that EPAM is not just a working space but one that puts in the time for its workers.

15. The Workforce Has Been Swept Over by Men, with An All-Out of 79%.

Women make up a mere 21%, leaving the remaining 79% to be taken by the male folks. This, to many experts, shows the company’s bias towards females.

EPAM Systems Inc. Revenue Statistics

16. Revenue of EPAM Rose to Hit $3.758 Billion When 2021 Came to a Close.

The company was all smiles in 2020 when its revenue rose by 15.94%, reaching as high as $2.659 billion. The next year, it had a similar experience when its revenue rose by a billion to hit $ 3.758 billion at the end of 2021. This meant that it increased 41.31% within the time frame.

17. The Stock Price Did Quite Well When it Got Listed on the 2012 Stock Exchange Market.

Being listed on the stock exchange market in 2012 was a milestone success for EPAM. It rose in just a short space of time to be the first ever Belarusian company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange market.

18. In 2018, EPAM Made a Name Once More for Itself When it Made the List of Top 10 Travel Hospitality Providers.

The company has continued to trend on the part of success since 2013. It climbed up to the top 10 THLS providers in 2018.

19. Snowflakes Award to the EPAM Group Became Another Round of Success.

An award from the data cloud company called Snowflakes into the Elite partner tier status was a great feat once more for the EPAM company.

Conclusion

Once a small startup scratching for Eastern European clients, EPAM Systems hawked software skills. Their ascendance seemed inevitable due to their sharp skills. And ascend they have – right to the glittering heights of the global digital economy.

In the fast-paced world of software engineering, this team delivers unmatched creative power. One can scarcely name an industry whose technological wizardry hasn’t revolutionized. EPAM engineers smarter trading platforms on capital markets. They also optimize online retail supply chains and build next-gen payment engines. The company brings ruthless innovation to every business equation.

Little wonder elite Fortune 500 leaders like Google, Barclays, and Coca-Cola prize EPAM’s outsourced expertise to sharpen their competitive edges. Or why EPAM themselves joined the prestigious NYSE years back, ringing the bell on a new era of visionary tech consulting.

Yet the most compelling aspect of this software sensei may be their hunger for ever greater challenges. EPAM swells its corporate coffers and overflows its industry awards cabinet. Beyond that, it chases the deeper fulfillment of raising human livelihoods through technology. Observers struggling to keep pace with EPAM’s rapid growth may label the firm indefatigable. However, insiders likely prefer the term insatiable. No height seems out of reach because of this soaring eastern star of the software cosmos.

FAQs