Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) Statistics for 2023

Facial recognition technology is a recent AI innovation that uses advanced algorithms to provide simplified solutions. It is a security solution that involves identifying individuals using their facial features from a photograph or a video and comparing it to the data in its database. The use rate of facial recognition technology has grown exponentially, despite being banned in several countries.

From logging into online banking apps and utilizing mobile phones, some other common ways it has been employed is by police and law enforcement agencies for finding missing individuals, for early threat uncovering, and for identifying wanted criminals.

According to research on 99 countries, it was discovered that FRT is utilized on some public buses in 20% of the countries, while 30% of the countries use it on some trains and subways. To further understand FRT’s impact, use cases, and importance, this article will dissect the various Facial recognition technology statistics. What’s more? Keep reading.

FRT Statistics At a Glance

Data from 99 countries where research was conducted discloses that:

Evidence of facial recognition use was found in only 6 countries. It is caused by a lack of technology or budget rather than strict legislation or opposition to technology. Facial recognition is banned in only two countries. Belgium and Luxembourg. Facial Recognition Technology is used on a large-scale basis by seven out of ten governments. Facial technology and other technology are employed by 70% of police forces. Facial recognition is used in some airports in 60% of countries. Facial recognition is used in some schools in 20% of countries. Facial recognition technology is utilized by some banking and financial institutions in 80% of countries. Facial recognition technology is implemented within some workplaces in around 40% of countries. Facial recognition technology is utilized on some public buses in 20% of the countries, while 30% of the countries use it on some trains and subways. Facial recognition is used to monitor, track or reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in over 40% of countries.

Some Basic Facial Recognition Statistics

The percentage of hotels likely to invest in face-scanning technology by 2025 is 72%. The amount of revenue generated by the facial recognition industry was $3.8 billion in 2020. The facial recognition system can achieve an accuracy of up to 99.97%. Facial recognition technology is used in some way by 80% of the world’s governments. With an accuracy rate of 97.25%, Facebook‘s DeepFace software can recognize human faces.

The Top 10 Countries With the Most Widespread and Invasive Use of Facial Recognition

The use of Facial recognition technology by different countries was studied and researched, and the following data were realized. A lower score indicated more widespread use, and a higher score showed less invasive use:

1. China: 5 out of 40 indicated highly invasive use of facial recognition tech. China is at the top of the list. With intrusive surveillance, the Chinese government extensively uses adopted by the Chinese government. For example, the city of Suzhou used this technology to identify and publicly disgrace seven citizens who left their houses in their pajamas by publishing the images on social media.

2. Schools in China frequently use facial recognition technology to see how attentive students are. Any unfocused student finds it reflected in their grades. A park in China also used facial recognition tech to prevent the theft of toilet paper.

3. Russia, with 9 out of 40, is next on the list: Adopting facial technology in many different areas. An example is when protesters were identified and detained during the demonstration over the jailing of Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader. Facial recognition technology was employed then.

4. The United Arab Emirates, with a 10 out of 40 score: The UAE adopts facial recognition in all areas to speed up processes and eradicate trickery. The FRT is used to register school attendance and gain access to government services. Its use is widespread across all areas of the UAE. The Abu Dhabi police have upgraded their police vehicles to include FRT, which can help them identify wanted criminals.

5. Japan, India, and Chile scored 12 out of 40, respectively: In many areas, FRT is used in all three nations. In Japan, FRT is utilized with citizen social media accounts to find offenders. In Chile, facial recognition technology is used in the electronic identity cards issued to citizens. There are 16 facial recognition systems in use by India’s government.

6. Brazil and Australia both received a 13 out of 40. Although FRT is less common in Brazil, its use in public transport and schools is growing. The police in Australia have employed FRT.

7. With a score of 16 out of 40, Argentina’s Facial recognition software is frequently used in various settings, including transportation and schools.

8. France, Malaysia, Hungary, and the United Kingdom all received an overall score of 18 out of 40. Every one of these nations falls under a group that uses facial recognition technology. With an increase in public transport usage, it is pervasive in the government, banks, police, and airports. The Federal High Court of France decided that the service in high schools would be implemented.

9. The combined score for Mexico and the US was 18 out of 40. Facial recognition technology is used on public buses in Mexico but is not present in schools. FRT is utilized in numerous places in the US, although not on public buses.

10. Taiwan, Spain, and Romania received 19 out of 40. While facial recognition technology is utilized in many sectors across these nations, there are still numerous areas where it is not. For instance, neither the public transport systems nor the schools in Spain nor Romania employ FRT, nor do Taiwanese buses.

11. South Africa, Sweden, Kazakhstan, and Thailand scored 20 out of 40, suggesting minimal intrusion by facial recognition technology. Compared to other nations, it is less common in these four nations. In schools, facial recognition technology is not allowed.

12. The lack of funding or lack of technology within some countries has made the use of facial technology absent. These countries with no FRT include Syria, South Sudan, Madagascar, Haiti, Cuba, and Burundi. Belgium and Luxembourg have bans on facial recognition technology in place.

Must Know Facts

13. Facial Recognition Technology is Used on a Large-scale Basis by Seven Out of Ten Governments.

Facial recognition is used by 80% of governments. FRT’s widespread, growing, or invasive use is in 7-10 governments.

14. Facial Technology and Other Technology are Employed by 70% of Police Forces.

The percentage of the police force globally with access to face recognition technology is 70%. Countries like Belarus, China, Russia, Japan, and Argentina get the invasive use of facial recognition technology. The police of the Countries in Africa do not have FRT.

15. Facial Recognition is Used in Some Airports in 60% of the Countries.

Facial recognition technology within airports is widespread across 20% of countries for check-in securities or border control. Lack of funding or technology is why most airports lack the FRT rather than government restrictions around using facial recognition technology.

16. Facial Recognition is Used in Some Schools in 20% of the Countries.

Facial technology is implemented in some schools in almost 20% of the countries investigated. Countries with growing use of FRT in schools include Canada, Australia, and the US.

17. Some Banking and Financial Institutions utilize Facial Recognition Technology in 80% of Countries.

Installing facial recognition technology within banking facilities is common in many countries. FRT is utilized in bank account opening, making payments, logging onto banking apps, or providing proof of life. Asian, American, European, and Oceanian countries widely use facial recognition tech in their banking services. North African countries have no evidence of the use of FRT.

18. Facial Recognition Technology is Implemented Within Some Workplaces in Around 40% of Countries.

The use of facial recognition tech is used within workplaces in many countries. There is a specific technology used for recruiting in the UK. Most big companies like Vodafone and Unilever use facial recognition technology for security, recruiting, and monitoring activity. Companies in China adopt FRT for Time attendance and movement monitoring of employees.

19. Facial Recognition Tech is Utilized on Some Public Buses in 20% of the Countries.

Facial recognition on buses is adopted by one in five of the countries investigated. This technology is widespread on public buses in five countries: China, Kazakhstan, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and Brazil. FRT is utilized for bus fare payment to reduce ticket fraud.

20. 30% of the Countries Use Facial Recognition Technology on Some Trains and Subways.

Facial recognition tech is installed in over 30% of countries. The widely used FRT countries include India, France, China, Russia, Australia, Argentina, and Chile. Nearly 1,000 rain stations have been installed in India.

21. Facial Recognition is Used to Monitor, Track or Reduce the Transmission of COVID-19 in Over 40% of Countries.

Many countries employed facial recognition technology in the fight against COVID-19. The technology helped with tracking and monitoring to reduce virus transmission during the battle against the pandemic. FRT was used for tracking people in quarantine to ensure social distancing and check mask-wearing. Those countries using facial recognition tech in the past had it easy implementing it during the COVID-19 lockdown. Expansion into other areas is more likely once facial recognition technology is used within a particular country.

Conclusion

FRT has a bright future with a lot of potential advantages. Facial recognition technology can make society safer and individual lives easier to manage. Different nations have varying acceptance levels for facial recognition technology in public spaces. Different nations have different levels of widespread population acceptability. The breach of human rights brought on by the huge privacy concern it raises can be avoided if governments create norms and moral principles for employing facial recognition tech to guarantee accountability and transparency.

FAQs